Building TUIs with
tui
The
tui family of commands lets you build interactive terminal user interfaces (TUIs) and pop-up dialogs from a Nushell pipeline, without writing any Rust. You compose widgets such as tables, trees, search boxes, previews, menus, text boxes, and buttons, then hand the result to
tui run. When the user quits or makes a selection,
tui run returns a record describing what they picked and the state of every widget.
ls | tui label --title "files" | tui table | tui run
That one line opens a full-screen, scrollable file list. Use the arrow keys (or
j/
k) to move, press
Enter to return the highlighted row, or press
q or
Esc to quit without a selection.
tui or
explore?
explore is a ready-made pager for looking through any structured value.
tui is a toolkit for building your own interface: a file picker, a confirmation dialog, a history search, a dashboard, or a small form. Both commands use the same color conversions, so Nushell styles look the same in each.
tui run always draws on the terminal's alternate screen, so your shell and scrollback come back untouched when the TUI closes.
tui debug draws the same interface into a string instead of the terminal. That makes it useful for scripts and tests, and every example on this page that shows output uses it.
Commands at a Glance
Every
tui command except
tui run and
tui debug is a builder: it adds a widget to a
tui value and returns the updated value.
|Command
|Positional
|Notable flags
|Purpose
tui label
|text or closure
--title,
--status
|Static text, the title bar, or the status bar. A closure follows a row.
tui table
|source closure
--columns,
--multi,
--index,
--capture-keys,
--on-select
|A navigable table. Scalars show as a single
item column.
tui tree
|source closure
--walk,
--column,
--multi,
--on-select
|Nested records and lists, or a directory walk.
tui select
|list of items
--display,
--multi,
--index,
--on-select
|A radio list, or a checkbox list with
--multi.
tui log
|source closure
--max-lines
|An append-only log that follows the end of a stream.
tui progress
|source closure
--value,
--total,
--label
|A progress bar.
tui preview
|closure
--from,
--max-bytes
|Text for the highlighted row: a file's contents, or whatever a closure returns.
tui search
--bind,
--placeholder,
--fuzzy,
--case-sensitive,
--columns
|A search box that filters the lists in its scope as you type.
tui textbox
--placeholder,
--value
|An editable text field.
tui button
|label, hook
|Runs a hook, or submits its label, when activated.
tui menu
|list of entries
|A menu bar with mnemonics, drop-downs, and actions.
tui split
|list of children
--vertical,
--sizes,
--ratio
|Side-by-side (or stacked) panes with draggable dividers.
tui box
|title, children
|A titled, bordered group of widgets.
tui tab
|title, children
|A page in the tab bar.
tui bind
|key, hook
|Runs a hook when a key is pressed anywhere.
tui run
|hook
--dialog,
--size,
--refresh,
--no-mouse
|Runs the interface until the user submits or quits.
tui debug
|hook
--keys,
--until,
--size,
--dialog
|Renders without a terminal and reports the layout, focus order, and pages.
In addition, every builder accepts
--id (a stable name for the widget) and
--focus (start with this widget focused). The data widgets (
label,
table,
tree,
select,
log, and
progress) also accept
--data and
--from, which are described in Where Widgets Get Their Data.
Your First TUI
Inspecting a
tui Value
Because builders only describe the interface, you can look at what you have built before running it:
tui label --title "App" | tui table | describe
# => tui
tui label --title "App" | tui table | get widgets.type
# => ╭───┬───────╮
# => │ 0 │ label │
# => │ 1 │ table │
# => ╰───┴───────╯
Each widget record has an
id, a
type, and, for containers,
children. Other fields depend on the kind of widget.
Rendering Without a Terminal
tui debug returns a record. Its
screen field holds the painted text:
tui label --title "hello" | tui label --status "ready" | tui debug --size [40 6] | get screen
# => hello
# =>
# =>
# =>
# =>
# => ready tab:focus [:page q:quit
The status bar appends short hints about the keys that are available. The default canvas is 80×24;
--size [width height] changes it.
Getting a Selection Back
Pipe rows into
tui table and run it.
Enter submits the highlighted row:
let picked = ls | tui table --columns [name type size] | tui run
if $picked.action == "submit" {
$picked.selected
}
tui debug --keys replays key presses, so you can check the same behavior in a script:
[{name: a}, {name: b}] | tui table | tui debug --keys [down enter] | get selected.name
# => b
If you don't pass
--columns, the table shows every column of the input. Lists of scalars and ranges get a single
item column:
1..20 | tui table | tui run
Layout
Stacking Widgets
Widgets in the outer pipeline stack from top to bottom in the order they are added. Adjacent
tui buttons are the exception: they share one row, left to right.
tui label "Delete everything?" | tui button Yes | tui button No | tui debug --size [30 4] | get screen
# => Delete everything?
# => [ Yes ] [ No ]
A few widgets are chrome that belongs to the whole interface, and they can only be used in the outer pipeline:
tui label --title(the title bar at the top)
tui label --status(the status bar at the bottom)
tui menu(the menu bar)
tui tab(pages)
Using one of them inside a container is an error.
Splits
tui split divides its area between a list of child widgets: side by side by default, or stacked with
--vertical. Children are built inside parentheses:
ls | tui split [ (tui table --columns [name type]) (tui preview) ] | tui run
--sizes gives one size per child. Missing entries default to
1fr:
|Size
|Meaning
20
|20 cells
"30%" or
30%
|30 percent of the split
"1fr",
"2fr"
|A share of the remaining space;
2fr gets twice
1fr
"min:10",
"max:40"
|At least, or at most, that many cells
--ratio 60 is shorthand for
--sizes [60% 1fr]. Splits can be nested:
ls
| tui split --sizes [30 1fr] [
(tui tree --walk)
(tui split --vertical --ratio 70 [ (tui preview) (tui log) ])
]
| tui run
A one-cell handle sits between each pair of panes. Drag it with the mouse, or
Tab to the split and use the arrow keys (or
hjkl) to move the first divider by one percent at a time.
tui debug reports the current sizes under
values:
ls | tui split --ratio 60 [ (tui table) (tui preview) ] | tui debug | get values.split-0
# => ╭───┬─────╮
# => │ 0 │ 60% │
# => │ 1 │ 1fr │
# => ╰───┴─────╯
A split whose children all have a fixed height (buttons, labels, text boxes, and progress bars) is not divided into panes. It takes exactly the height of its children and draws no handle. Use this to stack buttons, or to place a text box next to a button:
tui split --vertical [ (tui button Yes) (tui button No) ] | tui debug --size [30 4] | get screen
# => [ Yes ]
# => [ No ]
tui label "name" | tui split [ (tui textbox --id name) (tui button Go) ] | tui debug --size [40 4] | get screen
# => name
# => ┌ input ───────────┐ [ Go ]
# => │▌ │
# => └──────────────────┘
Boxes
tui box draws a titled border around its children and can go anywhere, including inside a split:
ls | tui split [ (tui box "list" [ (tui search) (tui table) ]) (tui preview) ] | tui run
Tabs
tui tab turns a group of widgets into a page. The tab bar appears whenever there is at least one top-level tab:
ls
| tui tab "table" [ (tui table --columns [name type size]) ]
| tui tab "tree" [ (tui split [ (tui tree --walk) (tui preview) ]) ]
| tui run
Switch pages by clicking a tab, with
[ and
], with
Ctrl+Left and
Ctrl+Right, with
Ctrl+Tab and
Ctrl+Shift+Tab, or by pressing a digit (
1 to
9) to jump to that page. Tabs cannot be nested.
ls | tui tab "a" [ (tui table) ] | tui tab "b" [ (tui table) ] | tui debug --keys ["2"] | get page
# => 1
Widget IDs
Each widget gets an automatic id made of its type and a number, such as
table-0 or
search-0, counted separately for each kind of widget. When two containers each hold a
table-0, the second is renumbered to
table-1:
tui split [ (tui box "a" [(tui table)]) (tui box "b" [(tui table)]) ] | tui debug | get focus.order
# => ╭───┬─────────╮
# => │ 0 │ table-0 │
# => │ 1 │ table-1 │
# => │ 2 │ split-0 │
# => ╰───┴─────────╯
An explicit
--id is never renumbered, and using the same explicit id twice is an error. Give a widget an
--id whenever something else needs to refer to it, such as a
--from flag, or when you want to read its state from the result record by a predictable name.
Where Widgets Get Their Data
Each data widget shows the first of these that exists:
- Its own
--data, or the value piped into it inside a container's child list, as in
[(ls | tui table)].
- What its
--fromsource produces (see Following a Row).
- The data of the nearest enclosing container.
- The data piped into the outer pipeline.
This means one pipeline can feed every widget, or each pane can have its own rows:
ls | tui split [ (tui table) (tui tree) ] | tui run # both show ls
tui split [ (ps | tui table) (ls | tui table) ] | tui run # each has its own rows
tui split [ (tui table --data (ps)) (tui table --data (ls)) ] | tui run # the same, spelled out
tui split [ ([1 2] | tui table) ([3] | tui table) ] | tui debug | get widgets.0.children.rows
# => ╭───┬───╮
# => │ 0 │ 2 │
# => │ 1 │ 1 │
# => ╰───┴───╯
Streams
How a builder treats a stream depends on where the stream comes from:
- Output of an external command (for example
^tail -f app.log) stays live.
tui runreads it on a background thread, and new rows appear while the interface is open. If the interface closes while the command is still running, the command is stopped.
- Everything else (lists, internal streams, and ranges) is collected before the interface is shown, up to 100,000 rows. Anything beyond that stays live.
# Follow a growing log file until you press q
^tail -f app.log | tui label --title "app.log" | tui log | tui run
Warning
Because internal streams are collected first, a slow, never-ending internal stream such as
1.. | each {|n| sleep 100ms; $n } has to produce 100,000 rows before anything is drawn. To show data that changes over time, use an external command's output or the
--refresh flag of
tui run.
Rows that arrive from a live stream are kept in one shared store of at most
max(10000, --max-lines) rows. A container's child list can only hold collected values, so keep live producers in the outer pipeline.
tui debug reads a finite stream to the end (for up to five seconds) before painting. Don't pipe an unbounded stream into it without a limit.
Following a Row
Previews
tui preview shows text for the highlighted row of a list. Without a closure, it reads the file named in the row's
name column. Directories and binary files show a short note instead, and at most
--max-bytes bytes (65536 by default) are read:
ls | tui split [ (tui table --columns [name type]) (tui preview) ] | tui run
The arrow keys stay on the table, and the preview follows along. The preview follows the focused list, or else the nearest list in the same container, or else the first visible list. Use
--from <id> to name the list explicitly.
A closure without parameters transforms the file text, which it receives as
$in. ANSI colors in the result are drawn as colors, so
nu-highlight or
bat can add syntax highlighting:
ls | tui split [ (tui table) (tui preview { nu-highlight }) ] | tui run
A closure with one parameter receives the highlighted row. Nothing is read from disk; whatever the closure returns is shown:
$env.config.keybindings
| tui split [ (tui table --columns [name modifier keycode]) (tui preview {|row| $row.event | to nuon }) ]
| tui run
Detail Views and Captions
Any data widget can follow a row in the same way.
--from <id> names the source list, and a positional closure turns its highlighted row into this widget's data. A table becomes a detail view:
[{name: a, kids: [1 2]}, {name: b, kids: [3 4 5]}]
| tui split [ (tui table --id src --columns [name]) (tui table --from src {|r| $r.kids }) ]
| tui debug --keys [down] --size [50 7]
| get screen
# => ┌ table (2) ────────────┐│┌ table (3) ───────────┐
# => │ name │││ item │
# => │ a │││▶ 3 │
# => │▶ b │││ 4 │
# => │ │││ 5 │
# => │ │││ │
# => └───────────────────────┘│└──────────────────────┘
A label becomes a caption for the highlighted row:
[{name: a, size: 1kb} {name: b, size: 2kb}]
| tui table --columns [name]
| tui label {|row| $"size: ($row.size)" }
| tui debug --keys [down] --size [40 6]
| get screen
# => ┌ table (2) ───────────────────────────┐
# => │ name │
# => │ a │
# => │▶ b │
# => └──────────────────────────────────────┘
# => size: 2.0 kB
Without
--from, a widget with a source closure follows the nearest list, just like a preview does. Without a closure, the row itself becomes the widget's data. A source closure re-runs only when the highlighted row changes or the pane is resized. If
--from names a widget that doesn't exist,
tui run and
tui debug stop with an error.
Fitting Output to a Pane
Preview and source closures see the inner size of their pane as
$env.TUI_WIDTH and
$env.TUI_HEIGHT:
[{name: a}]
| tui split [ (tui table) (tui preview {|row| $"w=($env.TUI_WIDTH) h=($env.TUI_HEIGHT)" }) ]
| tui debug --size [60 6]
| get screen
# => ┌ table (1) ─────────────────┐│┌ a ────────────────────────┐
# => │ name │││w=27 h=4 │
# => │▶ a │││ │
# => │ │││ │
# => │ │││ │
# => └────────────────────────────┘│└───────────────────────────┘
This matters for commands that size themselves to the terminal.
table without
-w uses the full terminal width and overflows a pane, so pass the pane width instead:
ps | tui split [ (tui table --columns [pid name]) (tui preview {|p| $p | table -e -w $env.TUI_WIDTH }) ] | tui run
Searching and Filtering
tui search adds a search box. As you type, it filters tables, logs, trees, and selects:
ls
| tui label --title "files"
| tui search --placeholder "filter" --bind /
| tui table --columns [name type size]
| tui label --status "enter: pick /: filter q: quit"
| tui run
- Press the
--bindkey (here
/) to focus the search box from anywhere except a text box. Give the search box
--focusto start there, so typing filters right away.
