std/config
The
std/config module has three commands that return values for your configuration. None of them changes anything by itself. You assign what they return in
config.nu or
env.nu.
use std/config
config dark-theme and
config light-theme
These return a record of colors for
$env.config.color_config, one meant for terminals with a dark background and one for a light background:
$env.config.color_config = (config light-theme)
See Working on Light Background Terminal for more.
config env-conversions
config env-conversions returns a record of ready-made conversions for
$env.ENV_CONVERSIONS. In Nushell 0.117.0 it has a single entry,
path, for variables that hold a list of paths:
config env-conversions
# => ╭──────┬───────────────────╮
# => │ path │ {record 2 fields} │
# => ╰──────┴───────────────────╯
path is a record with the two closures that
ENV_CONVERSIONS expects:
from_stringsplits the string at the path separator,
(char esep), which is
:or
;on Windows. Then it expands each path with
path expand --no-symlink, which makes it absolute and expands
~but doesn't resolve symbolic links.
to_stringexpands each path the same way and joins them with the separator.
Use it for a variable such as
XDG_DATA_DIRS, which Nushell doesn't convert on its own:
$env.ENV_CONVERSIONS = $env.ENV_CONVERSIONS | merge {
XDG_DATA_DIRS: (config env-conversions).path
}
$env.XDG_DATA_DIRS ++= ["~/.local/share"]
$env.XDG_DATA_DIRS
# => ╭───┬──────────────────╮
# => │ 0 │ /usr/share │
# => │ 1 │ /usr/local/share │
# => │ 2 │ ~/.local/share │
# => ╰───┴──────────────────╯
^sh -c 'echo $XDG_DATA_DIRS'
# => /usr/share:/usr/local/share:/home/me/.local/share
The list keeps a path as you added it. The
~ is expanded only when
to_string turns the list back into a string for an external program. This is the same pair of closures as the
XDG_DATA_DIRS example in ENV_CONVERSIONS.