std/clip
The
std/clip module copies to and pastes from the system clipboard through the terminal. Its commands don't talk to the operating system. They send an OSC 52 escape sequence, which asks the terminal emulator to do the copying or pasting. That also works over SSH, and the clipboard they reach is the one on the machine where the terminal runs.
use std/clip
std/clip is the only standard library module that
use std and
use std * leave out, so there is no
std clip copy52. Import it on its own, as above.
Terminal support
Everything here depends on the terminal. It has to understand OSC 52, and many terminals have settings that turn copying or pasting through OSC 52 on or off. Terminal multiplexers such as tmux, screen and zellij sit between Nushell and the terminal and may block the sequence or need configuration to pass it on.
clip copy52
clip copy52 copies its input to the clipboard:
"Hello" | clip copy52
It returns nothing. It writes the escape sequence, with the text encoded as base64, to standard output, so it only reaches the terminal when stdout is the terminal. Redirect it to a file and the file gets the escape sequence instead.
A string is copied as it is. A table, record or list is first rendered with
table -e, the way it would look on the screen, and that text is copied. The rendering has no colors unless you pass
--ansi (
-a), which keeps the ANSI color codes in the copied text.
--ansi doesn't affect strings, so a string that already contains ANSI codes is copied with them. Remove them first with
ansi strip if you don't want them.
clip paste52
clip paste52 asks the terminal for the clipboard's content and returns it as a string. It sends the OSC 52 query with
term query and reads the terminal's reply from standard input.
If the terminal doesn't answer,
clip paste52 waits until you press a key and then fails, because a key press isn't the reply it expects. When stdin isn't a terminal, it fails at once. The error is
Terminal did not responds to OSC 52 paste request., with the hint
Check if your terminal supports OSC 52.
clip prefix
clip prefix adds a prefix to the start of every line of its input and returns the result as a string. Like
clip copy52, it first renders a table, record or list with
table -e. The last line of a rendered table is empty, and it gets the prefix too:
[1 2 3] | clip prefix "# => "
# => # => ╭───┬───╮
# => # => │ 0 │ 1 │
# => # => │ 1 │ 2 │
# => # => │ 2 │ 3 │
# => # => ╰───┴───╯
# => # =>
At the prompt, where standard output is a terminal, the table that
clip prefix renders contains ANSI color codes, and
clip copy52 copies a string with its codes. To copy output for documentation written the way this book shows output, strip the codes before you copy:
ls | clip prefix '# => ' | ansi strip | clip copy52
Native clipboard commands
Nushell also has built-in
clip copy and
clip paste commands that use the operating system's clipboard directly instead of OSC 52. They are behind the
native-clip experimental option and exist only when it is turned on, for example with:
nu --experimental-options '[native-clip]'
Without the option,
clip copy isn't a command at all, and Nushell looks for an external program named
clip. With it, the commands work on macOS, Windows and Linux. On other platforms they exist but fail with
Clipboard not supported. Unlike the
std/clip commands, they don't need a terminal, but they reach only the clipboard of the machine Nushell runs on, not the one at the other end of an SSH session. See
help clip copy and
help clip paste for their flags.