Entersubmits the highlighted row of the filtered list.
Escclears the query; pressing
Escagain leaves the search box. While typing in the box,
qis just the letter q.
By default, matching is a case-insensitive substring search over every field.
--fuzzy uses the same matcher as
input list --fuzzy,
--case-sensitive respects case, and
--columns limits matching to the listed columns:
[{name: alpha}, {name: gamma}]
| tui search --fuzzy --columns [name] --bind /
| tui table
| tui debug --keys "/,type:gm,enter"
| get selected.name
# => gamma
Search Scope
A search box's position decides what it filters. In the outer pipeline, it filters every list. Inside a
tui split or
tui box, it only filters the lists in that container, and each search box keeps its own query:
ls
| tui split [
(tui box "files" [ (tui search --bind /) (tui table --id files) ]) # filters only `files`
(tui table --id other) # never filtered
]
| tui run
tui debug shows the search each list is attached to in its
search_scope field.
Filtering by Key Chord
With
--capture-keys, a key chord pressed while a table is focused becomes the filter query. Rows with reedline-style
modifier and
keycode fields match chords, so the
control +
char_r row in
$env.config.keybindings matches
Ctrl+R:
[
{name: "history", modifier: "control", keycode: "char_r", mode: "emacs"}
{name: "clear", modifier: "control", keycode: "char_l", mode: "emacs"}
]
| tui table --capture-keys
| tui debug --keys "ctrl+r,enter"
| get selected.name
# => history
This makes a quick keybinding explorer:
def "keys ui" [] {
$env.config.keybindings
| tui label --title "keybindings"
| tui search --placeholder "type to filter, or focus the list and press a chord" --bind /
| tui table --capture-keys --columns [name modifier keycode]
| tui label --status "/: search chord: filter list enter: pick q: quit"
| tui run
}
Tab,
Enter,
Esc,
q,
[,
], and the page digits keep their normal meaning.
Lists, Trees, and Pickers
Choosing Several Rows
--multi turns a table, tree, or select into a checklist.
Space checks the highlighted row, and
Enter submits the checked rows (or the highlighted row, if nothing is checked).
--index (on tables and selects) submits positions instead of rows:
[a b c] | tui table --multi | tui debug --keys [space down space enter] | get selected
# => ╭───┬───╮
# => │ 0 │ a │
# => │ 1 │ b │
# => ╰───┴───╯
[a b c] | tui table --index | tui debug --keys [down enter] | get selected
# => 1
Select Lists
tui select shows a radio list of items from its argument,
--data, or the pipeline:
tui select [small medium large] | tui debug --keys [down enter] | get selected
# => medium
--display chooses the label for each item: either a column name or a closure. The original item is what gets selected, just as with
input list --display:
[{n: 1, label: one} {n: 2, label: two}] | tui select --display label | tui debug --keys [down enter] | get selected
# => ╭───────┬─────╮
# => │ n │ 2 │
# => │ label │ two │
# => ╰───────┴─────╯
With
--multi, it becomes a list of checkboxes:
tui select --multi [a b c] | tui debug --keys [space down] --size [26 5] | get screen
# => ┌ select (3, 1 checked) ─┐
# => │[x] a │
# => │[ ] b │
# => │[ ] c │
# => └────────────────────────┘
Trees
tui tree shows nested records and lists. The top-level keys are the roots, and leaves are shown as
key: value.
Right (or
l) expands a node,
Left (or
h) collapses it, and
Enter submits it:
{a: {b: 1, c: 2}, d: [3, 4]} | tui tree | tui debug --keys [right down down down right] --size [30 9] | get screen
# => ┌ tree (6) ──────────────────┐
# => │▾ a │
# => │ b: 1 │
# => │ c: 2 │
# => │▾ d │
# => │ 3 │
# => │ 4 │
# => │ │
# => └────────────────────────────┘
Any record expands into its fields, so the rows of
ls open up to show
name,
type,
size, and
modified.
