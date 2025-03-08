The Dataframes chapter shows how to load data and work with series and expressions. This page picks up from there and covers the columns that hold dates and times: turning strings into dates, pulling out parts such as the month or the hour, formatting dates as text, moving between time zones, rounding times down to buckets, and generating ranges of dates.

Most of the commands here build expressions, so you use them inside polars select , polars with-column , or polars agg , as described in Lazy Dataframes. polars datepart , polars truncate , polars convert-time-zone , and polars replace-time-zone also take a selector as input. With the other commands, name the column with polars col .

Tips By default, a table shows a date as how long ago it was, such as 4 years ago . The examples on this page first set a table format so that you can see the dates themselves: $env .config.datetime_format.table = "%F %T %:z"

Polars has two column types for points in time. A date column holds calendar days. A datetime column holds instants. Its type names a time unit, one of ns , us , or ms , and can also name a time zone, as in datetime<ns, UTC> . A datetime column without a time zone is called naive. Its values are wall-clock times that don't say where on Earth they were read.

Nushell's own datetime values always carry an offset. polars into-df stores them as datetime<ns, UTC> , converting each value to UTC:

[[ at ]; [ 2025-03-08T23:45:10 -05:00 ]] | polars into-df | polars collect # => ╭───┬────────────────────────────╮ # => │ # │ at │ # => ├───┼────────────────────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ 2025-03-09 04:45:10 +00:00 │ # => ╰───┴────────────────────────────╯

Going the other way, every value has to become a Nushell datetime with an offset. A date becomes midnight UTC, and a naive datetime is shown as if it were UTC, with +00:00 .

Dates often arrive as text. polars as-date parses strings into a date column, and polars as-datetime parses them into a datetime column. Both take a format string made of chrono specifiers, such as %Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S . The examples on the rest of this page use this log:

let log = [[ event at ]; [ deploy "2025-03-08 23:45:10" ] [ backup "2025-03-09 01:30:00" ] [ deploy "2025-12-29 08:05:00" ]] | polars into-df let events = $log | polars with-column ( polars col at | polars as-datetime "%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S" ) | polars collect $events # => ╭───┬────────┬────────────────────────────╮ # => │ # │ event │ at │ # => ├───┼────────┼────────────────────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ deploy │ 2025-03-08 23:45:10 +00:00 │ # => │ 1 │ backup │ 2025-03-09 01:30:00 +00:00 │ # => │ 2 │ deploy │ 2025-12-29 08:05:00 +00:00 │ # => ╰───┴────────┴────────────────────────────╯ $events | polars schema # => ╭───────┬──────────────╮ # => │ event │ str │ # => │ at │ datetime<μs> │ # => ╰───────┴──────────────╯

Both commands behave differently depending on what you give them.

Given an expression, as above, they convert that column and keep its name. If any value doesn't match the format, the whole query fails with an error such as conversion from `str` to `date` failed in column 'at' for 1 out of 3 values .

. Given a dataframe, they convert its only column, so a dataframe with more than one column fails with Error using as series . The result is a single column named date or datetime , and values that don't match the format become null instead of raising an error.

. The result is a single column named or , and values that don't match the format become null instead of raising an error. Given a lazy dataframe, they convert every column and keep the names. Each column has to hold strings, and the values have to match, as with an expression.

[ "2025-03-08" "oops" ] | polars into-df | polars as-date "%Y-%m-%d" # => ╭───┬────────────────────────────╮ # => │ # │ date │ # => ├───┼────────────────────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ 2025-03-08 00:00:00 +00:00 │ # => │ 1 │ │ # => ╰───┴────────────────────────────╯

Both commands take --not-exact ( -n ), which lets the format match part of the string. Use it for dates inside other text:

[ "shipped 2025-03-08 by ana" "2025-03-09" ] | polars into-df | polars as-date "%Y-%m-%d" -- not-exact # => ╭───┬────────────────────────────╮ # => │ # │ date │ # => ├───┼────────────────────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ 2025-03-08 00:00:00 +00:00 │ # => │ 1 │ 2025-03-09 00:00:00 +00:00 │ # => ╰───┴────────────────────────────╯

polars as-datetime has more flags, and some of them only apply to one form:

--time-unit sets the unit to ns , us , or ms , and also accepts μs for us . Without it, a dataframe gets ns and an expression or lazy dataframe gets us , which the schema above prints as μs . Any other unit fails with Invalid time unit .

sets the unit to , , or , and also accepts for . Without it, a dataframe gets and an expression or lazy dataframe gets , which the schema above prints as . Any other unit fails with . --time-zone names a time zone from the IANA database, such as America/New_York . If the format reads an offset with %z , the command converts the times to that zone. Without %z , it reads them as wall-clock times in that zone. A name the database doesn't know fails with Invalid timezone .

names a time zone from the IANA database, such as . If the format reads an offset with , the command converts the times to that zone. Without , it reads them as wall-clock times in that zone. A name the database doesn't know fails with . With %z and no --time-zone , an expression gives a UTC column. Without either, it gives a naive column.

and no , an expression gives a column. Without either, it gives a naive column. --naive only matters for a dataframe. Without it, the command expects every string in a dataframe to carry an offset, so a format without %z turns every value into null. With --naive , it drops an offset read by %z and keeps the wall-clock time.

only matters for a dataframe. Without it, the command expects every string in a dataframe to carry an offset, so a format without turns every value into null. With , it drops an offset read by and keeps the wall-clock time. --ambiguous ( -a ) applies to expressions and lazy dataframes, and only when --time-zone puts a value inside a daylight saving change. See Ambiguous and missing times.

[[ s ]; [ "2025-03-08 10:15:00 +0900" ]] | polars into-df | polars select ( polars col s | polars as-datetime "%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S %z" | polars as utc ) ( polars col s | polars as-datetime "%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S %z" -- time-zone Asia/Tokyo | polars as tokyo ) | polars collect # => ╭───┬────────────────────────────┬────────────────────────────╮ # => │ # │ utc │ tokyo │ # => ├───┼────────────────────────────┼────────────────────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ 2025-03-08 01:15:00 +00:00 │ 2025-03-08 10:15:00 +09:00 │ # => ╰───┴────────────────────────────┴────────────────────────────╯

The polars get-* commands each return one part of a date or datetime as an integer:

polars datepart does the same job with the part's name as an argument. It takes year , quarter , month , week , day , hour , minute , second , millisecond , microsecond , and nanosecond , so it is the way to get a quarter or a millisecond count. For the weekday, use polars get-weekday .

$events | polars select at ( polars col at | polars get-week | polars as week ) ( polars col at | polars get-weekday | polars as weekday ) ( polars col at | polars get-ordinal | polars as day_of_year ) ( polars col at | polars datepart quarter | polars as quarter ) ( polars col at | polars get-year | polars as year ) | polars collect # => ╭───┬────────────────────────────┬──────┬─────────┬─────────────┬─────────┬──────╮ # => │ # │ at │ week │ weekday │ day_of_year │ quarter │ year │ # => ├───┼────────────────────────────┼──────┼─────────┼─────────────┼─────────┼──────┤ # => │ 0 │ 2025-03-08 23:45:10 +00:00 │ 10 │ 6 │ 67 │ 1 │ 2025 │ # => │ 1 │ 2025-03-09 01:30:00 +00:00 │ 10 │ 7 │ 68 │ 1 │ 2025 │ # => │ 2 │ 2025-12-29 08:05:00 +00:00 │ 1 │ 1 │ 363 │ 4 │ 2025 │ # => ╰───┴────────────────────────────┴──────┴─────────┴─────────────┴─────────┴──────╯

The last row shows a trap. polars get-week counts ISO weeks, and 29 December 2025 falls in week 1 of 2026, while polars get-year still says 2025. If you label weeks, take the ISO year from polars strftime "%G" instead.

The polars get-* commands accept the same three kinds of input as polars as-date :

An expression works on date and datetime columns. Asking a date for a time part fails, as in `hour` operation not supported for dtype `date` . polars datepart doesn't take a dataframe.

and columns. Asking a for a time part fails, as in . doesn't take a dataframe. A dataframe has to have one datetime column. The result keeps the column's name. A date column fails with Error casting to datetime type , so use an expression for dates.

column. The result keeps the column's name. A column fails with , so use an expression for dates. A lazy dataframe has every column converted, and every column has to be a date or datetime.

Each command reads the parts in the column's own time zone, so convert the zone first if you want local hours:

[[ at ]; [ 2025-03-08T23:45:10Z ]] | polars into-df | polars select ( polars col at | polars get-hour | polars as utc_hour ) ( polars col at | polars convert-time-zone Asia/Tokyo | polars get-hour | polars as tokyo_hour ) | polars collect # => ╭───┬──────────┬────────────╮ # => │ # │ utc_hour │ tokyo_hour │ # => ├───┼──────────┼────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ 23 │ 8 │ # => ╰───┴──────────┴────────────╯

polars strftime turns dates into strings, using the same chrono specifiers as the parsing commands:

$events | polars select ( polars col at | polars strftime "%A %d %B %Y" | polars as day ) ( polars col at | polars strftime "%G-W%V" | polars as iso_week ) | polars collect # => ╭───┬─────────────────────────┬──────────╮ # => │ # │ day │ iso_week │ # => ├───┼─────────────────────────┼──────────┤ # => │ 0 │ Saturday 08 March 2025 │ 2025-W10 │ # => │ 1 │ Sunday 09 March 2025 │ 2025-W10 │ # => │ 2 │ Monday 29 December 2025 │ 2026-W01 │ # => ╰───┴─────────────────────────┴──────────╯

As an expression, it works on date and datetime columns. A specifier for a part the column doesn't have fails, so formatting a date with %H:%M gives cannot format Date with format '%H:%M' . Given a dataframe, it needs a single datetime column, and a date column fails with Error casting to date . Given a lazy dataframe, it collects it first and returns an eager dataframe.

Two commands attach or change a time zone. Both take an expression and return one, and both expect a datetime column. A date column fails with an error such as expected Datetime, got date .

polars replace-time-zone keeps the wall-clock time and labels it with a new zone. Use it to say where a naive column's times were recorded, or to fix a column that was labeled with the wrong zone.

keeps the wall-clock time and labels it with a new zone. Use it to say where a naive column's times were recorded, or to fix a column that was labeled with the wrong zone. polars convert-time-zone keeps the instant and changes the zone it's shown in, so the wall-clock time changes. It treats a naive column as UTC.

[[ at ]; [ 2025-06-01T12:00:00Z ]] | polars into-df | polars select at ( polars col at | polars convert-time-zone Asia/Tokyo | polars as converted ) ( polars col at | polars replace-time-zone Asia/Tokyo | polars as replaced ) | polars collect # => ╭───┬────────────────────────────┬────────────────────────────┬────────────────────────────╮ # => │ # │ at │ converted │ replaced │ # => ├───┼────────────────────────────┼────────────────────────────┼────────────────────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ 2025-06-01 12:00:00 +00:00 │ 2025-06-01 21:00:00 +09:00 │ 2025-06-01 12:00:00 +09:00 │ # => ╰───┴────────────────────────────┴────────────────────────────┴────────────────────────────╯

When clocks go back, an hour happens twice. When they go forward, an hour is skipped. A wall-clock time in either hour can't be turned into an instant on its own, and by default polars replace-time-zone fails with an error such as datetime '2025-11-02 01:30:00' is ambiguous in time zone 'America/New_York' .

--ambiguous ( -a ) handles the repeated hour: earliest picks the first occurrence, latest the second, null gives null, and raise is the default.

( ) handles the repeated hour: picks the first occurrence, the second, gives null, and is the default. --nonexistent ( -n ) handles the skipped hour: null gives null, and raise is the default.

