Language Server
Running
nu --lsp starts Nushell's built-in Language Server Protocol (LSP) server. An editor that speaks LSP uses it to underline errors as you type, complete commands and paths, show a command's help when you hover over it, jump to definitions, and rename a variable or custom command across files. The server runs Nushell's own parser on your code, so the errors it reports are the ones
nu would report before running the script.
The language server is part of the default build (the
lsp Cargo feature). To step through a script while it runs, use the debugger instead (see Debugging Scripts).
Starting the server
You don't run the server by hand. The editor starts
nu --lsp and talks to it over the process's standard input and output. No other arguments are needed.
Before it answers the editor, the server loads the same startup files as an interactive session: the plugin registry,
env.nu,
config.nu, and the autoload directories. Custom commands, aliases, and modules defined there, and the commands of registered plugins, are all known to the server. It completes them, shows their help, and doesn't treat calls to them as external commands. Add
-n (
--no-config-file) to the arguments to start from the defaults instead. The other startup flags, such as
--config,
--env-config,
--plugin-config, and
--plugins, work with
--lsp too.
While the startup files run,
$nu.is-lsp is
true.
# in config.nu
if not $nu.is-lsp {
^echo "hello from config.nu"
}
The server parses each file with the file's own directory as the current directory. Relative paths in
use and
source, and file path completions, start from where the file is, not from where the editor was started.
Editor setup
VS Code
The Nushell extension for VS Code starts
nu --lsp for
.nu files.
Neovim
Neovim 0.11 and later can start the server with the built-in LSP client. Neovim sets the
nu filetype for
.nu files:
vim.lsp.config('nushell', {
cmd = { 'nu', '--lsp' },
filetypes = { 'nu' },
root_markers = { '.git' },
})
vim.lsp.enable('nushell')
Neovim looks upward from the file for one of the
root_markers names and sends that directory to the server as the workspace folder. When nothing matches, no folder is sent, and find references and rename only see the current file.
Helix
Helix comes with the server already configured. Its built-in
languages.toml gives
.nu and
.nuon files the
nu language, whose language server,
nu-lsp, runs
nu --lsp. It works as long as
nu is on your
PATH. Run
hx --health nu to see whether Helix found it.
To change the arguments or the
nu binary, redefine
nu-lsp in your own
languages.toml, which lives in
~/.config/helix/ on Linux and macOS and in
%AppData%\helix\ on Windows. Helix merges your table with the built-in one, so a key you leave out, such as
command here, keeps its built-in value. This starts the server without your configuration files:
[language-server.nu-lsp]
args = ["--lsp", "--no-config-file"]
Zed
Install the Nu extension from Zed's extensions panel. It gives
.nu and
.nuon files the Nu language and starts
nu --lsp with the
nu it finds on your
PATH. When there is no
nu on the
PATH, it reports
nu is not installed. This describes version 0.0.10 of the extension.
To run a different
nu or pass more arguments, override the
nu language server's binary in your Zed settings. The extension's README uses this to load a smaller configuration file instead of your full one, since a large configuration can slow the server down. Replace
<file> with the path to that file:
{
"lsp": {
"nu": {
"binary": {
"path": "nu",
"arguments": ["--config", "<file>", "--lsp"]
}
}
}
}
Other editors
Any editor with an LSP client can use the server. Configure it to run
nu with the argument
--lsp for
.nu files, and check that it sends a workspace folder, as described in the next section.
What the editor sends
The server uses standard LSP over stdin and stdout: JSON-RPC messages, each preceded by a
Content-Length header. Editors with an LSP client handle the details, but a few of them matter when a feature doesn't work:
- The server reads the project directories from the
workspaceFoldersfield of the
initializerequest. It ignores
rootUriand
rootPath, so a client that only sends those gets no workspace-wide search. Later
workspace/didChangeWorkspaceFoldersnotifications add and remove folders. A file belongs to a folder when the file's URI starts with the folder's URI.
- The editor sends
textDocument/didOpen,
didChange, and
didClosefor the files you edit. The server asks for incremental changes, so each
didChangecarries only the edited range. The server works from the text it was sent, including unsaved edits.
- The server reports the progress of workspace-wide searches with
$/progressnotifications, and sends warnings as
window/logMessagenotifications.
- The server registers no trigger characters for completion or signature help. Most editors ask for completions while you type a word, but whether signature help appears without you asking for it depends on the editor.
An
initialize request with one workspace folder looks like this:
{
"jsonrpc": "2.0",
"id": 1,
"method": "initialize",
"params": {
"processId": null,
"capabilities": {},
"workspaceFolders": [
{ "uri": "file:///home/me/project", "name": "project" }
]
}
}
The response lists the features below in
capabilities, and its
serverInfo gives the name
Nushell and the version of
nu.
Features
|Feature
|LSP method
|Diagnostics
textDocument/publishDiagnostics (sent by the server)
|Completion
textDocument/completion
|Hover
textDocument/hover
|Signature help
textDocument/signatureHelp
|Go to definition
textDocument/definition
|Document highlight
textDocument/documentHighlight
|Find references
textDocument/references
|Rename
textDocument/prepareRename, then
textDocument/rename
|Document symbols
textDocument/documentSymbol
|Workspace symbols
workspace/symbol
|Inlay hints
textDocument/inlayHint
|Semantic tokens
textDocument/semanticTokens/full
The server has no formatting or code actions.
Diagnostics
Each time a file is opened or changed, the server parses it and sends the problems it found in a
textDocument/publishDiagnostics notification. Parse errors become errors, and parse warnings, such as a call to a deprecated command, become warnings. These are the problems
nu finds before it runs a script: syntax errors, unknown flags, missing arguments, variables that don't exist, and the type mismatches the parser can detect. Errors that only happen while a script runs aren't reported. In this file:
ls --al
$greting
the server reports two errors,
The `ls` command doesn't have flag `al`. on
--al and
Variable not found. on
$greting.
A diagnostic has only the short message, without the help text and labels that
nu prints. A problem inside a file that this one imports with
use or
source is reported on this file, at its end.
Completion
Completions come from the same engine as Tab completion in the REPL. They include commands, flags, file and directory paths, module names after
use, variables, the fields of a record in a cell path, and operators. Custom completions and the external completer set in
config.nu (
$env.config.completions.external.completer) apply as well.
Each item has a kind, which most editors show as an icon:
|Suggestion
|Completion item kind
|Built-in command
|Function
|Custom command or plugin command
|Method
|Keyword, such as
let or
def
|Keyword
|Alias
|Reference
|External command
|Interface
|Flag
|Field
|File
|File
|Directory
|Folder
|Module
|Module
|Variable
|Variable
|Cell path member
|Property
|Operator
|Operator
|String value, such as a flag's choices
|Value
Choosing a command inserts a snippet with a placeholder for each positional parameter. An optional parameter's placeholder ends in
?, a rest parameter's starts with
..., and a block parameter gets braces. The item's documentation is the command's help. Completing
str jo returns (some fields left out):
{
"label": "str join",
"labelDetails": { "description": "built-in" },
"kind": 3,
"detail": "Concatenate multiple strings into a single string, with an optional separator between each.",
"insertTextFormat": 2,
"textEdit": {
"range": {
"start": { "line": 1, "character": 0 },
"end": { "line": 1, "character": 6 }
},
"newText": "str join ${1:separator?}"
}
}
Hover
What hovering shows depends on what is under the cursor:
- A command: its help as Markdown, with the description, usage, flags, parameters, input and output types, and examples. This covers built-in, custom, and plugin commands.
- A variable: its type, and its value if it is a constant whose value can be shown as text, such as a string or a number. Otherwise hover says whether the variable is
mutableor
immutable, so a constant list or record shows
immutable.
- A cell path such as
$person.name: the type of that field, and its value when the variable is a constant and the field can be shown as text.
- A module name: the module's documentation comments.
- An external command: its manual page, from
man. On Windows, the server runs PowerShell's
helpinstead.
- Any other expression, such as a literal: its type.
Signature help
With the cursor among a command's arguments, signature help shows the command's usage line, such as
str join {flags} (separator), and describes each parameter. Positional parameters come first, in order, and the flags follow them. The active parameter is the positional parameter the cursor is on, counted by the positional arguments before it.
