This page lists every setting in the $env.config record, grouped the way config nu --doc groups them. For each one it gives the type, the default, the values Nushell accepts, and what the setting changes.

Set a value by assigning to its cell path, usually in config.nu :

$env .config.table.mode = "light"

Changing Settings in the $env.config Record explains how assigning a whole record merges into the current settings, and Errors in settings explains what Nushell does with a value it can't use. $env.config shows the values in effect, and config default shows the built-in defaults.

Setting Type Default history.file_format string "plaintext" history.max_size int 100_000 history.sync_on_enter bool true history.isolation bool false history.path string or null "" history.ignore_space_prefixed bool true

Nushell reads file_format , max_size , isolation , and path once, when the REPL starts, so set them in config.nu . Changing one of them later raises a nu::shell::config_option_locked_after_startup error. The other two take effect at the next prompt. Commands run with nu -c or in a script are never added to the history.

max_size is the number of entries plain-text history keeps. Once it is reached, each new entry pushes out the oldest one. SQLite history doesn't use it.

"plaintext" stores one command per line, in a file named history.txt . "sqlite" stores the history in an SQLite database named history.sqlite3 , and records more about each command: when it started, how long it ran, its exit status, the directory it ran in, the host name, and the session it came from. history --long shows those columns, and history.isolation needs them. After you change file_format , history import with no input copies the entries from the other format's file in the configuration directory into the file now in use.

A nu built without its sqlite feature still accepts "sqlite" , but it warns and keeps using plain text.

This setting only affects plain-text history. With true , after each command Nushell writes the new entries to the file and reads in the entries that other open Nushell sessions have written, so their commands show up when you press Up . With false , Nushell writes the file only when it exits. SQLite history saves every command as soon as you run it.

With SQLite history, true hides the commands that other Nushell sessions run while this one is open, so they don't appear when you walk through the history with Up and Down . Commands from before the session started still do. Plain-text history can't tell sessions apart, so with file_format: "plaintext" this setting does nothing, and setting it to true gives a nu::shell::incompatible_options warning.

Value History file "" (the default) history.txt or history.sqlite3 in the configuration directory a directory history.txt or history.sqlite3 in that directory any other path that file null none. The session remembers its own commands in memory until it exits.

$nu.history-path shows the file in use.

Give an absolute path built from one of the $nu constants:

$env .config.history.path = ( $nu .home-dir | path join ".nu_history.txt" )

With true , a command line that starts with a space isn't saved to the history. A leading tab doesn't count. You can still bring the command back with Up until you run another command; after that it's gone. With false , every command is saved.

Setting Type Default show_banner bool or string true rm.always_trash bool false recursion_limit int 50 max_last_result_size filesize 0b auto_cd_implicit bool false

Value What Nushell shows when the REPL starts true or "full" The welcome message, then the startup time "short" Only the Startup Time: line false or "none" Nothing

Reading the setting back gives true , "short" , or false . The banner is the standard library's banner command, so nu --no-std-lib never shows it. Three color_config entries color it, as described in Keys for the banner and for theme scripts. See also Remove Welcome Message.

With true , rm moves files to the system trash as if you had passed --trash . With false , it deletes them permanently. The --trash and --permanent flags always win over this setting. Given both flags, rm uses the trash. When moving a file to the trash fails, the error suggests --permanent .

The trash needs a nu built with the trash-support feature, which the default build includes and version | get features lists. It isn't available on Android or iOS. Without it, rm --trash fails. Leave rm.always_trash at false there.

How deeply calls to custom commands and closures may nest. Each call to a custom command or closure, including those that each , do , and hooks make, adds one level. Going deeper raises nu::shell::recursion_limit_reached instead of crashing Nushell. The value must be greater than 1.

How much memory $ans.last may hold. The default, 0b , leaves last out of $ans . See $ans .

At the prompt, you can change directories by typing just the path, without cd . This is called auto-cd:

. /src ~ ..

Nushell treats a line as auto-cd when all of these are true:

The line is a single token. Wrapping it in backticks lets it contain spaces, as in `./My Documents` .

