Building TUIs with tui

The tui family of commands lets you build interactive terminal user interfaces (TUIs) and pop-up dialogs from a Nushell pipeline, without writing any Rust. You compose widgets such as tables, trees, search boxes, previews, menus, text boxes, and buttons, then hand the result to tui run . When the user quits or makes a selection, tui run returns a record describing what they picked and the state of every widget.

ls | tui label -- title "files" | tui table | tui run

That one line opens a full-screen, scrollable file list. Use the arrow keys (or j / k ) to move, press Enter to return the highlighted row, or press q or Esc to quit without a selection.

tui or explore ? explore is a ready-made pager for looking through any structured value. tui is a toolkit for building your own interface: a file picker, a confirmation dialog, a history search, a dashboard, or a small form. Both commands use the same color conversions, so Nushell styles look the same in each.

tui run always draws on the terminal's alternate screen, so your shell and scrollback come back untouched when the TUI closes. tui debug draws the same interface into a string instead of the terminal. That makes it useful for scripts and tests, and every example on this page that shows output uses it.

Every tui command except tui run and tui debug is a builder: it adds a widget to a tui value and returns the updated value.

In addition, every builder accepts --id (a stable name for the widget) and --focus (start with this widget focused). The data widgets ( label , table , tree , select , log , and progress ) also accept --data and --from , which are described in Where Widgets Get Their Data.

Because builders only describe the interface, you can look at what you have built before running it:

tui label -- title "App" | tui table | describe # => tui tui label -- title "App" | tui table | get widgets.type # => ╭───┬───────╮ # => │ 0 │ label │ # => │ 1 │ table │ # => ╰───┴───────╯

Each widget record has an id , a type , and, for containers, children . Other fields depend on the kind of widget.

tui debug returns a record. Its screen field holds the painted text:

tui label -- title "hello" | tui label -- status "ready" | tui debug -- size [ 40 6 ] | get screen # => hello # => # => # => # => # => ready tab:focus [:page q:quit

The status bar appends short hints about the keys that are available. The default canvas is 80×24; --size [width height] changes it.

Pipe rows into tui table and run it. Enter submits the highlighted row:

let picked = ls | tui table -- columns [ name type size ] | tui run if $picked.action == "submit" { $picked.selected }

tui debug --keys replays key presses, so you can check the same behavior in a script:

[{ name : a }, { name : b }] | tui table | tui debug -- keys [ down enter ] | get selected.name # => b

If you don't pass --columns , the table shows every column of the input. Lists of scalars and ranges get a single item column:

1 .. 20 | tui table | tui run

Widgets in the outer pipeline stack from top to bottom in the order they are added. Adjacent tui button s are the exception: they share one row, left to right.

tui label "Delete everything?" | tui button Yes | tui button No | tui debug -- size [ 30 4 ] | get screen # => Delete everything? # => [ Yes ] [ No ]

A few widgets are chrome that belongs to the whole interface, and they can only be used in the outer pipeline:

tui label --title (the title bar at the top)

(the title bar at the top) tui label --status (the status bar at the bottom)

(the status bar at the bottom) tui menu (the menu bar)

(the menu bar) tui tab (pages)

Using one of them inside a container is an error.

tui split divides its area between a list of child widgets: side by side by default, or stacked with --vertical . Children are built inside parentheses:

ls | tui split [ ( tui table -- columns [ name type ]) ( tui preview ) ] | tui run

--sizes gives one size per child. Missing entries default to 1fr :

Size Meaning 20 20 cells "30%" or 30% 30 percent of the split "1fr" , "2fr" A share of the remaining space; 2fr gets twice 1fr "min:10" , "max:40" At least, or at most, that many cells

--ratio 60 is shorthand for --sizes [60% 1fr] . Splits can be nested:

ls | tui split -- sizes [ 30 1fr ] [ ( tui tree -- walk ) ( tui split -- vertical -- ratio 70 [ ( tui preview ) ( tui log ) ]) ] | tui run

A one-cell handle sits between each pair of panes. Drag it with the mouse, or Tab to the split and use the arrow keys (or hjkl ) to move the first divider by one percent at a time. tui debug reports the current sizes under values :

ls | tui split -- ratio 60 [ ( tui table ) ( tui preview ) ] | tui debug | get values.split-0 # => ╭───┬─────╮ # => │ 0 │ 60% │ # => │ 1 │ 1fr │ # => ╰───┴─────╯

A split whose children all have a fixed height (buttons, labels, text boxes, and progress bars) is not divided into panes. It takes exactly the height of its children and draws no handle. Use this to stack buttons, or to place a text box next to a button:

tui split -- vertical [ ( tui button Yes ) ( tui button No ) ] | tui debug -- size [ 30 4 ] | get screen # => [ Yes ] # => [ No ] tui label "name" | tui split [ ( tui textbox -- id name ) ( tui button Go ) ] | tui debug -- size [ 40 4 ] | get screen # => name # => ┌ input ───────────┐ [ Go ] # => │▌ │ # => └──────────────────┘

tui box draws a titled border around its children and can go anywhere, including inside a split:

ls | tui split [ ( tui box "list" [ ( tui search ) ( tui table ) ]) ( tui preview ) ] | tui run

tui tab turns a group of widgets into a page. The tab bar appears whenever there is at least one top-level tab:

ls | tui tab "table" [ ( tui table -- columns [ name type size ]) ] | tui tab "tree" [ ( tui split [ ( tui tree -- walk ) ( tui preview ) ]) ] | tui run

Switch pages by clicking a tab, with [ and ] , with Ctrl+Left and Ctrl+Right , with Ctrl+Tab and Ctrl+Shift+Tab , or by pressing a digit ( 1 to 9 ) to jump to that page. Tabs cannot be nested.

ls | tui tab "a" [ ( tui table ) ] | tui tab "b" [ ( tui table ) ] | tui debug -- keys [ "2" ] | get page # => 1

Each widget gets an automatic id made of its type and a number, such as table-0 or search-0 , counted separately for each kind of widget. When two containers each hold a table-0 , the second is renumbered to table-1 :

tui split [ ( tui box "a" [( tui table )]) ( tui box "b" [( tui table )]) ] | tui debug | get focus.order # => ╭───┬─────────╮ # => │ 0 │ table-0 │ # => │ 1 │ table-1 │ # => │ 2 │ split-0 │ # => ╰───┴─────────╯

An explicit --id is never renumbered, and using the same explicit id twice is an error. Give a widget an --id whenever something else needs to refer to it, such as a --from flag, or when you want to read its state from the result record by a predictable name.

Each data widget shows the first of these that exists:

Its own --data , or the value piped into it inside a container's child list, as in [(ls | tui table)] . What its --from source produces (see Following a Row). The data of the nearest enclosing container. The data piped into the outer pipeline.

This means one pipeline can feed every widget, or each pane can have its own rows:

ls | tui split [ ( tui table ) ( tui tree ) ] | tui run # both show ls tui split [ ( ps | tui table ) ( ls | tui table ) ] | tui run # each has its own rows tui split [ ( tui table -- data ( ps )) ( tui table -- data ( ls )) ] | tui run # the same, spelled out

tui split [ ([ 1 2 ] | tui table ) ([ 3 ] | tui table ) ] | tui debug | get widgets.0.children.rows # => ╭───┬───╮ # => │ 0 │ 2 │ # => │ 1 │ 1 │ # => ╰───┴───╯

How a builder treats a stream depends on where the stream comes from:

Output of an external command (for example ^tail -f app.log ) stays live. tui run reads it on a background thread, and new rows appear while the interface is open. If the interface closes while the command is still running, the command is stopped.

(for example ) stays live. reads it on a background thread, and new rows appear while the interface is open. If the interface closes while the command is still running, the command is stopped. Everything else (lists, internal streams, and ranges) is collected before the interface is shown, up to 100,000 rows. Anything beyond that stays live.

# Follow a growing log file until you press q ^ tail - f app.log | tui label -- title "app.log" | tui log | tui run

Warning Because internal streams are collected first, a slow, never-ending internal stream such as 1.. | each {|n| sleep 100ms; $n } has to produce 100,000 rows before anything is drawn. To show data that changes over time, use an external command's output or the --refresh flag of tui run .

