Dataframe Operations
This page covers the dataframe commands that the Dataframes chapter leaves out. They combine and reshape dataframes, handle nulls and duplicates, change column types, sort values into bins, sample rows, inspect dataframes and query plans, run SQL queries, and run Nushell closures on columns. The chapter explains eager and lazy dataframes, expressions, and the plugin's object store, and this page builds on it. Each example creates its own small dataframe with
polars into-df, so you can run it without the chapter's sample files.
Combining dataframes
polars append and
polars concat put whole dataframes together by position, without looking at the values. To match rows on a key column, use
polars join, described in Joining a DataFrame.
Appending dataframes
polars append combines two dataframes. Without flags it places the other dataframe's columns to the right of the input's, so both need the same number of rows. A column name that's already taken gets the suffix
_x:
let left = [[a b]; [1 2] [3 4]] | polars into-df
let right = [[b c]; [5 6] [7 8]] | polars into-df
$left | polars append $right
# => ╭───┬───┬───┬─────┬───╮
# => │ # │ a │ b │ b_x │ c │
# => ├───┼───┼───┼─────┼───┤
# => │ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │ 5 │ 6 │
# => │ 1 │ 3 │ 4 │ 7 │ 8 │
# => ╰───┴───┴───┴─────┴───╯
A different row count fails with an error such as
lengths don't match: could not create a new DataFrame: height of column 'c' (3) does not match height of column 'a' (2).
--col (
-c) adds the other dataframe's rows below the input's instead. It matches columns by name, so the order of the other dataframe's columns doesn't matter:
$left | polars append ([[b a]; [5 6]] | polars into-df) --col
# => ╭───┬───┬───╮
# => │ # │ a │ b │
# => ├───┼───┼───┤
# => │ 0 │ 1 │ 2 │
# => │ 1 │ 3 │ 4 │
# => │ 2 │ 6 │ 5 │
# => ╰───┴───┴───╯
With
--col, both dataframes need the same set of column names, and each column has to have the same type on both sides. Otherwise the command fails with
Dataframes with different number of columns,
Dataframes with different columns names, or an error such as
Unable to append: type String is incompatible with expected type Int64. To stack dataframes whose types differ, use
polars concat --to-supertypes.
Either side can be a lazy dataframe.
polars append collects it first and always returns an eager dataframe. Plain Nushell tables aren't accepted on either side, so convert them with
polars into-df first.
Concatenating dataframes
polars concat stacks any number of dataframes, one below the other, and returns a lazy dataframe. Pass the dataframes as arguments, or pipe in the first one:
let jan = [[month amount]; [jan 10] [jan 12]] | polars into-df
let feb = [[month amount]; [feb 7]] | polars into-df
polars concat $jan $feb | polars collect
# => ╭───┬───────┬────────╮
# => │ # │ month │ amount │
# => ├───┼───────┼────────┤
# => │ 0 │ jan │ 10 │
# => │ 1 │ jan │ 12 │
# => │ 2 │ feb │ 7 │
# => ╰───┴───────┴────────╯
$jan | polars concat $feb gives the same result. At least one argument is required, or the command fails with
At least one other dataframe must be provided. Because the result is lazy,
polars concat combines lazy dataframes from
polars open without reading the files until you collect.
By default every input needs the same columns, in the same order, with the same types. A mismatch shows up when you collect, as
'union'/'concat' inputs should all have the same schema, followed by the two schemas. Two flags relax this:
--diagonalmatches columns by name and fills the columns an input lacks with nulls.
--to-supertypescasts columns of different types to a type that holds both, such as
f64for an
i64and an
f64column.
They work together:
$jan | polars concat ([[month amount note]; [mar 3.5 late]] | polars into-df) --diagonal --to-supertypes | polars collect
# => ╭───┬───────┬────────┬──────╮
# => │ # │ month │ amount │ note │
# => ├───┼───────┼────────┼──────┤
# => │ 0 │ jan │ 10.00 │ │
# => │ 1 │ jan │ 12.00 │ │
# => │ 2 │ mar │ 3.50 │ late │
# => ╰───┴───────┴────────┴──────╯
The other flags change how Polars runs the plan, not which rows you get.
--no-maintain-order lets the rows come out in any order,
--no-parallel reads the inputs one at a time,
--rechunk stores the result in one contiguous block of memory, and
--from-partitioned-ds tells the optimizer that the inputs are parts of one partitioned dataset.
The arguments and the piped-in value have to be dataframes or lazy dataframes, so convert a Nushell table with
polars into-df first.
Reshaping dataframes
These commands change the shape of a dataframe.
polars pivot and
polars unpivot convert between long and wide layouts,
polars explode turns list elements into rows,
polars unnest turns struct fields into columns, and
polars dummies turns category values into columns of 0s and 1s.
Pivoting long data to wide
polars pivot turns a long table into a wide one. The distinct values of the
--on column become new columns, the
--index columns identify each output row, and the
--values column fills the cells:
let sales = [[store month amount]; [north jan 10] [north feb 12] [south jan 7] [south feb 9] [south feb 4]] | polars into-df
$sales | polars pivot --on month --index store --values amount --aggregate sum | polars sort-by store | polars collect
# => ╭───┬───────┬─────┬─────╮
# => │ # │ store │ jan │ feb │
# => ├───┼───────┼─────┼─────┤
# => │ 0 │ north │ 10 │ 12 │
# => │ 1 │ south │ 7 │ 13 │
# => ╰───┴───────┴─────┴─────╯
polars pivot always returns a lazy dataframe, and its rows come out in no particular order unless you pass
--maintain-order, which keeps them in the order their index values first appear.
You need
--on and at least one of
--index and
--values, or the command fails with
`pivot` needs either `--index or `--values` needs to be specified. If you give only one of them, the other is every remaining column. All three take a column name, a list of names, or a selector.
--aggregate (
-a) decides what happens when several rows land in the same cell, like the two
south rows for
feb above. It takes
first,
last,
sum,
min,
max,
mean,
median,
count, or
len, which is the same as
count. Without it, each cell may hold at most one value, and a duplicate fails when you collect with
aggregation 'item' expected no or a single value, got 2 values. An unknown name fails with an error such as
wrong is not a valid aggregation.
--aggregate also accepts an expression, but the expression can't name a column, and one that does fails with
explicit column references are not allowed in the `aggregate_function` of `pivot` . That leaves expressions such as
(polars len).
--on-cols (
-c) lists the values that become columns, in the order you want them. Values you leave out are dropped along with their rows, so the duplicate
feb rows don't matter here, and a value that never occurs gives a column of nulls:
$sales | polars pivot --on month --index store --values amount --on-cols [jan mar] --maintain-order | polars collect
# => ╭───┬───────┬─────┬─────╮
# => │ # │ store │ jan │ mar │
# => ├───┼───────┼─────┼─────┤
# => │ 0 │ north │ 10 │ │
# => │ 1 │ south │ 7 │ │
# => ╰───┴───────┴─────┴─────╯
With
--aggregate sum or
count, an empty cell holds
0 instead of null. Without
--on-cols,
polars pivot reads the
--on column as soon as it runs to find its distinct values, so on a lazy dataframe from a large file, listing the values yourself saves a pass over the data. If that read fails, for example because the
--on column doesn't exist, the error is
Pivot columns cannot be deduced, `--on-cols` must be specified.
When
--values names more than one column, the new columns are named after both the value column and the
--on value, joined by
_, as in
amount_jan and
units_jan.
--separator (
-p) replaces the
_, and
--always-combine-names uses these combined names even for a single value column. With several
--on columns, the new column names hold every value, as in
{"south","jan"}.
Unpivoting wide data to long
polars unpivot is the reverse of
polars pivot. It turns the
--on columns into rows, with one column holding the old column name and another holding its value. The
--index columns are repeated on each row:
let wide = [[store jan feb]; [north 10 12] [south 7 9]] | polars into-df
$wide | polars unpivot --index [store] --on [jan feb] --variable-name month --value-name amount | polars collect
# => ╭───┬───────┬───────┬────────╮
# => │ # │ store │ month │ amount │
# => ├───┼───────┼───────┼────────┤
# => │ 0 │ north │ jan │ 10 │
# => │ 1 │ south │ jan │ 7 │
# => │ 2 │ north │ feb │ 12 │
# => │ 3 │ south │ feb │ 9 │
# => ╰───┴───────┴───────┴────────╯
Without
--variable-name (
-r) and
--value-name (
-l), the new columns are named
variable and
value. The rows come out grouped by
--on column, in the order you listed them.
Both
--index and
--on are required, and each takes a list of column names or a selector, such as
--on (polars selector numeric). Pass
--index [] to keep no identifying columns. Columns the two lists leave out are dropped. The
--on columns should share a type. If they don't, the values are cast to a common type, so unpivoting a string column together with an int column gives a
str value column. A name that doesn't exist fails when you collect, with
not found: "nope" not found.
polars unpivot always returns a lazy dataframe.
Exploding list columns
polars explode turns each element of a list column into its own row and repeats the other columns' values. By default a row whose list is empty disappears:
let posts = [[id tags]; [1 [nu shell]] [2 [data]] [3 []]] | polars into-df
$posts | polars explode tags | polars collect
# => ╭───┬────┬───────╮
# => │ # │ id │ tags │
# => ├───┼────┼───────┤
# => │ 0 │ 1 │ nu │
# => │ 1 │ 1 │ shell │
# => │ 2 │ 2 │ data │
# => ╰───┴────┴───────╯
--empty-as-null keeps a row with a null for each empty list, so
id 3 stays in the result above.
--keep-nulls does the same for a list that is itself null, which is otherwise dropped too.
To explode several list columns at once, pass their names as one list, or pass a selector such as
(polars selector list). The lists in each row must have the same length, or collecting fails with
exploded columns must have matching element counts:
[[id tags votes]; [1 [nu shell] [5 3]] [2 [data] [8]]] | polars into-df | polars explode [tags votes] | polars collect
# => ╭───┬────┬───────┬───────╮
# => │ # │ id │ tags │ votes │
# => ├───┼────┼───────┼───────┤
# => │ 0 │ 1 │ nu │ 5 │
# => │ 1 │ 1 │ shell │ 3 │
# => │ 2 │ 2 │ data │ 8 │
# => ╰───┴────┴───────┴───────╯
polars explode returns a lazy dataframe for both eager and lazy input. Errors show up when you collect. A column that isn't a list fails with an error such as
`explode` operation not supported for dtype `i64`, and calling it without a column fails with
no columns provided in explode.
Given an expression, as in
polars col tags | polars explode, it builds an expression that you can use in
polars select. The exploded column has more rows than the dataframe, so it can't sit next to unexploded columns in the same
polars select, which fails with an error such as
lengths don't match: Series length 2 doesn't match the DataFrame height of 4.
polars flatten is an alias for
polars explode with fewer options. It has no
--empty-as-null or
--keep-nulls, so it always drops empty and null lists. It takes one column name, and an eager dataframe or an expression as input. Like
polars explode, it returns a lazy dataframe.
Unnesting struct columns
A struct column holds a record in each row, with the same fields in every record. Reading JSON or NDJSON files with nested objects gives you struct columns.
polars unnest replaces a struct column with one column per field, at the struct's position:
'{"id": 1, "person": {"name": "Bob", "age": 36}}
{"id": 2, "person": {"name": "Betty", "age": 63}}' | save --force people.ndjson
polars open people.ndjson | polars unnest person | polars collect
# => ╭───┬────┬───────┬─────╮
# => │ # │ id │ name │ age │
# => ├───┼────┼───────┼─────┤
# => │ 0 │ 1 │ Bob │ 36 │
# => │ 1 │ 2 │ Betty │ 63 │
# => ╰───┴────┴───────┴─────╯
The new columns take the field names. If one of them is already the name of another column, the result fails with
column with name 'id' has more than one occurrence.
--separator (
-s) avoids that by prefixing each name with the struct column's name and the separator:
polars open people.ndjson | polars unnest person --separator "." | polars collect
# => ╭───┬────┬─────────────┬────────────╮
# => │ # │ id │ person.name │ person.age │
# => ├───┼────┼─────────────┼────────────┤
# => │ 0 │ 1 │ Bob │ 36 │
# => │ 1 │ 2 │ Betty │ 63 │
# => ╰───┴────┴─────────────┴────────────╯
List several struct columns to unnest them all. With no column names,
polars unnest returns the dataframe unchanged. A column that isn't a struct fails with an error such as
invalid series dtype: expected `Struct`, got `i64` .
polars unnest returns the same kind of dataframe it was given, and a lazy one reports these errors when you collect.
