The Dataframes chapter builds boolean masks from series in Series and Masks and uses lists of row numbers in Series as Indices. This page covers the rest of the commands for that kind of work: testing for nulls, negating and summarizing masks, finding the positions of values, building a column from conditions, and replacing values.

The examples use $df_1 , the dataframe loaded from test_small.csv in Working with Dataframes.

Some of these commands work on a series, meaning a dataframe with one column, and return a new dataframe right away. Others build an expression that runs inside polars select , polars with-column , polars filter , or polars agg . A few do both.

The series forms need exactly one column. A wider dataframe fails with Error using as series , so pick the column with polars get first. They also take a lazy dataframe, which they collect, so they always return an eager dataframe. The parser rejects a plain Nushell list, so convert it with polars into-df .

polars is-null gives true where a value is null, and polars is-not-null gives the opposite. As expressions they keep the column's name. Pick the column with polars col :

let readings = [[ sensor value ]; [ a 1.5 ] [ b null ] [ c 3.0 ] [ d NaN ]] | polars into-df $readings | polars select sensor ( polars col value | polars is-null | polars as missing ) | polars collect # => ╭───┬────────┬─────────╮ # => │ # │ sensor │ missing │ # => ├───┼────────┼─────────┤ # => │ 0 │ a │ false │ # => │ 1 │ b │ true │ # => │ 2 │ c │ false │ # => │ 3 │ d │ false │ # => ╰───┴────────┴─────────╯

A float that is NaN isn't null, as row d shows. On a series, the result is a column named is_null or is_not_null . To drop the rows with nulls, filter on the mask:

$readings | polars filter ( polars col value | polars is-not-null ) | polars collect # => ╭───┬────────┬───────╮ # => │ # │ sensor │ value │ # => ├───┼────────┼───────┤ # => │ 0 │ a │ 1.50 │ # => │ 1 │ c │ 3.00 │ # => │ 2 │ d │ NaN │ # => ╰───┴────────┴───────╯

polars not flips a boolean series and keeps its name. A null stays null. Any other type fails with Error inverting mask and a message such as invalid series dtype: expected `Boolean`, got `i64` .

let big = ( $df_1 | polars get int_1 ) > 5 $big | polars not | polars first 3 # => ╭───┬───────╮ # => │ # │ int_1 │ # => ├───┼───────┤ # => │ 0 │ true │ # => │ 1 │ true │ # => │ 2 │ true │ # => ╰───┴───────╯

polars expr-not is the expression version, and it also takes a selector. Use it to invert a condition inside polars filter :

$df_1 | polars filter (( polars col first ) == a | polars expr-not ) | polars select first int_1 | polars first 3 | polars collect # => ╭───┬───────┬───────╮ # => │ # │ first │ int_1 │ # => ├───┼───────┼───────┤ # => │ 0 │ b │ 4 │ # => │ 1 │ b │ 0 │ # => │ 2 │ b │ 6 │ # => ╰───┴───────┴───────╯

polars expr-not doesn't check for booleans. On an integer column it flips the bits, so 1 becomes -2 , and using that as a filter fails with filter predicate must be of type `Boolean`, got `Int64` .

polars all-true and polars all-false reduce a boolean series to a one-row dataframe with a column named all_true or all_false . Both skip nulls, so [true null true] counts as all true.

$big | polars all-true # => ╭───┬──────────╮ # => │ # │ all_true │ # => ├───┼──────────┤ # => │ 0 │ false │ # => ╰───┴──────────╯

Both fail on any series that isn't boolean. There is no expression form. Inside polars agg , compare a count instead, such as ((polars col x) > 5 | polars expr-not | polars sum) == 0 .

Four commands give row numbers rather than values. The results of polars arg-true , polars arg-max , and polars arg-min go straight into polars take . A polars select with polars arg-where returns a lazy dataframe, so collect it before passing it to polars take .

polars arg-true lists the positions of the true values in a series, in a u64 column named arg_true . A null counts as not true, and a series with no true values gives an empty dataframe, shown as empty list .