Go to definition
Go to definition jumps to:
- the body of a custom command
- the declaration of a variable, including command parameters and closure parameters
- the definition of a module
- the value of a field, for a cell path into a constant
For a module that is a whole file, as in
overlay use lib.nu, the definition is the start of that file. The definition can be in another file that the current one imports with
use or
source, whether or not that file is open in the editor. Built-in commands, plugin commands, and external commands have no definition to go to. Neither do commands from the standard library, which is built into
nu. For a standard library command, the server logs a warning and returns nothing.
Document highlight
Document highlight marks every place in the current file where the variable, command, or module under the cursor appears, including its definition.
Find references
Find references lists every place where the variable, command, or module under the cursor appears, including its definition.
When the file is in a workspace folder, the server searches every
.nu file under that folder, at any depth, along with the files open in the editor. It parses only the files whose text contains the name, and reports its progress as it goes (
Finding references ...). The search has a five-second budget. When that runs out, the server stops, logs
Workspace-wide search took too long!, and returns the references it found so far.
When the file isn't in a workspace folder, only the current file is searched.
Rename
Renaming takes two requests.
textDocument/prepareRename checks what is under the cursor and starts a search for every occurrence, and
textDocument/rename turns what that search found into edits.
Only variables, custom commands, and modules defined in your code can be renamed. On a built-in command, or anything else without a definition, preparation fails with
Definition not found. Not allowed to rename built-ins. On a literal or another expression, it fails with
Rename only works for variable/command.
The search covers the same files as find references, and reports progress as
Preparing rename .... It has no time limit, but any other message from the editor stops it, such as a hover request or the
didChange that a keystroke sends. The server then logs
Workspace-wide search took too long! and ends the progress report with
interrupted. A rename request that arrives before the search finishes is refused with
Please wait for renaming preparation to complete. and stops the search too. A rename after a stopped search only edits what the search found before it stopped, which can be nothing at all. Start the rename again to search every file.
Without a workspace folder, only the current file is edited. When the command is defined in another file, its definition keeps the old name.
Symbols
Document symbols list the custom commands, variables, and modules defined in a file, as a flat list with the commands first. Editors use them for an outline view and for jumping to a symbol.
Workspace symbols search the symbols of the files open in the editor and of the files they import with
use or
source, matching the query fuzzily. The query is case-insensitive unless it has an uppercase letter. Files in the workspace folder that aren't open or imported aren't searched.
Inlay hints
Inlay hints are short labels that the editor draws inside the code without changing it. The server adds:
- the type after the name in a
let,
mut, or
constdeclaration and after a
forloop variable, unless the code already has a type annotation, as in
let count: int = 0,
- the type after the variable in an assignment, such as
$count += 1,
- the parameter name before each positional argument of a custom command defined in your code, with the parameter's type and description as a tooltip.
Lists, records, and tables are shown as
list,
record, and
table, without their element types. Parameter names aren't shown for built-in or plugin commands, for flags, or for a rest parameter. After a spread argument (
...$args), no more parameter names are shown. For this file:
def greet [name: string] { $"hello ($name)" }
let names = [Ada Grace]
$names | each {|n| greet $n }
an editor shows
: list after
names, and
name: before
$n.
The server computes the hints when the file is opened or changed and always returns the hints for the whole file, whatever range the editor asks for.
Semantic tokens
Most editors color Nushell code with a syntax grammar that only sees the text. Such a grammar can't know which multi-word names, such as
str join, are a single command, so it may color the second word as an argument. Semantic tokens cover that one case. The server marks each call to a command whose name has more than one word, including a custom command named
git sync or
assert equal from the standard library, with the token type
function. Calls to commands whose names start with
export or
overlay aren't marked, and neither is anything else, so the grammar still colors the rest of the file. Only full-document requests are supported.
One-shot IDE flags
Before the language server existed, editor extensions asked
nu about a file through five command-line flags, and
nu still has them. Each one parses a file, prints one answer as JSON, and exits. The current VS Code extension uses
--lsp instead, but the flags are handy for a quick check from a script, or in a tool that has no LSP client.
