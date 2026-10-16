The Model Context Protocol (MCP) is a standard way for AI agents and other LLM-based tools to call tools that run on your machine. Nushell has a built-in MCP server. Started with nu --mcp , it lets an MCP client look up Nushell commands and run Nushell code, and because Nushell returns structured data, the client gets tables and records back instead of text it has to parse.

Warning The server's evaluate tool runs any Nushell code it is given, including external commands, with your user's permissions. Only connect clients you trust. The HTTP transport has no authentication, so anyone who can reach its port can run commands as you.

The MCP server is part of the default build (the mcp Cargo feature). Run nu --mcp to start it on the standard input and output streams, which is how most MCP clients launch a local server. Clients usually take a configuration like this one; see your client's documentation for where it goes:

{ "mcpServers" : { "nushell" : { "command" : "nu" , "args" : [ "--mcp" ] } } }

The server loads your env.nu and config.nu like an interactive session does, so your custom commands, aliases, and environment are available to the client. Add -n ( --no-config-file ) to the arguments to start from the defaults instead. While the configuration files are evaluated, $nu.is-mcp is true , so they can set things up differently for the server:

if $nu .is-mcp { $env .NU_MCP_OUTPUT_LIMIT = 50kb }

The session is not interactive ( $nu.is-interactive is false ):

External commands get no standard input, so a command that waits for input doesn't hang. On Linux, macOS, and the BSDs, the server also detaches from the terminal, so programs such as ssh or sudo that ask for a password on the terminal fail right away instead of waiting.

or that ask for a password on the terminal fail right away instead of waiting. print writes to stderr, so it doesn't interfere with the protocol messages on stdout.

writes to stderr, so it doesn't interfere with the protocol messages on stdout. Output is not colored.

The server offers three tools:

Tool Argument What it does list_commands find Lists the available commands with their signatures and descriptions. find narrows the list by name, description, or search term. command_help name Shows the help for one command. The name is the one you call it by, so an alias or a command imported from a module works too. evaluate input Runs Nushell code and returns the result.

evaluate returns a NUON record with the directory the code ran in ( cwd ), its index in $history (see below), and the time it ran. The result itself is in output :

{ cwd : "/home/me/project" , history_index : 1 , timestamp : 2026-10-16T14:03:42.606465+00:00 , output : 43 }

When the code fails, the response is marked as an error, and its content is a NUON record with the error's code , msg , and labels :

{ code : "nu::shell::division_by_zero" , msg : "Division by zero." , labels : [[ text , span , line , column ];[ "division by zero" , / , 1 , 3 ]]}

The server also sends the client instructions that explain these tools and how Nushell differs from Bash.

Each call to evaluate runs in the same session, like lines typed at the REPL. A variable, custom command, alias, or environment variable defined in one call is still there in the next. Over HTTP, each client session has its own state.

Every result is also stored in the $history list, at the history_index given in the response. A client can run a command once and then filter or page through $history.<index> instead of running it again. A few environment variables control how much is kept and returned. Set them in a configuration file, as above, or from the client with evaluate :

Variable Default Effect NU_MCP_OUTPUT_LIMIT 10kb Larger results are left out of the response, which has a note field in place of output : output truncated, full result in $history.0 . 0b turns truncation off. NU_MCP_HISTORY_LIMIT 100 How many results $history keeps. Older results are dropped. NU_MCP_PROMOTE_AFTER 120sec A call that runs longer than this becomes a background job. The response is an error with the job id, and the result can be collected later with job recv .

To let clients connect over the network, start the server with the streamable HTTP transport:

nu -- mcp -- mcp-transport http -- mcp-port 3000

It listens on 127.0.0.1 (port 8080 unless --mcp-port is given), and clients connect to a URL such as http://127.0.0.1:3000/mcp . A client session that stays idle for 30 minutes is closed.

To accept connections from other machines, bind to another address with --mcp-host . To guard against DNS-rebinding attacks, the server only accepts requests whose Host header is localhost , 127.0.0.1 , or ::1 , so also list the host names that clients will use with --mcp-allowed-hosts . The list replaces the default one, so include localhost if local clients should still connect:

nu -- mcp -- mcp-transport http -- mcp-host 0.0.0.0 -- mcp-allowed-hosts nu.example.com localhost

A request with any other Host header is refused with 403 Forbidden . Browser-based clients send an Origin header as well. It isn't checked unless you list the allowed origins with --mcp-allowed-origins , for example --mcp-allowed-origins https://app.example.com .

Flag Description --mcp Start the MCP server. --mcp-transport <stdio|http> The transport to use. Default: stdio . --mcp-port <port> The port for the HTTP transport. Default: 8080 . --mcp-host <address> The address the HTTP transport binds to. Default: 127.0.0.1 . --mcp-allowed-hosts <hosts...> The Host header values to accept. Default: localhost , 127.0.0.1 , ::1 . --mcp-allowed-origins <origins...> The Origin header values to accept. Default: any.