$big | polars arg-true # => ╭───┬──────────╮ # => │ # │ arg_true │ # => ├───┼──────────┤ # => │ 0 │ 5 │ # => │ 1 │ 6 │ # => │ 2 │ 7 │ # => │ 3 │ 8 │ # => ╰───┴──────────╯

polars arg-true doesn't check the column's type. It compares each value with true , so on an integer series it returns the positions of the value 1 .

polars arg-where is the expression version. It takes the condition as its argument rather than as input, and returns a u64 column of positions:

$df_1 | polars select ( polars arg-where (( polars col int_1 ) > 5 ) | polars as rows ) | polars collect # => ╭───┬──────╮ # => │ # │ rows │ # => ├───┼──────┤ # => │ 0 │ 5 │ # => │ 1 │ 6 │ # => │ 2 │ 7 │ # => │ 3 │ 8 │ # => ╰───┴──────╯

The result is usually shorter than the dataframe, so polars with-column fails with an error such as lengths don't match: unable to add a column of length 4 to a DataFrame of height 10 . Use it in polars select , or in polars agg , where the positions count from the start of each group:

$df_1 | polars group-by first | polars agg ( polars arg-where (( polars col int_1 ) > 5 ) | polars as rows ) | polars sort-by first | polars collect | polars into-nu | update rows { to nuon } # => ╭───┬───────┬────────╮ # => │ # │ first │ rows │ # => ├───┼───────┼────────┤ # => │ 0 │ a │ [] │ # => │ 1 │ b │ [2, 3] │ # => │ 2 │ c │ [0, 1] │ # => ╰───┴───────┴────────╯

The argument has to be a boolean expression. A column name such as int_1 is read as a literal string and fails with invalid series dtype: expected `Boolean`, got `str` , and (polars col int_1) fails the same way with got i64 .

polars arg-max and polars arg-min give the position of the largest or smallest value of a series, in a one-row u32 column named arg_max or arg_min . When the extreme value appears more than once, they return its first position. They skip nulls, and strings compare alphabetically. A series that is empty or all null gives an empty dataframe.

$df_1 | polars take ( $df_1 | polars get int_1 | polars arg-max ) # => ╭───┬───────┬───────┬─────────┬─────────┬───────┬────────┬───────┬───────╮ # => │ # │ int_1 │ int_2 │ float_1 │ float_2 │ first │ second │ third │ word │ # => ├───┼───────┼───────┼─────────┼─────────┼───────┼────────┼───────┼───────┤ # => │ 0 │ 9 │ 19 │ 0.90 │ 8.00 │ c │ c │ b │ ninth │ # => ╰───┴───────┴───────┴─────────┴─────────┴───────┴────────┴───────┴───────╯

polars when and polars otherwise work like an if / else if / else chain, evaluated for every row. polars when takes a condition and the value to use where it holds. Pipe that into more polars when calls for further conditions, and finish with polars otherwise , which gives the value for rows that matched nothing. The first condition that holds decides the row.

$df_1 | polars select int_1 ( polars when (( polars col int_1 ) > 5 ) high | polars when (( polars col int_1 ) > 2 ) mid | polars otherwise low | polars as size ) | polars first 6 | polars collect # => ╭───┬───────┬──────╮ # => │ # │ int_1 │ size │ # => ├───┼───────┼──────┤ # => │ 0 │ 1 │ low │ # => │ 1 │ 2 │ low │ # => │ 2 │ 3 │ mid │ # => │ 3 │ 4 │ mid │ # => │ 4 │ 0 │ low │ # => │ 5 │ 6 │ high │ # => ╰───┴───────┴──────╯

A chain without polars otherwise is a polars_when value, not an expression, and using it fails with can't convert polars_when to expression . A chain can have only one polars otherwise . Piping its result into another one fails with can't convert polars_expression to NuWhen .

The condition has to be a boolean expression, or the query fails with invalid series dtype: expected `Boolean` . The values can be expressions, such as (polars col word) , or plain Nushell values. A plain string is a literal here, not a column name, so high above is the text high .

The result gets the name of the first value. For a plain value that's literal , so name the column with polars as . When the values have different types, Polars picks a type that holds them all: an int and a float give a float, and a string with a number gives a string.

polars otherwise and polars lit don't take null . Both fail with can't convert nothing to lazy expression .

polars lit turns a Nushell value into an expression that stands for that value. The value can be a string, an int, a float, a bool, a datetime, a duration, or a list. A datetime becomes a datetime<ns> without a time zone, and a list becomes a column of its own length. Records, binary values, and null fail with Can't convert to lazy expression .

