Most Nushell commands work on data and leave the drawing to the display. The commands on this page deal with the terminal itself. They measure it, ask it questions, read what the user types, clear it, and produce text meant for it: grids, hyperlinks, and shorter escape sequences. To find out whether output is going to a terminal at all, see Checking for a Terminal. Colors are covered in Coloring Strings and Coloring and Theming. For information about the machine rather than the terminal, such as the sys commands, see the System cookbook.

term size returns the width of the terminal in columns and its height in rows . The parent command, term , only prints the help for term size and term query .

term size # => ╭─────────┬─────╮ # => │ columns │ 120 │ # => │ rows │ 50 │ # => ╰─────────┴─────╯

On Linux and macOS, term size asks the controlling terminal, so it gives the right answer even when Nushell's output goes into a pipe or a file. With no terminal at all, as in a cron job, it uses COLUMNS and LINES from the environment Nushell started with, or 80 by 24 unless both are set. A pseudo-terminal that was never given a size reports 0 by 0, and term size passes that on. On Windows, it returns 0 by 0 when Nushell has no console.

table , grid , and help wrap their output to this width, and the default display_output hook checks (term size).columns to decide whether to expand nested tables.

Terminals answer some escape sequences by typing a reply back, as if it came from the keyboard. Examples are the cursor position, the background color, and, in terminals that allow it, the clipboard. term query writes such a query and reads the reply from standard input. While it reads, it puts the terminal in raw mode, so the reply isn't echoed, and it throws away any key presses that were waiting before it sent the query. std/clip uses it to paste from the clipboard.

The query is a string or binary, and the reply comes back as binary, since it can contain any bytes. Use decode to turn it into a string. --prefix ( -p ) and --terminator ( -t ) describe the shape of the reply. The prefix is checked byte by byte and removed, and reading stops at the terminator, which is removed too. --keep ( -k ) leaves both in the result. Here the terminal reports the cursor in row 12, column 40:

term query ( ansi cursor_position ) -- prefix ( ansi csi ) -- terminator R | decode | split row ';' | into int | { row : $in.0 , column : $in.1 } # => ╭────────┬────╮ # => │ row │ 12 │ # => │ column │ 40 │ # => ╰────────┴────╯

A few things can go wrong:

A terminal that doesn't understand the query never replies, and term query keeps waiting. Press Ctrl+C. With a --terminator , that's an "Operation interrupted" error. Without one, term query always reads until Ctrl+C and returns everything it read, with no error.

keeps waiting. Press Ctrl+C. With a , that's an "Operation interrupted" error. Without one, always reads until Ctrl+C and returns everything it read, with no error. When the reply doesn't start with the --prefix , the error is "Input did not begin with expected sequence". Run the query without --prefix to see what the terminal sent.

, the error is "Input did not begin with expected sequence". Run the query without to see what the terminal sent. A custom completer can't read from the terminal, and term query there fails with "Interactive input is unavailable in this context". With no terminal at all, as in a cron job or an MCP server, which detaches from the terminal on Unix, it fails with an I/O error.

input shows an optional prompt, reads what the user types until Enter, and returns it as a string. Backspace deletes the last character. Ctrl+C stops input with an "Operation interrupted" error, and other Ctrl and Alt key combinations are ignored.

let name = input "Name: "

These flags change how it reads:

--suppress-output ( -s ) doesn't show what the user types, for a password or a token.

( ) doesn't show what the user types, for a password or a token. --numchar ( -n ) stops after that many bytes, without waiting for Enter, so input -n 1 reads a single ASCII key. The number has to be at least 1. Combine it with -s to read a key without showing it.

( ) stops after that many bytes, without waiting for Enter, so reads a single ASCII key. The number has to be at least 1. Combine it with to read a key without showing it. --bytes-until-any ( -u ) also stops at the first character that appears in the string you give it, and leaves that character out. After input -u ",;" , typing ab, returns ab . Enter still ends the input, and the result is a string. Use ASCII characters for the stop list.

( ) also stops at the first character that appears in the string you give it, and leaves that character out. After , typing returns . Enter still ends the input, and the result is a string. Use ASCII characters for the stop list. --default ( -d ) is the value returned when the user presses Enter without typing anything. With a prompt, input shows it after the prompt, as in Name: (default: guest) .

--reedline reads the line with the same line editor as the Nushell prompt, so the user can move the cursor and edit the text. In this mode, a list of strings piped into input becomes a history that the Up arrow steps through, --default fills in the line ready to edit, and Ctrl+D returns null . -s , -n and -u have no effect.

[ red green blue ] | input -- reedline "Color: "

--history-file keeps that history in a text file, one entry per line. input reads it at the start and saves the new line, and the strings piped in, to it. The file is created if it doesn't exist. --max-history sets how many entries the history holds, 1000 by default, and the file is cut down to that many. Each of the two flags turns on --reedline by itself.

