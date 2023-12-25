The arithmetic operators cover most everyday math. This page covers the math commands, which summarize lists and tables or apply a function to each number, and the random commands, which generate random numbers, strings, bytes and UUIDs. The rules of each number type, such as literals, overflow, division and rounding, are on the Integer, Float, Duration and Filesize pages of the Language Guide.

math on its own only prints a list of its subcommands. They come in two groups:

Aggregates reduce a list, a range, or each column of a table to one value. These are math sum , math avg , math max , math min , math median , math mode , math product , math stddev and math variance .

, , , , , , , and . Element-wise functions transform each number and keep the shape of the input. These are math abs , math sqrt , math cbrt , math exp , math ln , math log , the trigonometric and hyperbolic functions, and the rounding commands math round , math floor and math ceil .

math sum and math avg are described in Summarizing and comparing lists, and the rounding commands under Rounding. This page covers the rest.

Every math command takes its input from the pipeline. Words after the command name are column names (cell paths), except for the base that math log takes. math exp , math ln , and the trigonometric and hyperbolic functions take no arguments at all, so math ln 0 is an "Extra positional argument" error. math sqrt -1 fails with "unknown flag", because Nushell reads the -1 there as a flag. math sqrt 16 reads 16 as a row number, and like any math command without input, it fails:

math sqrt 16 # => Error: nu::shell::pipeline_mismatch # => # => × Pipeline empty. # => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:1] # => 1 │ math sqrt 16 # => · ────┬──── # => · ╰── no input value was piped in # => ╰──── 16 | math sqrt # => 4.0

All math commands except math exp , math ln , and the trigonometric and hyperbolic functions can run while Nushell parses your code, so you can use them in a const definition. The others fail there with "Not a const command".

const LIMIT = ([ 3 8 1 ] | math max ) $LIMIT # => 8

Command Result for ints and floats Durations and file sizes Range Records, tables and column names Empty list math max , math min the item itself the item itself yes yes error math median the middle item, or the average of two same type yes yes error math mode a list of items a list of items no yes [] math product int, or float if any item is a float not accepted yes yes error math stddev float same type yes yes error math variance float float, in squared bytes or ns yes yes error math abs same type same type yes records only [] math sqrt , math cbrt , math log float not accepted yes records only [] math exp , math ln , trigonometric and hyperbolic float not accepted no no []

A range has to have an end. 1.. | math max and 1.. | math sqrt fail with "Range must be bounded".

The aggregates handle tables and records the same way math sum does:

A table gives a record with one result per column.

A record gives one result per field. A field that holds a list is reduced to one value, and any other field is treated as a one-item list.

A single number on its own is a type error, except for math avg .

Column names after the command limit the work to those columns. For a table, the result has only the named columns. For a record, the named fields are reduced and the other fields are left as they are. A column that doesn't exist is a column_not_found error.

let files = [[ name size ]; [ a.txt 1kB ] [ c.txt 3kB ] [ b.txt 2kB ]] $files | math max # => ╭──────┬────────╮ # => │ name │ c.txt │ # => │ size │ 3.0 kB │ # => ╰──────┴────────╯ $files | math median size # => ╭──────┬────────╮ # => │ size │ 2.0 kB │ # => ╰──────┴────────╯ { north : [ 3 9 4 ], south : [ 7 2 ]} | math max north | to nuon # => {north: 9, south: [7, 2]}

The element-wise functions turn a list into a list of results, and an empty list into an empty list. math abs , math sqrt , math cbrt and math log do the same with a range, and they also take a record. They transform each field, and every number in a field that holds a list. Column names limit them to those fields:

{ a : -1 , b : [ -2 -3 ]} | math abs | to nuon # => {a: 1, b: [2, 3]} { a : -1 , b : [ -2 -3 ]} | math abs a | to nuon # => {a: 1, b: [-2, -3]}

They don't take tables. Apply the function to a column with update :

[[ item change ]; [ a -3 ] [ b 2 ]] | update change { math abs } # => ╭───┬──────┬────────╮ # => │ # │ item │ change │ # => ├───┼──────┼────────┤ # => │ 0 │ a │ 3 │ # => │ 1 │ b │ 2 │ # => ╰───┴──────┴────────╯

When one number in a list is out of range for an element-wise function, the whole command fails, and the error points at that number:

[ 4 -1 9 ] | math sqrt # => Error: nu::shell::unsupported_input # => # => × Unsupported input # => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:4] # => 1 │ [4 -1 9] | math sqrt # => · ─┬ ────┬──── # => · │ ╰── Can't square root a negative number # => · ╰── value originates from here # => ╰────

math max and math min return the largest or smallest item as it is, so the type doesn't change: [1 2.5] | math max is 2.5 , and the maximum of a list of durations is a duration. They compare values the way sort does. That makes them work on strings and dates too, and on tables with text columns, which math sum rejects:

[ banana apple cherry ] | math max # => cherry [ 2024-03-01 2023-12-25 2024-01-15 ] | math min | format date "%F" # => 2023-12-25

Some comparisons are less obvious:

Items of different types are ordered by type, as in sort . A string, a duration or null counts as larger than any number, so [1 a] | math max is a and [1 null 3] | math max is null .

. A string, a duration or counts as larger than any number, so is and is . An int and a float that are equal keep the first one: [1 1.0] | math max is the int 1 .

is the int . NaN doesn't compare with anything. It wins when it is the first item and is skipped otherwise, so [NaN 1 3] | math max is NaN and [1 NaN 3] | math max is 3 .

An empty list is an error:

[] | math max # => Error: nu::shell::unsupported_input # => # => × Unsupported input # => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:1] # => 1 │ [] | math max # => · ─┬ ────┬─── # => · │ ╰── Empty input # => · ╰── value originates from here # => ╰────

math median sorts the items and returns the middle one. With an even number of items, it returns the average of the two middle ones, which is a float for ints and keeps the type for durations and file sizes:

[ 3 8 9 ] | math median # => 8 [ 3 8 9 12 ] | math median # => 8.5 [ 1sec 2min 30sec ] | math median # => 30sec

The items have to be numbers, durations or file sizes, and a list can't mix numbers with either unit. NaN items are left out, so a list of only NaN is an "Empty input" error, like an empty list.

math mode returns a sorted list of the most frequent values. Every value that ties for most frequent is in the list, so a list with no repeats comes back whole, sorted:

[ 1 2 2 3 3 ] | math mode | to nuon # => [2, 3] [ 3 1 2 ] | math mode | to nuon # => [1, 2, 3]

An int and a float count as different values even when they are equal, so [1 1.0 1] | math mode is [1] . NaN items are ignored.

math product multiplies the items. The result is an int when every item is an int, and a float otherwise. An int result that doesn't fit in 64 bits is an error, as it is for * :

1 .. 5 | math product # => 120 [ 9223372036854775807 2 ] | math product # => Error: nu::shell::operator_overflow # => # => × Operator overflow. # => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:27] # => 1 │ [9223372036854775807 2] | math product # => · ──────┬───── # => · ╰── multiply operation overflowed # => ╰──── # => help: Consider using floating point values for increased range by promoting # => operand with 'into float'. Note: float has reduced precision!

math stddev and math variance compute the population standard deviation and variance, which divide by the number of items. With --sample ( -s ) they divide by one less than that, which is the usual choice when the list is a sample of a larger set. The sample versions need at least two items:

[ 2 4 4 4 5 5 7 9 ] | math stddev # => 2.0 [ 2 4 4 4 5 5 7 9 ] | math stddev -- sample # => 2.138089935299395 [ 5 ] | math stddev -- sample # => Error: nu::shell::unsupported_input # => # => × Unsupported input # => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:1] # => 1 │ [5] | math stddev --sample # => · ─┬─ ─────┬───── # => · │ ╰── Sample variance requires at least 2 values # => · ╰── value originates from here # => ╰────

For numbers, both return a float. For durations and file sizes, math stddev returns the same type, rounded to a whole nanosecond or byte. math variance can't do that, because Nushell has no type for squared bytes or squared nanoseconds. It returns a float that counts those base units:

[ 2kB 4kB ] | math stddev # => 1.0 kB [ 2kB 4kB ] | math variance # => 1000000.0

A list that mixes numbers, durations and file sizes is an error.

math abs returns the absolute value and keeps the type, so ints stay ints and durations stay durations:

[ -1.5 -2 3 ] | math abs | to nuon # => [1.5, 2, 3] [ -1sec 2sec ] | math abs # => ╭───┬──────╮ # => │ 0 │ 1sec │ # => │ 1 │ 2sec │ # => ╰───┴──────╯

The smallest int, -9223372036854775808 , has no positive counterpart in 64 bits, so its absolute value is an operator_overflow error. The same holds for the smallest duration and file size.

math sqrt , math cbrt , math exp , math ln and math log return floats, even for int input. For other powers, use the ** operator, as in 2 ** 10 .

math sqrt fails on a negative number, while math cbrt takes one: -27 | math cbrt is -3.0 .

fails on a negative number, while takes one: is . math exp raises e to the power of the input. A result too large for a float is inf , so 710 | math exp is inf .

raises e to the power of the input. A result too large for a float is , so is . math ln is the natural logarithm, and math log takes the base as its argument. Both need input greater than 0. The base has to be a positive finite number other than 1.

[ 1 10 100 ] | math log 10 | to nuon # => [0.0, 1.0, 2.0] 0 | math ln # => Error: nu::shell::unsupported_input # => # => × Unsupported input # => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:1] # => 1 │ 0 | math ln # => · ┬ ───┬─── # => · │ ╰── 'ln' undefined for values outside the open interval (0, Inf). # => · ╰── value originates from here # => ╰──── 10 | math log 1 # => Error: nu::shell::unsupported_input # => # => × Unsupported input # => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:6] # => 1 │ 10 | math log 1 # => · ────┬─── ┬ # => · │ ╰── value originates from here # => · ╰── Base has to be a finite number greater than 0 and not equal to 1 # => ╰────

The constant e is $math.E after use std/math . See std/math for it and the other constants.

These commands take only a number or a list of numbers, not a range, a record or column names. Input outside the range in the table is an error.

[ 0 30 90 ] | math sin -- degrees | to nuon # => [0.0, 0.49999999999999994, 1.0] 1 | math arctan -- degrees # => 45.0 2 | math arcsin # => Error: nu::shell::unsupported_input # => # => × Unsupported input # => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:1] # => 1 │ 2 | math arcsin # => · ┬ ─────┬───── # => · │ ╰── 'arcsin' undefined for values outside the closed interval [-1, 1]. # => · ╰── value originates from here # => ╰────

A float can't hold π exactly, so a result that should be 0 comes out as a tiny number instead. In the same way, 90 | math tan --degrees is 16331239353195370.0 rather than an error or inf . Round results with math round --precision before comparing them:

use std/ math $math.PI | math sin # => 0.00000000000000012246467991473532

Each random subcommand returns one new value. None of them reads pipeline input, so call one inside each to get many values. The operating system seeds the generator, and no command or flag sets the seed, so results can't be repeated from one run to the next. random on its own only prints its subcommands.

Three other commands also produce random results:

shuffle returns the items of a list in random order.

returns the items of a list in random order. random dice from the std/random module rolls dice.

from the module rolls dice. random choice from the std-rfc/random module picks random items from a list.