let fall_back = [[ at ]; [ "2025-11-02 00:30:00" ] [ "2025-11-02 01:30:00" ] [ "2025-11-02 02:30:00" ]] | polars into-df | polars select ( polars col at | polars as-datetime "%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S" ) | polars collect $fall_back | polars select ( polars col at | polars replace-time-zone America/New_York -- ambiguous earliest | polars as earliest ) ( polars col at | polars replace-time-zone America/New_York -- ambiguous latest | polars as latest ) ( polars col at | polars replace-time-zone America/New_York -- ambiguous null | polars as dropped ) | polars collect # => ╭───┬────────────────────────────┬────────────────────────────┬────────────────────────────╮ # => │ # │ earliest │ latest │ dropped │ # => ├───┼────────────────────────────┼────────────────────────────┼────────────────────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ 2025-11-02 00:30:00 -04:00 │ 2025-11-02 00:30:00 -04:00 │ 2025-11-02 00:30:00 -04:00 │ # => │ 1 │ 2025-11-02 01:30:00 -04:00 │ 2025-11-02 01:30:00 -05:00 │ │ # => │ 2 │ 2025-11-02 02:30:00 -05:00 │ 2025-11-02 02:30:00 -05:00 │ 2025-11-02 02:30:00 -05:00 │ # => ╰───┴────────────────────────────┴────────────────────────────┴────────────────────────────╯

polars as-datetime --time-zone runs into the same problem while parsing. Its --ambiguous flag takes earliest or latest . To get null for an ambiguous time, or to handle a skipped one, parse to a naive column first and then use polars replace-time-zone , as above.

A Nushell datetime used in an expression, such as the right side of (polars col at) > 2025-03-09 , becomes a naive datetime<ns> holding the UTC time. Comparing it with a naive column works. Comparing it with a column that has a time zone fails with an error that starts with could not evaluate '>' comparison between series 'at' of dtype: Datetime('ns', 'UTC') . Give the literal a zone with polars lit and polars replace-time-zone :

[[ at ]; [ 2025-03-08T23:45:10Z ] [ 2025-03-10T08:05:00Z ]] | polars into-df | polars filter (( polars col at ) > ( polars lit 2025-03-09 | polars replace-time-zone UTC )) | polars collect # => ╭───┬────────────────────────────╮ # => │ # │ at │ # => ├───┼────────────────────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ 2025-03-10 08:05:00 +00:00 │ # => ╰───┴────────────────────────────╯

polars truncate rounds each date or datetime down to the start of its bucket, which is how you count or sum things per hour, day, or month. It takes an expression and returns one. The bucket size is a Polars duration string, a number followed by ns , us , ms , s , m for minutes, h , d , w , mo , q , or y . You can combine parts, as in 1h30m . It works on date columns too, and the result stays a date .

$events | polars select at ( polars col at | polars truncate 1h | polars as hour ) ( polars col at | polars truncate 1w | polars as week ) ( polars col at | polars truncate 1mo | polars as month ) | polars collect # => ╭───┬────────────────────────────┬────────────────────────────┬────────────────────────────┬────────────────────────────╮ # => │ # │ at │ hour │ week │ month │ # => ├───┼────────────────────────────┼────────────────────────────┼────────────────────────────┼────────────────────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ 2025-03-08 23:45:10 +00:00 │ 2025-03-08 23:00:00 +00:00 │ 2025-03-03 00:00:00 +00:00 │ 2025-03-01 00:00:00 +00:00 │ # => │ 1 │ 2025-03-09 01:30:00 +00:00 │ 2025-03-09 01:00:00 +00:00 │ 2025-03-03 00:00:00 +00:00 │ 2025-03-01 00:00:00 +00:00 │ # => │ 2 │ 2025-12-29 08:05:00 +00:00 │ 2025-12-29 08:00:00 +00:00 │ 2025-12-29 00:00:00 +00:00 │ 2025-12-01 00:00:00 +00:00 │ # => ╰───┴────────────────────────────┴────────────────────────────┴────────────────────────────┴────────────────────────────╯

Weeks start on Monday, and months, quarters, and years follow the calendar.

polars truncate also takes a Nushell duration, such as 15min or 1day , but Nushell durations are a fixed number of nanoseconds. Polars counts fixed-length buckets from 1 January 1970, which was a Thursday, so 1wk gives weeks that start on Thursday, and there is no Nushell duration for a month. For weeks and longer, use the strings. An unknown unit fails with an error that lists the valid ones, such as unit: 'x' not supported .

