The std/util module holds commands that don't belong to any other module. Import it with a glob, so they have no prefix:

use std/ util *

You can also import a single command, as in use std/util "path add" . After use std/util without the glob, the commands are util path add , util repeat and so on, and after use std , they are std path add , std repeat and so on, without util .

path add adds directories to the front of $env.PATH , or to the end with --append . It is described in Path Configuration.

repeat returns a list that holds its input n times:

"ab" | repeat 3 | to nuon # => [ab, ab, ab] "-" | repeat 10 | str join # => ----------

The input can be any value, and each item of the list is a copy of it. With 0 , the result is an empty list. A negative number is an error:

"ab" | repeat - 1 # => Error: nu::shell::error # => # => × invalid_argument # => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:15] # => 1 │ "ab" | repeat -1 # => · ─┬ # => · ╰── n should be a positive integer, found -1 # => ╰────

Without input, repeat 2 returns [null, null] .

null-device returns the path of the system's null device, /dev/null , or \\.\NUL on Windows. Whatever is written there is thrown away, so use it to discard a stream, as in File Redirections:

cat unknown.txt e> ( null -device )

null_device is a constant with the same path. Use the constant where Nushell needs a value while it parses the code, such as a parameter's default value. Writing --log: path = (null-device) there fails with "Default values should be constant expressions", but the constant works:

use std/ util [ null_device ] def build [ -- log : path = $null_device ] { $log } build # => /dev/null

After use std/util without the * , the constant is $util.null_device . After use std , it is $std.null_device .

structure takes a command line as a string argument and splits it into a table of tokens, with their text , kind and span . It is meant for custom completers that receive the whole command line. See Context Aware Custom Completions.

ellie returns Ellie, Nushell's elephant mascot, as a string of ASCII art in green:

ellie # => __ , # => .--()°'.' # => '|, . ,' # => !_-(_\