누셸 연산자 맵
이 표의 목적은 Nu 연산자가 다른 언어 연산자와 어떻게 관련되는지 이해하는 데 도움을 주는 것입니다. 모든 누셸 연산자와 다른 언어에서의 해당 연산자를 매핑하려고 노력했습니다. 기여를 환영합니다.
참고: 이 표는 Nu 0.14.1 이상을 가정합니다.
|누셸
|SQL
|파이썬
|.NET LINQ (C#)
|PowerShell
|Bash
|==
|=
|==
|==
|-eq, -is
|-eq
|!=
|!=, <>
|!=
|!=
|-ne, -isnot
|-ne
|<
|<
|<
|<
|-lt
|-lt
|<=
|<=
|<=
|<=
|-le
|-le
|>
|>
|>
|>
|-gt
|-gt
|>=
|>=
|>=
|>=
|-ge
|-ge
|=~
|like
|re, in, startswith
|Contains, StartsWith
|-like, -contains
|=~
|!~
|not like
|not in
|Except
|-notlike, -notcontains
|! "str1" =~ "str2"
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|/
|/
|/
|/
|/
|/
|**
|pow
|**
|Power
|Pow
|**
|in
|in
|re, in, startswith
|Contains, StartsWith
|-In
|case in
|not-in
|not in
|not in
|Except
|-NotIn
|and
|and
|and
|&&
|-And, &&
|-a, &&
|or
|or
|or
|||
|-Or, ||
|-o, ||