The std/config module has three commands that return values for your configuration. None of them changes anything by itself. You assign what they return in config.nu or env.nu .

use std/ config

These return a record of colors for $env.config.color_config , one meant for terminals with a dark background and one for a light background:

$env .config.color_config = ( config light-theme )

See Working on Light Background Terminal for more.

config env-conversions returns a record of ready-made conversions for $env.ENV_CONVERSIONS . In Nushell 0.117.0 it has a single entry, path , for variables that hold a list of paths:

config env-conversions # => ╭──────┬───────────────────╮ # => │ path │ {record 2 fields} │ # => ╰──────┴───────────────────╯

path is a record with the two closures that ENV_CONVERSIONS expects:

from_string splits the string at the path separator, (char esep) , which is : or ; on Windows. Then it expands each path with path expand --no-symlink , which makes it absolute and expands ~ but doesn't resolve symbolic links.

splits the string at the path separator, , which is or on Windows. Then it expands each path with , which makes it absolute and expands but doesn't resolve symbolic links. to_string expands each path the same way and joins them with the separator.

Use it for a variable such as XDG_DATA_DIRS , which Nushell doesn't convert on its own:

$env .ENV_CONVERSIONS = $env .ENV_CONVERSIONS | merge { XDG_DATA_DIRS : ( config env-conversions ) .path } $env .XDG_DATA_DIRS ++= [ "~/.local/share" ] $env .XDG_DATA_DIRS # => ╭───┬──────────────────╮ # => │ 0 │ /usr/share │ # => │ 1 │ /usr/local/share │ # => │ 2 │ ~/.local/share │ # => ╰───┴──────────────────╯ ^ sh - c 'echo $XDG_DATA_DIRS' # => /usr/share:/usr/local/share:/home/me/.local/share