Without a terminal, as in a cron job or an MCP server, which detaches from the terminal on Unix, input fails with an I/O error ( nu::shell::io::uncategorized_error ). In a custom completer, it fails with "Interactive input is unavailable in this context". To let the user pick from a list, use input list (see Select Lists), and to read single key presses with their modifiers, use input listen .

clear moves the cursor to the top left corner and clears the screen. It also clears the terminal's scrollback, so you can't scroll up to the earlier output. --keep-scrollback ( -k ) leaves the scrollback alone.

clear doesn't return anything. It writes its escape sequences straight to Nushell's standard output, so clear | ignore and let x = (clear) still clear the screen, and when a script's output is redirected to a file, the sequences end up in the file.

grid lays out a list in columns, the way ls does in other shells. Items run top to bottom, then left to right. The grid uses the width from term size unless you set --width ( -w ), and --separator ( -s ) replaces the default separator, │ with a space on each side:

seq 1 12 | grid -- width 30 # => 1 │ 3 │ 5 │ 7 │ 9 │ 11 # => 2 │ 4 │ 6 │ 8 │ 10 │ 12 [ a b c d e f g h i j k l ] | grid -- width 20 -- separator " " # => a c e g i k # => b d f h j l

The result is a single string that ends in a line feed, so you can save it, or trim the line feed with str trim as the lsg command in Aliases does. When an item is wider than the grid, grid fails with an error such as "Couldn't fit grid into 10 columns".

For a list of records, grid shows the name column, so ls | grid lists the file names. A record without a name column is shown whole, as {a: 1, b: 2} . Pass a column name or cell path to show something else, as in grid size . Then every record needs that column, or grid fails with "Cannot find column". Other values are turned into text, so a nested list shows as [1, 2] . The input has to be a list. A range fails with "Command does not support range input", or with "Input type not supported" when Nushell finds out only at run time, and a single string fails the same way, so turn a range into a list first, as seq 1 12 does above.

--color ( -c ) colors each item the way ls colors file names, using LS_COLORS . It treats each item as a path relative to the current directory, and it does nothing when colors are turned off. --icons ( -i ) puts a file-type icon in front of each item, which needs a Nerd Font in the terminal.

ansi link wraps text in an OSC 8 escape sequence, which most current terminals show as a clickable link. The input string is the link target, and the visible text is the target itself, or the --text ( -t ) you give. A terminal without OSC 8 support shows only the text.

"https://www.nushell.sh" | ansi link -- text Nushell | str replace -- all "\e" '\e' # => \e]8;;https://www.nushell.sh\e\Nushell\e]8;;\e\

The escape sequence counts toward the string's length. str length gives 43 for that link, and 7 after ansi strip .

A list of strings becomes a list of links. For a table or a record, name the columns that hold the targets, as in $sites | ansi link url . --text gives every link the same text, so to take the text from another column, call ansi link for each row. In a terminal with OSC 8 support, the url column then shows clickable names:

[[ name url ]; [ Nushell https://www.nushell.sh ] [ Reedline https://github.com/nushell/reedline ]] | update url {| row | $row.url | ansi link -- text $row.name } # => ╭───┬──────────┬──────────╮ # => │ # │ name │ url │ # => ├───┼──────────┼──────────┤ # => │ 0 │ Nushell │ Nushell │ # => │ 1 │ Reedline │ Reedline │ # => ╰───┴──────────┴──────────╯

A value that isn't a string, such as an int in the column you name, is a type mismatch error. So is a record or table passed without a column name. A column that's missing is a "Cannot find column" error. ls can make its file names clickable without ansi link ; see ls.clickable_links .

Colored output often carries more escape sequences than it needs: a reset right after a reset, or a color set again before any text uses it. ansi opt removes the sequences that have no effect and writes the rest in their shortest form, so the text looks the same in a terminal and takes fewer bytes. That helps when you store colored output or send it over a slow connection. Sequences it doesn't recognize pass through unchanged.

let colored = [ error warn info ] | each { $"( ansi reset )( ansi red_bold )( $in )( ansi reset )" } | str join " " $colored | ansi opt -- stats | select input output saved fell_back # => ╭───────────┬───────╮ # => │ input │ 60 B │ # => │ output │ 46 B │ # => │ saved │ 14 B │ # => │ fell_back │ false │ # => ╰───────────┴───────╯

A string comes back as a string and binary as binary. The output of an external command is shortened piece by piece as it streams, as in ^ls --color=always | ansi opt . A whole string or binary never grows. When the shortened form would be longer, ansi opt returns the input as it was, and --stats reports fell_back: true . A stream has no such guarantee.

The result can rely on a color carrying over from one line to the next. Write it to the terminal as a whole; splitting it with lines can lose colors.

Three flags change how it shortens:

--compat ( -c ) avoids shorthand that old terminals may reject, such as an empty parameter ( \e[;31m becomes \e[0;31m ) or a string ended with BEL.

( ) avoids shorthand that old terminals may reject, such as an empty parameter ( becomes ) or a string ended with BEL. --visual drops colors that can't be seen, such as the foreground color of a space. Some tools that copy or record terminal output keep those colors, and they lose them.

drops colors that can't be seen, such as the foreground color of a space. Some tools that copy or record terminal output keep those colors, and they lose them. --rep writes a run of one character as the character plus a REP sequence, so "──────────" | ansi opt --rep --show gives ─\e[9b . A terminal without REP support drops the repeated characters.

--visual and --rep together give the smallest output.

Instead of the shortened text, six flags each return a view of what changed. Only one can be used at a time; two are an "Incompatible parameters" error.