The Dataframes chapter introduces aggregation with polars sum in Basic Aggregations, and groups rows with polars group-by and polars agg in DataFrame group-by. This page covers the other aggregation commands, and the commands that calculate along a column without collapsing it: window expressions, running totals, rolling windows, and calculations across the columns of each row.

The examples use $df_1 , the dataframe loaded from test_small.csv in Working with Dataframes.

To apply one of these commands to several columns, pick them with polars col , which also takes a regular expression or a type with --type . polars count and polars agg-groups also take a selector as input.

polars min , polars max , polars mean , polars median , polars std , polars var , and polars quantile have the same two forms as polars sum . Given a dataframe, they reduce every column to a single row. Given an expression, they build one that gives one value, or one value per group inside polars agg . All of them skip nulls.

Columns that a statistic doesn't apply to come out null. polars min and polars max also work on strings, where they give the first and last value in alphabetical order:

$df_1 | polars max | polars collect # => ╭───┬───────┬───────┬─────────┬─────────┬───────┬────────┬───────┬───────╮ # => │ # │ int_1 │ int_2 │ float_1 │ float_2 │ first │ second │ third │ word │ # => ├───┼───────┼───────┼─────────┼─────────┼───────┼────────┼───────┼───────┤ # => │ 0 │ 9 │ 19 │ 0.90 │ 9.00 │ c │ c │ c │ third │ # => ╰───┴───────┴───────┴─────────┴─────────┴───────┴────────┴───────┴───────╯ $df_1 | polars mean | polars collect # => ╭───┬───────┬───────┬─────────┬─────────┬───────┬────────┬───────┬──────╮ # => │ # │ int_1 │ int_2 │ float_1 │ float_2 │ first │ second │ third │ word │ # => ├───┼───────┼───────┼─────────┼─────────┼───────┼────────┼───────┼──────┤ # => │ 0 │ 4.00 │ 14.50 │ 0.45 │ 4.60 │ │ │ │ │ # => ╰───┴───────┴───────┴─────────┴─────────┴───────┴────────┴───────┴──────╯

polars min , polars max , polars mean , polars std , and polars var return a lazy dataframe even for eager input, while polars median and polars quantile return the kind they were given. See When results are eager or lazy.

In a group-by, each one becomes a column of per-group results:

$df_1 | polars group-by first | polars agg ( polars col int_1 | polars min | polars as min ) ( polars col int_1 | polars max | polars as max ) ( polars col int_1 | polars mean | polars as mean ) ( polars col int_1 | polars median | polars as median ) ( polars col int_1 | polars std | polars as std ) ( polars col int_1 | polars var | polars as var ) | polars sort-by first | polars collect # => ╭───┬───────┬─────┬─────┬──────┬────────┬──────┬───────╮ # => │ # │ first │ min │ max │ mean │ median │ std │ var │ # => ├───┼───────┼─────┼─────┼──────┼────────┼──────┼───────┤ # => │ 0 │ a │ 1 │ 3 │ 2.00 │ 2.00 │ 1.00 │ 1.00 │ # => │ 1 │ b │ 0 │ 7 │ 4.25 │ 5.00 │ 3.10 │ 9.58 │ # => │ 2 │ c │ 0 │ 9 │ 5.67 │ 8.00 │ 4.93 │ 24.33 │ # => ╰───┴───────┴─────┴─────┴──────┴────────┴──────┴───────╯

polars std and polars var compute the sample standard deviation and variance, dividing by one less than the number of values, and there is no flag to change that. A group with only one value gets null.

polars quantile takes a fraction between 0 and 1, such as 0.75 . It doesn't interpolate between values. It picks the value nearest to that position, so polars quantile 0.5 can differ from polars median , which averages the two middle values of an even-sized column:

$df_1 | polars select ( polars col int_1 | polars median | polars as median ) ( polars col int_1 | polars quantile 0.5 | polars as q50 ) | polars collect # => ╭───┬────────┬──────╮ # => │ # │ median │ q50 │ # => ├───┼────────┼──────┤ # => │ 0 │ 3.50 │ 4.00 │ # => ╰───┴────────┴──────╯

A fraction outside 0 to 1 fails when the plan runs, with quantile should be between 0.0 and 1.0 .

polars count counts the values that aren't null. It only builds an expression. polars len counts rows, nulls included:

