The path commands take file paths apart, build new ones, and compare them. path by itself only prints the list of subcommands. For changing directories and the file commands, see Moving Around the System.

Nushell has no separate path value. A path is a string, and the path subcommands take a string or a list of strings. Given a list, they handle each path separately and return a list:

[ /home/me/report.md /home/me/notes.txt ] | path basename # => ╭───┬───────────╮ # => │ 0 │ report.md │ # => │ 1 │ notes.txt │ # => ╰───┴───────────╯

Most of them work on the text alone. path basename , path dirname , path parse , path split , and path join don't check whether the path exists, and they leave ~ , .. , and ... as they are:

"~/projects/../notes.txt" | path dirname # => ~/projects/..

path relative-to also compares text, but it expands ~ and shorthands such as ... first. path type , path exists , and path expand are the ones that ask the filesystem. path self gives the path of the file it's written in; see $env.CURRENT_FILE .

On Windows, both \ and / separate the parts of a path.

Every path subcommand can run at parse time, so you can use them in a const declaration, as in const scripts = ($nu.default-config-dir | path join scripts) . That matters for the paths you give source and use , which have to be constants.

With nothing piped in, a path subcommand fails with "Pipeline empty". A null is an error too. You'll usually meet it when a field is missing or empty:

{ file : null } | get file | path basename # => Error: nu::shell::only_supports_this_input_type # => # => × Input type not supported. # => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:8] # => 1 │ {file: null} | get file | path basename # => · ──┬─ ──────┬────── # => · │ ╰── only string and list<string> input data is supported # => · ╰── input type: nothing # => ╰────

If an empty result is fine, put default "" in front, since path basename and path dirname return an empty string for an empty string. A list has to hold strings only. A number or a null anywhere in it is the same error.

Besides a string, you can write a path as a record with parent , stem , and extension fields from path parse , or as a list of parts from path split . path join reads all three forms. The other subcommands take only strings.

A list of strings means two different things. The other subcommands treat it as several paths, while path join treats it as the parts of one path. So the usual pattern is to take a path apart with path parse or path split , change the record or the list, and put it back together with path join .

path basename returns the last part of a path, and path dirname returns everything before it. A trailing / isn't a part, so for /home/me/docs/ the base name is docs and the dirname is /home/me . A bare name such as notes.md has an empty dirname, and / has an empty base name and / as its dirname.

Because they read only the text, a .. is just another part. "a/.." | path dirname returns a , and path basename returns an empty string for it. Run path expand first when you need the real parent directory.

path dirname --num-levels ( -n ) goes up that many levels instead of one. A count of 0 or less returns the path unchanged. When the path has fewer levels than that, it stops at / for an absolute path and returns an empty string for a relative one:

"/home/me/docs/report.md" | path dirname -- num-levels 2 # => /home/me "docs/img/logo.png" | path dirname -- num-levels 5 | to nuon # => ""

--replace ( -r ) returns the whole path with the part the command would have returned swapped out. For path basename , that's the last part. For path dirname , it's the directory part, and with --num-levels it's the directory that many levels up, so the levels below it are kept:

"/home/me/docs/report.md" | path basename -- replace summary.md # => /home/me/docs/summary.md "/home/me/docs/report.md" | path dirname -- replace /srv/www # => /srv/www/report.md "/home/me/docs/report.md" | path dirname -- num-levels 2 -- replace /srv/www # => /srv/www/docs/report.md

The replacement is joined the way path join joins, so an absolute value given to path basename --replace replaces the whole path. When the path has no base name, as with / or a/.. , path basename --replace appends the new name. path dirname --num-levels 0 --replace returns the replacement alone.

path parse turns a path into a record with a parent , a stem (the file name without its extension), and an extension (without the dot). A list of paths gives a table. On Windows, the record also has a prefix field in front, holding the drive or share, such as C: . It's an empty string for a path without one, and parent still includes the prefix.

