std/math
The
std/math module exports five mathematical constants. It has no commands. The built-in
math commands are separate and don't need it.
|Constant
|Value
|Meaning
E
2.718281828459045
|Euler's number, the base of
math ln
PI
3.141592653589793
|π, the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter
TAU
6.283185307179586
|τ, which is 2π
PHI
1.618033988749895
|φ, the golden ratio
GAMMA
0.5772156649015329
|γ, the Euler-Mascheroni constant
How you name them depends on the import:
- After
use std/math, they are fields of the
$mathrecord, as in
$math.PI.
- After
use std/math *, they are variables of their own, as in
$PI.
- After
use std/math PI, only
$PIis imported.
- After
use std, they are under
$std.math, as in
$std.math.PI.
Because they are constants, you can use them where Nushell needs a value while it parses the code, such as in another
const:
use std/math *
const CIRCUMFERENCE = 2 * $PI * 3
$CIRCUMFERENCE
# => 18.84955592153876
See Importing Constants for more about constants in modules.