[[ g v ]; [ a 1 ] [ a null ] [ b 3 ]] | polars into-df | polars group-by g | polars agg ( polars col v | polars count | polars as count ) ( polars len ) | polars sort-by g | polars collect # => ╭───┬───┬───────┬─────╮ # => │ # │ g │ count │ len │ # => ├───┼───┼───────┼─────┤ # => │ 0 │ a │ 1 │ 2 │ # => │ 1 │ b │ 1 │ 1 │ # => ╰───┴───┴───────┴─────╯

polars count-null counts the nulls in a series, meaning a dataframe with one column, and returns a one-row dataframe with a column named count_null . A wider dataframe fails with Error using as series . It has no expression form, so inside polars agg count nulls with polars col v | polars is-null | polars sum .

polars n-unique counts distinct values, and null counts as one of them. On a series it returns a column named count_unique . As an expression it keeps the column's name, and with polars col "*" it counts every column at once:

$df_1 | polars select ( polars col "*" | polars n-unique ) | polars collect # => ╭───┬───────┬───────┬─────────┬─────────┬───────┬────────┬───────┬──────╮ # => │ # │ int_1 │ int_2 │ float_1 │ float_2 │ first │ second │ third │ word │ # => ├───┼───────┼───────┼─────────┼─────────┼───────┼────────┼───────┼──────┤ # => │ 0 │ 9 │ 10 │ 10 │ 9 │ 3 │ 3 │ 3 │ 5 │ # => ╰───┴───────┴───────┴─────────┴─────────┴───────┴────────┴───────┴──────╯

polars count-null and the series form of polars n-unique collect a lazy input and return an eager dataframe.

polars agg-groups gives, for each group, the row positions that belong to it, as a list<u64> . Use it inside polars agg .

$df_1 | polars group-by first | polars agg ( polars col int_1 | polars agg-groups | polars as rows ) | polars sort-by first | polars collect | polars into-nu | update rows { to nuon } # => ╭───┬───────┬──────────────╮ # => │ # │ first │ rows │ # => ├───┼───────┼──────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ a │ [0, 1, 2] │ # => │ 1 │ b │ [3, 4, 5, 6] │ # => │ 2 │ c │ [7, 8, 9] │ # => ╰───┴───────┴──────────────╯

polars implode gathers a whole column into a single list. In polars select it gives one row:

$df_1 | polars select ( polars col int_1 | polars implode ) | polars collect | polars into-nu | update int_1 { to nuon } # => ╭───┬────────────────────────────────╮ # => │ # │ int_1 │ # => ├───┼────────────────────────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ [1, 2, 3, 4, 0, 6, 7, 8, 9, 0] │ # => ╰───┴────────────────────────────────╯

Inside polars agg , polars implode gives each group's values as a list, which is what a bare column already gives there, so both make a list<i64> column. --maintain-order ( -o ) asks Polars to keep the values in their original order. With polars collect , the values keep their order with or without it.

A group-by collapses each group to one row. Sometimes you want the group's result on every row instead, for example to compare each value with its group's total. polars over does that. Pipe an expression into it and name the columns that define the groups:

$df_1 | polars select first float_1 ( polars col float_1 | polars sum | polars over first | polars as group_total ) (( polars col float_1 ) / ( polars col float_1 | polars sum | polars over first ) | polars as share ) | polars collect # => ╭───┬───────┬─────────┬─────────────┬───────╮ # => │ # │ first │ float_1 │ group_total │ share │ # => ├───┼───────┼─────────┼─────────────┼───────┤ # => │ 0 │ a │ 0.10 │ 0.60 │ 0.17 │ # => │ 1 │ a │ 0.20 │ 0.60 │ 0.33 │ # => │ 2 │ a │ 0.30 │ 0.60 │ 0.50 │ # => │ 3 │ b │ 0.40 │ 2.20 │ 0.18 │ # => │ 4 │ b │ 0.50 │ 2.20 │ 0.23 │ # => │ 5 │ b │ 0.60 │ 2.20 │ 0.27 │ # => │ 6 │ b │ 0.70 │ 2.20 │ 0.32 │ # => │ 7 │ c │ 0.80 │ 1.70 │ 0.47 │ # => │ 8 │ c │ 0.90 │ 1.70 │ 0.53 │ # => │ 9 │ c │ 0.00 │ 1.70 │ 0.00 │ # => ╰───┴───────┴─────────┴─────────────┴───────╯

The rows keep their order and count. polars over takes any number of column names or expressions, and it groups rows by all of them together. With none, it fails with at least one key is required in a group_by operation .

