The std/log module writes log messages to stderr, each with a level, so a script can report what it is doing without mixing the messages into its output. Import it without a glob:

use std/ log

There is one command for each of the five levels: log debug , log info , log warning , log error and log critical . Each takes the message as a string and prints one line to stderr, but only when its level is at or above the current level:

log warning "low disk space" -- context { free : 2GB } # => 2026-11-14T17:01:05.849|WRN|low disk space free="2.0 GB"

Because the line goes to stderr, it stays out of the pipeline and out of a file redirected with o> . See echo , print , and log commands.

The five commands take the same flags:

--short ( -s ) uses the one-letter prefix, such as W , instead of WRN .

( ) uses the one-letter prefix, such as , instead of . --format ( -f ) takes a format for this one line.

( ) takes a format for this one line. --context ( -c ) takes a record, which is added to the line as key="value" pairs, as in the example above.

log by itself does nothing. help log shows the list of format placeholders.

$env.NU_LOG_LEVEL sets the lowest level that is printed. When it isn't set, the level is INFO , so log debug prints nothing. The variable takes a level's number or its name:

Level Number Names accepted in NU_LOG_LEVEL CRITICAL 50 CRITICAL , CRIT , CRT , C ERROR 40 ERROR , ERR , E WARNING 30 WARNING , WARN , WRN , W INFO 20 INFO , INF , I DEBUG 10 DEBUG , DBG , D

Names are case-insensitive. A name that isn't in the table, such as "VERBOSE" or a misspelled one, counts as INFO , without an error. A number doesn't have to be one of the five. With 25 , only warnings and above are printed. With "err" , only errors and critical messages are:

$env .NU_LOG_LEVEL = "err" log warning "hidden" log error "shown" # => 2026-11-14T17:01:05.896|ERR|shown

log set-level sets the variable from a number. It stores the number as a string, so programs started from the shell, including other nu processes running your scripts, inherit the level. As you type its argument, the completions offer the five numbers, each described by its level's name:

log set-level ( log log-level ) .DEBUG log debug "shown" # => 2026-11-14T17:01:05.872|DBG|shown

Two environment variables decide what a log line looks like. $env.NU_LOG_FORMAT is the template for the whole line, and $env.NU_LOG_DATE_FORMAT is the format date pattern for its timestamp. use std/log sets each of them to its default unless it already has a value:

use std/ log $env .NU_LOG_FORMAT # => %ANSI_START%%DATE%|%LEVEL%|%MSG%%CONTEXT%%ANSI_STOP% $env .NU_LOG_DATE_FORMAT # => %Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%S%.3f log info "started" # => 2026-11-14T16:26:52.511|INF|started

The template can contain any of these placeholders, in any order, as often as you like. All of them are optional, so even an empty template is valid:

Placeholder Replaced with %MSG% The message %DATE% The current time, formatted with NU_LOG_DATE_FORMAT %LEVEL% The level's prefix, such as INF , or its one-letter form, such as I , with --short %CONTEXT% The --context record as key="value" pairs after a space, or nothing without --context %ANSI_START% The level's color %ANSI_STOP% The code that resets the color

Text around the placeholders is printed as it is. Changing either variable changes every later log line:

$env .NU_LOG_FORMAT = "[%DATE%] %LEVEL%: %MSG%%CONTEXT%" $env .NU_LOG_DATE_FORMAT = "%H:%M:%S" log info "cache rebuilt" -- context { entries : 120 , ms : 34 } # => [16:26:52] INF: cache rebuilt entries="120" ms="34" log warning "disk almost full" -- short # => [16:26:52] W: disk almost full

A --format given to a single call takes the place of NU_LOG_FORMAT for that call. An empty --format "" counts as no format, so the call falls back on NU_LOG_FORMAT . log custom takes its template as an argument and doesn't read NU_LOG_FORMAT , though its %DATE% still follows NU_LOG_DATE_FORMAT .

Because these are environment variables, scripts you start from the shell, such as nu build.nu , inherit them and log in the same format. If a module of yours imports std/log and the variables aren't set, the commands use the default formats shown above.

The color codes are part of the line whether or not stderr is a terminal, so a log saved to a file, as with nu build.nu 2> build.log in another shell, contains them as well. Leave %ANSI_START% and %ANSI_STOP% out of the template to get plain lines.

Four commands return the tables that std/log uses for its five levels, as records keyed by the level's name. log log-level gives each level's number, log log-prefix its prefix, log log-short-prefix its one-letter prefix, and log log-ansi the escape code for its color:

log log-level # => ╭──────────┬────╮ # => │ CRITICAL │ 50 │ # => │ ERROR │ 40 │ # => │ WARNING │ 30 │ # => │ INFO │ 20 │ # => │ DEBUG │ 10 │ # => ╰──────────┴────╯ log log-prefix # => ╭──────────┬─────╮ # => │ CRITICAL │ CRT │ # => │ ERROR │ ERR │ # => │ WARNING │ WRN │ # => │ INFO │ INF │ # => │ DEBUG │ DBG │ # => ╰──────────┴─────╯

The short prefixes are C , E , W , I and D . The colors are the codes of ansi red_bold for CRITICAL, ansi red for ERROR, ansi yellow for WARNING, ansi default for INFO and ansi default_dimmed for DEBUG, so (log log-ansi).WARNING == (ansi yellow) is true .

These lookups let you name a level instead of hard-coding its number or prefix, as in the log set-level (log log-level).DEBUG example above.

log custom takes a message, a template and a level number, in that order. The template works like NU_LOG_FORMAT , which log custom doesn't read. The level decides whether the message is printed, the same way as for the other commands, and if it is below the current level, log custom returns without doing anything. --context has no short form here.

log custom works out the %LEVEL% prefix and the %ANSI_START% color for itself only when the level is one of the five numbers in log log-level . For any other number it needs both --level-prefix ( -p ) and --ansi ( -a ), even if the template uses neither placeholder. Leave one out and it fails, naming what it couldn't work out:

log custom "disk check" "%LEVEL%|%MSG%" 25 -- level-prefix NOTE # => Error: nu::shell::error # => # => × Cannot deduce ansi for given log level: 25. # => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:41] # => 1 │ log custom "disk check" "%LEVEL%|%MSG%" 25 --level-prefix NOTE # => · ─┬ # => · ╰─┤ Invalid log level. # => · │ Available log levels in log-level: # => · │ CRITICAL: 50 # => · │ ERROR: 40 # => · │ WARNING: 30 # => · │ INFO: 20 # => · │ DEBUG: 10 # => · │ # => ╰────

Without --level-prefix , the message is Cannot deduce log level prefix for given log level: 25. instead. A color can come from an existing level: