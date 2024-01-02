Configuration Reference
This page lists every setting in the
$env.config record, grouped the way
config nu --doc groups them. For each one it gives the type, the default, the values Nushell accepts, and what the setting changes.
Set a value by assigning to its cell path, usually in
config.nu:
$env.config.table.mode = "light"
Changing Settings in the
$env.config Record explains how assigning a whole record merges into the current settings, and Errors in settings explains what Nushell does with a value it can't use.
$env.config shows the values in effect, and
config default shows the built-in defaults.
History
|Setting
|Type
|Default
history.file_format
|string
"plaintext"
history.max_size
|int
100_000
history.sync_on_enter
|bool
true
history.isolation
|bool
false
history.path
|string or
null
""
history.ignore_space_prefixed
|bool
true
Nushell reads
file_format,
max_size,
isolation, and
path once, when the REPL starts, so set them in
config.nu. Changing one of them later raises a
nu::shell::config_option_locked_after_startup error. The other two take effect at the next prompt. Commands run with
nu -c or in a script are never added to the history.
max_size is the number of entries plain-text history keeps. Once it is reached, each new entry pushes out the oldest one. SQLite history doesn't use it.
history.file_format
"plaintext" stores one command per line, in a file named
history.txt.
"sqlite" stores the history in an SQLite database named
history.sqlite3, and records more about each command: when it started, how long it ran, its exit status, the directory it ran in, the host name, and the session it came from.
history --long shows those columns, and
history.isolation needs them. After you change
file_format,
history import with no input copies the entries from the other format's file in the configuration directory into the file now in use.
A
nu built without its
sqlite feature still accepts
"sqlite", but it warns and keeps using plain text.
history.sync_on_enter
This setting only affects plain-text history. With
true, after each command Nushell writes the new entries to the file and reads in the entries that other open Nushell sessions have written, so their commands show up when you press Up. With
false, Nushell writes the file only when it exits. SQLite history saves every command as soon as you run it.
history.isolation
With SQLite history,
true hides the commands that other Nushell sessions run while this one is open, so they don't appear when you walk through the history with Up and Down. Commands from before the session started still do. Plain-text history can't tell sessions apart, so with
file_format: "plaintext" this setting does nothing, and setting it to
true gives a
nu::shell::incompatible_options warning.
history.path
|Value
|History file
"" (the default)
history.txt or
history.sqlite3 in the configuration directory
|a directory
history.txt or
history.sqlite3 in that directory
|any other path
|that file
null
|none. The session remembers its own commands in memory until it exits.
$nu.history-path shows the file in use.
Give an absolute path built from one of the
$nu constants:
$env.config.history.path = ($nu.home-dir | path join ".nu_history.txt")
history.ignore_space_prefixed
With
true, a command line that starts with a space isn't saved to the history. A leading tab doesn't count. You can still bring the command back with Up until you run another command; after that it's gone. With
false, every command is saved.
Startup and miscellaneous
|Setting
|Type
|Default
show_banner
|bool or string
true
rm.always_trash
|bool
false
recursion_limit
|int
50
max_last_result_size
|filesize
0b
auto_cd_implicit
|bool
false
show_banner
|Value
|What Nushell shows when the REPL starts
true or
"full"
|The welcome message, then the startup time
"short"
|Only the
Startup Time: line
false or
"none"
|Nothing
Reading the setting back gives
true,
"short", or
false. The banner is the standard library's
banner command, so
nu --no-std-lib never shows it. Three
color_config entries color it, as described in Keys for the banner and for theme scripts. See also Remove Welcome Message.
rm.always_trash
With
true,
rm moves files to the system trash as if you had passed
--trash. With
false, it deletes them permanently. The
--trash and
--permanent flags always win over this setting. Given both flags,
rm uses the trash. When moving a file to the trash fails, the error suggests
--permanent.
The trash needs a
nu built with the
trash-support feature, which the default build includes and
version | get features lists. It isn't available on Android or iOS. Without it,
rm --trash fails. Leave
rm.always_trash at
false there.
recursion_limit
How deeply calls to custom commands and closures may nest. Each call to a custom command or closure, including those that
each,
do, and hooks make, adds one level. Going deeper raises
nu::shell::recursion_limit_reached instead of crashing Nushell. The value must be greater than 1.
max_last_result_size
How much memory
$ans.last may hold. The default,
0b, leaves
last out of
$ans. See
$ans.
auto_cd_implicit
At the prompt, you can change directories by typing just the path, without
cd. This is called auto-cd:
./src
~
..
Nushell treats a line as auto-cd when all of these are true:
- The line is a single token. Wrapping it in backticks lets it contain spaces, as in
`./My Documents`.
- The token looks like a path. It starts with
.,
~,
/, or
\, or it ends with the path separator (
/, or
\on Windows). On Windows, a drive such as
D:or
D:\dataalso counts.
- It names a directory that exists.
auto_cd_implicit: true drops the second rule, so typing just
src changes into the
src subdirectory. The directory wins over a command of the same name. With a subdirectory named
ls, typing
ls changes into it, and you need
^ls or
%ls to run the command.
Auto-cd sets
$env.OLDPWD the way
cd does, so
cd - goes back, and it sets
$env.LAST_EXIT_CODE to
0. If you don't have permission to enter the directory, Nushell reports the error and stays where it is. A line that doesn't name an existing directory isn't auto-cd at all, so Nushell runs it as a command and reports that the command wasn't found. Auto-cd only works at the prompt, not in scripts.
Clipboard
|Setting
|Type
|Default
clip.resident_mode
|bool
true on Linux,
false elsewhere
clip.default_raw
|bool
false
These settings are for the built-in
clip copy and
clip paste commands, which only exist when the
native-clip experimental option is on. The standard library's
clip copy52 and
clip paste52 don't read them.
clip.resident_mode
Only Linux uses this setting. On Linux, a program that copies text has to keep running to hand that text to other programs, unless a clipboard manager takes it over. With
true,
clip copy passes the text to a background thread inside Nushell, which keeps serving it until Nushell exits. To turn the thread off, set
clip.resident_mode to
false and also set the older plugin-style setting,
$env.config.plugins.clip.NO_RESIDENT = true.
clip.default_raw
clip paste parses clipboard text that starts with
{,
[, or
" as JSON and returns the value, and returns any other text, or text that isn't valid JSON, as a string.
clip paste --raw always returns a string.
default_raw: true swaps the two, so plain
clip paste returns a string and
clip paste --raw parses JSON.
clip copy doesn't read this setting. It copies a string as it is and copies any other value as the plain-text table that Nushell would print for it.
Line editor
|Setting
|Type
|Default
edit_mode
|string
"emacs"
buffer_editor
|string, list of strings,
null
null
cursor_shape.emacs
|string
"inherit"
cursor_shape.vi_insert
|string
"inherit"
cursor_shape.vi_normal
|string
"inherit"
cursor_shape.vi_visual
|string
"inherit"
cursor_shape.helix_normal
|string
"inherit"
cursor_shape.helix_select
|string
"inherit"
cursor_shape.helix_insert
|string
"inherit"
show_hints
|bool
true
hinter.closure
|closure or
null
null
status_line.enable
|bool
true
status_line.errors
|bool
true
status_line.signature
|bool
true
status_line.type
|bool
true
status_line.preview
|bool
true
edit_modeis
"emacs",
"vi", or
"helix". See Setting the Editing Mode.
- Each
cursor_shapeentry is one of
"block",
"underscore",
"line",
"blink_block",
"blink_underscore",
"blink_line", or
"inherit", which leaves the terminal's cursor alone.
vi_visual: "inherit"uses the
vi_normalshape.
show_hintsand
hinter.closurecontrol the gray suggestion after the cursor. See Hints.
status_linecontrols the line under the one you are editing. See Status Line.
buffer_editor
The editor that Ctrl+O opens to edit the current command line, and that
config nu and
config env open. When it is
null, an empty string, or an empty list, Nushell uses
$env.VISUAL, and when that isn't set either,
$env.EDITOR. With none of them set, those commands fail with
No editor configured.
A string is the name of the program and nothing else.
"code --wait" makes Nushell look for a program named
code --wait, and fail. To pass arguments, use a list:
$env.config.buffer_editor = ["code", "--wait"]
An argument can contain the placeholders
{file},
{line}, and
{col}. Nushell replaces them with the path of the file to edit and a line and column, both counted from 1. For Ctrl+O, the line and column are where the cursor is in the command line;
config nu and
config env use line 1, column 1. Nushell adds the file path as the last argument unless an argument contains
{file} or is the file path itself.
$env.config.buffer_editor = ["hx", "{file}:{line}:{col}"]
$env.config.buffer_editor = ["vim", "+{line}"] # the file path is appended
Completions
|Setting
|Type
|Default
completions.algorithm
|string
"prefix"
completions.sort
|string
"smart"
completions.case_sensitive
|bool
false
completions.quick
|bool
true
completions.partial
|bool
true
completions.persistent_menus
|bool
false
completions.use_ls_colors
|bool
true
completions.cache_size
|int
100
completions.external.enable
|bool
true
completions.external.max_results
|int
100
completions.external.completer
|closure or
null
null
algorithmis
"prefix"(match from the start),
"substring"(match anywhere), or
"fuzzy".
sortis
"smart"or
"alphabetical".
