The std/input module has one command, input display , which shows the key presses that Nushell receives, one line per key. Use it to find out what a key combination looks like to Nushell, for example before you write a keybinding.

use std/ input input display -- types [ key ]

input display calls input listen in a loop and prints each event it returns on its own line. It stops when you press Esc without modifiers. To get the events as records instead, call input listen yourself.