With
--walk, rows whose
type is
dir are treated as folders, and their contents are listed from disk when they are expanded. Relative paths are resolved against the current directory, and
--column selects the path column (
name by default):
ls | tui split [ (tui tree --walk) (tui preview) ] | tui run
Logs
tui log is an append-only view that follows the end of its data. Scrolling up (with the arrow keys,
PageUp/
PageDown, or the mouse wheel) pauses following, and the title changes to
log (paused). Scroll to the bottom, or press
End, to resume.
--max-lines (10000 by default) limits how many lines are kept:
1..30 | each {|n| $"tick ($n)" } | tui log | tui debug --size [30 6] | get screen
# => ┌ log ───────────────────────┐
# => │tick 27 │
# => │tick 28 │
# => │tick 29 │
# => │tick 30 │
# => └────────────────────────────┘
Progress Bars
tui progress shows
--value, or else reads a number from its data: a number, the
value field of a record, or the last number in a list. Values up to 1 are fractions; larger values are read against
--total (100 by default):
tui progress --value 0.4 --label copying | tui debug --size [40 4] | get screen
# => ██████████████copying 40%
[10 20 30] | tui progress --label done | tui debug --size [30 4] | get screen
# => █████████ done 30%
Because the last number in a list is used, a live stream of numbers from an external command drives the bar as it runs. With
--from and a closure, the bar follows another widget's highlighted row instead.
Making It Interactive
The Hook Contract
Every closure that reacts to the user follows the same contract. That includes
tui bind,
tui button, menu actions,
--on-select, and the closure passed to
tui run or
tui debug. The hook receives the state record (the same record that
tui run returns, described in The Result Record) both as
$in and as its first parameter, if it declares one. What the hook returns decides what happens next:
|The hook returns
|Effect
|nothing
|Nothing changes
{action: submit, selected: ...}
|The TUI closes with that selection
{action: quit}
|The TUI closes without a selection
|anything else
|Replaces the shared data list; every widget that reads it redraws
If a hook raises an error, the error is shown on the status bar as
error:... and the TUI stays open:
[a b] | tui table | tui bind x {|| error make {msg: boom} } | tui label --status "ready" | tui debug --keys [x] --size [50 6] | get screen
# => ┌ table (2) ─────────────────────────────────────┐
# => │ item │
# => │▶ a │
# => │ b │
# => └────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
# => ready error:boom focus:table-0 rows:2 tab:foc
Key Bindings
tui bind runs a hook when a key is pressed anywhere in the TUI. The key is a chord string such as
ctrl+s,
alt+r,
f5, or
x, or a reedline-style record like the ones in
$env.config.keybindings:
ls
| tui table --columns [name type size]
| tui bind ctrl+r {|| ls } # reload
| tui bind s {|state| {action: submit, selected: $state.selected.name} } # submit just the name
| tui run
[a b] | tui table | tui bind ctrl+r {|| [x y z] } | tui debug --keys ctrl+r | get rows
# => 3
[a b] | tui table | tui bind {modifier: control, keycode: char_q} {|| {action: quit} } | tui debug --keys ctrl+q | get action
# => quit
Bindings take precedence over the built-in keys, except
Ctrl+C. A binding without a modifier doesn't fire while you are typing in a search box or text box.
Reacting to the Selection
--on-select on a table, tree, or select runs a hook whenever the highlight moves. Use it for side effects outside the interface; printing from a hook would draw over the screen:
ls | tui table --on-select {|s| $s.selected.name | save -f last-picked.txt } | tui run
To show something about the selection on screen, use a widget that follows the row instead:
ls | tui table --columns [name] | tui label {|row| $"selected: ($row.name) ($row.size)" } | tui run
Refreshing on a Timer
The closure passed to
tui run is a hook that runs once before the first frame. With
--refresh, it runs again at every interval, and its output replaces the shared data list. The highlight and any search query are kept, and a failing refresh keeps the last good rows:
ls | tui table | tui run --refresh 1sec { ls }
tui debug runs its closure once before painting:
[{name: old}] | tui table --columns [name] | tui debug { [{name: new}] } --size [30 4] | get screen
# => ┌ table (1) ─────────────────┐
# => │ name │
# => │▶ new │
# => └────────────────────────────┘
Menus
tui menu adds a menu bar. Each entry is a string or a record of the form
{name, items?, action?}.
items opens as a drop-down, and
action is a hook:
ls
| tui label --title "Files"
| tui menu [
{name: "&File", items: [
{name: "&Reload", action: {|| ls }}
{name: "&Parent", action: {|| ls .. }}
"&Quit"
]}
{name: "&Sort", items: [
{name: "by &Name", action: {|| ls | sort-by name }}
{name: "by &Size", action: {|| ls | sort-by size }}
{name: "by &Modified", action: {|| ls | sort-by modified }}
]}
"&Help"
]
| tui table --columns [name type size modified]
| tui label --status "alt+f: file alt+s: sort q: quit"
| tui run
- Mnemonics: An
&before a letter picks that letter as the entry's shortcut and underlines it. Without
&, the first letter is used.
