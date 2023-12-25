Working with Numbers
The arithmetic operators cover most everyday math. This page covers the
math commands, which summarize lists and tables or apply a function to each number, and the
random commands, which generate random numbers, strings, bytes and UUIDs. The rules of each number type, such as literals, overflow, division and rounding, are on the Integer, Float, Duration and Filesize pages of the Language Guide.
The
math commands
math on its own only prints a list of its subcommands. They come in two groups:
- Aggregates reduce a list, a range, or each column of a table to one value. These are
math sum,
math avg,
math max,
math min,
math median,
math mode,
math product,
math stddevand
math variance.
- Element-wise functions transform each number and keep the shape of the input. These are
math abs,
math sqrt,
math cbrt,
math exp,
math ln,
math log, the trigonometric and hyperbolic functions, and the rounding commands
math round,
math floorand
math ceil.
math sum and
math avg are described in Summarizing and comparing lists, and the rounding commands under Rounding. This page covers the rest.
Every
math command takes its input from the pipeline. Words after the command name are column names (cell paths), except for the base that
math log takes.
math exp,
math ln, and the trigonometric and hyperbolic functions take no arguments at all, so
math ln 0 is an "Extra positional argument" error.
math sqrt -1 fails with "unknown flag", because Nushell reads the
-1 there as a flag.
math sqrt 16 reads
16 as a row number, and like any
math command without input, it fails:
math sqrt 16
# => Error: nu::shell::pipeline_mismatch
# =>
# => × Pipeline empty.
# => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:1]
# => 1 │ math sqrt 16
# => · ────┬────
# => · ╰── no input value was piped in
# => ╰────
16 | math sqrt
# => 4.0
All
math commands except
math exp,
math ln, and the trigonometric and hyperbolic functions can run while Nushell parses your code, so you can use them in a
const definition. The others fail there with "Not a const command".
const LIMIT = ([3 8 1] | math max)
$LIMIT
# => 8
What each command accepts
|Command
|Result for ints and floats
|Durations and file sizes
|Range
|Records, tables and column names
|Empty list
math max,
math min
|the item itself
|the item itself
|yes
|yes
|error
math median
|the middle item, or the average of two
|same type
|yes
|yes
|error
math mode
|a list of items
|a list of items
|no
|yes
[]
math product
|int, or float if any item is a float
|not accepted
|yes
|yes
|error
math stddev
|float
|same type
|yes
|yes
|error
math variance
|float
|float, in squared bytes or ns
|yes
|yes
|error
math abs
|same type
|same type
|yes
|records only
[]
math sqrt,
math cbrt,
math log
|float
|not accepted
|yes
|records only
[]
math exp,
math ln, trigonometric and hyperbolic
|float
|not accepted
|no
|no
[]
A range has to have an end.
1.. | math max and
1.. | math sqrt fail with "Range must be bounded".
Lists, tables and records
The aggregates handle tables and records the same way
math sum does:
- A table gives a record with one result per column.
- A record gives one result per field. A field that holds a list is reduced to one value, and any other field is treated as a one-item list.
- A single number on its own is a type error, except for
math avg.
Column names after the command limit the work to those columns. For a table, the result has only the named columns. For a record, the named fields are reduced and the other fields are left as they are. A column that doesn't exist is a
column_not_found error.
let files = [[name size]; [a.txt 1kB] [c.txt 3kB] [b.txt 2kB]]
$files | math max
# => ╭──────┬────────╮
# => │ name │ c.txt │
# => │ size │ 3.0 kB │
# => ╰──────┴────────╯
$files | math median size
# => ╭──────┬────────╮
# => │ size │ 2.0 kB │
# => ╰──────┴────────╯
{north: [3 9 4], south: [7 2]} | math max north | to nuon
# => {north: 9, south: [7, 2]}
The element-wise functions turn a list into a list of results, and an empty list into an empty list.
math abs,
math sqrt,
math cbrt and
math log do the same with a range, and they also take a record. They transform each field, and every number in a field that holds a list. Column names limit them to those fields:
{a: -1, b: [-2 -3]} | math abs | to nuon
# => {a: 1, b: [2, 3]}
{a: -1, b: [-2 -3]} | math abs a | to nuon
# => {a: 1, b: [-2, -3]}
They don't take tables. Apply the function to a column with
update:
[[item change]; [a -3] [b 2]] | update change { math abs }
# => ╭───┬──────┬────────╮
# => │ # │ item │ change │
# => ├───┼──────┼────────┤
# => │ 0 │ a │ 3 │
# => │ 1 │ b │ 2 │
# => ╰───┴──────┴────────╯
When one number in a list is out of range for an element-wise function, the whole command fails, and the error points at that number:
[4 -1 9] | math sqrt
# => Error: nu::shell::unsupported_input
# =>
# => × Unsupported input
# => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:4]
# => 1 │ [4 -1 9] | math sqrt
# => · ─┬ ────┬────
# => · │ ╰── Can't square root a negative number
# => · ╰── value originates from here
# => ╰────
math max and
math min
math max and
math min return the largest or smallest item as it is, so the type doesn't change:
[1 2.5] | math max is
2.5, and the maximum of a list of durations is a duration. They compare values the way
sort does. That makes them work on strings and dates too, and on tables with text columns, which
math sum rejects:
[banana apple cherry] | math max
# => cherry
[2024-03-01 2023-12-25 2024-01-15] | math min | format date "%F"
# => 2023-12-25
Some comparisons are less obvious:
- Items of different types are ordered by type, as in
sort. A string, a duration or
nullcounts as larger than any number, so
[1 a] | math maxis
aand
[1 null 3] | math maxis
null.
- An int and a float that are equal keep the first one:
[1 1.0] | math maxis the int
1.
NaNdoesn't compare with anything. It wins when it is the first item and is skipped otherwise, so
[NaN 1 3] | math maxis
NaNand
[1 NaN 3] | math maxis
3.
An empty list is an error:
[] | math max
# => Error: nu::shell::unsupported_input
# =>
# => × Unsupported input
# => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:1]
# => 1 │ [] | math max
# => · ─┬ ────┬───
# => · │ ╰── Empty input
# => · ╰── value originates from here
# => ╰────
math median
math median sorts the items and returns the middle one. With an even number of items, it returns the average of the two middle ones, which is a float for ints and keeps the type for durations and file sizes:
[3 8 9] | math median
# => 8
[3 8 9 12] | math median
# => 8.5
[1sec 2min 30sec] | math median
# => 30sec
The items have to be numbers, durations or file sizes, and a list can't mix numbers with either unit.
NaN items are left out, so a list of only
NaN is an "Empty input" error, like an empty list.
math mode
math mode returns a sorted list of the most frequent values. Every value that ties for most frequent is in the list, so a list with no repeats comes back whole, sorted:
[1 2 2 3 3] | math mode | to nuon
# => [2, 3]
[3 1 2] | math mode | to nuon
# => [1, 2, 3]
An int and a float count as different values even when they are equal, so
[1 1.0 1] | math mode is
[1].
NaN items are ignored.
math product
math product multiplies the items. The result is an int when every item is an int, and a float otherwise. An int result that doesn't fit in 64 bits is an error, as it is for
*:
1..5 | math product
# => 120
[9223372036854775807 2] | math product
# => Error: nu::shell::operator_overflow
# =>
# => × Operator overflow.
# => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:27]
# => 1 │ [9223372036854775807 2] | math product
# => · ──────┬─────
# => · ╰── multiply operation overflowed
# => ╰────
# => help: Consider using floating point values for increased range by promoting
# => operand with 'into float'. Note: float has reduced precision!
math stddev and
math variance
math stddev and
math variance compute the population standard deviation and variance, which divide by the number of items. With
--sample (
-s) they divide by one less than that, which is the usual choice when the list is a sample of a larger set. The sample versions need at least two items:
[2 4 4 4 5 5 7 9] | math stddev
# => 2.0
[2 4 4 4 5 5 7 9] | math stddev --sample
# => 2.138089935299395
[5] | math stddev --sample
# => Error: nu::shell::unsupported_input
# =>
# => × Unsupported input
# => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:1]
# => 1 │ [5] | math stddev --sample
# => · ─┬─ ─────┬─────
# => · │ ╰── Sample variance requires at least 2 values
# => · ╰── value originates from here
# => ╰────
For numbers, both return a float. For durations and file sizes,
math stddev returns the same type, rounded to a whole nanosecond or byte.
