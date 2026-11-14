Working with SQLite
Nushell has SQLite built in. You can open a SQLite database file and run SQL against it, or keep tables in an in-memory database that the
stor commands manage. The
query db and
schema commands work on both.
Database files and the in-memory database
Most tasks look the same for both kinds of database. The difference is how you get the database value and how you write to it:
|Task
|Database file
|In-memory database
|Get the database
open app.db
stor open
|Run SQL
open app.db | query db "..."
stor open | query db "..."
|Read a table
open app.db | get users
stor open | get users
|Create a table
into sqlite, or a
create table with
query db
stor create, or a
create table with
query db
|Add rows
into sqlite, or an
insert with
query db
stor insert
|Change or delete rows
|An
update or
delete with
query db
stor update,
stor delete
|List tables and columns
schema
schema
|Keep the data after Nu exits
|It's already a file
stor export, and
stor import to load it
Loading data shows how to open a file, run queries with parameters, and write tables with
into sqlite, including the SQLite column type
into sqlite picks for each Nushell type. When you
get a table, some filters such as
select and
first become part of the SQL query, for the in-memory database too, as Tables from a SQLite file explains.
Both kinds of database are the same kind of value, which
describe shows as
SQLiteDatabase.
query db,
schema,
get, and
columns take either one.
query db and
schema fail with a
Can't convert to database error on any other input.
The in-memory database
The
stor commands work on a single SQLite database that lives in memory. Reach for it when you're collecting data during a session and want SQL over it, such as a join or a
group by, without making a file. Each
stor command returns the whole database, so in the REPL every one of them prints all of its tables. Add
| ignore when you don't want that.
stor create --table-name people --columns {name: str, age: int, admin: bool}
# => ╭────────┬────────────────╮
# => │ people │ [list 0 items] │
# => ╰────────┴────────────────╯
stor insert --table-name people --data-record {name: Alice, age: 30, admin: true} | ignore
[[name age]; [Bob 25] [Carol 41]] | stor insert --table-name people | ignore
stor open | query db "select * from people where age > ?" --params [26]
# => ╭───┬───────┬─────┬───────╮
# => │ # │ name │ age │ admin │
# => ├───┼───────┼─────┼───────┤
# => │ 0 │ Alice │ 30 │ 1 │
# => │ 1 │ Carol │ 41 │ │
# => ╰───┴───────┴─────┴───────╯
How long it lasts
Nushell creates the database when it starts, before it reads the configuration files, so
config.nu can already use
stor. The database lasts until that Nushell process exits. Nothing saves it for you, so use
stor export if you want to keep it.
Everything that runs in one Nushell process shares the database: each line you type in the REPL, scripts you
source, custom commands, and closures, including closures that
par-each runs on other threads and background jobs started with
job spawn:
stor create --table-name hits --columns {n: int} | ignore
1..5 | par-each {|n| stor insert --table-name hits --data-record {n: $n} } | ignore
stor open | query db "select count(*) as rows from hits"
# => ╭───┬──────╮
# => │ # │ rows │
# => ├───┼──────┤
# => │ 0 │ 5 │
# => ╰───┴──────╯
Another Nushell process has its own database, which starts out empty. That includes a script you run as
nu script.nu and a command you run with
nu -c.
Creating tables
stor create makes a table from
--table-name and a
--columns record that maps each column name to a type name. The type names aren't Nushell types. Each one becomes a SQLite column type:
|Type name
|SQLite column type
|Notes
int
INTEGER
float
REAL
str
VARCHAR(255)
|SQLite doesn't enforce the 255, so a longer string is stored in full
bool
BOOLEAN
|Stored as
1 or
0
datetime
DATETIME
|A row inserted without this column gets the current time in UTC
json
JSON
|Lists and records are stored as JSON text and read back as Nushell values
jsonb
JSONB
|Same as
json
Type names are case-insensitive. Any other name fails with
Unsupported column data type. Please use: int, float, str, bool, datetime, json, jsonb.
schema shows what was created, including the default that a
datetime column gets:
stor create --table-name events --columns {id: int, score: float, title: str, done: bool, at: datetime, meta: json, tags: jsonb} | ignore
stor open | schema | get tables.events.columns | select name type default
# => ╭───┬───────┬──────────────┬──────────────────────────────────────╮
# => │ # │ name │ type │ default │
# => ├───┼───────┼──────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────┤
# => │ 0 │ id │ INTEGER │ │
# => │ 1 │ score │ REAL │ │
# => │ 2 │ title │ VARCHAR(255) │ │
# => │ 3 │ done │ BOOLEAN │ │
# => │ 4 │ at │ DATETIME │ STRFTIME('%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%f', 'NOW') │
# => │ 5 │ meta │ JSON │ │
# => │ 6 │ tags │ JSONB │ │
# => ╰───┴───────┴──────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────╯
The table and column names go into the SQL statement as they are, without quotes. A name with a space in it, or a name that's an SQL keyword such as
order or
group, fails with a syntax error. Creating a table that already exists fails with
table people already exists.
stor create can't declare a primary key, a
NOT NULL or
UNIQUE column, a foreign key, or an index. For those, send your own
CREATE TABLE statement with
query db. The
stor commands work on the result like any other table:
stor open | query db "create table owners (name text primary key)" | ignore
stor open | query db "create table pets (id integer primary key, name text not null unique, owner text references owners(name))" | ignore
stor open | query db "create index pets_owner on pets (owner)" | ignore
The SQLite built into Nushell checks foreign keys from the start. SQLite's own default is to leave them unchecked, so a tool like the
sqlite3 command-line shell doesn't check them until you run
pragma foreign_keys = on. In the in-memory database, a row that points at a missing parent row, as in
stor insert --table-name pets --data-record {name: Rex, owner: Nobody}, fails with
FOREIGN KEY constraint failed. To turn the checks off, run
stor open | query db "pragma foreign_keys = off". They stay off until you turn them back on or run
stor reset.
Adding rows
stor insert adds one row from a record, given with
--data-record or as input, or one row for each record in a list or table on the input. The record's keys pick the columns, so they can come in any order and a record can leave columns out. A column that's left out is
NULL, except a
datetime column, which gets the current time.
When you give both,
--data-record wins and the input is ignored. This matters inside a closure, where the first command gets the closure's input without you passing it.
$rows | each {|row| stor insert --table-name people --data-record $row } inserts
$row once for each row.
Each row is a separate
INSERT statement. When one row fails, the rows before it stay in the table, and the rows after it aren't inserted. Here
Eve fails with
table people has no column named email, so
Dan goes in and
Fay doesn't:
[{name: Dan, age: 31} {name: Eve, email: eve@example.com} {name: Fay, age: 27}] | stor insert --table-name people
stor open | query db "select name, age from people"
# => ╭───┬───────┬─────╮
# => │ # │ name │ age │
# => ├───┼───────┼─────┤
# => │ 0 │ Alice │ 30 │
# => │ 1 │ Bob │ 25 │
# => │ 2 │ Carol │ 41 │
# => │ 3 │ Dan │ 31 │
# => ╰───┴───────┴─────╯
To make a batch all or nothing, wrap it in a transaction. Run
stor open | query db "begin" before it, and
"commit" or
"rollback" after it.
The other errors you're likely to see are
no such table when the table doesn't exist,
only record input data is supported when the input holds something other than records, and
requires a table or a record when there's neither input nor
--data-record.
How values are stored
stor insert and
stor update convert values the way
into sqlite does, as the table in Loading data shows. A range, which
into sqlite can't make a column for, is stored as JSON text such as
"1..3". A closure is an error.