Rows that arrive from a live stream are kept in one shared store of at most max(10000, --max-lines) rows. A container's child list can only hold collected values, so keep live producers in the outer pipeline.

tui debug reads a finite stream to the end (for up to five seconds) before painting. Don't pipe an unbounded stream into it without a limit.

tui preview shows text for the highlighted row of a list. Without a closure, it reads the file named in the row's name column. Directories and binary files show a short note instead, and at most --max-bytes bytes (65536 by default) are read:

ls | tui split [ ( tui table -- columns [ name type ]) ( tui preview ) ] | tui run

The arrow keys stay on the table, and the preview follows along. The preview follows the focused list, or else the nearest list in the same container, or else the first visible list. Use --from <id> to name the list explicitly.

A closure without parameters transforms the file text, which it receives as $in . ANSI colors in the result are drawn as colors, so nu-highlight or bat can add syntax highlighting:

ls | tui split [ ( tui table ) ( tui preview { nu-highlight }) ] | tui run

A closure with one parameter receives the highlighted row. Nothing is read from disk; whatever the closure returns is shown:

$env .config.keybindings | tui split [ ( tui table -- columns [ name modifier keycode ]) ( tui preview {| row | $row.event | to nuon }) ] | tui run

Any data widget can follow a row in the same way. --from <id> names the source list, and a positional closure turns its highlighted row into this widget's data. A table becomes a detail view:

[{ name : a , kids: [ 1 2 ]}, { name : b , kids: [ 3 4 5 ]}] | tui split [ ( tui table -- id src -- columns [ name ]) ( tui table -- from src {| r | $r.kids }) ] | tui debug -- keys [ down ] -- size [ 50 7 ] | get screen # => ┌ table (2) ────────────┐│┌ table (3) ───────────┐ # => │ name │││ item │ # => │ a │││▶ 3 │ # => │▶ b │││ 4 │ # => │ │││ 5 │ # => │ │││ │ # => └───────────────────────┘│└──────────────────────┘

A label becomes a caption for the highlighted row:

[{ name : a , size: 1kb } { name : b , size: 2kb }] | tui table -- columns [ name ] | tui label {| row | $"size: ( $row.size )" } | tui debug -- keys [ down ] -- size [ 40 6 ] | get screen # => ┌ table (2) ───────────────────────────┐ # => │ name │ # => │ a │ # => │▶ b │ # => └──────────────────────────────────────┘ # => size: 2.0 kB

Without --from , a widget with a source closure follows the nearest list, just like a preview does. Without a closure, the row itself becomes the widget's data. A source closure re-runs only when the highlighted row changes or the pane is resized. If --from names a widget that doesn't exist, tui run and tui debug stop with an error.

Preview and source closures see the inner size of their pane as $env.TUI_WIDTH and $env.TUI_HEIGHT :

[{ name : a }] | tui split [ ( tui table ) ( tui preview {| row | $"w=( $env .TUI_WIDTH ) h=( $env .TUI_HEIGHT )" }) ] | tui debug -- size [ 60 6 ] | get screen # => ┌ table (1) ─────────────────┐│┌ a ────────────────────────┐ # => │ name │││w=27 h=4 │ # => │▶ a │││ │ # => │ │││ │ # => │ │││ │ # => └────────────────────────────┘│└───────────────────────────┘

This matters for commands that size themselves to the terminal. table without -w uses the full terminal width and overflows a pane, so pass the pane width instead:

ps | tui split [ ( tui table -- columns [ pid name ]) ( tui preview {| p | $p | table - e - w $env .TUI_WIDTH }) ] | tui run

tui search adds a search box. As you type, it filters tables, logs, trees, and selects:

ls | tui label -- title "files" | tui search -- placeholder "filter" -- bind / | tui table -- columns [ name type size ] | tui label -- status "enter: pick /: filter q: quit" | tui run

Press the --bind key (here / ) to focus the search box from anywhere except a text box. Give the search box --focus to start there, so typing filters right away.

key (here ) to focus the search box from anywhere except a text box. Give the search box to start there, so typing filters right away. Enter submits the highlighted row of the filtered list.

submits the highlighted row of the filtered list. Esc clears the query; pressing Esc again leaves the search box. While typing in the box, q is just the letter q.

By default, matching is a case-insensitive substring search over every field. --fuzzy uses the same matcher as input list --fuzzy , --case-sensitive respects case, and --columns limits matching to the listed columns:

[{ name : alpha }, { name : gamma }] | tui search -- fuzzy -- columns [ name ] -- bind / | tui table | tui debug -- keys "/,type:gm,enter" | get selected.name # => gamma

A search box's position decides what it filters. In the outer pipeline, it filters every list. Inside a tui split or tui box , it only filters the lists in that container, and each search box keeps its own query:

ls | tui split [ ( tui box "files" [ ( tui search -- bind / ) ( tui table -- id files ) ]) # filters only `files` ( tui table -- id other ) # never filtered ] | tui run

tui debug shows the search each list is attached to in its search_scope field.

With --capture-keys , a key chord pressed while a table is focused becomes the filter query. Rows with reedline-style modifier and keycode fields match chords, so the control + char_r row in $env.config.keybindings matches Ctrl+R :

[ { name : "history" , modifier : "control" , keycode : "char_r" , mode : "emacs" } { name : "clear" , modifier : "control" , keycode : "char_l" , mode : "emacs" } ] | tui table -- capture-keys | tui debug -- keys "ctrl+r,enter" | get selected.name # => history

This makes a quick keybinding explorer:

def "keys ui" [] { $env .config.keybindings | tui label -- title "keybindings" | tui search -- placeholder "type to filter, or focus the list and press a chord" -- bind / | tui table -- capture-keys -- columns [ name modifier keycode ] | tui label -- status "/: search chord: filter list enter: pick q: quit" | tui run }

Tab , Enter , Esc , q , [ , ] , and the page digits keep their normal meaning.

--multi turns a table, tree, or select into a checklist. Space checks the highlighted row, and Enter submits the checked rows (or the highlighted row, if nothing is checked). --index (on tables and selects) submits positions instead of rows:

[ a b c ] | tui table -- multi | tui debug -- keys [ space down space enter ] | get selected # => ╭───┬───╮ # => │ 0 │ a │ # => │ 1 │ b │ # => ╰───┴───╯ [ a b c ] | tui table -- index | tui debug -- keys [ down enter ] | get selected # => 1

tui select shows a radio list of items from its argument, --data , or the pipeline:

tui select [ small medium large ] | tui debug -- keys [ down enter ] | get selected # => medium

--display chooses the label for each item: either a column name or a closure. The original item is what gets selected, just as with input list --display :

[{ n : 1 , label : one } { n : 2 , label : two }] | tui select -- display label | tui debug -- keys [ down enter ] | get selected # => ╭───────┬─────╮ # => │ n │ 2 │ # => │ label │ two │ # => ╰───────┴─────╯

With --multi , it becomes a list of checkboxes:

tui select -- multi [ a b c ] | tui debug -- keys [ space down ] -- size [ 26 5 ] | get screen # => ┌ select (3, 1 checked) ─┐ # => │[x] a │ # => │[ ] b │ # => │[ ] c │ # => └────────────────────────┘

tui tree shows nested records and lists. The top-level keys are the roots, and leaves are shown as key: value . Right (or l ) expands a node, Left (or h ) collapses it, and Enter submits it:

{ a : { b : 1 , c : 2 }, d : [ 3 , 4 ]} | tui tree | tui debug -- keys [ right down down down right ] -- size [ 30 9 ] | get screen # => ┌ tree (6) ──────────────────┐ # => │▾ a │ # => │ b: 1 │ # => │ c: 2 │ # => │▾ d │ # => │ 3 │ # => │ 4 │ # => │ │ # => └────────────────────────────┘

Any record expands into its fields, so the rows of ls open up to show name , type , size , and modified .

With --walk , rows whose type is dir are treated as folders, and their contents are listed from disk when they are expanded. Relative paths are resolved against the current directory, and --column selects the path column ( name by default):

ls | tui split [ ( tui tree -- walk ) ( tui preview ) ] | tui run

tui log is an append-only view that follows the end of its data. Scrolling up (with the arrow keys, PageUp / PageDown , or the mouse wheel) pauses following, and the title changes to log (paused) . Scroll to the bottom, or press End , to resume. --max-lines (10000 by default) limits how many lines are kept:

1 .. 30 | each {| n | $"tick ( $n )" } | tui log | tui debug -- size [ 30 6 ] | get screen # => ┌ log ───────────────────────┐ # => │tick 27 │ # => │tick 28 │ # => │tick 29 │ # => │tick 30 │ # => └────────────────────────────┘

tui progress shows --value , or else reads a number from its data: a number, the value field of a record, or the last number in a list. Values up to 1 are fractions; larger values are read against --total (100 by default):

tui progress -- value 0.4 -- label copying | tui debug -- size [ 40 4 ] | get screen # => ██████████████copying 40% [ 10 20 30 ] | tui progress -- label done | tui debug -- size [ 30 4 ] | get screen # => █████████ done 30%

Because the last number in a list is used, a live stream of numbers from an external command drives the bar as it runs. With --from and a closure, the bar follows another widget's highlighted row instead.

Every closure that reacts to the user follows the same contract. That includes tui bind , tui button , menu actions, --on-select , and the closure passed to tui run or tui debug . The hook receives the state record (the same record that tui run returns, described in The Result Record) both as $in and as its first parameter, if it declares one. What the hook returns decides what happens next:

The hook returns Effect nothing Nothing changes {action: submit, selected: ...} The TUI closes with that selection {action: quit} The TUI closes without a selection anything else Replaces the shared data list; every widget that reads it redraws

If a hook raises an error, the error is shown on the status bar as error:... and the TUI stays open:

[ a b ] | tui table | tui bind x {|| error make { msg : boom } } | tui label -- status "ready" | tui debug -- keys [ x ] -- size [ 50 6 ] | get screen # => ┌ table (2) ─────────────────────────────────────┐ # => │ item │ # => │▶ a │ # => │ b │ # => └────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ # => ready error:boom focus:table-0 rows:2 tab:foc

tui bind runs a hook when a key is pressed anywhere in the TUI. The key is a chord string such as ctrl+s , alt+r , f5 , or x , or a reedline-style record like the ones in $env.config.keybindings :

ls | tui table -- columns [ name type size ] | tui bind ctrl+r {|| ls } # reload | tui bind s {| state | { action : submit , selected: $state.selected.name } } # submit just the name | tui run

[ a b ] | tui table | tui bind ctrl+r {|| [ x y z ] } | tui debug -- keys ctrl+r | get rows # => 3 [ a b ] | tui table | tui bind { modifier : control , keycode: char_q } {|| { action : quit } } | tui debug -- keys ctrl+q | get action # => quit

Bindings take precedence over the built-in keys, except Ctrl+C . A binding without a modifier doesn't fire while you are typing in a search box or text box.

--on-select on a table, tree, or select runs a hook whenever the highlight moves. Use it for side effects outside the interface; printing from a hook would draw over the screen:

ls | tui table -- on-select {| s | $s.selected.name | save - f last-picked.txt } | tui run

To show something about the selection on screen, use a widget that follows the row instead:

ls | tui table -- columns [ name ] | tui label {| row | $"selected: ( $row.name ) ( $row.size )" } | tui run

The closure passed to tui run is a hook that runs once before the first frame. With --refresh , it runs again at every interval, and its output replaces the shared data list. The highlight and any search query are kept, and a failing refresh keeps the last good rows:

ls | tui table | tui run -- refresh 1sec { ls }

tui debug runs its closure once before painting:

[{ name : old }] | tui table -- columns [ name ] | tui debug { [{ name : new }] } -- size [ 30 4 ] | get screen # => ┌ table (1) ─────────────────┐ # => │ name │ # => │▶ new │ # => └────────────────────────────┘

tui menu adds a menu bar. Each entry is a string or a record of the form {name, items?, action?} . items opens as a drop-down, and action is a hook:

ls | tui label -- title "Files" | tui menu [ { name : "&File" , items : [ { name : "&Reload" , action : {|| ls }} { name : "&Parent" , action : {|| ls .. }} "&Quit" ]} { name : "&Sort" , items : [ { name : "by &Name" , action : {|| ls | sort-by name }} { name : "by &Size" , action : {|| ls | sort-by size }} { name : "by &Modified" , action : {|| ls | sort-by modified }} ]} "&Help" ] | tui table -- columns [ name type size modified ] | tui label -- status "alt+f: file alt+s: sort q: quit" | tui run

Mnemonics: An & before a letter picks that letter as the entry's shortcut and underlines it. Without & , the first letter is used. Alt+F opens the File menu from anywhere except a text field. Inside an open drop-down, the letter alone picks an entry, so Alt+S followed by N sorts by name.

