The std/math module exports five mathematical constants. It has no commands. The built-in math commands are separate and don't need it.

Constant Value Meaning E 2.718281828459045 Euler's number, the base of math ln PI 3.141592653589793 π, the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter TAU 6.283185307179586 τ, which is 2π PHI 1.618033988749895 φ, the golden ratio GAMMA 0.5772156649015329 γ, the Euler-Mascheroni constant

How you name them depends on the import:

After use std/math , they are fields of the $math record, as in $math.PI .

, they are fields of the record, as in . After use std/math * , they are variables of their own, as in $PI .

, they are variables of their own, as in . After use std/math PI , only $PI is imported.

, only is imported. After use std , they are under $std.math , as in $std.math.PI .

Because they are constants, you can use them where Nushell needs a value while it parses the code, such as in another const :

use std/ math * const CIRCUMFERENCE = 2 * $PI * 3 $CIRCUMFERENCE # => 18.84955592153876

See Importing Constants for more about constants in modules.