Working with the Terminal
Most Nushell commands work on data and leave the drawing to the display. The commands on this page deal with the terminal itself. They measure it, ask it questions, read what the user types, clear it, and produce text meant for it: grids, hyperlinks, and shorter escape sequences. To find out whether output is going to a terminal at all, see Checking for a Terminal. Colors are covered in Coloring Strings and Coloring and Theming. For information about the machine rather than the terminal, such as the
sys commands, see the System cookbook.
The size of the terminal
term size returns the width of the terminal in
columns and its height in
rows. The parent command,
term, only prints the help for
term size and
term query.
term size
# => ╭─────────┬─────╮
# => │ columns │ 120 │
# => │ rows │ 50 │
# => ╰─────────┴─────╯
On Linux and macOS,
term size asks the controlling terminal, so it gives the right answer even when Nushell's output goes into a pipe or a file. With no terminal at all, as in a cron job, it uses
COLUMNS and
LINES from the environment Nushell started with, or 80 by 24 unless both are set. A pseudo-terminal that was never given a size reports 0 by 0, and
term size passes that on. On Windows, it returns 0 by 0 when Nushell has no console.
table,
grid, and
help wrap their output to this width, and the default
display_output hook checks
(term size).columns to decide whether to expand nested tables.
Asking the terminal a question
Terminals answer some escape sequences by typing a reply back, as if it came from the keyboard. Examples are the cursor position, the background color, and, in terminals that allow it, the clipboard.
term query writes such a query and reads the reply from standard input. While it reads, it puts the terminal in raw mode, so the reply isn't echoed, and it throws away any key presses that were waiting before it sent the query.
std/clip uses it to paste from the clipboard.
The query is a string or binary, and the reply comes back as binary, since it can contain any bytes. Use
decode to turn it into a string.
--prefix (
-p) and
--terminator (
-t) describe the shape of the reply. The prefix is checked byte by byte and removed, and reading stops at the terminator, which is removed too.
--keep (
-k) leaves both in the result. Here the terminal reports the cursor in row 12, column 40:
term query (ansi cursor_position) --prefix (ansi csi) --terminator R | decode | split row ';' | into int | {row: $in.0, column: $in.1}
# => ╭────────┬────╮
# => │ row │ 12 │
# => │ column │ 40 │
# => ╰────────┴────╯
A few things can go wrong:
- A terminal that doesn't understand the query never replies, and
term querykeeps waiting. Press Ctrl+C. With a
--terminator, that's an "Operation interrupted" error. Without one,
term queryalways reads until Ctrl+C and returns everything it read, with no error.
- When the reply doesn't start with the
--prefix, the error is "Input did not begin with expected sequence". Run the query without
--prefixto see what the terminal sent.
- A custom completer can't read from the terminal, and
term querythere fails with "Interactive input is unavailable in this context". With no terminal at all, as in a cron job or an MCP server, which detaches from the terminal on Unix, it fails with an I/O error.
Reading what the user types
input shows an optional prompt, reads what the user types until Enter, and returns it as a string. Backspace deletes the last character. Ctrl+C stops
input with an "Operation interrupted" error, and other Ctrl and Alt key combinations are ignored.
let name = input "Name: "
These flags change how it reads:
--suppress-output(
-s) doesn't show what the user types, for a password or a token.
--numchar(
-n) stops after that many bytes, without waiting for Enter, so
input -n 1reads a single ASCII key. The number has to be at least 1. Combine it with
-sto read a key without showing it.
--bytes-until-any(
-u) also stops at the first character that appears in the string you give it, and leaves that character out. After
input -u ",;", typing
ab,returns
ab. Enter still ends the input, and the result is a string. Use ASCII characters for the stop list.
--default(
-d) is the value returned when the user presses Enter without typing anything. With a prompt,
inputshows it after the prompt, as in
Name: (default: guest).
--reedline reads the line with the same line editor as the Nushell prompt, so the user can move the cursor and edit the text. In this mode, a list of strings piped into
input becomes a history that the Up arrow steps through,
--default fills in the line ready to edit, and Ctrl+D returns
null.
-s,
-n and
-u have no effect.
[red green blue] | input --reedline "Color: "
--history-file keeps that history in a text file, one entry per line.
input reads it at the start and saves the new line, and the strings piped in, to it. The file is created if it doesn't exist.
--max-history sets how many entries the history holds, 1000 by default, and the file is cut down to that many. Each of the two flags turns on
--reedline by itself.
Without a terminal, as in a cron job or an MCP server, which detaches from the terminal on Unix,
input fails with an I/O error (
nu::shell::io::uncategorized_error). In a custom completer, it fails with "Interactive input is unavailable in this context". To let the user pick from a list, use
input list (see Select Lists), and to read single key presses with their modifiers, use
input listen.
Clearing the screen
clear moves the cursor to the top left corner and clears the screen. It also clears the terminal's scrollback, so you can't scroll up to the earlier output.
--keep-scrollback (
-k) leaves the scrollback alone.
clear doesn't return anything. It writes its escape sequences straight to Nushell's standard output, so
clear | ignore and
let x = (clear) still clear the screen, and when a script's output is redirected to a file, the sequences end up in the file.
Laying out lists in a grid
grid lays out a list in columns, the way
ls does in other shells. Items run top to bottom, then left to right. The grid uses the width from
term size unless you set
--width (
-w), and
--separator (
-s) replaces the default separator,
│ with a space on each side:
seq 1 12 | grid --width 30
# => 1 │ 3 │ 5 │ 7 │ 9 │ 11
# => 2 │ 4 │ 6 │ 8 │ 10 │ 12
[a b c d e f g h i j k l] | grid --width 20 --separator " "
# => a c e g i k
# => b d f h j l
The result is a single string that ends in a line feed, so you can save it, or trim the line feed with
str trim as the
lsg command in Aliases does. When an item is wider than the grid,
grid fails with an error such as "Couldn't fit grid into 10 columns".
For a list of records,
grid shows the
name column, so
ls | grid lists the file names. A record without a
name column is shown whole, as
{a: 1, b: 2}. Pass a column name or cell path to show something else, as in
grid size. Then every record needs that column, or
grid fails with "Cannot find column". Other values are turned into text, so a nested list shows as
[1, 2]. The input has to be a list. A range fails with "Command does not support range input", or with "Input type not supported" when Nushell finds out only at run time, and a single string fails the same way, so turn a range into a list first, as
seq 1 12 does above.
--color (
-c) colors each item the way
ls colors file names, using
LS_COLORS. It treats each item as a path relative to the current directory, and it does nothing when colors are turned off.
--icons (
-i) puts a file-type icon in front of each item, which needs a Nerd Font in the terminal.
Hyperlinks
ansi link wraps text in an OSC 8 escape sequence, which most current terminals show as a clickable link. The input string is the link target, and the visible text is the target itself, or the
--text (
-t) you give. A terminal without OSC 8 support shows only the text.
"https://www.nushell.sh" | ansi link --text Nushell | str replace --all "\e" '\e'
# => \e]8;;https://www.nushell.sh\e\Nushell\e]8;;\e\
The escape sequence counts toward the string's length.
str length gives 43 for that link, and 7 after
ansi strip.
A list of strings becomes a list of links. For a table or a record, name the columns that hold the targets, as in
$sites | ansi link url.
--text gives every link the same text, so to take the text from another column, call
ansi link for each row. In a terminal with OSC 8 support, the
url column then shows clickable names:
[[name url]; [Nushell https://www.nushell.sh] [Reedline https://github.com/nushell/reedline]]
| update url {|row| $row.url | ansi link --text $row.name }
# => ╭───┬──────────┬──────────╮
# => │ # │ name │ url │
# => ├───┼──────────┼──────────┤
# => │ 0 │ Nushell │ Nushell │
# => │ 1 │ Reedline │ Reedline │
# => ╰───┴──────────┴──────────╯
A value that isn't a string, such as an int in the column you name, is a type mismatch error. So is a record or table passed without a column name. A column that's missing is a "Cannot find column" error.
ls can make its file names clickable without
ansi link; see
ls.clickable_links.
Shortening escape sequences
Colored output often carries more escape sequences than it needs: a reset right after a reset, or a color set again before any text uses it.
ansi opt removes the sequences that have no effect and writes the rest in their shortest form, so the text looks the same in a terminal and takes fewer bytes. That helps when you store colored output or send it over a slow connection. Sequences it doesn't recognize pass through unchanged.
let colored = [error warn info] | each { $"(ansi reset)(ansi red_bold)($in)(ansi reset)" } | str join " "
$colored | ansi opt --stats | select input output saved fell_back
# => ╭───────────┬───────╮
# => │ input │ 60 B │
# => │ output │ 46 B │
# => │ saved │ 14 B │
# => │ fell_back │ false │
# => ╰───────────┴───────╯
A string comes back as a string and binary as binary. The output of an external command is shortened piece by piece as it streams, as in
^ls --color=always | ansi opt. A whole string or binary never grows. When the shortened form would be longer,
ansi opt returns the input as it was, and
--stats reports
fell_back: true. A stream has no such guarantee.
The result can rely on a color carrying over from one line to the next. Write it to the terminal as a whole; splitting it with
lines can lose colors.
Three flags change how it shortens:
--compat(
-c) avoids shorthand that old terminals may reject, such as an empty parameter (
\e[;31mbecomes
\e[0;31m) or a string ended with BEL.
--visualdrops colors that can't be seen, such as the foreground color of a space. Some tools that copy or record terminal output keep those colors, and they lose them.
--repwrites a run of one character as the character plus a REP sequence, so
"──────────" | ansi opt --rep --showgives
─\e[9b. A terminal without REP support drops the repeated characters.
--visual and
--rep together give the smallest output.
Instead of the shortened text, six flags each return a view of what changed. Only one can be used at a time; two are an "Incompatible parameters" error.
--showreturns the shortened text with each escape character written as
\e.
--stats(
-s) returns a record with the sizes, the percentage saved, the number of sequences before and after,
fell_back, a
breakdownof the bytes by kind of sequence, and the
changesmade with the bytes each one saved.
--diffreturns a table with a row for each place between two pieces of text where the sequences changed:
from,
to, and
saved.
--explainreturns a table with a row for each input sequence: what it means, its
outcome, its
output, and
why. The outcomes are
kept,
rewritten,
folded(written as part of a later sequence, once text needed it),
merged(combined with neighboring movements or mode changes),
no effect,
superseded(replaced by a later sequence before it mattered), and
barrier(copied as is, after which
ansi optstops assuming anything about the terminal's state).
--hotspotreturns a row for each line with the escape bytes it spent before and after, and its text shaded by cost.
--htmlreturns an HTML page that combines all the views. When the input came from a file opened with
open --raw, the page is titled with the file's name.