std/util
The
std/util module holds commands that don't belong to any other module. Import it with a glob, so they have no prefix:
use std/util *
You can also import a single command, as in
use std/util "path add". After
use std/util without the glob, the commands are
util path add,
util repeat and so on, and after
use std, they are
std path add,
std repeat and so on, without
util.
path add
path add adds directories to the front of
$env.PATH, or to the end with
--append. It is described in Path Configuration.
repeat
repeat returns a list that holds its input
n times:
"ab" | repeat 3 | to nuon
# => [ab, ab, ab]
"-" | repeat 10 | str join
# => ----------
The input can be any value, and each item of the list is a copy of it. With
0, the result is an empty list. A negative number is an error:
"ab" | repeat -1
# => Error: nu::shell::error
# =>
# => × invalid_argument
# => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:15]
# => 1 │ "ab" | repeat -1
# => · ─┬
# => · ╰── n should be a positive integer, found -1
# => ╰────
Without input,
repeat 2 returns
[null, null].
null-device and
null_device
null-device returns the path of the system's null device,
/dev/null, or
\\.\NUL on Windows. Whatever is written there is thrown away, so use it to discard a stream, as in File Redirections:
cat unknown.txt e> (null-device)
null_device is a constant with the same path. Use the constant where Nushell needs a value while it parses the code, such as a parameter's default value. Writing
--log: path = (null-device) there fails with "Default values should be constant expressions", but the constant works:
use std/util [null_device]
def build [--log: path = $null_device] { $log }
build
# => /dev/null
After
use std/util without the
*, the constant is
$util.null_device. After
use std, it is
$std.null_device.
structure
structure takes a command line as a string argument and splits it into a table of tokens, with their
text,
kind and
span. It is meant for custom completers that receive the whole command line. See Context Aware Custom Completions.
ellie
ellie returns Ellie, Nushell's elephant mascot, as a string of ASCII art in green:
ellie
# => __ ,
# => .--()°'.'
# => '|, . ,'
# => !_-(_\
It is the same drawing that the welcome
banner shows.