The std/help module is a second version of the help command, written in Nushell. Importing it replaces help , help aliases , help commands , help externs , help modules and help operators with its own versions:

use std/ help

help escapes and help pipe-and-redirect aren't in the module and stay the built-in commands.

Nushell answers every --help flag by calling whichever help command is in scope, so after the import, ls --help shows the std/help page for ls too. use std * imports std/help along with everything else and has the same effect.

A name that isn't a command, alias or module goes to an external help program, man by default, instead of causing an error. See Help from external programs.

by default, instead of causing an error. See Help from external programs. The names you type after help and its subcommands have completions.

and its subcommands have completions. help operators has a page for a single operator and a --find flag.

has a page for a single operator and a flag. The pages look different. A command's page also shows its category, lists flags as --name, -n: <type> - description , and has a "Signatures" section instead of the input/output table. The "Usage" line names positional parameters but not a rest parameter, which is listed under "Parameters".

Without arguments, help shows its own help page, which lists the subcommands. With a name, it looks for a command, then an alias, then a module of that name, and shows the first one it finds. The name can be several words, as in help str join .

help --find <text> searches the names, descriptions and search terms of commands. If no command matches, it searches the names and descriptions of aliases, and then those of modules, and returns the first non-empty table. If nothing matches at all, it prints No help results found mentioning: <text> to stderr and returns an empty list.

When help finds no command, alias or module with the name you gave, it prints a line saying so and runs an external help program with your words as arguments:

help zzznotathing # => Help pages from external command zzznotathing: # => No manual entry for zzznotathing

$env.NU_HELPER names the program. When it isn't set, the program is man , so help tar shows the tar manual page. Each word is a separate argument, which lets help git log run man git log . A ^ or % at the start of the first word is removed, so help ^ls shows the manual page for ls even though ls is also a Nushell command. Setting NU_HELPER to echo shows the arguments the program gets:

$env .NU_HELPER = "echo" help git log # => Help pages from external command git log: # => git log

Set NU_HELPER to the string "--help" to ask the program itself instead. help tar then runs tar --help . Nushell runs the first word as the program and passes the other words, then --help . A program that doesn't understand --help may do something you didn't intend, so use this setting with care.

Without arguments, help commands returns a table of every command in scope with its name , category , description , signatures and search_terms . --find filters it on the name, description and search terms.

With a name, it shows that command's page. A name it can't find goes to the external help program, as with help .

The pages for open and save have an extra "Extensions" section. It explains that open picks a from command by the file's extension, and save a to command, and it lists every such command in scope with its extension. Commands you define or import count, so after use std/formats * , the list for open includes *.jsonl with from jsonl .

Without arguments, help aliases returns a table of the aliases in scope, sorted by name. --find filters it on the name and description.

With a name, it shows the alias's description, its name and what it expands to. The built-in version adds the full help page of the aliased command, while this one stops there:

# List files with details alias ll = ls - l help aliases ll # => List files with details # => # => Alias: # => ll # => Expansion: # => ls -l

An unknown name is an error, std::help::alias_not_found .

help externs covers the commands declared with extern . Without arguments, it returns a table of their names and descriptions, sorted by name. --find ( -f ) filters it on both columns, and the names you type after help externs complete to the externs in scope:

# Git version control extern git [ -- version ] # Copy files remotely extern scp [] help externs -- find remote # => ╭───┬──────┬─────────────────────╮ # => │ # │ name │ description │ # => ├───┼──────┼─────────────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ scp │ Copy files remotely │ # => ╰───┴──────┴─────────────────────╯

help externs git shows only the description and the name, not the extern's flags and parameters as the built-in version does. An unknown name is an error:

help externs nothere # => Error: nu::shell::error # => # => × std::help::extern_not_found # => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:14] # => 1 │ help externs nothere # => · ───┬─── # => · ╰── extern not found # => ╰────

Without arguments, help modules returns the table from scope modules . --find filters it on the module name and description.

With a name, it shows the module's description, its submodules, its exported commands, aliases and type aliases, and whether it exports environment. Each command is listed with its name inside the module and, in parentheses, its full name with the module's name in front:

# Greeting commands module greet { export def hello [] { "hello" } export def bye [] { "bye" } export alias hi = hello } help modules greet # => Greeting commands # => # => Module: greet # => # => # => Exported commands: # => bye (greet bye) # => hello (greet hello) # => # => Exported aliases: # => hi # => # => This module does not export environment.

An unknown module name is an error, std::help::module_not_found .

Without arguments, help operators returns a table of Nushell's operators with their type , operator , name , description and precedence . --find filters it on the type and name columns:

help operators -- find Shift # => ╭───┬─────────┬──────────┬────────────┬───────────────────────────┬────────────╮ # => │ # │ type │ operator │ name │ description │ precedence │ # => ├───┼─────────┼──────────┼────────────┼───────────────────────────┼────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ Bitwise │ bit-shl │ ShiftLeft │ Bitwise shifts a value │ 85 │ # => │ │ │ │ │ left by another. │ │ # => │ 1 │ Bitwise │ bit-shr │ ShiftRight │ Bitwise shifts a value │ 85 │ # => │ │ │ │ │ right by another. │ │ # => ╰───┴─────────┴──────────┴────────────┴───────────────────────────┴────────────╯

help operators followed by an operator's name shows a page for that operator. Use the name from the name column, not the symbol. help operators NotRegexMatch works, while help operators "!~" fails with std::help::operator_not_found . The names complete as you type.

help operators NotRegexMatch # => Description: # => Checks if a value does not match a regular expression. # => Operator: # => NotRegexMatch (!~ or not-like) # => Type: # => Comparison # => Precedence: # => 80

See Operators for what each operator does and how precedence works.