Polars runs an expression that doesn't reduce a column, such as a running total, separately within each group, so it starts over for each group:

$df_1 | polars select first int_1 ( polars col int_1 | polars cumulative sum | polars over first | polars as running ) | polars collect # => ╭───┬───────┬───────┬─────────╮ # => │ # │ first │ int_1 │ running │ # => ├───┼───────┼───────┼─────────┤ # => │ 0 │ a │ 1 │ 1 │ # => │ 1 │ a │ 2 │ 3 │ # => │ 2 │ a │ 3 │ 6 │ # => │ 3 │ b │ 4 │ 4 │ # => │ 4 │ b │ 0 │ 4 │ # => │ 5 │ b │ 6 │ 10 │ # => │ 6 │ b │ 7 │ 17 │ # => │ 7 │ c │ 8 │ 8 │ # => │ 8 │ c │ 9 │ 17 │ # => │ 9 │ c │ 0 │ 17 │ # => ╰───┴───────┴───────┴─────────╯

The result keeps the input column's name, so selecting it next to the original column fails with an error that starts with duplicate: projections contained duplicate output name 'int_1' . Rename it with polars as , as above.

polars cumulative computes a running sum , min , or max down a column. --reverse ( -r ) runs from the last row up, which gives, for example, the total still to come:

$df_1 | polars select int_1 ( polars col int_1 | polars cumulative sum | polars as running ) ( polars col int_1 | polars cumulative max | polars as peak ) ( polars col int_1 | polars cumulative sum -- reverse | polars as remaining ) | polars collect # => ╭───┬───────┬─────────┬──────┬───────────╮ # => │ # │ int_1 │ running │ peak │ remaining │ # => ├───┼───────┼─────────┼──────┼───────────┤ # => │ 0 │ 1 │ 1 │ 1 │ 40 │ # => │ 1 │ 2 │ 3 │ 2 │ 39 │ # => │ 2 │ 3 │ 6 │ 3 │ 37 │ # => │ 3 │ 4 │ 10 │ 4 │ 34 │ # => │ 4 │ 0 │ 10 │ 4 │ 30 │ # => │ 5 │ 6 │ 16 │ 6 │ 30 │ # => │ 6 │ 7 │ 23 │ 7 │ 24 │ # => │ 7 │ 8 │ 31 │ 8 │ 17 │ # => │ 8 │ 9 │ 40 │ 9 │ 9 │ # => │ 9 │ 0 │ 40 │ 9 │ 0 │ # => ╰───┴───────┴─────────┴──────┴───────────╯

Any other operation fails with Operation not valid for cumulative , and the error lists the allowed values. A null stays null in the result and the calculation carries on past it. Strings fail with an error such as `cum_max` operation not supported for dtype `str` , and a boolean column sums as a count of its true values.

Given a series, polars cumulative returns a column whose name joins the input's name and the operation, such as int_1_cumulative_sum . It collects a lazy dataframe first. As an expression, the result keeps the input column's name.

polars rolling has two modes, depending on its input.

Given a series or an expression, polars rolling takes an operation, which is sum , min , max , or mean , and a window size in rows. Each row's result covers that row and the rows just before it, so the first rows, which don't have a full window, get null:

$df_1 | polars select int_1 ( polars col int_1 | polars rolling sum 3 | polars as sum3 ) ( polars col int_1 | polars rolling mean 3 | polars as avg3 ) | polars collect # => ╭───┬───────┬──────┬──────╮ # => │ # │ int_1 │ sum3 │ avg3 │ # => ├───┼───────┼──────┼──────┤ # => │ 0 │ 1 │ │ │ # => │ 1 │ 2 │ │ │ # => │ 2 │ 3 │ 6 │ 2.00 │ # => │ 3 │ 4 │ 9 │ 3.00 │ # => │ 4 │ 0 │ 7 │ 2.33 │ # => │ 5 │ 6 │ 10 │ 3.33 │ # => │ 6 │ 7 │ 13 │ 4.33 │ # => │ 7 │ 8 │ 21 │ 7.00 │ # => │ 8 │ 9 │ 24 │ 8.00 │ # => │ 9 │ 0 │ 17 │ 5.67 │ # => ╰───┴───────┴──────┴──────╯

A window that contains a null also gives null, and a window larger than the column gives null everywhere. A window of 0 gives 0 for sum on every row. Both arguments are required, and an operation other than the four above fails with Operation not valid for rolling . Given a series, the result's name joins the input's name and the operation, such as int_1_rolling_sum .