An before a letter picks that letter as the entry's shortcut and underlines it. Without , the first letter is used. opens the File menu from anywhere except a text field. Inside an open drop-down, the letter alone picks an entry, so followed by sorts by name. Keys: Left / Right (or h / l ) move along the bar. Down or Enter opens the drop-down (or activates an entry without one). Esc closes the drop-down. Entries can also be clicked.

/ (or / ) move along the bar. or opens the drop-down (or activates an entry without one). closes the drop-down. Entries can also be clicked. Actions: An entry with an action runs it as a hook when activated.

An entry with an runs it as a hook when activated. Submitting: An entry without an action submits and closes the TUI. For a drop-down entry, selected is {menu, item, row} , where row is the highlighted row of the table, so the choice can act on it. For a bar entry without a drop-down, selected is its name.

[{ name : x.txt }] | tui menu [{ name : "&File" , items : [ "&Open" "&Quit" ]}] | tui table | tui debug -- keys "alt+f,o" | get selected | to nuon # => {menu: File, item: Open, row: {name: "x.txt"}} [ a b ] | tui menu [{ name : "&File" , items : [{ name : "&Reload" , action : {|| [ x y z ] }} "&Quit" ]}] | tui table | tui debug -- keys "alt+f,r" | get rows # => 3

tui textbox is an editable field and tui button is a focusable label. Use Tab and Shift+Tab to move between them:

tui label -- title "rename" | tui label "new name" | tui textbox -- id name -- placeholder "type a name" | tui button Save {| s | $s.values.name | save name.txt ; { action : quit } } | tui button Cancel {|| { action : quit } } | tui label -- status "tab: next enter: activate esc: cancel" | tui run

While a text box is focused, q is just a character and Esc leaves the field. Enter submits, with the text as selected . The text is also available by id in values , and --value sets the initial text:

tui textbox -- id name | tui debug -- keys "type:bob,enter" | select action selected values | to nuon # => {action: submit, selected: bob, values: {name: bob}}

Press Enter or Space on a focused button, or click it, to activate it. A button with a hook behaves like tui bind . A button without a hook submits its own label, so two plain buttons make a confirmation dialog. Left / Right (or h / l ) move between buttons on the same row:

tui label "Delete?" | tui button Yes | tui button No | tui debug -- keys [ right enter ] | get selected # => No

tui run --dialog ( -d ) shows the same interface in a smaller floating window on the alternate screen. Without --size , the dialog is about three quarters of the terminal, and at least 40×12. Drag the title bar to move it, drag the bottom-right corner to resize it, or click x to close it:

[ a b c ] | tui label -- title "pick" | tui table | tui debug -- dialog -- size [ 40 10 ] | get screen # => ┌ pick ───────────────────────────── x ┐ # => │ pick │ # => │┌ table (3) ─────────────────────────┐│ # => ││ item ││ # => ││▶ a ││ # => ││ b ││ # => ││ c ││ # => ││ ││ # => │└────────────────────────────────────┘│ # => └──────────────────────────────────────┘

--no-mouse turns off mouse capture, which lets your terminal's own text selection work.

Keys Action Tab / Shift+Tab Move focus. The focused widget gets the border_focused color. Focus starts on the widget built with --focus , or else on the first list, input, or button. Typing Goes to a focused search box or text box. Enter Submit the focused widget's selection. On a menu, open the drop-down or activate the entry. Space Check the highlighted row of a --multi list, or activate a button. Esc In a search box, clear the query, then leave the box. In a text box, leave the field. With a drop-down open, close it. Otherwise, quit. Arrows, hjkl , PageUp / PageDown , Home / End Move in tables, trees, and selects; scroll logs; move along a menu or a row of buttons; move a split's first divider. Alt+ letter Open the menu entry with that mnemonic. q (when not typing) or Ctrl+C Quit. selected is then null . [ / ] , Ctrl+Left / Ctrl+Right , Ctrl+Tab / Ctrl+Shift+Tab , 1 - 9 Switch pages. Mouse Click to focus and select, scroll with the wheel, drag split handles, click menu entries and buttons.

