从 PowerShell 到 Nu
提示
PowerShell 管道传递的是丰富的 .NET 对象，支持通过
$process.Name 等语法直接访问属性，或者直接将对象通过管道传递给支持该对象的 cmdlet。
相比之下，Nushell 管道传递的是表格、列表和值等结构化数据。
这意味着：
- 不支持
.PropertyName语法访问属性
- 改用
get column、
select、
$it.column或表格操作
- 命令始终接收可预测的结构化输入，而非字符串或 .NET 类型 :::
等价命令参考：
|PowerShell
|Nu
|任务
Get-ChildItem
ls
|列出当前目录中的文件
Get-ChildItem <dir>
ls <dir>
|列出指定目录中的文件
Get-ChildItem pattern*
ls pattern*
|模式匹配文件
Get-ChildItem -Force -File -Hidden
ls --long --all 或
ls -la
|详细列出文件（包含隐藏文件）
Get-ChildItem | Where-Object { $_.PSIsContainer }
ls | where type == dir
|仅列出目录
Get-ChildItem -Recurse -Filter *.rs
ls **/*.rs
|递归搜索文件
Get-ChildItem -Recurse Makefile | Select-Object -Expand Name
ls **/Makefile | get name | vim ...$in
|将匹配的文件路径传递给命令
Set-Location <dir>
cd <dir>
|切换目录
Set-Location
cd
|返回主目录
Set-Location -
cd -
|返回上一个目录
New-Item -ItemType Directory <path>
mkdir <path>
|创建目录
New-Item test.txt
touch test.txt
|创建文件
command | Out-File <path>
out> <path> 或
o> <path>
|保存输出到文件（原始文本）
command | Set-Content <path>
| save <path>
|保存输出到文件（结构化）
command | Out-File -Append <path>
out>> <path> 或
o>> <path>
|追加输出到文件
| save --append <path>
|追加结构化输出
command | Out-Null
| ignore
|丢弃输出
cmd1 | Tee-Object -FilePath log.txt | cmd2
cmd1 | tee { save log.txt } | cmd2
|将输出同时保存到文件
command | Select-Object -First 5
command | first 5
|限制输出前 N 行
Get-Content <path>
open --raw <path>
|显示文件内容
Move-Item <source> <dest>
mv <source> <dest>
|移动文件
Get-ChildItem *.md | ForEach-Object { $_.Name }
ls *.md | each { $in.name }
|遍历列表值
foreach ($i in 1..10) { $i }
for i in 1..10 { print $i }
|遍历指定范围
Copy-Item <source> <dest>
cp <source> <dest>
|复制文件
Copy-Item -Recurse <source> <dest>
cp -r <source> <dest>
|递归复制目录
Remove-Item <path>
rm <path>
|删除文件
rm -t <path>
|将文件移至回收站
Remove-Item -Recurse -Force <path>
rm -r <path>
|递归删除目录
Get-Date "<date>"
"<date>" | into datetime -f <format>
|解析日期
"<str>" -replace 'a','b'
str replace "a" "b"
|替换子字符串
Select-String <pattern>
where $it =~ <pattern> 或
find <pattern>
|搜索文本
Get-Help <command>
help <command>
|查看命令帮助
Get-Command
help commands
|列出所有命令
Get-Command "*<string>*"
help --find <string>
|搜索命令
command1; if ($?) { command2 }
command1; command2
|仅在第一个命令成功时运行第二个命令
/tmp/$((Get-Random))
$"/tmp/(random int)"
|字符串插值
$env:Path
$env.PATH 或
$env.Path
|显示 PATH
$LASTEXITCODE
$env.LAST_EXIT_CODE
|上一个外部命令的退出码
$env:PATH += ":/usr/bin"
$env.PATH = ($env.PATH | append /usr/bin)
|更新 PATH（临时生效）
Get-ChildItem Env:
$env
|列出环境变量
$env:FOO
$env.FOO
|访问环境变量
Remove-Item Env:FOO
hide-env FOO
|取消设置环境变量
Set-Alias s "git status -sb"
alias s = git status -sb
|临时别名
Get-Command FOO
which FOO
|检查命令 / 别名 / 二进制文件
powershell -Command "<commands>"
nu -c <commands>
|运行内联管道
.\script.ps1
nu <script file>
|运行脚本文件
Get-Location 或
$PWD
pwd 或
$env.PWD
|显示当前工作目录
Read-Host
let var = input
|读取用户输入
Read-Host -AsSecureString
let secret = input -s
|读取私密输入
按 ESC 键清空命令行缓冲区
在旧版本的 PowerShell 中，支持通过按 ESC 键清空命令行缓冲区。
虽然 Nu 默认并未提供完全一致的按键行为，但你可以在
config.nu 中添加快捷键绑定以实现类似的功能：
$env.config.keybindings ++= [{
name: 'esc_clear'
modifier: 'None'
keycode: 'Esc'
mode: ['Emacs', 'Vi_Normal']
event: {edit: 'Clear'}
}]