Truncating a column and grouping by it counts events per bucket:

$events | polars group-by ( polars col at | polars truncate 1mo | polars as month ) | polars agg ( polars len ) | polars sort-by month | polars collect # => ╭───┬────────────────────────────┬─────╮ # => │ # │ month │ len │ # => ├───┼────────────────────────────┼─────┤ # => │ 0 │ 2025-03-01 00:00:00 +00:00 │ 2 │ # => │ 1 │ 2025-12-01 00:00:00 +00:00 │ 1 │ # => ╰───┴────────────────────────────┴─────╯

polars date-range builds a sequence of dates, and polars datetime-range builds a sequence of datetimes. Both need all three of --start , --end , and --interval . Leaving one out fails with Exactly three of 'start', 'end', 'interval', and 'num_samples' must be supplied. , and there is no flag for the number of samples.

--start and --end take a Nushell date or an expression. A quoted string such as "2025-01-01" fails with 'start' must be Date or Datetime, got String . --interval takes a Polars duration string, as polars truncate does, such as 1d or 1mo .

--closed ( -c ) says which ends belong to the range: both , left , right , or none . The default is both , and any other value fails with Invalid closed window . polars date-range drops the time of day from datetime bounds, so a range from noon on one day to 8 AM two days later still includes all three dates.

With --eager , the command returns a one-column dataframe named literal . Without it, it returns an expression for polars select or polars agg .

polars date-range -- start 2025-01-31 -- end 2025-05-01 -- interval 1mo -- closed left -- eager # => ╭───┬────────────────────────────╮ # => │ # │ literal │ # => ├───┼────────────────────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ 2025-01-31 00:00:00 +00:00 │ # => │ 1 │ 2025-02-28 00:00:00 +00:00 │ # => │ 2 │ 2025-03-31 00:00:00 +00:00 │ # => │ 3 │ 2025-04-30 00:00:00 +00:00 │ # => ╰───┴────────────────────────────╯

Month steps land on the last day of shorter months, as above.

polars datetime-range also takes --time-unit and --time-zone , as polars as-datetime does. A Nushell datetime given to --start or --end is read as its UTC wall-clock time, and --time-zone then places that wall-clock time in the zone. Hours skipped by a daylight saving change are left out:

polars datetime-range -- start 2025-03-09T00:00:00 -- end 2025-03-09T04:00:00 -- interval 1h -- time-zone America/New_York -- eager # => ╭───┬────────────────────────────╮ # => │ # │ literal │ # => ├───┼────────────────────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ 2025-03-09 00:00:00 -05:00 │ # => │ 1 │ 2025-03-09 01:00:00 -05:00 │ # => │ 2 │ 2025-03-09 03:00:00 -04:00 │ # => │ 3 │ 2025-03-09 04:00:00 -04:00 │ # => ╰───┴────────────────────────────╯

The --start and --end of polars date-range and polars datetime-range have to be single values. To use two columns, such as a check-in and a check-out date, use polars date-ranges or polars datetime-ranges . They take the same flags and build one list of dates per row. Passing columns to the singular commands fails with an error such as non-scalar start passed to `date_range` .

let stays = [[ guest check_in check_out ]; [ ana 2025-07-01 2025-07-03 ] [ ben 2025-07-02 2025-07-04 ]] | polars into-df $stays | polars select guest ( polars date-ranges -- start ( polars col check_in ) -- end ( polars col check_out ) -- interval 1d -- closed left | polars as night ) | polars collect # => ╭───┬───────┬────────────────╮ # => │ # │ guest │ night │ # => ├───┼───────┼────────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ ana │ [list 2 items] │ # => │ 1 │ ben │ [list 2 items] │ # => ╰───┴───────┴────────────────╯

To see the dates, give each one its own row with polars explode :

$stays | polars select guest ( polars date-ranges -- start ( polars col check_in ) -- end ( polars col check_out ) -- interval 1d -- closed left | polars as night ) | polars explode night | polars collect # => ╭───┬───────┬────────────────────────────╮ # => │ # │ guest │ night │ # => ├───┼───────┼────────────────────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ ana │ 2025-07-01 00:00:00 +00:00 │ # => │ 1 │ ana │ 2025-07-02 00:00:00 +00:00 │ # => │ 2 │ ben │ 2025-07-02 00:00:00 +00:00 │ # => │ 3 │ ben │ 2025-07-03 00:00:00 +00:00 │ # => ╰───┴───────┴────────────────────────────╯

Inside a group-by, an aggregation such as polars min gives one value per group, so the singular commands work there: