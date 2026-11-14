Nushell has SQLite built in. You can open a SQLite database file and run SQL against it, or keep tables in an in-memory database that the stor commands manage. The query db and schema commands work on both.

Most tasks look the same for both kinds of database. The difference is how you get the database value and how you write to it:

Task Database file In-memory database Get the database open app.db stor open Run SQL open app.db | query db "..." stor open | query db "..." Read a table open app.db | get users stor open | get users Create a table into sqlite , or a create table with query db stor create , or a create table with query db Add rows into sqlite , or an insert with query db stor insert Change or delete rows An update or delete with query db stor update , stor delete List tables and columns schema schema Keep the data after Nu exits It's already a file stor export , and stor import to load it

Loading data shows how to open a file, run queries with parameters, and write tables with into sqlite , including the SQLite column type into sqlite picks for each Nushell type. When you get a table, some filters such as select and first become part of the SQL query, for the in-memory database too, as Tables from a SQLite file explains.

Both kinds of database are the same kind of value, which describe shows as SQLiteDatabase . query db , schema , get , and columns take either one. query db and schema fail with a Can't convert to database error on any other input.

The stor commands work on a single SQLite database that lives in memory. Reach for it when you're collecting data during a session and want SQL over it, such as a join or a group by , without making a file. Each stor command returns the whole database, so in the REPL every one of them prints all of its tables. Add | ignore when you don't want that.

stor create -- table-name people -- columns { name : str , age: int , admin: bool } # => ╭────────┬────────────────╮ # => │ people │ [list 0 items] │ # => ╰────────┴────────────────╯ stor insert -- table-name people -- data-record { name : Alice , age: 30 , admin: true } | ignore [[ name age ]; [ Bob 25 ] [ Carol 41 ]] | stor insert -- table-name people | ignore stor open | query db "select * from people where age > ?" -- params [ 26 ] # => ╭───┬───────┬─────┬───────╮ # => │ # │ name │ age │ admin │ # => ├───┼───────┼─────┼───────┤ # => │ 0 │ Alice │ 30 │ 1 │ # => │ 1 │ Carol │ 41 │ │ # => ╰───┴───────┴─────┴───────╯

Nushell creates the database when it starts, before it reads the configuration files, so config.nu can already use stor . The database lasts until that Nushell process exits. Nothing saves it for you, so use stor export if you want to keep it.

Everything that runs in one Nushell process shares the database: each line you type in the REPL, scripts you source , custom commands, and closures, including closures that par-each runs on other threads and background jobs started with job spawn :

stor create -- table-name hits -- columns { n : int } | ignore 1 .. 5 | par-each {| n | stor insert -- table-name hits -- data-record { n : $n } } | ignore stor open | query db "select count(*) as rows from hits" # => ╭───┬──────╮ # => │ # │ rows │ # => ├───┼──────┤ # => │ 0 │ 5 │ # => ╰───┴──────╯

Another Nushell process has its own database, which starts out empty. That includes a script you run as nu script.nu and a command you run with nu -c .

stor create makes a table from --table-name and a --columns record that maps each column name to a type name. The type names aren't Nushell types. Each one becomes a SQLite column type:

Type name SQLite column type Notes int INTEGER float REAL str VARCHAR(255) SQLite doesn't enforce the 255, so a longer string is stored in full bool BOOLEAN Stored as 1 or 0 datetime DATETIME A row inserted without this column gets the current time in UTC json JSON Lists and records are stored as JSON text and read back as Nushell values jsonb JSONB Same as json

Type names are case-insensitive. Any other name fails with Unsupported column data type. Please use: int, float, str, bool, datetime, json, jsonb . schema shows what was created, including the default that a datetime column gets:

stor create -- table-name events -- columns { id : int , score: float , title: str , done: bool , at: datetime , meta: json , tags: jsonb } | ignore stor open | schema | get tables.events.columns | select name type default # => ╭───┬───────┬──────────────┬──────────────────────────────────────╮ # => │ # │ name │ type │ default │ # => ├───┼───────┼──────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ id │ INTEGER │ │ # => │ 1 │ score │ REAL │ │ # => │ 2 │ title │ VARCHAR(255) │ │ # => │ 3 │ done │ BOOLEAN │ │ # => │ 4 │ at │ DATETIME │ STRFTIME('%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%f', 'NOW') │ # => │ 5 │ meta │ JSON │ │ # => │ 6 │ tags │ JSONB │ │ # => ╰───┴───────┴──────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────╯

The table and column names go into the SQL statement as they are, without quotes. A name with a space in it, or a name that's an SQL keyword such as order or group , fails with a syntax error. Creating a table that already exists fails with table people already exists .

stor create can't declare a primary key, a NOT NULL or UNIQUE column, a foreign key, or an index. For those, send your own CREATE TABLE statement with query db . The stor commands work on the result like any other table:

stor open | query db "create table owners (name text primary key)" | ignore stor open | query db "create table pets (id integer primary key, name text not null unique, owner text references owners(name))" | ignore stor open | query db "create index pets_owner on pets (owner)" | ignore

The SQLite built into Nushell checks foreign keys from the start. SQLite's own default is to leave them unchecked, so a tool like the sqlite3 command-line shell doesn't check them until you run pragma foreign_keys = on . In the in-memory database, a row that points at a missing parent row, as in stor insert --table-name pets --data-record {name: Rex, owner: Nobody} , fails with FOREIGN KEY constraint failed . To turn the checks off, run stor open | query db "pragma foreign_keys = off" . They stay off until you turn them back on or run stor reset .

stor insert adds one row from a record, given with --data-record or as input, or one row for each record in a list or table on the input. The record's keys pick the columns, so they can come in any order and a record can leave columns out. A column that's left out is NULL , except a datetime column, which gets the current time.