The focusable widgets are menus, tables, selects, trees, logs, search boxes, text boxes, buttons, and split handles. Labels, previews, progress bars, boxes, and tabs are not focusable.

tui run returns a single record, and every hook receives the same record:

Field Meaning action submit , quit , or (from tui debug only, when neither happened) render focused The id of the focused widget selected The focused widget's selection: a row, the checked rows, an index, a tree node, a {menu, item, row} record, text, or a button label page The index of the current tab values The state of every widget, keyed by id rows The length of the shared data list live Whether a stream is still producing rows

tui debug adds screen , the resolved widgets tree, focus (the focus order and the default widget), and pages .

The shape of each entry in values depends on the widget:

Widget Value search, text box The text table, select {index, row} (plus checked with --multi ) tree {index, path, value} log {rows, follow} preview {title, text} split The list of sizes progress The current value button The label

[{ name : alpha } { name : beta }] | tui search | tui table | tui debug -- keys "tab,type:be" | get values | to nuon # => {"search-0": be, "table-0": {index: 0, row: {name: beta}}}

Read a widget's state by the id you gave it:

tui textbox -- id name | tui run | get values.name

tui debug --keys replays a list of key tokens (or a comma-separated string of them) and returns the result record, including screen :

Token Meaning enter , esc , tab , shift+tab Those keys up , down , left , right , home , end , pageup , pagedown Movement backspace , delete , space , insert Editing keys ctrl+c , ctrl+r , alt+f , f1 Modifiers and function keys A single character, such as q or / That key type:hello Types those characters click:COL,ROW A left click drag:COL,ROW A left-button drag scroll-up , scroll-down The mouse wheel

In the string form, click:10,5 keeps its comma. --until stops the replay as soon as its closure returns true for the state record:

[ a b c d ] | tui table | tui debug -- keys [ down down down ] -- until {| s | $s.values.table-0.index == 1 } | get values.table-0.index # => 1

--size sets the canvas size (clamped to 16-400 columns and 4-200 rows), and --dialog paints the pop-up frame. This makes tui debug a good fit for tests:

use std/ assert def pick-size [] { tui select [ small medium large ] } assert equal ( pick-size | tui debug -- keys [ down enter ] | get selected ) "medium" assert equal ( pick-size | tui debug -- keys [ esc ] | get action ) "quit"

Colors come from $env.config.tui , which has one entry per part of the interface. Each value takes the same forms as color_config : a color name, a #RRGGBB hex code, or a {fg, bg, attr} record.

Key Paints Default title_bar The title bar from tui label --title { fg: white, bg: blue, attr: b } status_bar The status bar from tui label --status { fg: white, bg: dark_gray } border / border_focused Widget borders, and the border of the focused widget { fg: dark_gray } / { fg: cyan } selected The highlighted row in tables, trees, selects, and menus { attr: r } header Table column headers { fg: green, attr: b } muted Placeholders and empty-state text { fg: dark_gray } highlight Search query text and check marks { fg: yellow, attr: b } tab_active / tab_inactive The tab bar { fg: cyan, attr: bu } / { fg: dark_gray } progress The filled part of a progress bar { fg: green } button Button labels { fg: white, bg: blue } surface / backdrop The fill behind widgets, and behind a --dialog (only bg is used) unset (a near-black fill)

$env .config.tui.title_bar = { fg : black , bg: yellow , attr: b } $env .config.tui.border_focused = { fg : "#ff8800" }

Run config nu --doc to see the documentation for every key.

Table and tree cells are colored the same way as table and ls output: values by type through color_config , and path columns through LS_COLORS (following $env.config.ls.use_ls_colors ). When $env.config.use_ansi_coloring is off, the TUI draws without colors and shows the selection in reverse video.

ls | tui label -- title "files" | tui search -- bind / | tui split [ ( tui table -- columns [ name type size ]) ( tui preview { nu-highlight }) ] | tui label -- status "enter: pick /: filter q: quit" | tui run

