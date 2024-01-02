Loading Data lists the formats that Nushell reads and writes, and covers NUON and the notes on specific formats for JSON, Markdown, KDL, TOML, and YAML. This page covers the rest: writing CSV and TSV, .env files, MessagePack, spreadsheets, URL query strings, XML, HTML, plain text, and the commands that turn binary data into text and back.

to csv and to tsv write a table or a record as delimited text, with a header line followed by one line per row. save runs them for .csv and .tsv files. Options for from csv and from tsv explains the flags for reading.

The header lists every column that appears in any row, in the order the columns first appear. A row that lacks a column gets an empty field:

[{ name : a.txt , size: 10 } { name : b.txt , owner: me }] | to csv # => name,size,owner # => a.txt,10, # => b.txt,,me

--columns picks the columns and their order, and a name that no row has gives an empty column. --noheaders ( -n ) leaves out the header line:

[{ name : a.txt , size: 10 } { name : b.txt , owner: me }] | to csv -- columns [ owner name ] -- noheaders # => ,a.txt # => me,b.txt

to csv puts a field that holds the separator, a double quote, or a line break in double quotes, and doubles each quote inside it. from csv reads such a field back as one value:

let row = [{ file : 'notes, final.txt' , title : 'The "best" one' }] $row | to csv # => file,title # => "notes, final.txt","The ""best"" one" $row | to csv | from csv # => ╭───┬──────────────────┬────────────────╮ # => │ # │ file │ title │ # => ├───┼──────────────────┼────────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ notes, final.txt │ The "best" one │ # => ╰───┴──────────────────┴────────────────╯

The input has to be a table or a record. A list of plain values is an error. Nushell reports Command does not support list<int> input when it knows the input type before the pipeline runs, and Input type not supported when it finds out at run time. Give the values a column name first, as in [1 2 3] | wrap n | to csv .

Each field has to hold a simple value. null becomes an empty field, and a list or record inside a row is an error:

[{ name : a.txt , tags: [ x y ]}] | to csv # => Error: nu::shell::cant_convert # => # => × Can't convert to string. # => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:22] # => 1 │ [{name: a.txt, tags: [x y]}] | to csv # => · ──┬── # => · ╰── can't convert list<string> to string # => ╰──── # => help: only simple values are supported for CSV output [{ name : a.txt , tags: [ x y ]}] | update tags { str join ";" } | to csv # => name,tags # => a.txt,x;y

to csv writes durations, file sizes, and dates the way Nushell displays them, so from csv reads them back as strings. A date comes out like Tue, 2 Jan 2024 03:04:05 +0000 (2 years ago) , following $env.config.datetime_format.normal , and a file size follows the $env.config.filesize settings. Convert those columns yourself when another program will read the file, with format date for dates and into int for nanoseconds and bytes:

[{ name : a.txt , took: 90sec , size: 1kb }] | to csv # => name,took,size # => a.txt,1min 30sec,1.0 kB [{ name : a.txt , took: 90sec , size: 1kb }] | update took { into int } | update size { into int } | to csv # => name,took,size # => a.txt,90000000000,1000

--separator ( -s ) sets the separator of to csv to one ASCII character. A longer string fails with Expected a single separator char from --separator , except '\t' , which means a tab. to tsv is the tab-separated form and has no --separator flag.

When the input is a stream, such as the output of each , to csv writes the header as soon as the first row arrives. A later row with a column the first row didn't have can't fit under that header, so the output stops with an error:

[{ name : a.txt } { name : b.txt , owner: me }] | each { $in } | to csv # => name # => a.txt # => Error: nu::shell::error # => # => × streamed csv schema changed: new column 'owner' appeared after output # => │ started # => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:59] # => 1 │ [{name: a.txt} {name: b.txt, owner: me}] | each { $in } | to csv # => · ───┬── # => · ╰── CSV output started with a specific set of columns, but a later row contains an unexpected column. # => ╰──── # => help: use `to csv --columns [...]` or `collect` before `to csv`

List the columns with --columns , or put collect before to csv so that it sees every row first. A table that is already a value, like the literals in the other examples, isn't a stream.

A .env file holds KEY=value lines that set environment variables. open reads files named .env , .env.local , or prod.env with from dotenv , which returns a record, and load-env puts that record into the environment:

open -- raw .env # => # database settings # => export DB_HOST=localhost # => DB_PORT=5432 # => DB_URL="postgres://${DB_HOST}:${DB_PORT}/app" # => GREETING='Hello, $USER' # => TIMEOUT=${NU_DOCS_TIMEOUT:-30} # seconds open .env # => ╭──────────┬───────────────────────────────╮ # => │ DB_HOST │ localhost │ # => │ DB_PORT │ 5432 │ # => │ DB_URL │ postgres://localhost:5432/app │ # => │ GREETING │ Hello, $USER │ # => │ TIMEOUT │ 30 │ # => ╰──────────┴───────────────────────────────╯ open .env | load-env $env .DB_URL # => postgres://localhost:5432/app

from dotenv reads the file the way a shell would source it, but it never runs anything. A line may start with export , and # starts a comment at the start of a line or after a blank in an unquoted value. ${NAME} and $NAME in an unquoted or double-quoted value expand to an earlier key in the file or to an environment variable. Single quotes, or \$ in a double-quoted value, keep a $ as written. An unquoted value has no escapes, so A=\$HOME keeps the backslash and still expands $HOME . A $ that no name follows, as in $5 or $(whoami) , stays as it is. The sh forms with a fallback work too. ${NAME:-word} gives word when NAME is unset or empty and ${NAME-word} only when it's unset, while ${NAME:+word} gives word when NAME is set and not empty and ${NAME+word} when it's set at all. Keys ignore case, as in $env , so a=2 after A=1 sets A again. The from dotenv reference has more examples.

Every value comes back as a string, DB_PORT included. Convert the ones you need with commands such as into int , as in open .env | into int DB_PORT .

A .env file that is really a shell script, such as an autoenv file, fails on its first line that isn't an assignment:

"source venv/bin/activate" | from dotenv # => Error: nu::shell::error # => # => × Error while parsing .env text # => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:30] # => 1 │ "source venv/bin/activate" | from dotenv # => · ─────┬───── # => · ╰── expected `=` after the variable name # => ╰──── # => help: a .env file holds `KEY=value` lines; a shell script, such as an # => autoenv `.env` file, isn't one # => # => Error: nu::shell::outsidespan # => # => × Error while parsing .env text # => ╭──── # => 1 │ source venv/bin/activate # => · ───┬── # => · ╰── expected `=` after the variable name # => ╰────

An unclosed quote and text after a closing quote, as in A="x" y , are errors too.

to dotenv writes a record as .env text, and save uses it for a record saved to a file named like .env . It writes each value the way an external command would see it as an environment variable, so any to_string conversion in $env.ENV_CONVERSIONS applies. Numbers, booleans, and dates become their text, null becomes an empty value, binary data that is valid UTF-8 becomes that text, and PATH is joined with the path separator ( : , or ; on Windows). A plain value is written bare, one with spaces or other special characters in single quotes, and one holding a ' or a line break in double quotes with escapes, so from dotenv reads back the same strings:

{ PORT : 8080 , NAME : "my app" , DEBUG : true , EMPTY : null , PATH : [ /usr/bin /bin ], NOTE : "it's two

lines" } | to dotenv # => PORT=8080 # => NAME='my app' # => DEBUG=true # => EMPTY= # => PATH=/usr/bin:/bin # => NOTE="it's two

lines"

A value that has no text form, such as a record, a duration, other binary data, or a list under any name other than PATH , fails:

{ name : nu , tags: [ a b ]} | to dotenv # => Error: nu::shell::error # => # => × Can't write `tags` as .env text # => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:18] # => 1 │ {name: nu, tags: [a b]} | to dotenv # => · ──┬── # => · ╰── list has no text form # => ╰──── # => help: select the variables to write, or convert this one to a string

A key has to start with a letter or _ and hold only letters, digits, _ , . , and - . Any other key, such as my key , fails with a not a .env variable name error.