. The token looks like a path. It starts with . , ~ , / , or \ , or it ends with the path separator ( / , or \ on Windows). On Windows, a drive such as D: or D:\data also counts.

, , , or , or it ends with the path separator ( , or on Windows). On Windows, a drive such as or also counts. It names a directory that exists.

auto_cd_implicit: true drops the second rule, so typing just src changes into the src subdirectory. The directory wins over a command of the same name. With a subdirectory named ls , typing ls changes into it, and you need ^ls or %ls to run the command.

Auto-cd sets $env.OLDPWD the way cd does, so cd - goes back, and it sets $env.LAST_EXIT_CODE to 0 . If you don't have permission to enter the directory, Nushell reports the error and stays where it is. A line that doesn't name an existing directory isn't auto-cd at all, so Nushell runs it as a command and reports that the command wasn't found. Auto-cd only works at the prompt, not in scripts.

Setting Type Default clip.resident_mode bool true on Linux, false elsewhere clip.default_raw bool false

These settings are for the built-in clip copy and clip paste commands, which only exist when the native-clip experimental option is on. The standard library's clip copy52 and clip paste52 don't read them.

Only Linux uses this setting. On Linux, a program that copies text has to keep running to hand that text to other programs, unless a clipboard manager takes it over. With true , clip copy passes the text to a background thread inside Nushell, which keeps serving it until Nushell exits. To turn the thread off, set clip.resident_mode to false and also set the older plugin-style setting, $env.config.plugins.clip.NO_RESIDENT = true .

clip paste parses clipboard text that starts with { , [ , or " as JSON and returns the value, and returns any other text, or text that isn't valid JSON, as a string. clip paste --raw always returns a string. default_raw: true swaps the two, so plain clip paste returns a string and clip paste --raw parses JSON.

clip copy doesn't read this setting. It copies a string as it is and copies any other value as the plain-text table that Nushell would print for it.

Setting Type Default edit_mode string "emacs" buffer_editor string, list of strings, null null cursor_shape.emacs string "inherit" cursor_shape.vi_insert string "inherit" cursor_shape.vi_normal string "inherit" cursor_shape.vi_visual string "inherit" cursor_shape.helix_normal string "inherit" cursor_shape.helix_select string "inherit" cursor_shape.helix_insert string "inherit" show_hints bool true hinter.closure closure or null null status_line.enable bool true status_line.errors bool true status_line.signature bool true status_line.type bool true status_line.preview bool true

edit_mode is "emacs" , "vi" , or "helix" . See Setting the Editing Mode.

is , , or . See Setting the Editing Mode. Each cursor_shape entry is one of "block" , "underscore" , "line" , "blink_block" , "blink_underscore" , "blink_line" , or "inherit" , which leaves the terminal's cursor alone. vi_visual: "inherit" uses the vi_normal shape.

entry is one of , , , , , , or , which leaves the terminal's cursor alone. uses the shape. show_hints and hinter.closure control the gray suggestion after the cursor. See Hints.

and control the gray suggestion after the cursor. See Hints. status_line controls the line under the one you are editing. See Status Line.

The editor that Ctrl + O opens to edit the current command line, and that config nu and config env open. When it is null , an empty string, or an empty list, Nushell uses $env.VISUAL , and when that isn't set either, $env.EDITOR . With none of them set, those commands fail with No editor configured .

A string is the name of the program and nothing else. "code --wait" makes Nushell look for a program named code --wait , and fail. To pass arguments, use a list:

$env .config.buffer_editor = [ "code" , "--wait" ]

An argument can contain the placeholders {file} , {line} , and {col} . Nushell replaces them with the path of the file to edit and a line and column, both counted from 1. For Ctrl + O , the line and column are where the cursor is in the command line; config nu and config env use line 1, column 1. Nushell adds the file path as the last argument unless an argument contains {file} or is the file path itself.

