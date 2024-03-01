The std/dt module measures the time between two dates in calendar units: years, months and days, down to nanoseconds. Subtracting one datetime from another gives a duration, and a duration stops at weeks, because months and years don't have a fixed length:

2024-03-01T12:00:00Z - 2023-01-31T08:30:00Z # => 56wk 3day 3hr 30min

Import the commands without a prefix:

use std/ dt *

After use std/dt without the glob, they are dt datetime-diff and dt pretty-print-duration .

datetime-diff takes the later datetime first and the earlier one second, as arguments rather than pipeline input. It returns a record with one field for each unit from year to nanosecond :

datetime-diff 2024-03-01T12:00:00Z 2023-01-31T08:30:00Z # => ╭─────────────┬────╮ # => │ year │ 1 │ # => │ month │ 1 │ # => │ day │ 1 │ # => │ hour │ 3 │ # => │ minute │ 30 │ # => │ second │ 0 │ # => │ millisecond │ 0 │ # => │ microsecond │ 0 │ # => │ nanosecond │ 0 │ # => ╰─────────────┴────╯

It counts whole months first and then the days that are left. When a month is too short for the starting day, the day moves to the end of that month, so January 31 plus one month is February 28 or 29. Here, 2023-01-31 plus 13 months is 2024-02-29, and March 1 is one day later.

Both datetimes are converted to UTC before the comparison, so their time zones don't matter. datetime-diff 2024-01-01T00:00:00+01:00 2023-12-31T23:00:00Z is all zeros, because both are the same moment.

If the first datetime is earlier than the second, datetime-diff fails:

datetime-diff 2023-01-31T08:30:00Z 2024-03-01T12:00:00Z # => Error: nu::shell::error # => # => × Incompatible arguments # => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:15] # => 1 │ datetime-diff 2023-01-31T08:30:00Z 2024-03-01T12:00:00Z # => · ────────────────────┬──────────────────── # => · ╰── First datetime must be >= second, but was actually -56wk 3day 3hr 30min less than it. # => ╰────

pretty-print-duration turns a record from datetime-diff into text. It also takes the record as an argument, not as pipeline input:

pretty-print-duration ( datetime-diff 2024-03-01T12:00:00Z 2023-01-31T08:30:00Z ) | to nuon # => "1yr 1month 1day 3hrs 30mins "

It leaves out the units that are zero and uses the singular for a value of 1 . The units are yr / yrs , month / months , day / days , hr / hrs , min / mins and sec / secs , then ms , µs and ns . Every unit is followed by a space, so the text ends with one. When all fields are zero, the result is an empty string.