MessagePack is a binary format with the same shape as JSON, written in fewer bytes. to msgpack returns binary data, and from msgpack reads binary data or a byte stream, such as open --raw . open and save run them for .msgpack files:

[[ name size ]; [ a.txt 10 ] [ b.txt 20 ]] | save data.msgpack open data.msgpack # => ╭───┬───────┬──────╮ # => │ # │ name │ size │ # => ├───┼───────┼──────┤ # => │ 0 │ a.txt │ 10 │ # => │ 1 │ b.txt │ 20 │ # => ╰───┴───────┴──────╯

Give save the data, not the output of to msgpack . save converts binary data too, so to msgpack | save data.msgpack encodes the data twice, and open returns the inner MessagePack as binary. Use save --raw if you have already converted it.

Values that MessagePack has a type for come back as the same type: strings, numbers, booleans, null , binary data, lists, and records. A date is written with the MessagePack timestamp extension and comes back in UTC. to msgpack writes the other Nushell types as something simpler, and from msgpack doesn't turn them back:

Nushell value Written as Read back as duration integer number of nanoseconds int filesize integer number of bytes int range array of its values list cell path array of its members list glob string string closure error, or with --serialize its source as a string string

{ name : nu , when: 2024-01-02T03:04:05Z , took: 90sec , size: 1kb , data: 0x [ ff 00 ], path: $ .a.0 } | to msgpack | from msgpack | to nuon # => {name: nu, when: 2024-01-02T03:04:05+00:00, took: 90000000000, size: 1000, data: 0x[FF00], path: [a, 0]}

from msgpack reads one value and expects the data to end there. To read several values written one after another, use --objects , which returns them as a list:

[ 1 2 ] | to msgpack | bytes add -- end ([ 3 ] | to msgpack ) | from msgpack -- objects | to nuon # => [[1, 2], [3]]

Without --objects , the same input fails with Additional data after end of MessagePack object . Other bad input fails with these errors:

Input Error data that is cut short Error while reading MessagePack data a map whose keys aren't strings Invalid non-string value in MessagePack map an extension type other than the timestamp Unknown MessagePack extension an unsigned integer above the largest int MessagePack integer too big for Nushell a timestamp outside the date range Invalid MessagePack timestamp a string that isn't valid UTF-8 Non-UTF8 string a reserved type byte Invalid marker while reading MessagePack data data nested more than 50 levels deep MessagePack data is nested too deeply , from to msgpack too

to msgpackz and from msgpackz are the same format compressed with Brotli. Nushell stores its plugin registry, the file at $nu.plugin-path , this way, so open $nu.plugin-path shows what plugin add has recorded:

open $nu .plugin-path | columns # => ╭───┬─────────────────╮ # => │ 0 │ nushell_version │ # => │ 1 │ plugins │ # => ╰───┴─────────────────╯

--quality ( -q ) is Brotli's compression level, from 0 to 11, with a default of 3. --window-size ( -w ) is the base 2 logarithm of the compression window, from 10 to 24, with a default of 20. A value above or below those ranges acts as the nearest end, and a negative number fails with can't convert int to u32 . A higher quality doesn't always give smaller output, so measure with bytes length if size matters:

let rows = 1 .. 1000 | each {| n | { n : $n , s : hello } } $rows | to msgpack | bytes length # => 13621 $rows | to msgpackz | bytes length # => 1016

--serialize and --objects work as they do for msgpack . Reading plain MessagePack with from msgpackz fails with Error while reading MessagePack data and the label Invalid Data .

from xlsx reads Excel workbooks and from ods reads OpenDocument spreadsheets, such as those from LibreOffice. Both take binary data and return a record with one table per sheet, so open on a .xlsx or .ods file gives you the sheets by name. Nushell can't write either format; save the table as CSV instead.