$env .config.buffer_editor = [ "hx" , "{file}:{line}:{col}" ] $env .config.buffer_editor = [ "vim" , "+{line}" ] # the file path is appended

Setting Type Default completions.algorithm string "prefix" completions.sort string "smart" completions.case_sensitive bool false completions.quick bool true completions.partial bool true completions.persistent_menus bool false completions.use_ls_colors bool true completions.cache_size int 100 completions.external.enable bool true completions.external.max_results int 100 completions.external.completer closure or null null

algorithm is "prefix" (match from the start), "substring" (match anywhere), or "fuzzy" .

is (match from the start), (match anywhere), or . sort is "smart" or "alphabetical" . "smart" sorts alphabetically for prefix and substring , and by match score for fuzzy .

is or . sorts alphabetically for and , and by match score for . quick: true fills in the only remaining suggestion without opening a menu.

fills in the only remaining suggestion without opening a menu. partial: true fills in the part that all suggestions share. With apple , apricot , and apron in a directory, Tab after ls a fills in ap .

fills in the part that all suggestions share. With , , and in a directory, after fills in . persistent_menus: true keeps a menu, the history menu included, open while you delete text or empty the line. See Menus for when a menu closes.

keeps a menu, the history menu included, open while you delete text or empty the line. See Menus for when a menu closes. use_ls_colors colors file and directory suggestions with LS_COLORS .

colors file and directory suggestions with . external.enable: false stops Nushell from searching PATH for command names, which helps when PATH includes slow file systems. external.max_results limits how many it collects.

stops Nushell from searching for command names, which helps when includes slow file systems. limits how many it collects. external.completer is a closure that completes arguments of external commands. See External Completions.

Nushell remembers the suggestions it computed for the text up to the cursor, such as ls ap , and reuses them the next time you complete the same text, instead of reading the directory or the list of commands again. cache_size is how many of these it keeps. When the cache is full, the one used least recently is dropped. 0 turns the cache off, so every completion is computed again.

The cache lasts from one prompt to the next. Nushell empties it when anything that could change the answers changes:

the current directory, or the files in it

PATH

the set of commands, for example after you define or import one

$env.config

Answers from custom completers and from completions.external.completer are cached the same way. A completer that lists data that changes on its own, such as Git branches, can therefore show an old list until one of the changes above happens. A completer that runs an @interactive command is never cached. See Interactive Completers.

Setting Type Default use_kitty_protocol bool false shell_integration.osc2 bool true shell_integration.osc7 bool true , false on Windows shell_integration.osc8 bool true shell_integration.osc9_9 bool false , true on Windows shell_integration.osc133 bool true shell_integration.osc633 bool true shell_integration.reset_application_mode bool true bracketed_paste bool true use_ansi_coloring bool or "auto" "auto"

Each of these makes Nushell send escape sequences that the terminal has to understand. Turn off the ones your terminal doesn't support. Terminal integration in the line editor chapter has more detail.

use_kitty_protocol turns on the Kitty keyboard protocol, which lets the terminal report keys that otherwise look the same, such as Ctrl + I and Tab .

turns on the Kitty keyboard protocol, which lets the terminal report keys that otherwise look the same, such as + and . osc2 sets the window or tab title to the current directory and the running command.

sets the window or tab title to the current directory and the running command. osc7 tells the terminal the current directory, so a new tab or window can open there. osc9_9 does the same for ConEmu and Windows Terminal.

tells the terminal the current directory, so a new tab or window can open there. does the same for ConEmu and Windows Terminal. osc8 makes file names in ls output clickable. See ls.clickable_links .

makes file names in output clickable. See . osc133 marks where prompts, commands, and their output start and end, and reports exit codes, for terminals that can jump between prompts or select a command's output. osc633 sends the VS Code variant of the same marks.

marks where prompts, commands, and their output start and end, and reports exit codes, for terminals that can jump between prompts or select a command's output. sends the VS Code variant of the same marks. reset_application_mode sends ESC[?1l after each command, which keeps the arrow keys working after an SSH session to a host that changed the cursor key mode.

sends after each command, which keeps the arrow keys working after an SSH session to a host that changed the cursor key mode. bracketed_paste lets you paste several lines without running each one as it arrives. It isn't supported on Windows.

true always colors output and false never does. "auto" decides from FORCE_COLOR , NO_COLOR , CLICOLOR , TERM , and whether standard output is a terminal, in the order given in Turning colors on and off.

