std/random
The
std/random module has one command,
random dice, which rolls dice. Import the module without a glob, so the command keeps its
random prefix and sits next to the built-in
random commands:
use std/random
With
use std/random *, the command is just
dice.
random dice
random dice returns a list with one random number per die. Each number is between
1 and the number of sides, inclusive.
--dice sets how many dice to roll and defaults to
1, and
--sides sets how many sides each die has and defaults to
6. Neither flag has a short form.
The result is always a list, even for one die, so use
math sum to total a roll:
random dice --dice 3 --sides 20 | describe
# => list<int>
random dice --dice 2 | math sum
There must be at least one die, and a die must have at least two sides. Other values fail with the message of an
assert greater check, whose labels point into the module's source:
random dice --sides 1
# => Error: nu::shell::error
# =>
# => × The amount of sides must be greater than 1
# => │ The condition *left > right* is not satisfied
# => ╭─[std/random/mod.nu:17:13]
# => 16 │ greater $dice 0 "The amount of dice must be greater than 0"
# => 17 │ greater $sides 1 "The amount of sides must be greater than 1"
# => · ───┬── ┬
# => · │ ╰── right: 1
# => · ╰── left: 1
# => 18 │
# => ╰────
random dice --dice 0 fails the same way with
The amount of dice must be greater than 0.