std/formats
The
std/formats module adds
from and
to commands for three line-based formats, in which each line of the text is one value:
|Format
|Commands
|Each line holds
|Content type
|JSONL
from jsonl,
to jsonl
|one JSON value
application/jsonl
|NDJSON
from ndjson,
to ndjson
|one JSON value
application/x-ndjson
|NDNUON
from ndnuon,
to ndnuon
|one NUON value
application/x-ndnuon
JSON Lines and NDJSON describe the same format, and their commands behave the same. Only the content type that
to sets in the pipeline metadata differs.
Import the module with a glob:
use std/formats *
The glob matters.
open parses a file by calling the
from command named after its extension, and
save calls the matching
to command. After
use std/formats *,
from jsonl and the others are in scope under those names, so
open and
save handle
.jsonl,
.ndjson and
.ndnuon files:
[{name: a, size: 1} {name: b, size: 2}] | save data.jsonl
open data.jsonl
# => ╭───┬──────┬──────╮
# => │ # │ name │ size │
# => ├───┼──────┼──────┤
# => │ 0 │ a │ 1 │
# => │ 1 │ b │ 2 │
# => ╰───┴──────┴──────╯
open --raw data.jsonl
# => {"name":"a","size":1}
# => {"name":"b","size":2}
After
use std/formats without the glob, the commands are named
formats from jsonl and so on, and
open data.jsonl returns the file's contents unparsed. Without either import,
save data.jsonl fails, because no
to jsonl command exists.
JSON Lines and NDJSON
from jsonl and
from ndjson are the same as
from json --objects. They parse each line as a JSON value and return a list of the values, skipping blank lines. A line that isn't valid JSON, such as
{bad, makes the whole conversion fail with
Error while parsing JSON text. The parser is lenient about bare words, though, so a line such as
not json comes back as the string
not json.
to jsonl and
to ndjson write each item of a list as compact JSON on its own line, with a newline after every line, including the last. A single record or other value that isn't a list becomes one line, with no newline after it.
NDNUON
from ndnuon and
to ndnuon do the same with NUON, so values keep Nushell types that JSON doesn't have, such as file sizes, durations and dates.
to nuon writes a string that contains a newline with a real line break in it, which would split the value across two lines.
to ndnuon replaces each line break inside a value with the two characters
\n, which NUON reads back as a newline:
[{name: "two\nlines"}, [1 2]] | to ndnuon
# => {name: "two\nlines"}
# => [1, 2]
[{name: "two\nlines"}, [1 2]] | to ndnuon | from ndnuon | get 0.name
# => two
# => lines
from ndnuon skips blank lines too.