A series here means an eager dataframe with one column. A wider dataframe fails with Error using as series and dataframe has more than one column , so pick the column with polars get first. A lazy dataframe always starts a rolling group-by, described next, so $lazy | polars rolling sum 3 fails with --index-column is required for lazyframe input . Use the expression form inside polars select , as above, or collect the dataframe first with polars collect . A column of type object , which polars into-df makes from a list of mixed values such as [1 a 2] , fails with Series of type object cannot be used for rolling operation .

To restart the window for each group, pipe the rolling expression into polars over .

Given a lazy dataframe, polars rolling starts a rolling group-by, which you finish with polars agg like a normal group-by. Each row gets a window of rows whose --index-column value falls within a period of its own value, and polars agg computes over that window. This is the way to compute values such as a total over the last three days when rows aren't evenly spaced.

--index-column ( -i ) names the column to measure windows along. It's required, and it has to be sorted, or the query fails with argument in operation 'rolling' is not sorted . An eager dataframe goes to the fixed-size mode instead and fails for lack of an operation and window, so convert it with polars into-lazy first.

( ) names the column to measure windows along. It's required, and it has to be sorted, or the query fails with . An eager dataframe goes to the fixed-size mode instead and fails for lack of an operation and window, so convert it with first. --period ( -p ) is the window's length.

( ) is the window's length. --offset ( -o ) is where the window starts, relative to the row's own value.

( ) is where the window starts, relative to the row's own value. --closed ( -c ) says which ends belong to the window: left , right , both , or none . The default is left . Any other value fails with Invalid closed window value .

( ) says which ends belong to the window: , , , or . The default is . Any other value fails with . --group-by ( -g ) takes a list of columns or expressions, and computes the windows separately for each of their values.

The defaults are a period of 1, an offset of 1, and left , so without flags each window starts one unit after its row and looks ahead. For the usual trailing window that ends at the row, pass the negative period as --offset and --closed right .

For an integer index, --period and --offset take integers, or strings such as 2i . For a date or datetime index, pass both flags as Polars duration strings, such as 3d .

$env .config.datetime_format.table = "%F" let sales = [[ day amount ]; [ 2025-01-01 10 ] [ 2025-01-02 20 ] [ 2025-01-03 5 ] [ 2025-01-05 40 ] [ 2025-01-06 15 ]] | polars into-lazy $sales | polars rolling -- index-column day -- period 3d -- offset - 3d -- closed right | polars agg ( polars col amount | polars sum | polars as last_3_days ) | polars collect # => ╭───┬────────────┬─────────────╮ # => │ # │ day │ last_3_days │ # => ├───┼────────────┼─────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ 2025-01-01 │ 10 │ # => │ 1 │ 2025-01-02 │ 30 │ # => │ 2 │ 2025-01-03 │ 35 │ # => │ 3 │ 2025-01-05 │ 45 │ # => │ 4 │ 2025-01-06 │ 55 │ # => ╰───┴────────────┴─────────────╯

The first line only changes how the table shows dates. Without it, they appear as how long ago they were.

The commands above work down a column. polars horizontal works across the columns of each row. Its first argument is the operation, sum , mean , min , max , all , or any , followed by the columns or expressions to combine. It ignores its input and returns an expression, so use it inside polars select or polars with-column :

let scores = [[ name q1 q2 q3 ]; [ ana 7 null 9 ] [ ben 5 6 4 ]] | polars into-df $scores | polars select name ( polars horizontal sum q1 q2 q3 | polars as total ) ( polars horizontal sum q1 q2 q3 -- nulls | polars as strict_total ) ( polars horizontal mean q1 q2 q3 | polars as avg ) ( polars horizontal max q1 q2 q3 | polars as best ) | polars collect # => ╭───┬──────┬───────┬──────────────┬──────┬──────╮ # => │ # │ name │ total │ strict_total │ avg │ best │ # => ├───┼──────┼───────┼──────────────┼──────┼──────┤ # => │ 0 │ ana │ 16 │ │ 8.00 │ 9 │ # => │ 1 │ ben │ 15 │ 15 │ 5.00 │ 6 │ # => ╰───┴──────┴───────┴──────────────┴──────┴──────╯

By default sum and mean skip nulls, so ana's total adds two scores and her average divides by two. With --nulls ( -n ), a null anywhere in the row makes the result null. min and max always skip nulls. all and any combine booleans, and there a null can decide the result. true and null give null for all . Given integer columns, they count every value other than 0 as true . --nulls changes only sum and mean . sum also accepts a string column, and then joins the values as text, so sum name q1 gives ana7 for the first row.