Without colors, error messages are drawn with plain ASCII characters instead of line-drawing ones.

config use-colors runs this check and returns the answer as a bool . Use it in your own commands instead of reading $env.config.use_ansi_coloring , which may hold "auto" :

def warn [ msg : string ] { if ( config use-colors ) { print $"( ansi yellow )( $msg )( ansi reset )" } else { print $msg } }

A change to $env.config.use_ansi_coloring counts right away. Nushell reads the environment variables from the session's global environment, though, not from the current scope. A change to FORCE_COLOR , NO_COLOR , CLICOLOR , or TERM made in config.nu or env.nu counts. One made at the prompt counts from the next command line on. One made inside a script, with nu -c , or with with-env doesn't change the answer. The terminal check looks at Nushell's own standard output, so config use-colors gives the same answer whether or not its result is piped.

Setting Type Default error_style string "fancy" error_lines int 1 display_errors.exit_code bool false display_errors.termination_signal bool true

"fancy" draws the source code around the error and points at the problem with line-drawing characters.

draws the source code around the error and points at the problem with line-drawing characters. "nested" is like "fancy" , and shows related errors nested under the main one.

is like , and shows related errors nested under the main one. "plain" describes the error and its location in plain sentences, which works better with screen readers.

describes the error and its location in plain sentences, which works better with screen readers. "short" prints the error on one line.

nu --error-style sets the style for a nu -c run. For scripts and the REPL, set error_style in your configuration.

How many lines of source code "fancy" and "nested" errors show above and below the line with the error. 0 shows only the code the error points at, not the rest of its line. The value must be 0 or more. "plain" errors always show one line of context, and "short" errors show none.

exit_code: true makes Nushell print an error when an external command exits with a non-zero code. With false , you see only what the command itself printed. Either way, the failure stops the rest of the pipeline and script. A core dump is always reported, and SIGPIPE is never treated as an error.

termination_signal: true makes Nushell print an error when a signal ends an external command.

Setting Type Default table.mode string "rounded" table.index_mode string "always" table.show_empty bool true table.padding record or int {left: 1, right: 1} table.trim record {methodology: "wrapping", wrapping_try_keep_words: true} table.header_on_separator bool false table.abbreviated_row_count int or null null table.footer_inheritance bool false table.missing_value_symbol string a cross mark (U+274E) table.batch_duration duration 1sec table.stream_page_size int 1000 footer_mode string or int 25

table.mode sets the border style. Table Borders shows the styles, and table --list lists their names. nu --table-mode ( -m ) overrides it for one run, and table --theme for one table.

"always" shows the # column.

shows the column. "never" hides it.

hides it. "auto" shows it only for data that has a column named index .

When the data has an index column and the # column is shown, the # column shows that column's values instead of row numbers. With "never" , index is an ordinary column.

$env .config.table.index_mode = "auto" [[ name size ]; [ a 1 ] [ b 2 ]] # => ╭──────┬──────╮ # => │ name │ size │ # => ├──────┼──────┤ # => │ a │ 1 │ # => │ b │ 2 │ # => ╰──────┴──────╯ [[ index name ]; [ x a ] [ y b ]] # => ╭───┬──────╮ # => │ # │ name │ # => ├───┼──────┤ # => │ x │ a │ # => │ y │ b │ # => ╰───┴──────╯

table --index false hides the column for one table, and table --index 1 numbers the rows from 1. Neither brings the column back when index_mode hides it.

With true , an empty list prints as a small table that reads empty list , and an empty record as one that reads empty record . With false , they print nothing. Empty lists and records inside a table are always shown as [list 0 items] and {record 0 fields} .

The number of spaces between a cell's border and its text, on the left and on the right. Each must be 0 or more. An int sets both sides at once:

$env .config.table.padding = 0 [[ name size ]; [ a 1 ] [ b 2 ]] # => ╭─┬────┬────╮ # => │#│name│size│ # => ├─┼────┼────┤ # => │0│a │ 1│ # => │1│b │ 2│ # => ╰─┴────┴────╯

Reading the setting back always gives a record, such as {left: 0, right: 0} .

What Nushell does with a table that is wider than the terminal. The record must have a methodology key, which is "wrapping" or "truncating" :

{methodology: "wrapping", wrapping_try_keep_words: true} wraps text that doesn't fit onto more lines. With wrapping_try_keep_words: true , it breaks lines between words where it can; with false , it breaks them anywhere.

wraps text that doesn't fit onto more lines. With , it breaks lines between words where it can; with , it breaks them anywhere. {methodology: "truncating", truncating_suffix: "..."} keeps each row on one line and cuts text that doesn't fit, ending it with truncating_suffix . Without a suffix, or with null , the text is cut with no marker.

Each method ignores the other's key. If you switch methods without giving the key, wrapping_try_keep_words becomes false , and truncating_suffix becomes empty.

let row = [[ name description ]; [ alpha "the quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog" ]] $row | table -- width 40 # => ╭───┬───────┬──────────────────────────╮ # => │ # │ name │ description │ # => ├───┼───────┼──────────────────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ alpha │ the quick brown fox │ # => │ │ │ jumps over the lazy dog │ # => ╰───┴───────┴──────────────────────────╯ $env .config.table.trim = { methodology : "truncating" , truncating_suffix : "..." } $row | table -- width 40 # => ╭───┬───────┬──────────────────────────╮ # => │ # │ name │ description │ # => ├───┼───────┼──────────────────────────┤ # => │ 0 │ alpha │ the quick brown fox j... │ # => ╰───┴───────┴──────────────────────────╯

When the columns don't fit even after shrinking, Nushell shows as many as it can, each at least 10 characters wide or as wide as its contents if that is less, and replaces the rest with a single column of ... . That marker is not truncating_suffix :

[{ name : alpha , size: 1234 , owner: someone , modified: "2024-01-01" , note: "long text here" }] | table -- width 40 # => ╭───┬───────┬──────┬─────────┬─────╮ # => │ # │ name │ size │ owner │ ... │ # => ├───┼───────┼──────┼─────────┼─────┤ # => │ 0 │ alpha │ 1234 │ someone │ ... │ # => ╰───┴───────┴──────┴─────────┴─────╯

With true , the column names are drawn in the top border, and in the bottom border when there is a footer:

$env .config.table.header_on_separator = true [[ name size ]; [ a 1 ] [ b 2 ]] # => ╭─#─┬─name─┬─size─╮ # => │ 0 │ a │ 1 │ # => │ 1 │ b │ 2 │ # => ╰───┴──────┴──────╯

A column is always at least as wide as its name. If a column name contains a character that isn't one column wide, such as a CJK character, an emoji, or a newline, the names go back to their own row. The markdown and restructured modes always keep the names in their own row, so the output stays valid markup.

With an int n , a list or table with more than 2n rows shows its first n and last n rows, with a row of ... between them. The # column numbers the rows that are shown, so it doesn't match their positions in the data. A record with more than 2n + 1 fields is shortened the same way. null shows every row.

$env .config.table.abbreviated_row_count = 2 1 .. 10 # => ╭───┬─────╮ # => │ 0 │ 1 │ # => │ 1 │ 2 │ # => │ 2 │ ... │ # => │ 3 │ 9 │ # => │ 4 │ 10 │ # => ╰───┴─────╯

table --abbreviated ( -a ) sets the count for one table. While abbreviation is on, Nushell reads the whole stream before it prints anything, so batch_duration and stream_page_size don't apply, and an endless stream prints nothing.

A footer repeats the column names below the last row. footer_mode decides when a table gets one:

"always" and "never" do what they say.

and do what they say. An int n , such as the default 25 , adds a footer when the table has n rows or more.

, such as the default , adds a footer when the table has rows or more. "auto" adds a footer when the table, counting its header row, has at least as many rows as the terminal has lines, so that its header would scroll out of sight.

table.footer_inheritance matters for nested tables, as drawn by table --expand and by the default display at 100 or more terminal columns. With false , each table counts only its own rows. With true , a table counts the rows of the tables nested in it too, so a short outer table around a long inner one gets a footer as well.

What a table shows in a cell when the row has no value for that column. The default is the cross-mark emoji U+274E. Its color comes from color_config.empty . A null value is different, and shows as an empty cell.

$env .config.table.missing_value_symbol = "-" [{ name : a , size: 1 } { name : b }] # => ╭───┬──────┬──────╮ # => │ # │ name │ size │ # => ├───┼──────┼──────┤ # => │ 0 │ a │ 1 │ # => │ 1 │ b │ - │ # => ╰───┴──────┴──────╯

Nushell prints a list in batches, as separate tables, so that the rows of a slow stream show up before the stream ends. A batch ends when it has stream_page_size rows or when batch_duration has passed since it started, whichever comes first. stream_page_size must be between 1 and 65535.

A list that is already complete is split by stream_page_size too. With the default, a list of 1500 rows prints as one table of 1000 rows and one of 500, which may have different column widths. collect doesn't change this.

$env .config.table.stream_page_size = 2 1 .. 5 # => ╭───┬───╮ # => │ 0 │ 1 │ # => │ 1 │ 2 │ # => ╰───┴───╯ # => ╭───┬───╮ # => │ 2 │ 3 │ # => │ 3 │ 4 │ # => ╰───┴───╯ # => ╭───┬───╮ # => │ 4 │ 5 │ # => ╰───┴───╯

Setting Type Default datetime_format.normal string or null null datetime_format.table string or null null filesize.unit string "metric" filesize.show_unit bool true filesize.precision int or null 1 duration_max_unit string "wk" float_precision int 2

normal formats a date printed on its own and a date in string interpolation. table formats dates inside tables, lists, and records. Each one is a format string as used by format date ; format date --list lists the specifiers. A format string Nushell can't use prints as Invalid format string followed by the string.

With null , a date on its own prints as an RFC 2822 date followed by how long ago it was, such as Tue, 2 Jan 2024 03:04:05 +0000 (2 years ago) , and a date in a table prints only the relative part, such as 2 years ago .

$env .config.datetime_format.normal = "%Y-%m-%d %H:%M" 2024-01-02T03:04:05Z # => 2024-01-02 03:04 $env .config.datetime_format.table = "%Y-%m-%d" [ 2024-01-02T03:04:05Z ] # => ╭───┬────────────╮ # => │ 0 │ 2024-01-02 │ # => ╰───┴────────────╯

into string and format date don't use these settings.

filesize.unit is "metric" (the default), "binary" , or a fixed unit. "metric" picks a unit for each value in powers of 1000 (kB, MB, GB), and "binary" in powers of 1024 (KiB, MiB, GiB). A fixed unit shows every value in that unit, and is one of "B" , "kB" , "MB" , "GB" , "TB" , "PB" , "EB" , "KiB" , "MiB" , "GiB" , "TiB" , "PiB" , or "EiB" . The names are case-sensitive.

filesize.precision is the number of decimal places. Extra digits are cut off, not rounded, so 1,999,999 bytes shows as 1.9 MB . A value in bytes never has decimals. null shows every significant digit. The value can't be negative.

filesize.show_unit: false leaves the unit off. Use it with a fixed unit, since with "metric" or "binary" the numbers no longer say which unit they are in.

[ 1_999_999b 1_000b 500b ] # => ╭───┬────────╮ # => │ 0 │ 1.9 MB │ # => │ 1 │ 1.0 kB │ # => │ 2 │ 500 B │ # => ╰───┴────────╯ $env .config.filesize.precision = null [ 1_999_999b 1_000b 500b ] # => ╭───┬─────────────╮ # => │ 0 │ 1.999999 MB │ # => │ 1 │ 1 kB │ # => │ 2 │ 500 B │ # => ╰───┴─────────────╯ $env .config.filesize = { unit : "kB" , show_unit : false , precision : 1 } [ 1_999_999b 1_000b 500b ] # => ╭───┬─────────╮ # => │ 0 │ 1,999.9 │ # => │ 1 │ 1.0 │ # => │ 2 │ 0.5 │ # => ╰───┴─────────╯

The largest unit used to print a duration. Nushell splits a duration into units from this one down. The values are "wk" , "day" , "hr" , "min" , "sec" , "ms" , "us" (also written "µs" ), and "ns" .