"smart"sorts alphabetically for
prefixand
substring, and by match score for
fuzzy.
quick: truefills in the only remaining suggestion without opening a menu.
partial: truefills in the part that all suggestions share. With
apple,
apricot, and
apronin a directory, Tab after
ls afills in
ap.
persistent_menus: truekeeps a menu, the history menu included, open while you delete text or empty the line. See Menus for when a menu closes.
use_ls_colorscolors file and directory suggestions with
LS_COLORS.
external.enable: falsestops Nushell from searching
PATHfor command names, which helps when
PATHincludes slow file systems.
external.max_resultslimits how many it collects.
external.completeris a closure that completes arguments of external commands. See External Completions.
completions.cache_size
Nushell remembers the suggestions it computed for the text up to the cursor, such as
ls ap, and reuses them the next time you complete the same text, instead of reading the directory or the list of commands again.
cache_size is how many of these it keeps. When the cache is full, the one used least recently is dropped.
0 turns the cache off, so every completion is computed again.
The cache lasts from one prompt to the next. Nushell empties it when anything that could change the answers changes:
- the current directory, or the files in it
PATH
- the set of commands, for example after you define or import one
$env.config
Answers from custom completers and from
completions.external.completer are cached the same way. A completer that lists data that changes on its own, such as Git branches, can therefore show an old list until one of the changes above happens. A completer that runs an
@interactive command is never cached. See Interactive Completers.
Terminal integration
|Setting
|Type
|Default
use_kitty_protocol
|bool
false
shell_integration.osc2
|bool
true
shell_integration.osc7
|bool
true,
false on Windows
shell_integration.osc8
|bool
true
shell_integration.osc9_9
|bool
false,
true on Windows
shell_integration.osc133
|bool
true
shell_integration.osc633
|bool
true
shell_integration.reset_application_mode
|bool
true
bracketed_paste
|bool
true
use_ansi_coloring
|bool or
"auto"
"auto"
Each of these makes Nushell send escape sequences that the terminal has to understand. Turn off the ones your terminal doesn't support. Terminal integration in the line editor chapter has more detail.
use_kitty_protocolturns on the Kitty keyboard protocol, which lets the terminal report keys that otherwise look the same, such as Ctrl+I and Tab.
osc2sets the window or tab title to the current directory and the running command.
osc7tells the terminal the current directory, so a new tab or window can open there.
osc9_9does the same for ConEmu and Windows Terminal.
osc8makes file names in
lsoutput clickable. See
ls.clickable_links.
osc133marks where prompts, commands, and their output start and end, and reports exit codes, for terminals that can jump between prompts or select a command's output.
osc633sends the VS Code variant of the same marks.
reset_application_modesends
ESC[?1lafter each command, which keeps the arrow keys working after an SSH session to a host that changed the cursor key mode.
bracketed_pastelets you paste several lines without running each one as it arrives. It isn't supported on Windows.
use_ansi_coloring
true always colors output and
false never does.
"auto" decides from
FORCE_COLOR,
NO_COLOR,
CLICOLOR,
TERM, and whether standard output is a terminal, in the order given in Turning colors on and off.
Without colors, error messages are drawn with plain ASCII characters instead of line-drawing ones.
config use-colors runs this check and returns the answer as a
bool. Use it in your own commands instead of reading
$env.config.use_ansi_coloring, which may hold
"auto":
def warn [msg: string] {
if (config use-colors) { print $"(ansi yellow)($msg)(ansi reset)" } else { print $msg }
}
A change to
$env.config.use_ansi_coloring counts right away. Nushell reads the environment variables from the session's global environment, though, not from the current scope. A change to
FORCE_COLOR,
NO_COLOR,
CLICOLOR, or
TERM made in
config.nu or
env.nu counts. One made at the prompt counts from the next command line on. One made inside a script, with
nu -c, or with
with-env doesn't change the answer. The terminal check looks at Nushell's own standard output, so
config use-colors gives the same answer whether or not its result is piped.
Errors
|Setting
|Type
|Default
error_style
|string
"fancy"
error_lines
|int
1
display_errors.exit_code
|bool
false
display_errors.termination_signal
|bool
true
error_style
"fancy"draws the source code around the error and points at the problem with line-drawing characters.
"nested"is like
"fancy", and shows related errors nested under the main one.
"plain"describes the error and its location in plain sentences, which works better with screen readers.
"short"prints the error on one line.
nu --error-style sets the style for a
nu -c run. For scripts and the REPL, set
error_style in your configuration.
error_lines
How many lines of source code
"fancy" and
"nested" errors show above and below the line with the error.
0 shows only the code the error points at, not the rest of its line. The value must be
0 or more.
"plain" errors always show one line of context, and
"short" errors show none.
display_errors
exit_code: true makes Nushell print an error when an external command exits with a non-zero code. With
false, you see only what the command itself printed. Either way, the failure stops the rest of the pipeline and script. A core dump is always reported, and
SIGPIPE is never treated as an error.
termination_signal: true makes Nushell print an error when a signal ends an external command.
