MCP Server
The Model Context Protocol (MCP) is a standard way for AI agents and other LLM-based tools to call tools that run on your machine. Nushell has a built-in MCP server. Started with
nu --mcp, it lets an MCP client look up Nushell commands and run Nushell code, and because Nushell returns structured data, the client gets tables and records back instead of text it has to parse.
Warning
The server's
evaluate tool runs any Nushell code it is given, including external commands, with your user's permissions. Only connect clients you trust. The HTTP transport has no authentication, so anyone who can reach its port can run commands as you.
Starting the Server
The MCP server is part of the default build (the
mcp Cargo feature). Run
nu --mcp to start it on the standard input and output streams, which is how most MCP clients launch a local server. Clients usually take a configuration like this one; see your client's documentation for where it goes:
{
"mcpServers": {
"nushell": {
"command": "nu",
"args": ["--mcp"]
}
}
}
The server loads your
env.nu and
config.nu like an interactive session does, so your custom commands, aliases, and environment are available to the client. Add
-n (
--no-config-file) to the arguments to start from the defaults instead. While the configuration files are evaluated,
$nu.is-mcp is
true, so they can set things up differently for the server:
if $nu.is-mcp {
$env.NU_MCP_OUTPUT_LIMIT = 50kb
}
The session is not interactive (
$nu.is-interactive is
false):
- External commands get no standard input, so a command that waits for input doesn't hang. On Linux, macOS, and the BSDs, the server also detaches from the terminal, so programs such as
sshor
sudothat ask for a password on the terminal fail right away instead of waiting.
- Output is not colored.
Tools
The server offers three tools:
|Tool
|Argument
|What it does
list_commands
find
|Lists the available commands with their signatures and descriptions.
find narrows the list by name, description, or search term.
command_help
name
|Shows the help for one command. The name is the one you call it by, so an alias or a command imported from a module works too.
evaluate
input
|Runs Nushell code and returns the result.
evaluate returns a NUON record with the directory the code ran in (
cwd), its index in
$history (see below), and the time it ran. The result itself is in
output:
{cwd:"/home/me/project",history_index:1,timestamp:2026-10-16T14:03:42.606465+00:00,output:43}
When the code fails, the response is marked as an error, and its content is a NUON record with the error's
code,
msg, and
labels:
{code:"nu::shell::division_by_zero",msg:"Division by zero.",labels:[[text,span,line,column];["division by zero",/,1,3]]}
The server also sends the client instructions that explain these tools and how Nushell differs from Bash.
State Between Calls
Each call to
evaluate runs in the same session, like lines typed at the REPL. A variable, custom command, alias, or environment variable defined in one call is still there in the next. Over HTTP, each client session has its own state.
Every result is also stored in the
$history list, at the
history_index given in the response. A client can run a command once and then filter or page through
$history.<index> instead of running it again. A few environment variables control how much is kept and returned. Set them in a configuration file, as above, or from the client with
evaluate:
|Variable
|Default
|Effect
NU_MCP_OUTPUT_LIMIT
10kb
|Larger results are left out of the response, which has a
note field in place of
output:
output truncated, full result in $history.0.
0b turns truncation off.
NU_MCP_HISTORY_LIMIT
100
|How many results
$history keeps. Older results are dropped.
NU_MCP_PROMOTE_AFTER
120sec
|A call that runs longer than this becomes a background job. The response is an error with the job id, and the result can be collected later with
job recv.
HTTP Transport
To let clients connect over the network, start the server with the streamable HTTP transport:
nu --mcp --mcp-transport http --mcp-port 3000
It listens on
127.0.0.1 (port
8080 unless
--mcp-port is given), and clients connect to a URL such as
http://127.0.0.1:3000/mcp. A client session that stays idle for 30 minutes is closed.
To accept connections from other machines, bind to another address with
--mcp-host. To guard against DNS-rebinding attacks, the server only accepts requests whose
Host header is
localhost,
127.0.0.1, or
::1, so also list the host names that clients will use with
--mcp-allowed-hosts. The list replaces the default one, so include
localhost if local clients should still connect:
nu --mcp --mcp-transport http --mcp-host 0.0.0.0 --mcp-allowed-hosts nu.example.com localhost
A request with any other
Host header is refused with
403 Forbidden. Browser-based clients send an
Origin header as well. It isn't checked unless you list the allowed origins with
--mcp-allowed-origins, for example
--mcp-allowed-origins https://app.example.com.
Command-Line Flags
|Flag
|Description
--mcp
|Start the MCP server.
--mcp-transport <stdio|http>
|The transport to use. Default:
stdio.
--mcp-port <port>
|The port for the HTTP transport. Default:
8080.
--mcp-host <address>
|The address the HTTP transport binds to. Default:
127.0.0.1.
--mcp-allowed-hosts <hosts...>
|The
Host header values to accept. Default:
localhost,
127.0.0.1,
::1.
--mcp-allowed-origins <origins...>
|The
Origin header values to accept. Default: any.
--mcp-allowed-hosts and
--mcp-allowed-origins take one or more values, either as separate arguments or as one comma-separated list.