The extension is whatever follows the last dot:

"/home/me/archive.tar.gz" | path parse # => ╭───────────┬─────────────╮ # => │ parent │ /home/me │ # => │ stem │ archive.tar │ # => │ extension │ gz │ # => ╰───────────┴─────────────╯

A name that starts with a dot and has no other dot, such as .bashrc , is all stem. A trailing dot gives an empty extension and is dropped from the stem. A trailing / is ignored, and a name with no directory part has an empty parent :

[ .bashrc notes "draft." /home/me/docs/ ] | path parse # => ╭───┬──────────┬─────────┬───────────╮ # => │ # │ parent │ stem │ extension │ # => ├───┼──────────┼─────────┼───────────┤ # => │ 0 │ │ .bashrc │ │ # => │ 1 │ │ notes │ │ # => │ 2 │ │ draft │ │ # => │ 3 │ /home/me │ docs │ │ # => ╰───┴──────────┴─────────┴───────────╯

--extension ( -e ) tells path parse what the extension is, which you need for one with a dot in it:

"/home/me/archive.tar.gz" | path parse -- extension tar.gz # => ╭───────────┬──────────╮ # => │ parent │ /home/me │ # => │ stem │ archive │ # => │ extension │ tar.gz │ # => ╰───────────┴──────────╯

Give the extension without its dot. The name has to end in a dot and that exact text, case included. Otherwise the whole name becomes the stem and extension is empty, so --extension .txt never matches, and --extension '' keeps the whole name as the stem.

path join skips an empty extension, so a trailing dot doesn't survive a round trip. "draft." | path parse | path join returns draft .

path split breaks a path into a list of its parts. An absolute Unix path starts with a / part. A . in the middle and repeated slashes are dropped, but a leading . or .. is kept:

"/home/me/./docs//report.md" | path split # => ╭───┬───────────╮ # => │ 0 │ / │ # => │ 1 │ home │ # => │ 2 │ me │ # => │ 3 │ docs │ # => │ 4 │ report.md │ # => ╰───┴───────────╯ "../docs/report.md" | path split # => ╭───┬───────────╮ # => │ 0 │ .. │ # => │ 1 │ docs │ # => │ 2 │ report.md │ # => ╰───┴───────────╯

On Windows, the first part is the drive or share with a \ added, such as C:\ , and there's no separate root part. The \ is added even to a drive-relative path, so C:notes splits into C:\ and notes , and joining them gives C:

otes .

A list of paths gives a list of lists, which path join can't take in one go. Join each one with each , as in $parts | each { path join } .

path join accepts every form of a path:

A string gets each argument appended to it.

A list of strings is joined into one path. An empty list gives an empty string.

A record from path parse is put back together. Empty fields are skipped, so {stem: notes, extension: md} gives notes.md .

is put back together. Empty fields are skipped, so gives . A table, meaning a list of records, gives a list of paths, one per row.

With a list, a record, or a table, the arguments are appended after the input is joined. An argument that is an absolute path replaces everything before it, as Configuration shows. path join doesn't resolve .. , so "/home/me" | path join .. docs returns /home/me/../docs . Pipe the result to path expand if you need it resolved.

With the record form, you can change one piece of a path and rebuild the rest as it was:

"/home/me/report.md" | path parse | update stem { $in + "-old" } | path join # => /home/me/report-old.md [ /home/me/report.md /srv/www/index.html ] | path parse | update extension bak | path join # => ╭───┬─────────────────────╮ # => │ 0 │ /home/me/report.bak │ # => │ 1 │ /srv/www/index.bak │ # => ╰───┴─────────────────────╯

A record or a row may only have the fields path parse produces. Any other field is an error, which is why ls | path join fails on the name column:

{ parent : /home/me , name : notes.md } | path join # => Error: nu::shell::unsupported_input # => # => × Unsupported input # => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:1] # => 1 │ {parent: /home/me, name: notes.md} | path join # => · ─────────────────┬──────────────── ────┬──── # => · │ ╰── Column 'name' is not valid for a structured path. Allowed columns on this platform are: parent, stem, extension # => · ╰── value originates from here # => ╰────

On Windows, prefix is allowed as well. On other systems it's not, so a record that path parse made on Windows fails there.

Because a list of strings is one path to path join , piping a list of file names into it doesn't put each name in a directory. Use each for that:

[ notes.md todo.md ] | path join # => notes.md/todo.md [ notes.md todo.md ] | each {| file | "drafts" | path join $file } # => ╭───┬─────────────────╮ # => │ 0 │ drafts/notes.md │ # => │ 1 │ drafts/todo.md │ # => ╰───┴─────────────────╯

path relative-to returns the input path as seen from the argument path. It expands ~ and shorthands such as ... on both sides, then compares the text. It never looks at the filesystem. A leading ./ and a trailing / make no difference, and a path relative to itself is an empty string.

"/home/me/proj/src/main.rs" | path relative-to /home/me/proj # => src/main.rs

Without --walk-up , the argument has to be a parent of the input. If it isn't, you get an error, with a hint about --walk-up when the flag would help:

"/home/me/proj/src" | path relative-to /home/me/proj/docs # => Error: nu::shell::error # => # => × The argument path is not a parent of the input path. # => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:1] # => 1 │ "/home/me/proj/src" | path relative-to /home/me/proj/docs # => · ─────────┬───────── # => · ╰── prefix not found # => ╰──── # => help: Use --walk-up to allow `..` components in the result. "/home/me/proj/src" | path relative-to /home/me/proj/docs -- walk-up # => ../src

Each .. that --walk-up adds means the parent of the argument path as written. If the argument goes through a symbolic link, the real parent may be a different directory, and the result then points somewhere else.

Both paths have to be absolute, or both relative, and on Windows they have to be on the same drive. path relative-to doesn't use the current directory, so a relative input and an absolute argument are an error:

"src/main.rs" | path relative-to /home/me/proj # => Error: nu::shell::error # => # => × Cannot express the input path relative to the argument path. # => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:1] # => 1 │ "src/main.rs" | path relative-to /home/me/proj # => · ──────┬────── # => · ╰── the input path and the argument path have different roots # => ╰──── # => help: Both paths need to be absolute, or both relative, and on the same # => drive.

Make the relative one absolute with path expand first. Run from /home/me/proj :

"src/main.rs" | path expand | path relative-to ( $env .PWD | path dirname ) # => proj/src/main.rs

--walk-up has an error of its own. It can't step back over a .. in the argument that comes after the part both paths share, since that needs the filesystem. path expand on the argument removes the .. :

"/home/me/proj/src" | path relative-to /home/me/proj/docs/../tests -- walk-up # => Error: nu::shell::error # => # => × Cannot walk up from the argument path to the input path. # => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:40] # => 1 │ "/home/me/proj/src" | path relative-to /home/me/proj/docs/../tests --walk-up # => · ─────────────┬───────────── # => · ╰── this path has `..` after the part it shares with the input path # => ╰──── # => help: A `..` cannot be walked back without the filesystem. Try `path expand` # => on both paths first.

On macOS and Windows, whose filesystems usually ignore case, names are compared without case. On Linux and the other systems, case matters. When --walk-up has to add .. , case always matters, because a wrong guess about the disk would change how many .. the result needs. So on a Mac:

"/Users/Me/proj/a.txt" | path relative-to /users/me # => proj/a.txt "/Users/Me/proj/a.txt" | path relative-to /users/me/docs -- walk-up # => ../../../Users/Me/proj/a.txt

path type asks the filesystem what a path is and returns file , dir , or symlink . On Linux, macOS, and the BSDs it can also return block device , char device , pipe (a named pipe), or socket , and anything it doesn't recognize is unknown . It expands ~ and shorthands such as ... , and resolves a relative path against the current directory.

A path that doesn't exist gives null , and so does an empty string. path type doesn't follow symbolic links. It reports the link itself, even when the link's target is gone:

[ README.md src readme-link old-link missing.md "" ] | wrap path | insert type {| row | $row.path | path type } # => ╭───┬─────────────┬─────────╮ # => │ # │ path │ type │ # => ├───┼─────────────┼─────────┤ # => │ 0 │ README.md │ file │ # => │ 1 │ src │ dir │ # => │ 2 │ readme-link │ symlink │ # => │ 3 │ old-link │ symlink │ # => │ 4 │ missing.md │ │ # => │ 5 │ │ │ # => ╰───┴─────────────┴─────────╯

For the type of what a link points to, expand it first. path expand resolves links when the target exists:

"readme-link" | path expand | path type # => file

Failures other than a missing path are errors. A path that goes through a file is one:

"README.md/x" | path type # => Error: nu::shell::io::not_a_directory # => # => × I/O error # => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:1] # => 1 │ "README.md/x" | path type # => · ──────┬────── # => · ╰── Not a directory # => ╰────