When you give both, --data-record wins and the input is ignored. This matters inside a closure, where the first command gets the closure's input without you passing it. $rows | each {|row| stor insert --table-name people --data-record $row } inserts $row once for each row.

Each row is a separate INSERT statement. When one row fails, the rows before it stay in the table, and the rows after it aren't inserted. Here Eve fails with table people has no column named email , so Dan goes in and Fay doesn't:

[{ name : Dan , age: 31 } { name : Eve , email: eve@example.com } { name : Fay , age: 27 }] | stor insert -- table-name people stor open | query db "select name, age from people" # => ╭───┬───────┬─────╮ # => │ # │ name │ age │ # => ├───┼───────┼─────┤ # => │ 0 │ Alice │ 30 │ # => │ 1 │ Bob │ 25 │ # => │ 2 │ Carol │ 41 │ # => │ 3 │ Dan │ 31 │ # => ╰───┴───────┴─────╯

To make a batch all or nothing, wrap it in a transaction. Run stor open | query db "begin" before it, and "commit" or "rollback" after it.

The other errors you're likely to see are no such table when the table doesn't exist, only record input data is supported when the input holds something other than records, and requires a table or a record when there's neither input nor --data-record .

stor insert and stor update convert values the way into sqlite does, as the table in Loading data shows. A range, which into sqlite can't make a column for, is stored as JSON text such as "1..3" . A closure is an error.

SQLite then applies the column's type. A string of digits put in an INTEGER column is stored as an integer, and an integer put in a str column is stored as text. A string that isn't a number stays text, even in an INTEGER column, and SQLite doesn't reject it.

query db returns what's stored: integers, floats, strings, binary, and null . Columns declared as JSON or JSONB come back as Nushell lists and records. Nothing else is converted back, so a bool column reads as 1 or 0 and a datetime column reads as a string. Use into bool and into datetime when you need the Nushell types:

stor insert -- table-name events -- data-record { id : "7" , title : Launch , done: true , tags: [ beta web ]} | ignore stor open | query db "select id, title, done, tags from events" # => ╭───┬────┬────────┬──────┬──────────────╮ # => │ # │ id │ title │ done │ tags │ # => ├───┼────┼────────┼──────┼──────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ 7 │ Launch │ 1 │ ╭───┬──────╮ │ # => │ │ │ │ │ │ 0 │ beta │ │ # => │ │ │ │ │ │ 1 │ web │ │ # => │ │ │ │ │ ╰───┴──────╯ │ # => ╰───┴────┴────────┴──────┴──────────────╯

The time a datetime column fills in by default, such as 2026-11-14 23:30:42.144 , is in UTC but has no offset, so into datetime reads it as local time. Add a Z before converting it: $row.at + "Z" | into datetime .

stor open returns the database. Pipe it to query db to run SQL, get a table to read it, or schema to see its structure. stor open on its own shows every table, and stor open | columns lists their names. query db runs any SQL statement on it, such as create view , alter table , or begin .

stor update sets the columns in a record, given with --update-record or as input, on every row that matches --where-clause . It takes a single record, and a table on the input fails with only record input data is supported . stor delete deletes the rows that match --where-clause .

The where clause is a string of SQL without the WHERE keyword, and it goes into the statement as it is. Put single quotes around strings inside it. The values in the update record are sent to SQLite as parameters, so they don't need quoting:

stor update -- table-name people -- update-record { age : 26 } -- where-clause "name = 'Bob'" | ignore stor delete -- table-name people -- where-clause "age > 40" | ignore stor open | query db "select * from people" # => ╭───┬───────┬─────┬───────╮ # => │ # │ name │ age │ admin │ # => ├───┼───────┼─────┼───────┤ # => │ 0 │ Alice │ 30 │ 1 │ # => │ 1 │ Bob │ 26 │ │ # => │ 2 │ Dan │ 31 │ │ # => ╰───┴───────┴─────┴───────╯

Warning Leave out --where-clause and both commands act on everything. stor update changes every row, and stor delete drops the whole table, columns and all. { admin : true } | stor update -- table-name people | ignore stor open | query db "select name, admin from people" # => ╭───┬───────┬───────╮ # => │ # │ name │ admin │ # => ├───┼───────┼───────┤ # => │ 0 │ Alice │ 1 │ # => │ 1 │ Bob │ 1 │ # => │ 2 │ Dan │ 1 │ # => ╰───┴───────┴───────╯

A where clause that names a missing column fails with no such column . stor delete fails with no such table when the table doesn't exist, and with FOREIGN KEY constraint failed when you drop a table while rows in another table still point at it.

stor reset drops every table. It turns foreign key checks off while it does that, so tables that point at each other don't stop it. When it's done, it turns the checks on, even if you had turned them off before the reset.

stor export writes the whole database to a new SQLite file, which you can read later with open . It never overwrites a file. When the file exists, it fails with output file already exists .

stor import replaces the in-memory database with a copy of a SQLite file. Tables that aren't in the file are gone afterwards. A path that doesn't exist fails with File not found , and a file that isn't a SQLite database fails with file is not a database . In both cases the in-memory database doesn't change.

Give both commands an absolute path, which path expand builds from a relative one:

stor export -- file-name ( 'backup.db' | path expand ) | ignore stor create -- table-name notes -- columns { text : str } | ignore stor import -- file-name ( 'backup.db' | path expand ) | columns # => ╭───┬────────╮ # => │ 0 │ people │ # => │ 1 │ hits │ # => │ 2 │ events │ # => │ 3 │ owners │ # => │ 4 │ pets │ # => ╰───┴────────╯

The notes table, made after the export, is gone. To copy one table from a file and keep what you have, attach the file with SQL instead:

[[ sku price ]; [ A1 9.5 ] [ B2 12.0 ]] | into sqlite prices.db -- table-name prices stor open | query db "attach database ? as saved" -- params [( 'prices.db' | path expand )] | ignore stor open | query db "create table prices as select * from saved.prices" | ignore stor open | query db "detach database saved" | ignore stor open | get prices # => ╭───┬─────┬───────╮ # => │ # │ sku │ price │ # => ├───┼─────┼───────┤ # => │ 0 │ A1 │ 9.50 │ # => │ 1 │ B2 │ 12.00 │ # => ╰───┴─────┴───────╯

To carry the database from one session to the next, export it before you quit and import it in config.nu :

# in config.nu let saved = $nu .data-dir | path join stor.db if ( $saved | path exists ) { stor import -- file-name $saved | ignore }

Since stor export won't overwrite, delete the old file first: rm --force $saved; stor export --file-name $saved .

schema describes the tables in a database file or in the in-memory database. It returns a record with a tables record inside, which has an entry for each table. Each entry holds four lists:

columns : each column's position ( cid ), name , declared type , whether it's notnull , its default , and its place in the primary key ( pk , 0 when it isn't part of it)

: each column's position ( ), , declared , whether it's , its , and its place in the primary key ( , when it isn't part of it) constraints : the indexes SQLite made for UNIQUE constraints ( origin is u ) and for primary keys that aren't an integer primary key ( origin is pk )

: the indexes SQLite made for constraints ( is ) and for primary keys that aren't an ( is ) foreign_keys : each column_name that points at another table, with the ref_table and ref_column it points at

: each that points at another table, with the and it points at indexes : every index on the table, whether a constraint or create index made it, with one row for each indexed column

For the pets table created above:

stor open | schema | get tables.pets # => ╭──────────────┬────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮ # => │ │ ╭───┬─────┬───────┬─────────┬─────────┬─────────┬────╮ │ # => │ columns │ │ # │ cid │ name │ type │ notnull │ default │ pk │ │ # => │ │ ├───┼─────┼───────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼────┤ │ # => │ │ │ 0 │ 0 │ id │ INTEGER │ 0 │ │ 1 │ │ # => │ │ │ 1 │ 1 │ name │ TEXT │ 1 │ │ 0 │ │ # => │ │ │ 2 │ 2 │ owner │ TEXT │ 0 │ │ 0 │ │ # => │ │ ╰───┴─────┴───────┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────┴────╯ │ # => │ │ ╭───┬─────────────────────────┬─────────────┬────────╮ │ # => │ constraints │ │ # │ name │ column_name │ origin │ │ # => │ │ ├───┼─────────────────────────┼─────────────┼────────┤ │ # => │ │ │ 0 │ sqlite_autoindex_pets_1 │ name │ u │ │ # => │ │ ╰───┴─────────────────────────┴─────────────┴────────╯ │ # => │ │ ╭───┬─────────────┬───────────┬────────────╮ │ # => │ foreign_keys │ │ # │ column_name │ ref_table │ ref_column │ │ # => │ │ ├───┼─────────────┼───────────┼────────────┤ │ # => │ │ │ 0 │ owner │ owners │ name │ │ # => │ │ ╰───┴─────────────┴───────────┴────────────╯ │ # => │ │ ╭───┬─────────────────────────┬─────────────┬───────╮ │ # => │ indexes │ │ # │ name │ column_name │ seqno │ │ # => │ │ ├───┼─────────────────────────┼─────────────┼───────┤ │ # => │ │ │ 0 │ sqlite_autoindex_pets_1 │ name │ 0 │ │ # => │ │ │ 1 │ pets_owner │ owner │ 0 │ │ # => │ │ ╰───┴─────────────────────────┴─────────────┴───────╯ │ # => ╰──────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯

Every value in these lists is a string, numbers included, so compare pk with "1" rather than 1 . Views and triggers aren't listed. A file works the same way: