The std/formats module adds from and to commands for three line-based formats, in which each line of the text is one value:

Format Commands Each line holds Content type JSONL from jsonl , to jsonl one JSON value application/jsonl NDJSON from ndjson , to ndjson one JSON value application/x-ndjson NDNUON from ndnuon , to ndnuon one NUON value application/x-ndnuon

JSON Lines and NDJSON describe the same format, and their commands behave the same. Only the content type that to sets in the pipeline metadata differs.

Import the module with a glob:

use std/ formats *

The glob matters. open parses a file by calling the from command named after its extension, and save calls the matching to command. After use std/formats * , from jsonl and the others are in scope under those names, so open and save handle .jsonl , .ndjson and .ndnuon files:

[{ name : a , size: 1 } { name : b , size: 2 }] | save data.jsonl open data.jsonl # => ╭───┬──────┬──────╮ # => │ # │ name │ size │ # => ├───┼──────┼──────┤ # => │ 0 │ a │ 1 │ # => │ 1 │ b │ 2 │ # => ╰───┴──────┴──────╯ open -- raw data.jsonl # => {"name":"a","size":1} # => {"name":"b","size":2}

After use std/formats without the glob, the commands are named formats from jsonl and so on, and open data.jsonl returns the file's contents unparsed. Without either import, save data.jsonl fails, because no to jsonl command exists.

from jsonl and from ndjson are the same as from json --objects . They parse each line as a JSON value and return a list of the values, skipping blank lines. A line that isn't valid JSON, such as {bad , makes the whole conversion fail with Error while parsing JSON text . The parser is lenient about bare words, though, so a line such as not json comes back as the string not json .

to jsonl and to ndjson write each item of a list as compact JSON on its own line, with a newline after every line, including the last. A single record or other value that isn't a list becomes one line, with no newline after it.

from ndnuon and to ndnuon do the same with NUON, so values keep Nushell types that JSON doesn't have, such as file sizes, durations and dates. to nuon writes a string that contains a newline with a real line break in it, which would split the value across two lines. to ndnuon replaces each line break inside a value with the two characters

, which NUON reads back as a newline:

[{ name : "two

lines" }, [ 1 2 ]] | to ndnuon # => {name: "two

lines"} # => [1, 2] [{ name : "two

lines" }, [ 1 2 ]] | to ndnuon | from ndnuon | get 0.name # => two # => lines