All five take the file to inspect as the last argument and read it from disk, so they don't see unsaved changes in the editor. They parse the file without running it. They don't load
env.nu,
config.nu or the plugin registry, so your custom commands and plugin commands are unknown, and calls to them look like external commands. The standard library is loaded. Relative paths in
use and
source start from the file's directory. If the file can't be read,
--ide-goto-def,
--ide-hover and
--ide-check print a
File not found error and exit with status 1,
--ide-complete exits with status 1 without a message, and
--ide-ast prints nothing and exits with status 0. Otherwise the exit status is 0, even when the file has errors.
--ide-goto-def,
--ide-hover and
--ide-complete take a cursor position, as a byte offset from the start of the file, counting from 0. An editor that tracks the cursor by line and column has to convert it, and a character outside ASCII counts as more than one byte. The examples use this
script.nu, where
$names on the last line starts at byte 70,
each at byte 79, and the call to
greet at byte 89:
def greet [name: string] { $"hello ($name)" }
let names = [Ada Grace]
$names | each {|n| greet $n }
--ide-goto-def
--ide-goto-def <offset> prints where the item at the offset is defined, as
{file, start, end}. For a custom command,
start and
end are the byte range of the command's body. For a variable, they are the range of its name where it's declared. Both count from the start of
file.
file is the path as you gave it when the definition is in the same file, and an absolute path when it's in a file loaded with
use or
source. Built-in commands, external commands, and anything else without a definition give
{}:
nu --ide-goto-def 89 script.nu
# => {"file":"script.nu","start":25,"end":45}
nu --ide-goto-def 70 script.nu
# => {"file":"script.nu","start":50,"end":55}
nu --ide-goto-def 79 script.nu
# => {}
--ide-hover
--ide-hover <offset> prints
{hover, span: {start, end}}. For a command, built-in or custom,
hover is its help as Markdown, with the description, usage, flags, parameters, input and output types, and examples. For a variable, it's the variable's type, after the word
mutable for a
mut variable. For a literal, it's the kind of value, such as
string,
int or
file path.
span is the byte range of the item under the cursor. When there's nothing to describe, such as at a pipe symbol or past the end of the file, it prints nothing at all:
nu --ide-hover 70 script.nu
# => {"hover":"list<string>","span":{"start":70,"end":76}}
--ide-complete
--ide-complete <offset> completes the code that comes before the offset, as if you had pressed Tab there in the REPL, and prints
{completions: [...]} with the text of each suggestion. An offset past the end of the file completes at the end. For a file that holds just
str jo:
nu --ide-complete 6 partial.nu
# => {"completions":["str join"]}
--ide-check
--ide-check <max-errors> takes the most errors to report, not an offset. It prints one JSON object per line. First comes a
{type: diagnostic, severity, message, span} object for each parse error, up to the limit.
severity is always
Error, and warnings, such as a call to a deprecated command, aren't reported. Then comes a
{type: hint, typename, position} object for each variable declared with
let,
mut,
const or
for, with the type the parser inferred and the byte range of the variable's name. The hints don't count toward the limit, and they are printed even with a limit of 0. For this
check.nu:
ls --al
let count = 0
$greting
nu --ide-check 10 check.nu
# => {"type":"diagnostic","severity":"Error","message":"The `ls` command doesn't have flag `al`.","span":{"start":3,"end":7}}
# => {"type":"diagnostic","severity":"Error","message":"Variable not found.","span":{"start":22,"end":30}}
# => {"type":"hint","typename":"int","position":{"start":12,"end":17}}
--ide-ast
--ide-ast takes no number. It prints the file's tokens as one JSON array, with a
{type: ast, span, shape, content} object for each token.
shape is the token's syntax shape, as in
ast --flatten, and
content is its text. For a file that holds
ls | length:
nu --ide-ast small.nu
# => [{"type":"ast","span":{"start":0,"end":2},"shape":"shape_internalcall","content":"ls"},{"type":"ast","span":{"start":3,"end":4},"shape":"shape_pipe","content":"|"},{"type":"ast","span":{"start":5,"end":11},"shape":"shape_internalcall","content":"length"}]