Imported with use std/random and use std-rfc/random , without a * , both module commands keep their random prefix and sit next to the built-in ones.

random int and random float take an optional range. A range written with .. can return either end, and one written with ..< leaves out the end:

1 .. 1000 | each { random int 1 .. 3 } | uniq | sort | to nuon # => [1, 2, 3] 1 .. 1000 | each { random int 1 ..< 3 } | uniq | sort | to nuon # => [1, 2]

Without a range, random int returns an int from 0 to the largest int, and random float a float from 0 up to, but not including, 1.

returns an int from 0 to the largest int, and a float from 0 up to, but not including, 1. A range with no end goes up to the largest int or float, and a range with no start, such as ..10 , starts at 0.

, starts at 0. A range that counts down, such as 5..1 , is an invalid_range error.

, is an error. random int rejects a float range such as 1.0..2.0 with the error "float range". random float accepts an int range.

Put a range that starts with a negative number in parentheses. Otherwise Nushell reads it as a flag:

random int - 5 .. 5 # => Error: nu::parser::unknown_flag # => # => × The `random int` command doesn't have flag `-5`. # => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:13] # => 1 │ random int -5..5 # => · ┬ # => · ╰── unknown flag # => ╰──── # => help: Use `--help` to see available flags random int ( -5 .. 5 ) | describe # => int

random bool returns true or false with equal odds. --bias ( -b ) sets the probability of true , from 0 to 1, so --bias 0 always returns false and --bias 1 always true . Any other value is an error:

random bool -- bias 1.5 # => Error: nu::shell::invalid_probability # => # => × Invalid Probability. # => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:13] # => 1 │ random bool --bias 1.5 # => · ─────┬──── # => · ╰── invalid probability: must be between 0 and 1 # => ╰────

random chars returns a string of ASCII letters and digits, 25 characters unless --length ( -l ) says otherwise. random binary returns random bytes and takes their number as its argument. Both lengths can be an int or a file size, so 1kB means 1000 and 1KiB means 1024:

random chars | str length # => 25 random chars -- length 1KiB | str length # => 1024 random binary 16 | length # => 16

Both commands produce a stream, so random binary 1GB | save noise.bin writes the bytes in chunks instead of holding a gigabyte in memory. A length of 0 gives an empty string or binary value, and a negative length is an invalid_value error.

random pass generates a password from uppercase letters, lowercase letters, digits and these symbols: !@#$%^&*()_+-=[]{}|;':",.<>/?`~ .

--chars ( -c ) sets the length, up to 128. The default is 12. A length of 0 or more than 128 is an error. The password always holds at least one character of each kind it uses, so it is never shorter than the number of kinds.

( ) sets the length, up to 128. The default is 12. A length of 0 or more than 128 is an error. The password always holds at least one character of each kind it uses, so it is never shorter than the number of kinds. --no-uppercase ( -u ), --no-lowercase ( -l ), --no-numbers ( -n ) and --no-symbols ( -s ) each leave out one kind of character. Leaving out all four is an error.

random pass | str length # => 12 random pass - c 0 # => Error: nu::shell::error # => # => × Password generation failed # => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:1] # => 1 │ random pass -c 0 # => · ─────┬───── # => · ╰── Password length must be greater than 0 # => ╰────

random uuid returns a UUID as a string. --version ( -v ) chooses how it is made:

Version Made from Required flags 4 (default) random bits none 7 the current time in milliseconds, then random bits, so sorting puts them in the order they were made, to the millisecond none 1 the current time and a MAC address --mac ( -m ), written as XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX 3 and 5 a hash (MD5 for 3, SHA-1 for 5) of a namespace and a name --namespace ( -n ) and --name ( -s )

Versions 3 and 5 aren't random. The same namespace and name always give the same UUID, which makes them useful as stable IDs. The namespace is dns , url , oid or x500 , in any case, or a UUID of your own:

random uuid - v 5 - n dns - s nushell.sh # => 5f919cf0-bcef-592a-bfac-35635e121876