Records in a Nushell table become an
object column in
polars into-df, which
polars unnest can't split. To get a struct column, read the records from a JSON or NDJSON file, as above.
Encoding structs as JSON
To turn each row's struct into JSON text, such as
{"name":"Bob","age":36}, convert the dataframe to a Nushell table and encode the records with
to json:
polars open people.ndjson | polars collect | polars into-nu | update person {|row| $row.person | to json --raw }
# => ╭───┬────┬───────────────────────────╮
# => │ # │ id │ person │
# => ├───┼────┼───────────────────────────┤
# => │ 0 │ 1 │ {"name":"Bob","age":36} │
# => │ 1 │ 2 │ {"name":"Betty","age":63} │
# => ╰───┴────┴───────────────────────────╯
One-hot encoding
polars dummies does one-hot encoding. For each column it adds one
u8 column per distinct value, named
<column>_<value>, holding
1 in the rows that have that value and
0 elsewhere. The new columns are sorted by value:
[[color size]; [red 1] [blue 2] [red 3]] | polars into-df | polars dummies
# => ╭───┬────────────┬───────────┬────────┬────────┬────────╮
# => │ # │ color_blue │ color_red │ size_1 │ size_2 │ size_3 │
# => ├───┼────────────┼───────────┼────────┼────────┼────────┤
# => │ 0 │ 0 │ 1 │ 1 │ 0 │ 0 │
# => │ 1 │ 1 │ 0 │ 0 │ 1 │ 0 │
# => │ 2 │ 0 │ 1 │ 0 │ 0 │ 1 │
# => ╰───┴────────────┴───────────┴────────┴────────┴────────╯
polars dummies encodes every column and keeps none of the originals, so select the category columns first, then add the result back with
polars append. A lazy input is collected, and the result is always an eager dataframe.
--drop-first(
-d) leaves out the column for the value that appears first in each input column,
color_redand
size_1above. Statistical models often need this, because the dropped column can be worked out from the others.
--drop-nulls(
-n) leaves out the
<column>_nullcolumn that a column with nulls otherwise gets, so a null row is
0in every column.
Missing values and duplicates
Polars keeps two kinds of gaps apart. A null is a missing value in a column of any type.
NaN is a float that isn't a number, and Polars treats it as an ordinary float value. Each kind has its own commands.
The examples in this section use this dataframe:
let scores = [[name score team]; [ann 7 red] [bob null blue] [cy 5 null] [dee null null]] | polars into-df
Dropping rows with nulls
polars drop-nulls removes every row that has a null in any column:
$scores | polars drop-nulls
# => ╭───┬──────┬───────┬──────╮
# => │ # │ name │ score │ team │
# => ├───┼──────┼───────┼──────┤
# => │ 0 │ ann │ 7 │ red │
# => ╰───┴──────┴───────┴──────╯
To look for nulls only in some columns, pass their names as a list held in a variable declared as
any:
let cols: any = [score]
$scores | polars drop-nulls $cols
# => ╭───┬──────┬───────┬──────╮
# => │ # │ name │ score │ team │
# => ├───┼──────┼───────┼──────┤
# => │ 0 │ ann │ 7 │ red │
# => │ 1 │ cy │ 5 │ │
# => ╰───┴──────┴───────┴──────╯
A name that isn't a column fails with
Error dropping nulls and
not found: "nope" not found, and a name that isn't a string fails with
Incorrect column format.
polars drop-nulls returns the kind of dataframe it was given. Given a lazy dataframe, it runs the plan up to that point right away, drops the rows, and wraps the result in a new lazy dataframe. A row with
NaN stays, because
NaN isn't null. A column that held only nulls when you built it has the generic
object type, as How values become columns explains, and
polars drop-nulls doesn't see the nulls in an
object column. Give the column a real type with
--schema when you create the dataframe if you need to drop those rows.
Filling nulls
polars fill-null replaces nulls with a value. Given a dataframe, it fills every column with the same value, and Polars converts columns to make the value fit. Filling with a string turns the
score column, which held
i64 values, into a
str column:
$scores | polars fill-null "none"
# => ╭───┬──────┬───────┬──────╮
# => │ # │ name │ score │ team │
# => ├───┼──────┼───────┼──────┤
# => │ 0 │ ann │ 7 │ red │
# => │ 1 │ bob │ none │ blue │
# => │ 2 │ cy │ 5 │ none │
# => │ 3 │ dee │ none │ none │
# => ╰───┴──────┴───────┴──────╯
Filling with
0 instead keeps
score as
i64 but writes the text
0 into the
team column. To give each column its own fill, use the expression form inside
polars with-column or
polars select. The fill can be an expression too, such as the column's mean:
$scores | polars with-column [
(polars col score | polars fill-null (polars col score | polars mean))
(polars col team | polars fill-null "none")
] | polars collect
# => ╭───┬──────┬───────┬──────╮
# => │ # │ name │ score │ team │
# => ├───┼──────┼───────┼──────┤
# => │ 0 │ ann │ 7.00 │ red │
# => │ 1 │ bob │ 6.00 │ blue │
# => │ 2 │ cy │ 5.00 │ none │
# => │ 3 │ dee │ 6.00 │ none │
# => ╰───┴──────┴───────┴──────╯
The mean is a float, so
score becomes an
f64 column. A string fill is always a literal value, never a column name, so
polars fill-null "team" writes the word
team. Use
polars col team to fill from another column.
polars fill-null returns the kind of input it was given: an eager dataframe for an eager one, a lazy dataframe for a lazy one, and an expression for an expression. To fill several columns with one expression, pick them with
polars col, which takes several names or
--type. The same goes for
polars cast and
polars shift below.
polars fill-nan given a lazy dataframe returns an eager one.
Filling NaN
polars fill-nan replaces
NaN and leaves nulls alone. Use its expression form:
let readings = [[sensor temp]; [a 21.5] [b NaN] [c null]] | polars into-df
$readings | polars with-column (polars col temp | polars fill-nan 0.0) | polars collect
# => ╭───┬────────┬───────╮
# => │ # │ sensor │ temp │
# => ├───┼────────┼───────┤
# => │ 0 │ a │ 21.50 │
# => │ 1 │ b │ 0.00 │
# => │ 2 │ c │ │
# => ╰───┴────────┴───────╯
Add
| polars fill-null 0.0 after it to fill both kinds of gaps in one column.
Dropping duplicate rows
polars drop-duplicates keeps the first of each set of identical rows, and the rows stay in their original order:
let visits = [[id city temp]; [3 oslo 4] [1 rome 18] [3 oslo 4] [2 oslo 6] [1 rome 20]] | polars into-df
$visits | polars drop-duplicates
# => ╭───┬────┬──────┬──────╮
# => │ # │ id │ city │ temp │
# => ├───┼────┼──────┼──────┤
# => │ 0 │ 3 │ oslo │ 4 │
# => │ 1 │ 1 │ rome │ 18 │
# => │ 2 │ 2 │ oslo │ 6 │
# => │ 3 │ 1 │ rome │ 20 │
# => ╰───┴────┴──────┴──────╯
Pass column names to compare only those columns, in a variable typed
any as with
polars drop-nulls.
--last (
-l) keeps the last row of each set instead of the first:
let by_city: any = [city]
$visits | polars drop-duplicates $by_city --last
# => ╭───┬────┬──────┬──────╮
# => │ # │ id │ city │ temp │
# => ├───┼────┼──────┼──────┤
# => │ 0 │ 2 │ oslo │ 6 │
# => │ 1 │ 1 │ rome │ 20 │
# => ╰───┴────┴──────┴──────╯
A missing column fails with
Error dropping duplicates. Like
polars drop-nulls, the command runs a lazy plan right away and returns the result as a lazy dataframe.
polars unique on a lazy dataframe does the same job with
--subset and
--last, but stays part of the plan until you collect it.
Changing column types
Polars picks each column's type when it builds a dataframe, as described in How values become columns. These commands change a column's type afterward, or build type and schema values you can reuse. Type names are the ones
polars schema --datatype-list prints, such as
i32,
f32,
str, and
datetime<ms, UTC>. Nushell's own names, such as
int or
string, fail with
Invalid polars data type and
Unknown type: int.
The full set of type names is:
bool,
str,
binary,
date,
time,
null,
object, and
unknown.
- The integers
i8,
i16,
i32,
i64,
u8,
u16,
u32, and
u64, and the floats
f32and
f64.
datetime<unit, zone>. The unit is
ms,
us(or
μs), or
ns. The zone is a name from the time zone database, such as
UTCor
America/Los_Angeles, or
*for a datetime without a zone.
duration<unit>, with the same units.
decimal<precision, scale>, such as
decimal<10, 2>. A
*as the precision gives the largest one, 38. The scale must be a number.
list<type>with any of these inside, such as
list<str>or
list<list<i64>>.
{price: 'decimal<*, 2>', tags: 'list<str>', at: 'datetime<ms, *>', took: 'duration<us>', opens: time} | polars into-schema
# => ╭───────┬───────────────╮
# => │ price │ decimal<38,2> │
# => │ tags │ list<str> │
# => │ at │ datetime<ms> │
# => │ took │ duration<μs> │
# => │ opens │ time │
# => ╰───────┴───────────────╯
Casting columns
polars cast takes a type and, for a dataframe, the name of the column to convert. It converts one column per call and returns the kind of dataframe it was given. Leaving out the column name fails with
Missing parameter: column_name.
A cast doesn't fail on values it can't convert. They become null, as the
n/a id does here:
let prices = [[id price qty]; ["7" 1.25 3] ["12" 2.5 10] ["n/a" 4.0 1]] | polars into-df
$prices | polars cast u32 id
# => ╭───┬────┬───────┬─────╮
# => │ # │ id │ price │ qty │
# => ├───┼────┼───────┼─────┤
# => │ 0 │ 7 │ 1.25 │ 3 │
# => │ 1 │ 12 │ 2.50 │ 10 │
# => │ 2 │ │ 4.00 │ 1 │
# => ╰───┴────┴───────┴─────╯
The same goes for numbers out of range, so casting
300 or
-1 to
u8 gives null. Check for new nulls after a cast if the data might not fit.
On an expression,
polars cast takes only the type. That's the way to convert several columns at once, or to keep the original column and add a converted copy with
polars as:
$prices | polars select (polars col price qty | polars cast f32) | polars collect | polars schema
# => ╭───────┬─────╮
# => │ price │ f32 │
# => │ qty │ f32 │
# => ╰───────┴─────╯
On an eager dataframe, a missing column fails right away with
not found: "nope" not found. On a lazy one, the error comes when you collect, as
unable to find column "nope".
Type and schema values
polars into-dtype turns a type name into a
polars_datatype value, and
polars into-schema turns a record of column names and types into a
polars_schema value. Both check the names right away, so a typo fails with
Invalid polars data type before any data is read. The plugin stores both values in its object store, listed as
DataType and
Schema.
Commands that take a schema record also take a schema value. That includes
--schema on
polars into-df,
polars into-lazy, and
polars open, so you can define a schema once and use it for several dataframes:
let schema = {id: u32, name: str, score: f32} | polars into-schema
[[id name score]; [1 ann 7.5] [2 bob 9]] | polars into-df --schema $schema | polars schema
# => ╭───────┬─────╮
# => │ id │ u32 │
# => │ name │ str │
# => │ score │ f32 │
# => ╰───────┴─────╯
polars into-schema takes only a record, and a list fails with
Can't convert to record. Each value in the record is a type name, a
polars_datatype value, or a nested record, which describes a
struct column with those fields. The schema prints as a record, and
polars into-nu turns it into a plain record of type names.
A
polars_datatype value also works in the places that accept a type name without requiring a string. Those are an entry in a schema record, the type argument of
polars integer, and
--return-dtype on
polars map-batches.
polars cast requires a string. To keep a type in a variable, declare the variable as
any:
let small: any = 'u8' | polars into-dtype
{id: $small, name: str} | polars into-schema
# => ╭──────┬─────╮
# => │ id │ u8 │
# => │ name │ str │
# => ╰──────┴─────╯
Binning values
polars cut and
polars qcut sort numbers into ranges, called bins.
polars cut takes the break points between bins.
polars qcut takes quantile probabilities and works out the break points from the data.
Both work on a one-column dataframe, so pick the column with
polars get first. A wider dataframe fails with
Error using as series. A lazy input is collected, and the result is always an eager dataframe with one column named
category, whatever the input column was called. Nulls stay null, and a column of strings gives null for every row. The
category column is an
enum column from
polars cut and a categorical one from
polars qcut, and the examples here cast it to
str with
polars cast str category:
let ages = [[age]; [3] [17] [18] [40] [65] [80]] | polars into-df
$ages | polars get age | polars cut [17 64] | polars cast str category
# => ╭───┬────────────╮
# => │ # │ category │
# => ├───┼────────────┤
# => │ 0 │ (-inf, 17] │
# => │ 1 │ (-inf, 17] │
# => │ 2 │ (17, 64] │
# => │ 3 │ (17, 64] │
# => │ 4 │ (64, inf] │
# => │ 5 │ (64, inf] │
# => ╰───┴────────────╯
The bins can go back next to the data.
--labels (
-l) names the bins, and it needs one more label than there are break points:
$ages | polars with-column ($ages | polars get age | polars cut [17 64] --labels [child adult senior] | polars cast str category) --name group
# => ╭───┬─────┬────────╮
# => │ # │ age │ group │
# => ├───┼─────┼────────┤
# => │ 0 │ 3 │ child │
# => │ 1 │ 17 │ child │
# => │ 2 │ 18 │ adult │
# => │ 3 │ 40 │ adult │
# => │ 4 │ 65 │ senior │
# => │ 5 │ 80 │ senior │
# => ╰───┴─────┴────────╯
The wrong number of labels fails with
Error cutting series and
lengths don't match: provide len(quantiles) + 1 labels. The break points have to be a list of numbers, even for one break. A bare number fails with
Can't convert to list<float>. They can come in any order, but a repeated break fails with
breaks are not unique.
By default each bin includes its upper edge, as in
(17, 64].
--left_closed (
-c) makes bins include the lower edge instead, as in
[17, 64).
--include_breaks (
-b) turns
category into a struct column with a
breakpoint field, the upper edge of the row's bin as a float, next to the
category label. Split it with
polars unnest:
$ages | polars get age | polars cut [17 64] --include_breaks | polars unnest category | polars cast str category
# => ╭───┬────────────┬────────────╮
# => │ # │ breakpoint │ category │
# => ├───┼────────────┼────────────┤
# => │ 0 │ 17.00 │ (-inf, 17] │
# => │ 1 │ 17.00 │ (-inf, 17] │
# => │ 2 │ 64.00 │ (17, 64] │
# => │ 3 │ 64.00 │ (17, 64] │
# => │ 4 │ inf │ (64, inf] │
# => │ 5 │ inf │ (64, inf] │
# => ╰───┴────────────┴────────────╯
These flag names use underscores, unlike most Nushell flags.
polars qcut takes the same flags. Its probabilities go between 0 and 1, and Polars puts a break at each of those quantiles of the data. Here, breaks at the 25% and 75% quantiles put the middle half of the values in one bin:
let sizes = [1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8] | polars into-df
$sizes | polars qcut [0.25 0.75] | polars cast str category
# => ╭───┬──────────────╮
# => │ # │ category │
# => ├───┼──────────────┤
# => │ 0 │ (-inf, 2.75] │
# => │ 1 │ (-inf, 2.75] │
# => │ 2 │ (2.75, 6.25] │
# => │ 3 │ (2.75, 6.25] │
# => │ 4 │ (2.75, 6.25] │
# => │ 5 │ (2.75, 6.25] │
# => │ 6 │ (6.25, inf] │
# => │ 7 │ (6.25, inf] │
# => ╰───┴──────────────╯
A probability outside that range fails with
quantile should be between 0.0 and 1.0. For equal-sized bins, list the probabilities, such as
[0.25 0.5 0.75] for quartiles.
When many values repeat, two quantiles can land on the same value. Then
polars qcut fails with
quantiles are not unique while allow_duplicates=False.
--allow_duplicates (
-d) drops the repeated breaks and gives fewer bins instead.
Sampling and shifting rows
These commands pick random rows, or move values up or down a column.
Random samples
polars sample picks rows at random. Ask for a count with
--n-rows (
-n) or a share of the rows with
--fraction (
-f). Pass exactly one of them. Neither fails with
No selection, and both fail with
Incompatible flags.
--seed (
-s) takes an integer and makes the choice repeatable:
let nums = 0..9 | wrap n | polars into-df
$nums | polars sample --n-rows 4 --seed 42
# => ╭───┬───╮
# => │ # │ n │
# => ├───┼───┤
# => │ 0 │ 2 │
# => │ 1 │ 5 │
# => │ 2 │ 7 │
# => │ 3 │ 8 │
# => ╰───┴───╯
$nums | polars sample --n-rows 4 --seed 42 --shuffle
# => ╭───┬───╮
# => │ # │ n │
# => ├───┼───┤
# => │ 0 │ 5 │
# => │ 1 │ 2 │
# => │ 2 │ 8 │
# => │ 3 │ 7 │
# => ╰───┴───╯
As the first result shows, the picked rows keep their input order unless you add
--shuffle (
-u). A float seed fails with
Can't convert to int.
Without
--replace (
-e), each row can be picked once, so asking for more rows than the dataframe has, or a fraction above 1, fails with
cannot take a larger sample than the total population. With
--replace, a row can come up more than once, the sample can be larger than the dataframe, and the rows come out in random order. A negative count fails with
conversion from `i64` to `u64` failed.
A lazy input is collected first, and the result is an eager dataframe. The same seed picks the same rows from an eager dataframe and from a lazy one with the same data.
Shifting values
polars shift moves values down a column by the given number of rows, or up for a negative number, and fills the gap with nulls. A shift larger than the column leaves only nulls. Its main use is comparing each row with a neighbor, such as the change from the day before:
let sales = [[day units]; [mon 10] [tue 12] [wed 9]] | polars into-df
$sales | polars with-column ((polars col units) - (polars col units | polars shift 1) | polars as change) | polars collect
# => ╭───┬─────┬───────┬────────╮
# => │ # │ day │ units │ change │
# => ├───┼─────┼───────┼────────┤
# => │ 0 │ mon │ 10 │ │
# => │ 1 │ tue │ 12 │ 2 │
# => │ 2 │ wed │ 9 │ -3 │
# => ╰───┴─────┴───────┴────────╯
What
polars shift does depends on its input:
- On an expression, as above, it shifts one column, and
--fill(
-f) sets the value for the gap, as in
polars col units | polars shift -1 --fill 0.
- On a lazy dataframe, it shifts every column together.
--fillfills the gap in every column, and like
polars fill-null, it converts columns to fit, so
--fill 0writes the text
0into a string column.
- On an eager dataframe, it works only on a one-column dataframe, and a wider one fails with
Error using as series. Use the expression or lazy form when you need
--fill.
$sales | polars into-lazy | polars shift 1 --fill 0 | polars collect
# => ╭───┬─────┬───────╮
# => │ # │ day │ units │
# => ├───┼─────┼───────┤
# => │ 0 │ 0 │ 0 │
# => │ 1 │ mon │ 10 │
# => │ 2 │ tue │ 12 │
# => ╰───┴─────┴───────╯
The result is the same kind as the input.
Inspecting dataframes and plans
These commands report on a dataframe or a lazy query instead of changing it. They give per-column statistics, Polars' own text layout, the time each step of a query takes, and control over which steps run only once.
Summary statistics
polars summary computes the same set of statistics for every column and returns them as a dataframe with one row per statistic:
let scores = [[name score ratio]; [ann 7 0.5] [bob 9 1.5] [cy 4 null] [dee 9 2.0]] | polars into-df
$scores | polars summary
# => ╭───┬────────────┬────────────┬─────────────┬─────────────╮
# => │ # │ descriptor │ name (str) │ score (i64) │ ratio (f64) │
# => ├───┼────────────┼────────────┼─────────────┼─────────────┤
# => │ 0 │ count │ 4.00 │ 4.00 │ 4.00 │
# => │ 1 │ sum │ │ 29.00 │ 4.00 │
# => │ 2 │ mean │ │ 7.25 │ 1.33 │
# => │ 3 │ median │ │ 8.00 │ 1.50 │
# => │ 4 │ std │ │ 2.05 │ 0.62 │
# => │ 5 │ min │ │ 4.00 │ 0.50 │
# => │ 6 │ 25% │ │ 7.00 │ 1.50 │
# => │ 7 │ 50% │ │ 9.00 │ 1.50 │
# => │ 8 │ 75% │ │ 9.00 │ 2.00 │
# => │ 9 │ max │ │ 9.00 │ 2.00 │
# => ╰───┴────────────┴────────────┴─────────────┴─────────────╯
The
descriptor column names each statistic. Every other column is named after an input column and its type, and holds floats. A few of the numbers need explaining:
countis the number of rows, nulls included, which is why
ratioshows 4 with one value missing. The other statistics skip nulls. To count only the values that are there, use
polars count.
stddivides by the number of values.
polars stddivides by one less, so it gives 2.36 for
scorewhere
polars summarygives 2.05.
medianaverages the two middle values when there's an even number of them, but the percentile rows pick the nearest actual value. That's why
scorehas a median of 8 and a
50%of 9.
- A string column gets only a
count. A boolean column gets
sum, which counts the
truevalues, and
mean,
min, and
max. A datetime column's statistics come out as nanoseconds since 1970. Columns of the generic
objecttype are left out.
--quantiles (
-q) replaces the
25%,
50%, and
75% rows with the fractions you list, such as
--quantiles [0.1 0.9] for
10% and
90% rows. A number outside 0 to 1 fails with
Incorrect value for quantile.
Given a lazy dataframe,
polars summary collects it, computes the statistics, and returns them as a lazy dataframe, so end the pipeline with
polars collect. A dataframe with no rows gives a
count and
sum of 0 and nulls everywhere else.
Entropy
polars entropy is an expression that reduces a numeric column to its Shannon entropy,
-sum(pk * log(pk)). It reads the column's values as the weights of a distribution, so give it counts or probabilities, not raw measurements. By default it divides each value by the column's total first and uses the natural logarithm.
--base picks another base, such as 2 for an answer in bits:
let weights = [[g p]; [a 1] [a 1] [b 1] [b 3]] | polars into-df
$weights | polars group-by g | polars agg (polars col p | polars entropy --base 2) | polars sort-by g | polars collect
# => ╭───┬───┬──────╮
# => │ # │ g │ p │
# => ├───┼───┼──────┤
# => │ 0 │ a │ 1.00 │
# => │ 1 │ b │ 0.81 │
# => ╰───┴───┴──────╯
--normalize false skips the division and uses the values as they are, which only makes sense for a column that already sums to 1. On the whole
p column,
polars entropy --normalize false gives -3.30, a number with no meaning as an entropy.
For the entropy of a column of categories, count the categories first with
polars value-counts:
[[word]; [x] [x] [y] [z]] | polars into-df | polars get word | polars value-counts | polars select (polars col count | polars entropy --base 2) | polars collect
# => ╭───┬───────╮
# => │ # │ count │
# => ├───┼───────┤
# => │ 0 │ 1.50 │
# => ╰───┴───────╯
Pointing
polars entropy at a string column fails when the plan runs, with
expected numerical input for 'entropy'. It works only on expressions, and piping a dataframe into it fails with
Command does not support polars_dataframe input. Pick the column with
polars col.
Polars' own text layout
polars into-repr returns the text that Polars prints for a dataframe, as a string. It shows the shape, each column's type under its name, and
null for missing values, which helps when you compare results with Python Polars or paste a dataframe into a bug report:
[[name score ratio]; [ann 7 0.5] [bob 9 null]] | polars into-df | polars into-repr
# => shape: (2, 3)
# => ┌──────┬───────┬───────┐
# => │ name ┆ score ┆ ratio │
# => │ --- ┆ --- ┆ --- │
# => │ str ┆ i64 ┆ f64 │
# => ╞══════╪═══════╪═══════╡
# => │ ann ┆ 7 ┆ 0.5 │
# => │ bob ┆ 9 ┆ null │
# => └──────┴───────┴───────┘
A lazy dataframe is collected first, so the string shows data, not the plan. Polars shortens big dataframes. Past 10 rows it prints the first five and the last five with a
… row between them, and on a wide dataframe it replaces the middle columns with a
… column. Polars'
POLARS_FMT_MAX_ROWS and
POLARS_FMT_MAX_COLS environment variables change those limits. The plugin reads its environment when it starts, so set them in
$env and then run
plugin stop polars if the plugin is already running.
Profiling a query
polars profile runs a lazy query and records how long each step took. It returns a record of two eager dataframes.
dataframe holds the query's result, the same data
polars collect would give.
profiling has a row per step, with the step in
node and its
start and
end times, in microseconds from the start of the query:
let lf = [[a b]; [3 6] [1 2] [2 4] [4 1]] | polars into-lazy
let result: record = $lf | polars filter ((polars col b) > 2) | polars sort-by a | polars profile
$result.dataframe
# => ╭───┬───┬───╮
# => │ # │ a │ b │
# => ├───┼───┼───┤
# => │ 0 │ 2 │ 4 │
# => │ 1 │ 3 │ 6 │
# => ╰───┴───┴───╯
$result.profiling | polars select node | polars collect
# => ╭───┬─────────────────────────────╮
# => │ # │ node │
# => ├───┼─────────────────────────────┤
# => │ 0 │ optimization │
# => │ 1 │ .filter([(col("b")) > (2)]) │
# => │ 2 │ sort(a) │
# => ╰───┴─────────────────────────────╯
The example leaves out
start and
end because they change from run to run. The
optimization row is the time Polars spent optimizing the plan before running it. Not every step gets a row of its own. A
polars group-by with
polars agg, for one, doesn't appear in the list. An eager dataframe has no steps to run, so its profile holds only the
optimization row. If the query fails, for example because it selects a column that doesn't exist,
polars profile fails with
Could not profile dataframe: and Polars' message.
Caching part of a plan
polars cache marks the lazy plan built so far, so that one run of the query computes it once and reuses the result everywhere later steps read it. It adds a
CACHE node to the plan. It has nothing to do with the plugin's object store, which holds dataframes between commands.
[[a b]; [6 2] [4 2] [2 2]] | polars into-lazy | polars with-column ((polars col a) * 10 | polars as c) | polars cache
# => ╭────────────────┬─────────────────────────────────────────────────╮
# => │ plan │ CACHE[id: c2db5d26-8672-4840-adc7-f84c69f803ad] │
# => │ │ WITH_COLUMNS: │
# => │ │ [(col("a") * 10).alias("c")] │
# => │ │ DF ["a", "b"]; PROJECT */2 COLUMNS │
# => │ optimized_plan │ WITH_COLUMNS: │
# => │ │ [(col("a") * 10).alias("c")] │
# => │ │ DF ["a", "b"]; PROJECT */2 COLUMNS │
# => ╰────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────╯
The
CACHE node is gone from
optimized_plan because nothing reads that part of the plan twice. A cache matters when the cached frame feeds two branches of one query, such as a lazy dataframe joined with an aggregate of itself. Polars' optimizer adds a cache by itself when it finds the same steps twice in one query, though, so in a case like that join
polars cache often only makes the sharing visible in
plan.
The cache lasts for one run. Collecting the same lazy dataframe again runs the cached steps again, and a lazy dataframe opened from a file picks up changes to the file. On an eager dataframe,
polars cache builds a one-step plan and collects it at once, so it returns the same data and has no effect.
Counting rows
polars len is an expression for the number of rows, like
COUNT(*) in SQL. It counts every row, nulls included, and names its column
len, with the type
u64. Counting compares it with
polars count, which skips nulls:
let df = [[k v]; [x 1] [y null] [x 3]] | polars into-df
$df | polars select (polars len) (polars col v | polars count) | polars collect
# => ╭───┬─────┬───╮
# => │ # │ len │ v │
# => ├───┼─────┼───┤
# => │ 0 │ 3 │ 2 │
# => ╰───┴─────┴───╯
polars len ignores its input.
$df | polars len doesn't count
$df, it returns the same expression as a bare
polars len, so put it inside
polars select,
polars with-column, or
polars agg. In
polars agg it counts the rows of each group, as Grouping keys and aggregations shows, and in
polars with-column it repeats the total on every row. Rename its column with
polars as. To get the number of rows and columns of a dataframe at once, use
polars shape.
Querying with SQL
polars query runs a SQL
SELECT statement against a dataframe, which is always the table
df. The plugin doesn't use Polars' SQL engine for this. It has its own small translator that turns a few SQL clauses into Polars operations, so stick to the parts of SQL listed below.
let staff = [[name dept salary]; [ann eng 120] [bob eng 100] [cy ops 90] [dee ops 95] [eve hr 80]] | polars into-df
$staff | polars query "SELECT name, salary * 2 AS double FROM df WHERE salary > 90 AND dept = 'eng' OR salary < 85"
# => ╭───┬──────┬────────╮
# => │ # │ name │ double │
# => ├───┼──────┼────────┤
# => │ 0 │ ann │ 240 │
# => │ 1 │ bob │ 200 │
# => │ 2 │ eve │ 160 │
# => ╰───┴──────┴────────╯
$staff | polars query "SELECT dept, sum(salary) AS total, count(name) AS people FROM df GROUP BY dept" | polars sort-by dept
# => ╭───┬──────┬───────┬────────╮
# => │ # │ dept │ total │ people │
# => ├───┼──────┼───────┼────────┤
# => │ 0 │ eng │ 220 │ 2 │
# => │ 1 │ hr │ 80 │ 1 │
# => │ 2 │ ops │ 185 │ 2 │
# => ╰───┴──────┴───────┴────────╯
These parts of SQL work:
- In the
SELECTlist, column names,
*, the operators
+,
-,
*,
/,
%, and
||(which joins strings),
CAST(x AS type)with the types in the table below, and
ASto name a result. An aggregate without
ASkeeps its column's name.
- In
WHERE, the comparisons
=,
!=or
<>,
<,
<=,
>, and
>=, joined with
AND,
OR, and
XORand grouped with parentheses. Put parentheses around each side of
XOR, as in the example below. Write strings in single quotes. Double quotes name a column, so
dept = "eng"fails with
unable to find column "eng".
- The literals
TRUE,
FALSE, and
NULL, along with numbers and strings, in the
SELECTlist and in
WHERE.
