누셸 연산자 맵

이 표의 목적은 Nu 연산자가 다른 언어 연산자와 어떻게 관련되는지 이해하는 데 도움을 주는 것입니다. 모든 누셸 연산자와 다른 언어에서의 해당 연산자를 매핑하려고 노력했습니다. 기여를 환영합니다.

참고: 이 표는 Nu 0.14.1 이상을 가정합니다.

누셸SQL파이썬.NET LINQ (C#)PowerShellBash
=======-eq, -is-eq
!=!=, <>!=!=-ne, -isnot-ne
<<<<-lt-lt
<=<=<=<=-le-le
>>>>-gt-gt
>=>=>=>=-ge-ge
=~likere, in, startswithContains, StartsWith-like, -contains=~
!~not likenot inExcept-notlike, -notcontains! "str1" =~ "str2"
++++++
------
******
//////
**pow**PowerPow**
ininre, in, startswithContains, StartsWith-Incase in
not-innot innot inExcept-NotIn
andandand&&-And, &&-a, &&
ororor||-Or, ||-o, ||