SQLite then applies the column's type. A string of digits put in an
INTEGER column is stored as an integer, and an integer put in a
str column is stored as text. A string that isn't a number stays text, even in an
INTEGER column, and SQLite doesn't reject it.
query db returns what's stored: integers, floats, strings, binary, and
null. Columns declared as
JSON or
JSONB come back as Nushell lists and records. Nothing else is converted back, so a
bool column reads as
1 or
0 and a
datetime column reads as a string. Use
into bool and
into datetime when you need the Nushell types:
stor insert --table-name events --data-record {id: "7", title: Launch, done: true, tags: [beta web]} | ignore
stor open | query db "select id, title, done, tags from events"
# => ╭───┬────┬────────┬──────┬──────────────╮
# => │ # │ id │ title │ done │ tags │
# => ├───┼────┼────────┼──────┼──────────────┤
# => │ 0 │ 7 │ Launch │ 1 │ ╭───┬──────╮ │
# => │ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │ beta │ │
# => │ │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ web │ │
# => │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴──────╯ │
# => ╰───┴────┴────────┴──────┴──────────────╯
The time a
datetime column fills in by default, such as
2026-11-14 23:30:42.144, is in UTC but has no offset, so
into datetime reads it as local time. Add a
Z before converting it:
$row.at + "Z" | into datetime.
Reading the database
stor open returns the database. Pipe it to
query db to run SQL,
get a table to read it, or
schema to see its structure.
stor open on its own shows every table, and
stor open | columns lists their names.
query db runs any SQL statement on it, such as
create view,
alter table, or
begin.
Changing and deleting rows
stor update sets the columns in a record, given with
--update-record or as input, on every row that matches
--where-clause. It takes a single record, and a table on the input fails with
only record input data is supported.
stor delete deletes the rows that match
--where-clause.
The where clause is a string of SQL without the
WHERE keyword, and it goes into the statement as it is. Put single quotes around strings inside it. The values in the update record are sent to SQLite as parameters, so they don't need quoting:
stor update --table-name people --update-record {age: 26} --where-clause "name = 'Bob'" | ignore
stor delete --table-name people --where-clause "age > 40" | ignore
stor open | query db "select * from people"
# => ╭───┬───────┬─────┬───────╮
# => │ # │ name │ age │ admin │
# => ├───┼───────┼─────┼───────┤
# => │ 0 │ Alice │ 30 │ 1 │
# => │ 1 │ Bob │ 26 │ │
# => │ 2 │ Dan │ 31 │ │
# => ╰───┴───────┴─────┴───────╯
Warning
Leave out
--where-clause and both commands act on everything.
stor update changes every row, and
stor delete drops the whole table, columns and all.
{admin: true} | stor update --table-name people | ignore
stor open | query db "select name, admin from people"
# => ╭───┬───────┬───────╮
# => │ # │ name │ admin │
# => ├───┼───────┼───────┤
# => │ 0 │ Alice │ 1 │
# => │ 1 │ Bob │ 1 │
# => │ 2 │ Dan │ 1 │
# => ╰───┴───────┴───────╯
A where clause that names a missing column fails with
no such column.
stor delete fails with
no such table when the table doesn't exist, and with
FOREIGN KEY constraint failed when you drop a table while rows in another table still point at it.
stor reset drops every table. It turns foreign key checks off while it does that, so tables that point at each other don't stop it. When it's done, it turns the checks on, even if you had turned them off before the reset.
Saving and loading
stor export writes the whole database to a new SQLite file, which you can read later with
open. It never overwrites a file. When the file exists, it fails with
output file already exists.
stor import replaces the in-memory database with a copy of a SQLite file. Tables that aren't in the file are gone afterwards. A path that doesn't exist fails with
File not found, and a file that isn't a SQLite database fails with
file is not a database. In both cases the in-memory database doesn't change.
Give both commands an absolute path, which
path expand builds from a relative one:
stor export --file-name ('backup.db' | path expand) | ignore
stor create --table-name notes --columns {text: str} | ignore
stor import --file-name ('backup.db' | path expand) | columns
# => ╭───┬────────╮
# => │ 0 │ people │
# => │ 1 │ hits │
# => │ 2 │ events │
# => │ 3 │ owners │
# => │ 4 │ pets │
# => ╰───┴────────╯
The
notes table, made after the export, is gone. To copy one table from a file and keep what you have, attach the file with SQL instead:
[[sku price]; [A1 9.5] [B2 12.0]] | into sqlite prices.db --table-name prices
stor open | query db "attach database ? as saved" --params [('prices.db' | path expand)] | ignore
stor open | query db "create table prices as select * from saved.prices" | ignore
stor open | query db "detach database saved" | ignore
stor open | get prices
# => ╭───┬─────┬───────╮
# => │ # │ sku │ price │
# => ├───┼─────┼───────┤
# => │ 0 │ A1 │ 9.50 │
# => │ 1 │ B2 │ 12.00 │
# => ╰───┴─────┴───────╯
To carry the database from one session to the next, export it before you quit and import it in
config.nu:
# in config.nu
let saved = $nu.data-dir | path join stor.db
if ($saved | path exists) { stor import --file-name $saved | ignore }
Since
stor export won't overwrite, delete the old file first:
rm --force $saved; stor export --file-name $saved.
Looking at a database with
schema
schema describes the tables in a database file or in the in-memory database. It returns a record with a
tables record inside, which has an entry for each table. Each entry holds four lists:
columns: each column's position (
cid),
name, declared
type, whether it's
notnull, its
default, and its place in the primary key (
pk,
0when it isn't part of it)
constraints: the indexes SQLite made for
UNIQUEconstraints (
originis
u) and for primary keys that aren't an
integer primary key(
originis
pk)
foreign_keys: each
column_namethat points at another table, with the
ref_tableand
ref_columnit points at
indexes: every index on the table, whether a constraint or
create indexmade it, with one row for each indexed column
For the
pets table created above:
stor open | schema | get tables.pets
# => ╭──────────────┬────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮
# => │ │ ╭───┬─────┬───────┬─────────┬─────────┬─────────┬────╮ │
# => │ columns │ │ # │ cid │ name │ type │ notnull │ default │ pk │ │
# => │ │ ├───┼─────┼───────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼────┤ │
# => │ │ │ 0 │ 0 │ id │ INTEGER │ 0 │ │ 1 │ │
# => │ │ │ 1 │ 1 │ name │ TEXT │ 1 │ │ 0 │ │
# => │ │ │ 2 │ 2 │ owner │ TEXT │ 0 │ │ 0 │ │
# => │ │ ╰───┴─────┴───────┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────┴────╯ │
# => │ │ ╭───┬─────────────────────────┬─────────────┬────────╮ │
# => │ constraints │ │ # │ name │ column_name │ origin │ │
# => │ │ ├───┼─────────────────────────┼─────────────┼────────┤ │
# => │ │ │ 0 │ sqlite_autoindex_pets_1 │ name │ u │ │
# => │ │ ╰───┴─────────────────────────┴─────────────┴────────╯ │
# => │ │ ╭───┬─────────────┬───────────┬────────────╮ │
# => │ foreign_keys │ │ # │ column_name │ ref_table │ ref_column │ │
# => │ │ ├───┼─────────────┼───────────┼────────────┤ │
# => │ │ │ 0 │ owner │ owners │ name │ │
# => │ │ ╰───┴─────────────┴───────────┴────────────╯ │
# => │ │ ╭───┬─────────────────────────┬─────────────┬───────╮ │
# => │ indexes │ │ # │ name │ column_name │ seqno │ │
# => │ │ ├───┼─────────────────────────┼─────────────┼───────┤ │
# => │ │ │ 0 │ sqlite_autoindex_pets_1 │ name │ 0 │ │
# => │ │ │ 1 │ pets_owner │ owner │ 0 │ │
# => │ │ ╰───┴─────────────────────────┴─────────────┴───────╯ │
# => ╰──────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯
Every value in these lists is a string, numbers included, so compare
pk with
"1" rather than
1. Views and triggers aren't listed. A file works the same way:
[[name age]; [Alice 30] [Bob 25]] | into sqlite people.db --table-name people
open people.db | schema | get tables.people.columns | select name type pk
# => ╭───┬──────┬─────────┬────╮
# => │ # │ name │ type │ pk │
# => ├───┼──────┼─────────┼────┤
# => │ 0 │ name │ TEXT │ 0 │
# => │ 1 │ age │ INTEGER │ 0 │
# => ╰───┴──────┴─────────┴────╯