std/dt
The
std/dt module measures the time between two dates in calendar units: years, months and days, down to nanoseconds. Subtracting one
datetime from another gives a duration, and a duration stops at weeks, because months and years don't have a fixed length:
2024-03-01T12:00:00Z - 2023-01-31T08:30:00Z
# => 56wk 3day 3hr 30min
Import the commands without a prefix:
use std/dt *
After
use std/dt without the glob, they are
dt datetime-diff and
dt pretty-print-duration.
datetime-diff
datetime-diff takes the later datetime first and the earlier one second, as arguments rather than pipeline input. It returns a record with one field for each unit from
year to
nanosecond:
datetime-diff 2024-03-01T12:00:00Z 2023-01-31T08:30:00Z
# => ╭─────────────┬────╮
# => │ year │ 1 │
# => │ month │ 1 │
# => │ day │ 1 │
# => │ hour │ 3 │
# => │ minute │ 30 │
# => │ second │ 0 │
# => │ millisecond │ 0 │
# => │ microsecond │ 0 │
# => │ nanosecond │ 0 │
# => ╰─────────────┴────╯
It counts whole months first and then the days that are left. When a month is too short for the starting day, the day moves to the end of that month, so January 31 plus one month is February 28 or 29. Here, 2023-01-31 plus 13 months is 2024-02-29, and March 1 is one day later.
Both datetimes are converted to UTC before the comparison, so their time zones don't matter.
datetime-diff 2024-01-01T00:00:00+01:00 2023-12-31T23:00:00Z is all zeros, because both are the same moment.
If the first datetime is earlier than the second,
datetime-diff fails:
datetime-diff 2023-01-31T08:30:00Z 2024-03-01T12:00:00Z
# => Error: nu::shell::error
# =>
# => × Incompatible arguments
# => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:15]
# => 1 │ datetime-diff 2023-01-31T08:30:00Z 2024-03-01T12:00:00Z
# => · ────────────────────┬────────────────────
# => · ╰── First datetime must be >= second, but was actually -56wk 3day 3hr 30min less than it.
# => ╰────
pretty-print-duration
pretty-print-duration turns a record from
datetime-diff into text. It also takes the record as an argument, not as pipeline input:
pretty-print-duration (datetime-diff 2024-03-01T12:00:00Z 2023-01-31T08:30:00Z) | to nuon
# => "1yr 1month 1day 3hrs 30mins "
It leaves out the units that are zero and uses the singular for a value of
1. The units are
yr/
yrs,
month/
months,
day/
days,
hr/
hrs,
min/
mins and
sec/
secs, then
ms,
µs and
ns. Every unit is followed by a space, so the text ends with one. When all fields are zero, the result is an empty string.
The welcome
banner uses these two commands for its "It's been this long since Nushell's first commit" line.