open sales.xlsx | columns # => ╭───┬───────────────╮ # => │ 0 │ Instructions │ # => │ 1 │ SalesOrders │ # => │ 2 │ SampleNumbers │ # => │ 3 │ MyLinks │ # => ╰───┴───────────────╯ open sales.xlsx | get SalesOrders | first 2 | select Region Rep Units Total # => ╭───┬─────────┬────────┬───────┬────────╮ # => │ # │ Region │ Rep │ Units │ Total │ # => ├───┼─────────┼────────┼───────┼────────┤ # => │ 0 │ East │ Jones │ 95.00 │ 189.05 │ # => │ 1 │ Central │ Kivell │ 50.00 │ 999.50 │ # => ╰───┴─────────┴────────┴───────┴────────╯

The flags go on the from command, so read the file with open --raw to use them. --sheets ( -s ) takes a list of sheet names and reads only those. The names are case-sensitive, and a name the workbook doesn't have is skipped without an error, so a typo gives you an empty record.

Spreadsheets store most numbers as floats, so a count such as Units above is 95.0 . --prefer-integers ( -i ) turns every float without a fractional part into an int and leaves the others alone:

open -- raw sales.xlsx | from xlsx -- sheets [ SalesOrders ] -- prefer-integers | get SalesOrders | first 2 | select Region Rep Units Total # => ╭───┬─────────┬────────┬───────┬────────╮ # => │ # │ Region │ Rep │ Units │ Total │ # => ├───┼─────────┼────────┼───────┼────────┤ # => │ 0 │ East │ Jones │ 95 │ 189.05 │ # => │ 1 │ Central │ Kivell │ 50 │ 999.50 │ # => ╰───┴─────────┴────────┴───────┴────────╯

Cells become strings, ints, floats, and booleans. A date or date-time cell becomes a date. Spreadsheets don't store a time zone, so the date gets a UTC offset from your local time zone. A duration cell becomes a duration. Empty cells and cells holding an error such as #DIV/0! become null .

The first row that isn't empty supplies the column names, and an empty header cell is named after its position, such as column1 . --noheaders ( -n ) keeps that row as data and names every column column0 , column1 , and so on. --first-row ( -f ) starts reading at a row number counted from 0, which helps when a sheet has a title above its table:

open people.xlsx | get Sheet1 # => ╭───┬─────────┬─────────┬─────────┬─────────╮ # => │ # │ header0 │ column1 │ header2 │ column3 │ # => ├───┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┼─────────┤ # => │ 0 │ r1c0 │ r1c1 │ r1c2 │ r1c3 │ # => │ 1 │ r2c0 │ r2c1 │ r2c2 │ r2c3 │ # => ╰───┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────┴─────────╯ open -- raw people.xlsx | from xlsx -- first-row 1 | get Sheet1 # => ╭───┬──────┬──────┬──────┬──────╮ # => │ # │ r1c0 │ r1c1 │ r1c2 │ r1c3 │ # => ├───┼──────┼──────┼──────┼──────┤ # => │ 0 │ r2c0 │ r2c1 │ r2c2 │ r2c3 │ # => ╰───┴──────┴──────┴──────┴──────╯

Data that isn't a workbook of the right kind, such as an .ods file given to from xlsx , fails with Could not load XLSX file (or Could not load ODS file ).

from url parses the query part of a URL, the key=value pairs joined by & , into a record. It decodes + and % escapes, and every value is a string:

"q=hello+world&lang=nu&page=2&empty=" | from url # => ╭───────┬─────────────╮ # => │ q │ hello world │ # => │ lang │ nu │ # => │ page │ 2 │ # => │ empty │ │ # => ╰───────┴─────────────╯

It expects only the query. Given a whole URL, it takes everything before the first = as the first key, https://example.com/search?q in this case. Take the query out with url parse first:

"https://example.com/search?q=nu&page=2" | url parse | get query | from url # => ╭──────┬────╮ # => │ q │ nu │ # => │ page │ 2 │ # => ╰──────┴────╯

When a key can appear more than once, as in tag=a&tag=b , use url split-query . It returns a table of key and value rows, which keeps every value:

"tag=a&tag=b" | url split-query # => ╭───┬─────┬───────╮ # => │ # │ key │ value │ # => ├───┼─────┼───────┤ # => │ 0 │ tag │ a │ # => │ 1 │ tag │ b │ # => ╰───┴─────┴───────╯

There is no to url . url build-query does the reverse, so {q: "hello world", lang: nu} | url build-query returns q=hello+world&lang=nu . Query strings in the HTTP cookbook covers both commands.

from xml turns an XML document into nested records, one for each element, with three fields:

tag is the element name.

is the element name. attributes is a record of the attribute values, all strings.

is a record of the attribute values, all strings. content is a table of what the element contains, in the same form. Text is a row whose tag and attributes are null and whose content is the text.

Take this file:

<? xml version = "1.0" encoding = "UTF-8" ?> <!-- generated nightly --> < menu xmlns:m = "https://example.com/menu" > <!-- prices in euros --> < item id = "1" m:price = "9.50" > Fish & amp ; chips </ item > < item id = "2" m:price = "2.00" > <![CDATA[Tea <hot>]]> </ item > </ menu >

open menu.xml # => ╭────────────┬───────────────────╮ # => │ tag │ menu │ # => │ attributes │ {record 0 fields} │ # => │ content │ [table 2 rows] │ # => ╰────────────┴───────────────────╯ open menu.xml | get content | each {| item | { id : $item.attributes.id , price : ( $item.attributes.price | into float ), name : $item.content.0.content } } # => ╭───┬────┬───────┬──────────────╮ # => │ # │ id │ price │ name │ # => ├───┼────┼───────┼──────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ 1 │ 9.50 │ Fish & chips │ # => │ 1 │ 2 │ 2.00 │ Tea <hot> │ # => ╰───┴────┴───────┴──────────────╯

The example shows what from xml keeps and what it drops:

The result is the root element. The XML declaration and anything else outside the root, such as the first comment, are dropped.

Namespace prefixes are removed from element and attribute names, so m:price is price , and xmlns declarations don't appear in attributes .

is , and declarations don't appear in . Entities such as & are decoded, and CDATA sections become ordinary text.

are decoded, and CDATA sections become ordinary text. Text is trimmed, and text that is only whitespace, such as the line breaks between elements, is dropped.

Comments and processing instructions inside the root are dropped unless you ask for them. --keep-comments adds each comment as a row with the tag ! , and --keep-pi adds each processing instruction as a row whose tag is ? followed by its target, such as ?render for <?render fast?> .

from xml rejects any document with a <!DOCTYPE ...> , even one without declarations such as <!DOCTYPE html> , because expanding a DTD's entities can take exponential time and memory. Use --allow-dtd only for files you trust:

'<!DOCTYPE note [<!ENTITY who "Nu">]><note>Hi &who;</note>' | from xml # => Error: nu::shell::error # => # => × Failed to parse XML # => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:63] # => 1 │ '<!DOCTYPE note [<!ENTITY who "Nu">]><note>Hi &who;</note>' | from xml # => · ────┬─── # => · ╰─┤ XML document with DTD detected. # => · │ DTDs are disabled by default to prevent denial-of-service attacks (use `from xml --allow-dtd` to bypass this functionality) # => ╰──── '<!DOCTYPE note [<!ENTITY who "Nu">]><note>Hi &who;</note>' | from xml -- allow-dtd | to nuon # => {tag: note, attributes: {}, content: [[tag, attributes, content]; [null, null, "Hi Nu"]]}

Other malformed XML fails with Failed to parse XML and a description of the problem, such as Unexpected close tag a, expected b for <a><b></a> .

to xml takes a record in the same form and writes it out on one line. You can leave out a field that is null , an empty record, or an empty list, and write text as a plain string instead of a record. --indent ( -i ) puts each element on its own line, indented by that many spaces, and a negative number fails with use a positive value :

let books = [[ title year ]; [ Dune 1965 ] [ Vendredi 1967 ]] { tag : library , content: ( $books | each {| b | { tag : book , attributes: { year : ( $b.year | into string )}, content: [ $b.title ]} })} | to xml -- indent 2 # => <library> # => <book year="1965">Dune</book> # => <book year="1967">Vendredi</book> # => </library>

Attribute values and text have to be strings, which is why the example converts year . Anything else fails with Can't convert to XML and a help line that says what was expected:

{ tag : book , attributes: { year : 1965 }} | to xml # => Error: nu::shell::cant_convert # => # => × Can't convert to XML. # => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:32] # => 1 │ {tag: book, attributes: {year: 1965}} | to xml # => · ──┬─ # => · ╰── can't convert int to XML # => ╰──── # => help: Attribute value expected to be a string

The input is one record, the root element. A list fails, and so does a record with fields other than tag , attributes , and content , or a root that is text, a comment, or a processing instruction. To write a comment or a processing instruction inside the document, add a row with the tag ! or ?target , as from xml produces them.

to xml escapes < , > , & , ' , and " in text and attribute values. --partial-escape ( -p ) escapes only what XML requires, which leaves quotes in text alone:

{ tag : p , content: [ "it's <b>" ]} | to xml # => <p>it's <b></p> { tag : p , content: [ "it's <b>" ]} | to xml -- partial-escape # => <p>it's <b></p>

--self-closed ( -s ) writes an element with no content as <br/> instead of <br></br> . to xml writes no XML declaration, so a file read and written back loses it, along with the namespace prefixes and CDATA sections. The std/xml module has commands for finding and changing elements in this form.

to html writes its input as an HTML page. A table or a record becomes an HTML table with a header row, a list of other values becomes a numbered ol list, and a single value becomes text. --partial ( -p ) leaves out the html and body tags and wraps the result in a div instead, for pasting into a page of your own:

[[ name size ]; [ "a.txt" 1kb ] [ "<b>.txt" 22kb ]] | to html -- partial # => <div style="background-color:white;color:black;"><table><thead><tr><th>name</th><th>size</th></tr></thead><tbody><tr><td>a.txt</td><td>1.0 kB</td></tr><tr><td><b>.txt</td><td>22.0 kB</td></tr></tbody></table></div>

Each cell holds the value as the terminal shows it, so a nested list is written as [list 2 items] and not as a nested table. Line breaks become br tags, and binary data becomes a hex dump in a pre block. The dump carries the terminal's color codes, which --no-color removes. to html escapes < , > , & , quotes, and / in the values. --raw ( -r ) writes them unescaped, which is how you put HTML you already have, such as the output of to xml , into the page.

The page is black text on white. --dark ( -d ) swaps the two. --theme ( -t ) takes the colors from one of the 228 terminal color schemes that Nushell includes, and the name ignores case. The page uses the scheme's white and black colors, not its background and foreground , so a dark scheme gives a light page unless you add --dark :

"Total: 3" | to html -- partial -- theme dracula # => <div style="background-color:#bbbbbb;color:#000000;">Total: 3</div> "Total: 3" | to html -- partial -- theme dracula -- dark # => <div style="background-color:#000000;color:#bbbbbb;">Total: 3</div>

--list ( -l ) returns the schemes as a table, with a name column and a column for each color, and ignores the input. A name that isn't in the list fails with Unknown HTML theme . Screenshots of the schemes are in the iTerm2-Color-Schemes repository.

