The std/bench module has one command, bench , which runs one or more closures many times and reports how long they took. Import it without a glob:

use std/ bench

bench runs the closure 50 times with timeit and returns a record with the mean , min , max and standard deviation ( std ) of the times. --rounds ( -n ) changes the number of runs:

bench { ls | length } -- rounds 20 | describe # => record<mean: duration, min: duration, max: duration, std: duration>

--verbose ( -v ) adds a times column with the duration of every run. --pretty ( -p ) returns the mean and standard deviation as a string such as 3µs 125ns +/- 2µs 408ns instead of a record, and ignores --verbose .

The closure's output is discarded. An error in the closure stops bench , unless you pass --ignore-errors ( -i ), in which case the failed runs are timed like the others.

Give bench several closures to compare them. Each one gets the same number of rounds, one closure after the other, and the result is a table with one row per closure. The code column holds the closure's source, and ratio is its mean divided by the fastest mean, so the fastest closure has a ratio of 1 :

bench { 2 + 4 } { sleep 1ms } -- rounds 10 | columns # => ╭───┬───────╮ # => │ 0 │ code │ # => │ 1 │ mean │ # => │ 2 │ min │ # => │ 3 │ max │ # => │ 4 │ std │ # => │ 5 │ ratio │ # => ╰───┴───────╯

The code text is syntax-highlighted, so it contains ANSI color codes. Remove them with ansi strip before you save the table to a file.

With --pretty , bench prints a report instead of returning the table. The report lists each closure's mean and standard deviation and then how many times faster the fastest closure was than each of the others.

--setup ( -s ) takes a closure that runs once, before any timing, and --cleanup ( -c ) one that runs once at the end.

( ) takes a closure that runs once, before any timing, and ( ) one that runs once at the end. --prepare ( -S ) takes a closure that runs before each round, and --conclude ( -C ) one that runs after each round. Neither is included in the time. With several closures to compare, both receive the position of the closure being timed, starting at 0 , as their parameter and as their input, so they can prepare differently for each one.

( ) takes a closure that runs before each round, and ( ) one that runs after each round. Neither is included in the time. With several closures to compare, both receive the position of the closure being timed, starting at , as their parameter and as their input, so they can prepare differently for each one. --warmup ( -w ) runs each closure that many times before the timed rounds, without timing them. Use it to fill disk caches for a command that reads files. --prepare and --conclude run around the warm-up rounds too.

This example, adapted from the command's help, times five clean builds of a Rust project. --prepare removes the old build before each round:

bench { cargo build -- release } -- prepare { cargo clean } -- rounds 5

--progress ( -P ) prints the round being run, such as Benchmark: 7 / 50 , and overwrites the line as it goes.