365day # => 52wk 1day $env .config.duration_max_unit = "day" [ 365day 90min ] # => ╭───┬───────────╮ # => │ 0 │ 365day │ # => │ 1 │ 1hr 30min │ # => ╰───┴───────────╯

into string uses this setting too.

The number of decimal places for floats in tables, lists, and records. Nushell rounds to it and pads with zeros. A float printed on its own shows all its digits.

[ 3.14159 2.0 ] # => ╭───┬──────╮ # => │ 0 │ 3.14 │ # => │ 1 │ 2.00 │ # => ╰───┴──────╯ 3.14159 # => 3.14159

Setting Type Default ls.use_ls_colors bool true ls.clickable_links bool true

ls.use_ls_colors colors file names in ls output with the LS_COLORS environment variable. With false , Nushell doesn't use LS_COLORS for them. See LS_COLORS Colors for the ls Command.

ls.clickable_links makes each file name in ls output an OSC 8 hyperlink to the file, which terminals that support OSC 8 let you click. The link target is a file:// URL of the file's absolute path, such as file:///home/me/notes.txt .

Both settings cover more than ls . When a table is drawn, Nushell colors and links every column that the pipeline's metadata marks as holding paths: the name column of ls , the path column of du and which , and the cwd column of history with the sqlite history format. Filters such as where , select , and sort-by keep the metadata, so their output keeps the links. To mark a column of your own data, use metadata set --path-columns :

[[ file size ]; [ notes.txt 0b ]] | metadata set -- path-columns [ file ] # => ╭───┬───────────┬──────╮ # => │ # │ file │ size │ # => ├───┼───────────┼──────┤ # => │ 0 │ notes.txt │ 0 B │ # => ╰───┴───────────┴──────╯

Nushell only adds the links when all of these hold:

ls.clickable_links and shell_integration.osc8 are both true .

and are both . ls.use_ls_colors is true and the output is colored (see use_ansi_coloring ).

is and the output is colored (see ). The SSH_CLIENT environment variable isn't set. Nushell leaves the links out in SSH sessions, where they wouldn't work.

environment variable isn't set. Nushell leaves the links out in SSH sessions, where they wouldn't work. The file exists.

Setting Type Default render_right_prompt_on_last_line bool false highlight_resolved_externals bool false color_config record the built-in theme

render_right_prompt_on_last_line: true draws the right prompt on the last line of a multi-line left prompt instead of the first. See Prompt Configuration and Coloring.

highlight_resolved_externals: true colors an external command name at the prompt with color_config.shape_external_resolved (default light_yellow_bold ) when Nushell finds the command on PATH , so you can tell a typo before you press Enter . With false , every external command name gets shape_external . The setting is off by default because looking up names on PATH while you type can slow highlighting down.

color_config sets the colors of output values, syntax highlighting, and parts of the interface. It is a free-form record, so assigning a whole record replaces all of it; change single entries instead, as in $env.config.color_config.string = "red" . See Coloring and Theming.

Setting Type Default Documentation hooks.pre_prompt list [] Hooks hooks.pre_execution list [] Hooks hooks.env_change record {} Hooks hooks.display_output string, closure, null "if (term size).columns >= 100 { table -e } else { table }" Hooks hooks.command_not_found closure or null null Hooks keybindings list Nushell's menu and history-search keybindings Keybindings menus list the completion, IDE completion, history, and help menus Menus abbreviations record {} Abbreviations

keybindings , menus , the hook lists, hooks.env_change , and abbreviations are replaced whole when you assign them. Add to them with ++= or merge , as those pages show, to keep the entries already there.

Setting Type Default plugins record {} plugin_gc.default.enabled bool true plugin_gc.default.stop_after duration 10sec plugin_gc.plugins record {}

plugins holds settings for each plugin, under the plugin's name (see Plugin configuration). Assigning a whole record to it replaces the settings of every plugin. plugin_gc decides when Nushell stops plugins that have been idle. See Plugin Garbage Collector.