math variance can't do that, because Nushell has no type for squared bytes or squared nanoseconds. It returns a float that counts those base units:
[2kB 4kB] | math stddev
# => 1.0 kB
[2kB 4kB] | math variance
# => 1000000.0
A list that mixes numbers, durations and file sizes is an error.
math abs
math abs returns the absolute value and keeps the type, so ints stay ints and durations stay durations:
[-1.5 -2 3] | math abs | to nuon
# => [1.5, 2, 3]
[-1sec 2sec] | math abs
# => ╭───┬──────╮
# => │ 0 │ 1sec │
# => │ 1 │ 2sec │
# => ╰───┴──────╯
The smallest int,
-9223372036854775808, has no positive counterpart in 64 bits, so its absolute value is an
operator_overflow error. The same holds for the smallest duration and file size.
Roots, powers and logarithms
math sqrt,
math cbrt,
math exp,
math ln and
math log return floats, even for int input. For other powers, use the
** operator, as in
2 ** 10.
math sqrtfails on a negative number, while
math cbrttakes one:
-27 | math cbrtis
-3.0.
math expraises e to the power of the input. A result too large for a float is
inf, so
710 | math expis
inf.
math lnis the natural logarithm, and
math logtakes the base as its argument. Both need input greater than 0. The base has to be a positive finite number other than 1.
[1 10 100] | math log 10 | to nuon
# => [0.0, 1.0, 2.0]
0 | math ln
# => Error: nu::shell::unsupported_input
# =>
# => × Unsupported input
# => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:1]
# => 1 │ 0 | math ln
# => · ┬ ───┬───
# => · │ ╰── 'ln' undefined for values outside the open interval (0, Inf).
# => · ╰── value originates from here
# => ╰────
10 | math log 1
# => Error: nu::shell::unsupported_input
# =>
# => × Unsupported input
# => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:6]
# => 1 │ 10 | math log 1
# => · ────┬─── ┬
# => · │ ╰── value originates from here
# => · ╰── Base has to be a finite number greater than 0 and not equal to 1
# => ╰────
The constant e is
$math.E after
use std/math. See
std/math for it and the other constants.
Trigonometric and hyperbolic functions
|Commands
|Input
|Notes
math sin,
math cos,
math tan
|any number, in radians
--degrees (
-d) reads the input as degrees
math arcsin,
math arccos
|-1 to 1
--degrees (
-d) returns degrees
math arctan
|any number
--degrees (
-d) returns degrees
math sinh,
math cosh,
math tanh,
math arcsinh
|any number
math cosh and
math sinh overflow to
inf for large input
math arccosh
|1 or more
math arctanh
|-1 to 1
1 and
-1 give
inf and
-inf
These commands take only a number or a list of numbers, not a range, a record or column names. Input outside the range in the table is an error.
[0 30 90] | math sin --degrees | to nuon
# => [0.0, 0.49999999999999994, 1.0]
1 | math arctan --degrees
# => 45.0
2 | math arcsin
# => Error: nu::shell::unsupported_input
# =>
# => × Unsupported input
# => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:1]
# => 1 │ 2 | math arcsin
# => · ┬ ─────┬─────
# => · │ ╰── 'arcsin' undefined for values outside the closed interval [-1, 1].
# => · ╰── value originates from here
# => ╰────
A float can't hold π exactly, so a result that should be 0 comes out as a tiny number instead. In the same way,
90 | math tan --degrees is
16331239353195370.0 rather than an error or
inf. Round results with
math round --precision before comparing them:
use std/math
$math.PI | math sin
# => 0.00000000000000012246467991473532
Random values
Each
random subcommand returns one new value. None of them reads pipeline input, so call one inside
each to get many values. The operating system seeds the generator, and no command or flag sets the seed, so results can't be repeated from one run to the next.
random on its own only prints its subcommands.
Three other commands also produce random results:
shufflereturns the items of a list in random order.
random dicefrom the
std/randommodule rolls dice.
random choicefrom the
std-rfc/randommodule picks random items from a list.
Imported with
use std/random and
use std-rfc/random, without a
*, both module commands keep their
random prefix and sit next to the built-in ones.
random int and
random float
random int and
random float take an optional range. A range written with
.. can return either end, and one written with
..< leaves out the end:
1..1000 | each { random int 1..3 } | uniq | sort | to nuon
# => [1, 2, 3]
1..1000 | each { random int 1..<3 } | uniq | sort | to nuon
# => [1, 2]
- Without a range,
random intreturns an int from 0 to the largest int, and
random floata float from 0 up to, but not including, 1.
- A range with no end goes up to the largest int or float, and a range with no start, such as
..10, starts at 0.
- A range that counts down, such as
5..1, is an
invalid_rangeerror.
random intrejects a float range such as
1.0..2.0with the error "float range".
random floataccepts an int range.
Put a range that starts with a negative number in parentheses. Otherwise Nushell reads it as a flag:
random int -5..5
# => Error: nu::parser::unknown_flag
# =>
# => × The `random int` command doesn't have flag `-5`.
# => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:13]
# => 1 │ random int -5..5
# => · ┬
# => · ╰── unknown flag
# => ╰────
# => help: Use `--help` to see available flags
random int (-5..5) | describe
# => int
random bool
random bool returns
true or
false with equal odds.
--bias (
-b) sets the probability of
true, from 0 to 1, so
--bias 0 always returns
false and
--bias 1 always
true. Any other value is an error:
random bool --bias 1.5
# => Error: nu::shell::invalid_probability
# =>
# => × Invalid Probability.
# => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:13]
# => 1 │ random bool --bias 1.5
# => · ─────┬────
# => · ╰── invalid probability: must be between 0 and 1
# => ╰────
random chars and
random binary
random chars returns a string of ASCII letters and digits, 25 characters unless
--length (
-l) says otherwise.
random binary returns random bytes and takes their number as its argument. Both lengths can be an int or a file size, so
1kB means 1000 and
1KiB means 1024:
random chars | str length
# => 25
random chars --length 1KiB | str length
# => 1024
random binary 16 | length
# => 16
Both commands produce a stream, so
random binary 1GB | save noise.bin writes the bytes in chunks instead of holding a gigabyte in memory. A length of 0 gives an empty string or binary value, and a negative length is an
invalid_value error.
random pass
random pass generates a password from uppercase letters, lowercase letters, digits and these symbols:
!@#$%^&*()_+-=[]{}|;':",.<>/?`~.
--chars(
-c) sets the length, up to 128. The default is 12. A length of 0 or more than 128 is an error. The password always holds at least one character of each kind it uses, so it is never shorter than the number of kinds.
--no-uppercase(
-u),
--no-lowercase(
-l),
--no-numbers(
-n) and
--no-symbols(
-s) each leave out one kind of character. Leaving out all four is an error.
random pass | str length
# => 12
random pass -c 0
# => Error: nu::shell::error
# =>
# => × Password generation failed
# => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:1]
# => 1 │ random pass -c 0
# => · ─────┬─────
# => · ╰── Password length must be greater than 0
# => ╰────
random uuid
random uuid returns a UUID as a string.
--version (
-v) chooses how it is made:
|Version
|Made from
|Required flags
|4 (default)
|random bits
|none
|7
|the current time in milliseconds, then random bits, so sorting puts them in the order they were made, to the millisecond
|none
|1
|the current time and a MAC address
--mac (
-m), written as
XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX
|3 and 5
|a hash (MD5 for 3, SHA-1 for 5) of a namespace and a name
--namespace (
-n) and
--name (
-s)
Versions 3 and 5 aren't random. The same namespace and name always give the same UUID, which makes them useful as stable IDs. The namespace is
dns,
url,
oid or
x500, in any case, or a UUID of your own:
random uuid -v 5 -n dns -s nushell.sh
# => 5f919cf0-bcef-592a-bfac-35635e121876
A missing required flag is a
missing_parameter error. A flag that the version doesn't use, such as
--name with version 4, is an
incompatible_parameters error. Versions 2 and 6 aren't supported.