Strings that hold ANSI color codes, such as the output of ansi , keep them as raw escape characters unless you pick a flag. --no-color ( -n ) removes them:

$"( ansi red )failed( ansi reset ) 2 tests" | to html -- partial -- no-color # => <div style="background-color:white;color:black;">failed 2 tests</div>

--html-color ( -c ) replaces the eight basic colors and their bold forms with span tags in the theme's colors.

to txt is to text under the name that save looks for, so saving structured data to a .txt file writes it as text instead of failing. Output Result to External Commands explains how to text writes lists, records, and tables:

{ name : nu , version: "0.117.0" } | save info.txt open info.txt # => name: nu # => version: 0.117.0

Some formats need binary data written as plain text, such as an image in a data URL, a key in a config file, or a checksum. The encode subcommands turn bytes into text and their decode counterparts turn the text back into bytes:

The encode commands take a string or binary data and return a string. A string is encoded as its UTF-8 bytes. The decode commands take a string and return binary data. Pipe the result to decode to get a string back:

"café" | encode base64 # => Y2Fmw6k= "Y2Fmw6k=" | decode base64 # => Length: 5 (0x5) bytes | null_char printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii # => 00000000: 63 61 66 c3 a9 caf×× "Y2Fmw6k=" | decode base64 | decode # => café

All of them read a whole stream before they start, so open --raw photo.png | encode base64 works on a file of any size that fits in memory. A list of strings or binary values fails; convert each item with each .

Decoding is strict. A character outside the alphabet, a missing = at the end, or a trailing line break fails with Incorrect value and the position of the problem. Text from a file or an external command often ends with a line break, so trim it first:

"Y2Fmw6k=

" | decode base64 # => Error: nu::shell::incorrect_value # => # => × Incorrect value. # => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:1] # => 1 │ "Y2Fmw6k=

" | decode base64 # => · ──────┬───── ──────┬────── # => · │ ╰── encountered here # => · ╰── invalid length at 8 # => ╰──── "Y2Fmw6k=

" | str trim | decode base64 | decode # => café

The flags change the alphabet and the padding:

--nopad on an encode command leaves out the = padding. On a decode command it rejects padding, so the input must have none. Without it, the decode commands require the padding.

--url on encode base64 and decode base64 uses the URL-safe alphabet, with - and _ in place of + and / . URLs and JSON Web Tokens use it, usually without padding: 0x [ fb ff ] | encode base64 # => +/8= 0x [ fb ff ] | encode base64 -- url -- nopad # => -_8 "-_8" | decode base64 -- url -- nopad # => Length: 2 (0x2) bytes | null_char printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii # => 00000000: fb ff ××

--lower on encode hex writes a - f instead of A - F . decode hex reads either case, but the Base32 decoders read only uppercase letters.

decode hex reads the digits only, so remove spaces and a 0x prefix first. Don't confuse it with into binary , which returns the bytes of the text itself: "ffee" | into binary is 0x[66666565] , while "ffee" | decode hex is 0x[FFEE] .

Plain encode , with the name of a character encoding, does a different job. It turns a string into the bytes for that encoding, for a program or file that expects something other than UTF-8. decode does the reverse, as Raw Streams shows:

"café" | encode latin1 # => Length: 4 (0x4) bytes | null_char printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii # => 00000000: 63 61 66 e9 caf× "café" | encode utf-8 # => Length: 5 (0x5) bytes | null_char printable whitespace ascii_other non_ascii # => 00000000: 63 61 66 c3 a9 caf××

The names come from the WHATWG Encoding Standard, as implemented by encoding_rs, and ignore case. The standard treats ascii , latin1 , and iso-8859-1 as names for windows-1252 , so "€" | encode ascii succeeds and returns the byte 0x80 . An unknown name fails with is not a valid encoding .

encode can't produce UTF-16, because the standard defines no encoder for it, so encode utf-16 fails with utf-16 encoding is not supported . decode utf-16 works.

A character the encoding can't represent is an error. --ignore-errors ( -i ) writes it as an HTML character reference instead:

"π = 3.14" | encode latin1 # => Error: nu::shell::error # => # => × error while encoding string # => ╭─[repl_entry #1:1:1] # => 1 │ "π = 3.14" | encode latin1 # => · ─────┬──── # => · ╰── string contained characters not in latin1 # => ╰──── "π = 3.14" | encode -- ignore-errors latin1 | decode latin1 # => π = 3.14