std/input
The
std/input module has one command,
input display, which shows the key presses that Nushell receives, one line per key. Use it to find out what a key combination looks like to Nushell, for example before you write a keybinding.
use std/input
input display --types [key]
input display calls
input listen in a loop and prints each event it returns on its own line. It stops when you press Esc without modifiers. To get the events as records instead, call
input listen yourself.
--types (
-t) sets the kinds of event to listen for. Use
[key], as above, to show key presses.
--raw (
-r) adds two fields to key events:
raw_code, the character's code in hexadecimal, for character keys only, and
raw_modifiers, the modifier bits in binary.