The std/iter module has commands for working through lists, in the style of the iterator functions of other languages. They are prefixed with iter so they don't clash with built-in commands such as find . Import the module without a glob to keep the prefix:

use std/ iter

Each command takes a list or a range as input, and most of them take a closure.

iter find returns the first item for which the closure returns true , or null if there is none:

[ "shell" "abc" "around" "nushell" ] | iter find {| e | $e starts-with "a" } # => abc

An error inside the closure counts as false for that item, and so does a result that isn't a boolean. The search goes on with the next item:

[ 1 "two" 3 4 ] | iter find {| e | $e mod 2 == 0 } # => 4

Here "two" mod 2 is an error, so "two" is skipped. The same leniency hides mistakes. A closure that never returns a boolean makes iter find return null for every input.

iter find-index works like iter find but returns the index of the first matching item:

[ a b c ] | iter find-index {| x | $x == "b" } # => 1

When nothing matches, it returns null :

[ 3 5 13 91 ] | iter find-index {| x | $x mod 2 == 0 } | describe # => nothing

iter intersperse puts a separator between each pair of neighboring items:

[ 1 2 3 4 ] | iter intersperse 0 | to nuon # => [1, 0, 2, 0, 3, 0, 4]

A list with one item or none comes back unchanged. The separator can be any value. To join strings with a separator into one string, use str join instead.

iter scan works like reduce but returns every intermediate result instead of only the last one. The closure receives the current item first and the accumulator second. The accumulator is also its pipeline input, $in , so {|x| $in + $x } works as well as {|x, acc| $acc + $x } . What the closure returns becomes the next accumulator.

Without --fold , the first item is the starting accumulator, and it is also the first item of the result:

[ 1 2 3 4 ] | iter scan {| x , acc | $acc + $x } | to nuon # => [1, 3, 6, 10]

--fold ( -f ) gives the starting accumulator. It becomes the first item of the result, so the result is one item longer than the input:

[ a b c ] | iter scan -- fold "" {| x , acc | $acc + $x } | to nuon # => ["", a, ab, abc]

An empty input gives an empty list without --fold , and a list holding only the --fold value with it.

iter filter-map calls the closure on each item and keeps the results, except null results and errors, which it drops. Use it to transform items and skip the ones that don't fit in one step:

[ 2 5 "4" 7 ] | iter filter-map {| e | $e ** 2 } | to nuon # => [4, 25, 49] [{ a : 1 } { b : 2 } { a : 3 }] | iter filter-map {| r | $r.a ? } | to nuon # => [1, 3]

Only null is dropped. A result of false or 0 stays in the list.

iter flat-map calls the closure on each item and flattens the lists it returns into one list. It is the same as each --flatten with the closure:

1 .. 3 | iter flat-map {| e | 0 ..< $e | each { $e } } | to nuon # => [1, 2, 2, 3, 3, 3]

iter zip-with pairs each item of the input with the item at the same position in another list, as zip does, and then calls the closure with the two items as its two parameters. It returns the closure's results:

[ 1 2 3 ] | iter zip-with [ 10 20 30 ] {| a , b | $a + $b } | to nuon # => [11, 22, 33]

As with zip , the result is as long as the shorter of the two.

iter zip-into-record uses the input items as keys and the items of another list as values. Despite its name, it returns a table with one row, not a record:

[ name size ] | iter zip-into-record [ report.txt 12kb ] # => ╭───┬────────────┬─────────╮ # => │ # │ name │ size │ # => ├───┼────────────┼─────────┤ # => │ 0 │ report.txt │ 12.0 kB │ # => ╰───┴────────────┴─────────╯