Alt+Fopens the File menu from anywhere except a text field. Inside an open drop-down, the letter alone picks an entry, so
Alt+Sfollowed by
Nsorts by name.
- Keys:
Left/
Right(or
h/
l) move along the bar.
Downor
Enteropens the drop-down (or activates an entry without one).
Esccloses the drop-down. Entries can also be clicked.
- Actions: An entry with an
actionruns it as a hook when activated.
- Submitting: An entry without an action submits and closes the TUI. For a drop-down entry,
selectedis
{menu, item, row}, where
rowis the highlighted row of the table, so the choice can act on it. For a bar entry without a drop-down,
selectedis its name.
[{name: x.txt}] | tui menu [{name: "&File", items: ["&Open" "&Quit"]}] | tui table | tui debug --keys "alt+f,o" | get selected | to nuon
# => {menu: File, item: Open, row: {name: "x.txt"}}
[a b] | tui menu [{name: "&File", items: [{name: "&Reload", action: {|| [x y z] }} "&Quit"]}] | tui table | tui debug --keys "alt+f,r" | get rows
# => 3
Forms: Text Boxes and Buttons
tui textbox is an editable field and
tui button is a focusable label. Use
Tab and
Shift+Tab to move between them:
tui label --title "rename"
| tui label "new name"
| tui textbox --id name --placeholder "type a name"
| tui button Save {|s| $s.values.name | save name.txt; {action: quit} }
| tui button Cancel {|| {action: quit} }
| tui label --status "tab: next enter: activate esc: cancel"
| tui run
While a text box is focused,
q is just a character and
Esc leaves the field.
Enter submits, with the text as
selected. The text is also available by id in
values, and
--value sets the initial text:
tui textbox --id name | tui debug --keys "type:bob,enter" | select action selected values | to nuon
# => {action: submit, selected: bob, values: {name: bob}}
Press
Enter or
Space on a focused button, or click it, to activate it. A button with a hook behaves like
tui bind. A button without a hook submits its own label, so two plain buttons make a confirmation dialog.
Left/
Right (or
h/
l) move between buttons on the same row:
tui label "Delete?" | tui button Yes | tui button No | tui debug --keys [right enter] | get selected
# => No
Running the TUI
Pop-up Dialogs
tui run --dialog (
-d) shows the same interface in a smaller floating window on the alternate screen. Without
--size, the dialog is about three quarters of the terminal, and at least 40×12. Drag the title bar to move it, drag the bottom-right corner to resize it, or click
x to close it:
[a b c] | tui label --title "pick" | tui table | tui debug --dialog --size [40 10] | get screen
# => ┌ pick ───────────────────────────── x ┐
# => │ pick │
# => │┌ table (3) ─────────────────────────┐│
# => ││ item ││
# => ││▶ a ││
# => ││ b ││
# => ││ c ││
# => ││ ││
# => │└────────────────────────────────────┘│
# => └──────────────────────────────────────┘
--no-mouse turns off mouse capture, which lets your terminal's own text selection work.
Keyboard and Mouse
|Keys
|Action
Tab /
Shift+Tab
|Move focus. The focused widget gets the
border_focused color. Focus starts on the widget built with
--focus, or else on the first list, input, or button.
|Typing
|Goes to a focused search box or text box.
Enter
|Submit the focused widget's selection. On a menu, open the drop-down or activate the entry.
Space
|Check the highlighted row of a
--multi list, or activate a button.
Esc
|In a search box, clear the query, then leave the box. In a text box, leave the field. With a drop-down open, close it. Otherwise, quit.
|Arrows,
hjkl,
PageUp/
PageDown,
Home/
End
|Move in tables, trees, and selects; scroll logs; move along a menu or a row of buttons; move a split's first divider.
Alt+letter
|Open the menu entry with that mnemonic.
q (when not typing) or
Ctrl+C
|Quit.
selected is then
null.
[ /
],
Ctrl+Left /
Ctrl+Right,
Ctrl+Tab /
Ctrl+Shift+Tab,
1-
9
|Switch pages.
|Mouse
|Click to focus and select, scroll with the wheel, drag split handles, click menu entries and buttons.
The focusable widgets are menus, tables, selects, trees, logs, search boxes, text boxes, buttons, and split handles. Labels, previews, progress bars, boxes, and tabs are not focusable.
The Result Record
tui run returns a single record, and every hook receives the same record:
|Field
|Meaning
action
submit,
quit, or (from
tui debug only, when neither happened)
render
focused
|The id of the focused widget
selected
|The focused widget's selection: a row, the checked rows, an index, a tree node, a
{menu, item, row} record, text, or a button label
page
|The index of the current tab
values
|The state of every widget, keyed by id
rows
|The length of the shared data list
live
|Whether a stream is still producing rows
tui debug adds
screen, the resolved
widgets tree,
focus (the focus
order and the
default widget), and
pages.
The shape of each entry in
values depends on the widget:
|Widget
|Value
|search, text box
|The text
|table, select
{index, row} (plus
checked with
--multi)
|tree
{index, path, value}
|log
{rows, follow}
|preview
{title, text}
|split
|The list of sizes
|progress
|The current value
|button
|The label
[{name: alpha} {name: beta}] | tui search | tui table | tui debug --keys "tab,type:be" | get values | to nuon
# => {"search-0": be, "table-0": {index: 0, row: {name: beta}}}
Read a widget's state by the id you gave it:
tui textbox --id name | tui run | get values.name
Testing with
tui debug
tui debug --keys replays a list of key tokens (or a comma-separated string of them) and returns the result record, including
screen:
|Token
|Meaning
enter,
esc,
tab,
shift+tab
|Those keys
up,
down,
left,
right,
home,
end,
pageup,
pagedown
|Movement
backspace,
delete,
space,
insert
|Editing keys
ctrl+c,
ctrl+r,
alt+f,
f1
|Modifiers and function keys
|A single character, such as
q or
/
|That key
type:hello
|Types those characters
click:COL,ROW
|A left click
drag:COL,ROW
|A left-button drag
scroll-up,
scroll-down
|The mouse wheel
In the string form,
click:10,5 keeps its comma.
--until stops the replay as soon as its closure returns
true for the state record:
[a b c d] | tui table | tui debug --keys [down down down] --until {|s| $s.values.table-0.index == 1 } | get values.table-0.index
# => 1
--size sets the canvas size (clamped to 16-400 columns and 4-200 rows), and
--dialog paints the pop-up frame. This makes
tui debug a good fit for tests:
use std/assert
def pick-size [] { tui select [small medium large] }
assert equal (pick-size | tui debug --keys [down enter] | get selected) "medium"
assert equal (pick-size | tui debug --keys [esc] | get action) "quit"
Theming
Colors come from
$env.config.tui, which has one entry per part of the interface. Each value takes the same forms as
color_config: a color name, a
#RRGGBB hex code, or a
{fg, bg, attr} record.
|Key
|Paints
|Default
title_bar
|The title bar from
tui label --title
{ fg: white, bg: blue, attr: b }
status_bar
|The status bar from
tui label --status
{ fg: white, bg: dark_gray }
border /
border_focused
|Widget borders, and the border of the focused widget
{ fg: dark_gray } /
{ fg: cyan }
selected
|The highlighted row in tables, trees, selects, and menus
{ attr: r }
header
|Table column headers
{ fg: green, attr: b }
muted
|Placeholders and empty-state text
{ fg: dark_gray }
highlight
|Search query text and check marks
{ fg: yellow, attr: b }
tab_active /
tab_inactive
|The tab bar
{ fg: cyan, attr: bu } /
{ fg: dark_gray }
progress
|The filled part of a progress bar
{ fg: green }
button
|Button labels
{ fg: white, bg: blue }
surface /
backdrop
|The fill behind widgets, and behind a
--dialog (only
bg is used)
|unset (a near-black fill)
$env.config.tui.title_bar = { fg: black, bg: yellow, attr: b }
$env.config.tui.border_focused = { fg: "#ff8800" }
Run
config nu --doc to see the documentation for every key.
Table and tree cells are colored the same way as
table and
ls output: values by type through
color_config, and path columns through
LS_COLORS (following
$env.config.ls.use_ls_colors). When
$env.config.use_ansi_coloring is off, the TUI draws without colors and shows the selection in reverse video.
Recipes
File Picker with Preview and Search
ls
| tui label --title "files"
| tui search --bind /
| tui split [ (tui table --columns [name type size]) (tui preview { nu-highlight }) ]
| tui label --status "enter: pick /: filter q: quit"
| tui run
Master and Detail
The table lists the contents of whichever directory is highlighted in the tree, and the preview follows the focused list:
ls
| tui split --sizes [30 1fr] [
(tui tree --walk --id dirs)
(tui split --vertical [
(tui table --from dirs {|node| ls $node.name } --columns [name size modified])
(tui preview)
])
]
| tui run
Confirmation Dialog
def confirm [question: string]: nothing -> bool {
let r = tui label $question | tui button Yes | tui button No | tui run --dialog --size [40 8]
$r.action == "submit" and $r.selected == "Yes"
}
if (confirm "Delete build output?") {
print "Deleting..."
}
Pick Several Files
A checklist over
ls:
Space checks files and
Enter returns the checked rows. When nothing is checked,
Enter returns just the highlighted row, so the same picker works for a single file:
def "pick files" [] {
let r = ls
| tui label --title "pick files"
| tui search --bind / --columns [name]
| tui table --multi --columns [name type size modified]
| tui label --status "space: check /: filter enter: accept q: cancel"
| tui run
if $r.action == "submit" { $r.selected } else { [] }
}
pick files | each {|f| cp $f.name backup/ }
History Picker on a Key
Fuzzy-find a past command and put it on the command line. The command itself is ordinary Nushell; a keybinding makes it available with
Ctrl+H:
def "history ui" [] {
let r = history
| get command
| reverse
| uniq
| wrap command
| tui label --title "history"
| tui search --focus --bind / --fuzzy --columns [command] --placeholder "fuzzy filter"
| tui table --columns [command]
| tui label --status "type to filter enter: put on the command line esc esc: cancel"
| tui run --dialog --size [100 24]
if $r.action == "submit" {
commandline edit --replace $r.selected.command
}
}
$env.config.keybindings ++= [{
name: history_ui
modifier: control
keycode: char_h
mode: [emacs vi_insert vi_normal]
event: { send: executehostcommand, cmd: "history ui" }
}]
Newest commands come first, and duplicates are removed. Because the search box has
--focus, typing goes straight to the fuzzy filter, and
Enter replaces the current line with the highlighted match.
Tips
On terminals without the kitty keyboard protocol,
Ctrl+H sends the same code as
Backspace. Choose a different chord on those terminals.
Git Branch Switcher
Branches on the left with their age and last commit subject, the branch's recent log on the right, and
Enter to switch:
def "git switch-ui" [] {
let branches = ^git branch --format="%(refname:short)|%(committerdate:relative)|%(subject)"
| lines
| parse "{name}|{when}|{subject}"
let r = $branches
| tui label --title "branches"
| tui search --bind / --fuzzy --columns [name]
| tui split --sizes [45% 1fr] [
(tui table --columns [name when subject])
(tui preview {|b| ^git log --color=always --oneline -20 $b.name })
]
| tui label --status "/: filter enter: switch q: cancel"
| tui run
if $r.action == "submit" {
^git switch $r.selected.name
}
}
The preview closure takes the highlighted row, so the log pane changes as you move, and
--color=always keeps git's colors.
Tips
Use
^git in scripts like this one. If you load git completions,
git branch may be an
extern with its own flag list, and Nushell then checks
--format= against that signature.
^git always runs the external binary directly.
Process Monitor
A
ps view that refreshes every two seconds, filters by name, shows the full record of the highlighted process, and kills it with
Ctrl+K:
def "ps ui" [] {
let snapshot = {|| ps | sort-by cpu -r | update cpu { math round -p 1 } | first 200 }
do $snapshot
| tui label --title "processes"
| tui search --bind / --columns [name]
| tui split --sizes [1fr 44] [
(tui table --columns [pid name cpu mem])
(tui preview {|p| $p | transpose field value | table -w $env.TUI_WIDTH })
]
| tui bind ctrl+k {|s| kill $s.selected.pid; do $snapshot }
| tui label --status "/: filter ctrl+k: kill enter: pick q: quit"
| tui run --refresh 2sec $snapshot
| get selected?
}
The same closure feeds the first frame, the timer, and the reload after a kill, so the list is always sorted the same way.
Explore a Data File
Open a JSON, TOML, YAML, or NUON file as a tree, filter its keys, and see the highlighted node rendered as a table:
def "explore-data" [file: path] {
open $file
| tui label --title ($file | path basename)
| tui search --bind /
| tui split --sizes [40% 1fr] [
(tui tree)
(tui preview {|node| $node | table -e -w $env.TUI_WIDTH })
]
| tui label --status "right/left: open and close /: filter enter: pick q: quit"
| tui run
| get selected?
}
explore-data Cargo.toml
Enter returns the value of the highlighted node, so pointing at a nested field and pressing
Enter reads it.