The table lists the contents of whichever directory is highlighted in the tree, and the preview follows the focused list:

ls | tui split -- sizes [ 30 1fr ] [ ( tui tree -- walk -- id dirs ) ( tui split -- vertical [ ( tui table -- from dirs {| node | ls $node.name } -- columns [ name size modified ]) ( tui preview ) ]) ] | tui run

def confirm [ question : string ]: nothing -> bool { let r = tui label $question | tui button Yes | tui button No | tui run -- dialog -- size [ 40 8 ] $r.action == "submit" and $r.selected == "Yes" } if ( confirm "Delete build output?" ) { print "Deleting..." }

A checklist over ls : Space checks files and Enter returns the checked rows. When nothing is checked, Enter returns just the highlighted row, so the same picker works for a single file:

def "pick files" [] { let r = ls | tui label -- title "pick files" | tui search -- bind / -- columns [ name ] | tui table -- multi -- columns [ name type size modified ] | tui label -- status "space: check /: filter enter: accept q: cancel" | tui run if $r.action == "submit" { $r.selected } else { [] } } pick files | each {| f | cp $f.name backup/ }

Fuzzy-find a past command and put it on the command line. The command itself is ordinary Nushell; a keybinding makes it available with Ctrl+H :

def "history ui" [] { let r = history | get command | reverse | uniq | wrap command | tui label -- title "history" | tui search -- focus -- bind / -- fuzzy -- columns [ command ] -- placeholder "fuzzy filter" | tui table -- columns [ command ] | tui label -- status "type to filter enter: put on the command line esc esc: cancel" | tui run -- dialog -- size [ 100 24 ] if $r.action == "submit" { commandline edit -- replace $r.selected.command } } $env .config.keybindings ++= [{ name : history_ui modifier : control keycode : char_h mode : [ emacs vi_insert vi_normal ] event : { send : executehostcommand , cmd: "history ui" } }]

Newest commands come first, and duplicates are removed. Because the search box has --focus , typing goes straight to the fuzzy filter, and Enter replaces the current line with the highlighted match.

Tips On terminals without the kitty keyboard protocol, Ctrl+H sends the same code as Backspace . Choose a different chord on those terminals.

Branches on the left with their age and last commit subject, the branch's recent log on the right, and Enter to switch:

def "git switch-ui" [] { let branches = ^ git branch -- format ="%(refname:short)|%(committerdate:relative)|%(subject)" | lines | parse "{name}|{when}|{subject}" let r = $branches | tui label -- title "branches" | tui search -- bind / -- fuzzy -- columns [ name ] | tui split -- sizes [ 45 % 1fr ] [ ( tui table -- columns [ name when subject ]) ( tui preview {| b | ^ git log -- color =always -- oneline - 20 $b.name }) ] | tui label -- status "/: filter enter: switch q: cancel" | tui run if $r.action == "submit" { ^ git switch $r.selected.name } }

The preview closure takes the highlighted row, so the log pane changes as you move, and --color=always keeps git's colors.

Tips Use ^git in scripts like this one. If you load git completions, git branch may be an extern with its own flag list, and Nushell then checks --format= against that signature. ^git always runs the external binary directly.

A ps view that refreshes every two seconds, filters by name, shows the full record of the highlighted process, and kills it with Ctrl+K :

def "ps ui" [] { let snapshot = {|| ps | sort-by cpu - r | update cpu { math round - p 1 } | first 200 } do $snapshot | tui label -- title "processes" | tui search -- bind / -- columns [ name ] | tui split -- sizes [ 1fr 44 ] [ ( tui table -- columns [ pid name cpu mem ]) ( tui preview {| p | $p | transpose field value | table - w $env .TUI_WIDTH }) ] | tui bind ctrl+k {| s | kill $s.selected.pid ; do $snapshot } | tui label -- status "/: filter ctrl+k: kill enter: pick q: quit" | tui run -- refresh 2sec $snapshot | get selected? }

The same closure feeds the first frame, the timer, and the reload after a kill, so the list is always sorted the same way.

Open a JSON, TOML, YAML, or NUON file as a tree, filter its keys, and see the highlighted node rendered as a table:

def "explore-data" [ file : path ] { open $file | tui label -- title ( $file | path basename ) | tui search -- bind / | tui split -- sizes [ 40 % 1fr ] [ ( tui tree ) ( tui preview {| node | $node | table - e - w $env .TUI_WIDTH }) ] | tui label -- status "right/left: open and close /: filter enter: pick q: quit" | tui run | get selected? } explore-data Cargo.toml