The Expression operators section of the Dataframes chapter covers arithmetic with + , - , * , / , // , mod , and ** . The polars math commands add math functions on top of those. Each one takes an expression, such as polars col x , or a selector, and returns a new expression, which you then use in polars select , polars with-column , or polars agg . They don't take a dataframe, so $df | polars math abs fails with Command does not support polars_dataframe input . For Nushell numbers and lists, use the built-in math commands.

polars math on its own prints its help and the list of subcommands.

The result of each function keeps the name of the column it came from, so give it a new name with polars as when you keep the original column next to it. Given a selector, the function applies to every column the selector matches, and each result keeps its own name. Null values stay null.

These commands return one value per row:

polars math abs and polars math sign keep the column's type, so an integer column gives integers. The others return floats, and an integer column gives f64 :

let readings = [[ x ]; [ -4 ] [ 0 ] [ 9 ]] | polars into-df $readings | polars select [ ( polars col x ) ( polars col x | polars math abs | polars as abs ) ( polars col x | polars math sign | polars as sign ) ( polars col x | polars math sqrt | polars as sqrt ) ] | polars collect # => ╭───┬────┬─────┬──────┬──────╮ # => │ # │ x │ abs │ sign │ sqrt │ # => ├───┼────┼─────┼──────┼──────┤ # => │ 0 │ -4 │ 4 │ -1 │ NaN │ # => │ 1 │ 0 │ 0 │ 0 │ 0.00 │ # => │ 2 │ 9 │ 9 │ 1 │ 3.00 │ # => ╰───┴────┴─────┴──────┴──────╯

polars math log takes an optional base, which defaults to e. log 10 gives the common logarithm and log 2 the binary one. The logarithm of 0 is -inf and the logarithm of a negative number is NaN , and the same goes for polars math log1p at -1 and below:

[[ x ]; [ -1 ] [ 0 ] [ 1 ] [ 10 ]] | polars into-df | polars select [ ( polars col x ) ( polars col x | polars math exp | polars as exp ) ( polars col x | polars math log | polars as ln ) ( polars col x | polars math log 10 | polars as log10 ) ( polars col x | polars math log1p | polars as log1p ) ] | polars collect # => ╭───┬────┬──────────┬──────┬───────┬───────╮ # => │ # │ x │ exp │ ln │ log10 │ log1p │ # => ├───┼────┼──────────┼──────┼───────┼───────┤ # => │ 0 │ -1 │ 0.37 │ NaN │ NaN │ -inf │ # => │ 1 │ 0 │ 1.00 │ -inf │ -inf │ 0.00 │ # => │ 2 │ 1 │ 2.72 │ 0.00 │ 0.00 │ 0.69 │ # => │ 3 │ 10 │ 22026.47 │ 2.30 │ 1.00 │ 2.40 │ # => ╰───┴────┴──────────┴──────┴───────┴───────╯

The base is a number. For a different base on each row, divide two natural logarithms:

[[ x b ]; [ 8 2 ] [ 81 3 ] [ 1000 10 ]] | polars into-df | polars select [ ( polars col x ) ( polars col b ) (( polars col x | polars math log ) / ( polars col b | polars math log ) | polars as log_b ) ] | polars collect # => ╭───┬──────┬────┬───────╮ # => │ # │ x │ b │ log_b │ # => ├───┼──────┼────┼───────┤ # => │ 0 │ 8 │ 2 │ 3.00 │ # => │ 1 │ 81 │ 3 │ 4.00 │ # => │ 2 │ 1000 │ 10 │ 3.00 │ # => ╰───┴──────┴────┴───────╯

polars math sin and polars math cos work in radians. Multiply degrees by π/180 first. The results are floating point, so the sine of 180 degrees comes out near 1.2e-16 rather than exactly 0, which the table shows as 0.00 :

[[ deg ]; [ 0 ] [ 90 ] [ 180 ]] | polars into-df | polars select [ ( polars col deg ) (( polars col deg ) * 3.141592653589793 / 180 | polars math sin | polars as sin ) (( polars col deg ) * 3.141592653589793 / 180 | polars math cos | polars as cos ) ] | polars collect # => ╭───┬─────┬──────┬───────╮ # => │ # │ deg │ sin │ cos │ # => ├───┼─────┼──────┼───────┤ # => │ 0 │ 0 │ 0.00 │ 1.00 │ # => │ 1 │ 90 │ 1.00 │ 0.00 │ # => │ 2 │ 180 │ 0.00 │ -1.00 │ # => ╰───┴─────┴──────┴───────╯

polars math dot multiplies a column by another expression row by row and adds up the products, so it returns a single value. Rows where either side is null are left out of the sum. In polars agg , it returns one value per group:

let lines = [[ order qty price ]; [ 1 2 1.5 ] [ 1 4 0.25 ] [ 2 1 10.0 ]] | polars into-df $lines | polars select ( polars col qty | polars math dot ( polars col price ) | polars as total ) | polars collect # => ╭───┬───────╮ # => │ # │ total │ # => ├───┼───────┤ # => │ 0 │ 14.00 │ # => ╰───┴───────╯ $lines | polars group-by order | polars agg ( polars col qty | polars math dot ( polars col price ) | polars as total ) | polars sort-by order | polars collect # => ╭───┬───────┬───────╮ # => │ # │ order │ total │ # => ├───┼───────┼───────┤ # => │ 0 │ 1 │ 4.00 │ # => │ 1 │ 2 │ 10.00 │ # => ╰───┴───────┴───────╯

The argument can also be a number, so polars math dot 2 gives twice the column's sum. A string is a literal, not a column name, so polars math dot price fails when collected with `sum` operation not supported for dtype `str` . A selector as the argument fails with Second expression to compute dot product with must be provided .

polars math bitwise-and , polars math bitwise-or , and polars math bitwise-xor combine all the values in a column into one value, the way polars sum does. They skip nulls, and in polars agg they combine each group separately. In binary, 14 is 1110 , 7 is 0111 , and 6 is 0110 :

let bits = [[ x ]; [ 14 ] [ 7 ] [ 6 ]] | polars into-df $bits | polars select [ ( polars col x | polars math bitwise-and | polars as and ) ( polars col x | polars math bitwise-or | polars as or ) ( polars col x | polars math bitwise-xor | polars as xor ) ] | polars collect # => ╭───┬─────┬────┬─────╮ # => │ # │ and │ or │ xor │ # => ├───┼─────┼────┼─────┤ # => │ 0 │ 6 │ 15 │ 15 │ # => ╰───┴─────┴────┴─────╯

They work on integer and boolean columns. On a boolean column, bitwise-and is true when every value is true, and bitwise-or when any value is. A float column fails with an error such as dtype f64 not supported in 'and' operation .

These commands count bits in each value and return a u32 column:

bitwise-count-zeros and the leading counts depend on how wide the column's type is. For 0 and for negative numbers, the other counts can depend on it too. Nushell integers become i64 columns, which have 64 bits, so 6 has 62 zero bits. Cast the column to a narrower type, such as u8 , to count within 8 bits:

$bits | polars select [ ( polars col x ) ( polars col x | polars math bitwise-count-ones | polars as ones ) ( polars col x | polars math bitwise-count-zeros | polars as zeros ) ( polars col x | polars math bitwise-leading-zeros | polars as lead0 ) ( polars col x | polars math bitwise-trailing-ones | polars as trail1 ) ] | polars collect # => ╭───┬────┬──────┬───────┬───────┬────────╮ # => │ # │ x │ ones │ zeros │ lead0 │ trail1 │ # => ├───┼────┼──────┼───────┼───────┼────────┤ # => │ 0 │ 14 │ 3 │ 61 │ 60 │ 0 │ # => │ 1 │ 7 │ 3 │ 61 │ 61 │ 3 │ # => │ 2 │ 6 │ 2 │ 62 │ 61 │ 0 │ # => ╰───┴────┴──────┴───────┴───────┴────────╯ $bits | polars cast u8 x | polars select [ ( polars col x ) ( polars col x | polars math bitwise-count-zeros | polars as zeros ) ( polars col x | polars math bitwise-leading-zeros | polars as lead0 ) ] | polars collect # => ╭───┬────┬───────┬───────╮ # => │ # │ x │ zeros │ lead0 │ # => ├───┼────┼───────┼───────┤ # => │ 0 │ 14 │ 5 │ 4 │ # => │ 1 │ 7 │ 5 │ 5 │ # => │ 2 │ 6 │ 6 │ 5 │ # => ╰───┴────┴───────┴───────╯