GROUP BYwith column names, and the functions
sum(column),
count(column), and
count(DISTINCT column).
count(column)skips nulls. The groups come out in no fixed order, so sort the result with
polars sort-by, as above.
LIMITwith a number.
- A table alias, as in
FROM df AS tor
FROM df t. You can't refer to the alias, though, because qualified names such as
t.namefail.
$staff | polars query "SELECT name, CAST(salary AS REAL) AS pay, TRUE AS active, NULL AS note FROM df AS t WHERE (salary > 110) XOR (dept = 'eng')"
# => ╭───┬──────┬────────┬────────┬──────╮
# => │ # │ name │ pay │ active │ note │
# => ├───┼──────┼────────┼────────┼──────┤
# => │ 0 │ bob │ 100.00 │ true │ │
# => ╰───┴──────┴────────┴────────┴──────╯
CAST knows these SQL types:
|SQL type
|Polars type
CHAR,
VARCHAR,
TEXT,
STRING,
CLOB,
UUID
str
TINYINT,
SMALLINT,
INT,
BIGINT
i8,
i16,
i32,
i64
|The same followed by
UNSIGNED, such as
INT UNSIGNED
u8,
u16,
u32,
u64
FLOAT,
REAL
f32
DOUBLE
f64
BOOLEAN
bool
DATE
date
TIME
time
TIMESTAMP
datetime<us>, with no time zone
INTERVAL
duration<us>
ARRAY<type> or
type[], such as
DOUBLE[]
list of the inner type
Other names, such as
INTEGER,
DECIMAL,
NUMERIC,
BOOL, and
DOUBLE PRECISION, fail with
SQL Datatype ... was not supported in polars-sql yet!.
polars schema shows the
us unit as
μs.
Most unsupported SQL fails with a
Dataframe Error that says what went wrong:
- Other functions, such as
avgor
max, fail with
Function "avg" with args ... was not supported in polars-sql yet!.
IS NULL,
IN,
LIKE,
BETWEEN,
CASE,
NOT, a minus sign in front of a column, and qualified names such as
t.namefail with
Expression: ... was not supported in polars-sql yet!.
LIMITwith
OFFSETfails with
Only support number argument to LIMIT clause.
GROUP BY ALLand
GROUP BY 0fail with a
Group-By Error, and so does
SELECT *with
GROUP BY, as
Group-By Error: Can't process wildcard in group-by. Name the columns to group by instead.
- Two statements fail with
One and only one statement at a time please, and
UNIONfails with
INSERT, UPDATE is not supported for polars.
- A table other than
dffails with a message such as
Table name people was not found.
- SQL that doesn't parse gives the parser's message, such as
ParserError("Expected: identifier, found: EOF")for
SELECT name FROMwith no table.
To sort, filter groups, or join, use
polars sort-by,
polars filter, and
polars join on the result.
An eager dataframe gives an eager result. A lazy dataframe is collected before the query runs, and the result is a new lazy dataframe that starts from that data, so collect it to see the rows. For anything past a quick filter or group-by, the expression commands in this chapter cover far more than the SQL translator does.
Running Nushell code on columns
polars map-batches hands columns of a dataframe to a Nushell closure and turns what the closure returns into a column. Reach for it when no Polars expression does what you need, such as a Nushell string command. The closure runs once, in Nushell, on whole columns, so it's slower than an expression and can't take part in a lazy plan.
The closure gets one argument, a list of one-column dataframes. There's one for each column you name after the closure, in that order, or one for every column when you name none. The closure returns a one-column dataframe, a list, or a single value, which becomes a one-row column.
polars map-batches returns only that column, as an eager dataframe, not the input with a column added. Attach it with
polars with-column:
let people = [[name]; ["Ann Lee"] ["Bo Chan"] ["Cy Diaz"]] | polars into-df
let initials = $people | polars map-batches --name initials {|cols|
$cols.0 | polars into-nu | get name | each { split words | each { str substring 0..0 } | str join }
}
$people | polars with-column $initials
# => ╭───┬─────────┬──────────╮
# => │ # │ name │ initials │
# => ├───┼─────────┼──────────┤
# => │ 0 │ Ann Lee │ AL │
# => │ 1 │ Bo Chan │ BC │
# => │ 2 │ Cy Diaz │ CD │
# => ╰───┴─────────┴──────────╯
Each element of the list is an ordinary dataframe, so
polars commands and the series operators work on it. To work through the values one at a time with Nushell commands, turn the column into a list with
polars into-nu and
get, as above. This closure adds two columns row by row and never leaves Polars:
[[a b]; [1 4] [2 5] [3 6]] | polars into-df | polars map-batches {|cols| $cols.0 + $cols.1 } a b
# => ╭───┬─────────╮
# => │ # │ sum_a_b │
# => ├───┼─────────┤
# => │ 0 │ 5 │
# => │ 1 │ 7 │
# => │ 2 │ 9 │
# => ╰───┴─────────╯
A returned dataframe keeps its column's name, and a list or a single value gets the name
0.
--name (
-n) renames the result. The result can have any number of rows.
polars map-batches doesn't compare it with the input, but
polars with-column does, and fails with
lengths don't match: unable to add a column of length 3 to a DataFrame of height 2 when they differ.
--return-dtype (
-d) takes a type name, or a type from
polars into-dtype, and casts the result to it after the closure returns. It doesn't change how the closure computes. Here the integer division runs first, and the cast only turns the rounded results into floats:
[[a]; [1] [2] [3]] | polars into-df | polars map-batches {|cols| $cols.0 / 2 } a --return-dtype f64
# => ╭───┬──────╮
# => │ # │ a │
# => ├───┼──────┤
# => │ 0 │ 0.00 │
# => │ 1 │ 1.00 │
# => │ 2 │ 1.00 │
# => ╰───┴──────╯
Values that don't convert become null, so a list of words cast to
i64 gives a column of nulls. An unknown type name fails with
Unknown type.
A lazy dataframe is collected before the closure runs. Naming a column that doesn't exist fails with
Column 'c' not found. A closure that returns a dataframe with more than one column fails with
Error using as series, and one that returns an expression fails with
Can't convert to series. An error inside the closure is reported as usual, and the plugin also prints
Error evaluating closure in polars map-batches: and the message on stderr.
To use data from another dataframe in the closure, add it to the input dataframe first, for example with
polars with-column or
polars join, and name its column after the closure.