Most commands that take expressions already turn plain values into literals. polars lit matters where a plain string would be read as a column name. In polars select , polars with-column , polars group-by , polars over , and polars list-contains , a bare word names a column:

$df_1 | polars select word ( polars lit word | polars as tag ) | polars first 2 | polars collect # => ╭───┬────────┬──────╮ # => │ # │ word │ tag │ # => ├───┼────────┼──────┤ # => │ 0 │ first │ word │ # => │ 1 │ second │ word │ # => ╰───┴────────┴──────╯

Polars repeats a single value for every row. A list literal keeps its own length, so polars select word (polars lit [1 2 3]) fails with lengths don't match: Series length 3 doesn't match the DataFrame height of 10 .

polars replace maps old values to new ones. Give it a list of old values and a list of new ones, or a single record whose keys are the old values. It takes an expression or a selector as input.

$df_1 | polars select first ( polars col first | polars replace { a : alpha , b: beta } | polars as renamed ) | polars collect # => ╭───┬───────┬─────────╮ # => │ # │ first │ renamed │ # => ├───┼───────┼─────────┤ # => │ 0 │ a │ alpha │ # => │ 1 │ a │ alpha │ # => │ 2 │ a │ alpha │ # => │ 3 │ b │ beta │ # => │ 4 │ b │ beta │ # => │ 5 │ b │ beta │ # => │ 6 │ b │ beta │ # => │ 7 │ c │ c │ # => │ 8 │ c │ c │ # => │ 9 │ c │ c │ # => ╰───┴───────┴─────────╯

Values that aren't in the map stay as they were, and the column keeps its type. Polars casts new values to that type, so replacing 0 with 0.5 in an i64 column gives 0 , and numbers put into a string column become strings. Record keys are always strings, but Polars casts them to the column's type too, so {0: 100} works on an integer column.

--strict ( -s ) changes this. Every value has to be in the map, or the query fails with incomplete mapping specified for `replace_strict` . The result takes the type of the new values instead of the old column.

--default ( -d ) gives the value for anything not in the map. It can be an expression, such as (polars col int_2) , to fall back to another column.

( ) gives the value for anything not in the map. It can be an expression, such as , to fall back to another column. --return-dtype ( -t ) sets the result's type, such as f64 .

( ) sets the result's type, such as . Both need --strict . Without it they fail with `default` may only be used with `strict` or the same message for return-dtype .

$df_1 | polars select first ( polars col first | polars replace [ a b ] [ 1 2 ] -- strict -- default 0 | polars as code ) | polars collect # => ╭───┬───────┬──────╮ # => │ # │ first │ code │ # => ├───┼───────┼──────┤ # => │ 0 │ a │ 1 │ # => │ 1 │ a │ 1 │ # => │ 2 │ a │ 1 │ # => │ 3 │ b │ 2 │ # => │ 4 │ b │ 2 │ # => │ 5 │ b │ 2 │ # => │ 6 │ b │ 2 │ # => │ 7 │ c │ 0 │ # => │ 8 │ c │ 0 │ # => │ 9 │ c │ 0 │ # => ╰───┴───────┴──────╯

A few rules for the lists:

The new list has to be as long as the old one, or hold one value that every match gets. Other lengths fail with `new` input for `replace` must have the same length as `old` or have length 1 .

. Give every value in a list the same type. The first value's type sets the type for the whole list, and values of other types are left out, so [a 5 b] counts as [a b] .

counts as . A list can hold one expression, such as [(polars lit z)] , but not more. Two fail with Multiple expressions to be replaced is not supported .

, but not more. Two fail with . With a record, leave out the second argument. A record together with a list, or a single list, fails with Invalid arguments .

polars list-contains works on a column of lists. For each row, it checks whether the list holds a value, and the result keeps the list column's name. An empty list gives false .

The argument is read the way polars select reads its arguments, so a bare word is a column name. To look for a fixed value, wrap it in polars lit :

let orders = [[ id tags ]; [ 1 [ gift rush ]] [ 2 [ rush ]] [ 3 []]] | polars into-df $orders | polars select id ( polars col tags | polars list-contains ( polars lit gift ) | polars as gift ) | polars collect # => ╭───┬────┬───────╮ # => │ # │ id │ gift │ # => ├───┼────┼───────┤ # => │ 0 │ 1 │ true │ # => │ 1 │ 2 │ false │ # => │ 2 │ 3 │ false │ # => ╰───┴────┴───────╯