The std/random module has one command, random dice , which rolls dice. Import the module without a glob, so the command keeps its random prefix and sits next to the built-in random commands:

use std/ random

With use std/random * , the command is just dice .

random dice returns a list with one random number per die. Each number is between 1 and the number of sides, inclusive. --dice sets how many dice to roll and defaults to 1 , and --sides sets how many sides each die has and defaults to 6 . Neither flag has a short form.

The result is always a list, even for one die, so use math sum to total a roll:

random dice -- dice 3 -- sides 20 | describe # => list<int> random dice -- dice 2 | math sum

There must be at least one die, and a die must have at least two sides. Other values fail with the message of an assert greater check, whose labels point into the module's source:

random dice -- sides 1 # => Error: nu::shell::error # => # => × The amount of sides must be greater than 1 # => │ The condition *left > right* is not satisfied # => ╭─[std/random/mod.nu:17:13] # => 16 │ greater $dice 0 "The amount of dice must be greater than 0" # => 17 │ greater $sides 1 "The amount of sides must be greater than 1" # => · ───┬── ┬ # => · │ ╰── right: 1 # => · ╰── left: 1 # => 18 │ # => ╰────