Tables
|Setting
|Type
|Default
table.mode
|string
"rounded"
table.index_mode
|string
"always"
table.show_empty
|bool
true
table.padding
|record or int
{left: 1, right: 1}
table.trim
|record
{methodology: "wrapping", wrapping_try_keep_words: true}
table.header_on_separator
|bool
false
table.abbreviated_row_count
|int or
null
null
table.footer_inheritance
|bool
false
table.missing_value_symbol
|string
|a cross mark (U+274E)
table.batch_duration
|duration
1sec
table.stream_page_size
|int
1000
footer_mode
|string or int
25
table.mode sets the border style. Table Borders shows the styles, and
table --list lists their names.
nu --table-mode (
-m) overrides it for one run, and
table --theme for one table.
table.index_mode
"always"shows the
#column.
"never"hides it.
"auto"shows it only for data that has a column named
index.
When the data has an
index column and the
# column is shown, the
# column shows that column's values instead of row numbers. With
"never",
index is an ordinary column.
$env.config.table.index_mode = "auto"
[[name size]; [a 1] [b 2]]
# => ╭──────┬──────╮
# => │ name │ size │
# => ├──────┼──────┤
# => │ a │ 1 │
# => │ b │ 2 │
# => ╰──────┴──────╯
[[index name]; [x a] [y b]]
# => ╭───┬──────╮
# => │ # │ name │
# => ├───┼──────┤
# => │ x │ a │
# => │ y │ b │
# => ╰───┴──────╯
table --index false hides the column for one table, and
table --index 1 numbers the rows from 1. Neither brings the column back when
index_mode hides it.
table.show_empty
With
true, an empty list prints as a small table that reads
empty list, and an empty record as one that reads
empty record. With
false, they print nothing. Empty lists and records inside a table are always shown as
[list 0 items] and
{record 0 fields}.
table.padding
The number of spaces between a cell's border and its text, on the left and on the right. Each must be
0 or more. An int sets both sides at once:
$env.config.table.padding = 0
[[name size]; [a 1] [b 2]]
# => ╭─┬────┬────╮
# => │#│name│size│
# => ├─┼────┼────┤
# => │0│a │ 1│
# => │1│b │ 2│
# => ╰─┴────┴────╯
Reading the setting back always gives a record, such as
{left: 0, right: 0}.
table.trim
What Nushell does with a table that is wider than the terminal. The record must have a
methodology key, which is
"wrapping" or
"truncating":
{methodology: "wrapping", wrapping_try_keep_words: true}wraps text that doesn't fit onto more lines. With
wrapping_try_keep_words: true, it breaks lines between words where it can; with
false, it breaks them anywhere.
{methodology: "truncating", truncating_suffix: "..."}keeps each row on one line and cuts text that doesn't fit, ending it with
truncating_suffix. Without a suffix, or with
null, the text is cut with no marker.
Each method ignores the other's key. If you switch methods without giving the key,
wrapping_try_keep_words becomes
false, and
truncating_suffix becomes empty.
let row = [[name description]; [alpha "the quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog"]]
$row | table --width 40
# => ╭───┬───────┬──────────────────────────╮
# => │ # │ name │ description │
# => ├───┼───────┼──────────────────────────┤
# => │ 0 │ alpha │ the quick brown fox │
# => │ │ │ jumps over the lazy dog │
# => ╰───┴───────┴──────────────────────────╯
$env.config.table.trim = {methodology: "truncating", truncating_suffix: "..."}
$row | table --width 40
# => ╭───┬───────┬──────────────────────────╮
# => │ # │ name │ description │
# => ├───┼───────┼──────────────────────────┤
# => │ 0 │ alpha │ the quick brown fox j... │
# => ╰───┴───────┴──────────────────────────╯
When the columns don't fit even after shrinking, Nushell shows as many as it can, each at least 10 characters wide or as wide as its contents if that is less, and replaces the rest with a single column of
.... That marker is not
truncating_suffix:
[{name: alpha, size: 1234, owner: someone, modified: "2024-01-01", note: "long text here"}] | table --width 40
# => ╭───┬───────┬──────┬─────────┬─────╮
# => │ # │ name │ size │ owner │ ... │
# => ├───┼───────┼──────┼─────────┼─────┤
# => │ 0 │ alpha │ 1234 │ someone │ ... │
# => ╰───┴───────┴──────┴─────────┴─────╯
table.header_on_separator
With
true, the column names are drawn in the top border, and in the bottom border when there is a footer:
$env.config.table.header_on_separator = true
[[name size]; [a 1] [b 2]]
# => ╭─#─┬─name─┬─size─╮
# => │ 0 │ a │ 1 │
# => │ 1 │ b │ 2 │
# => ╰───┴──────┴──────╯
A column is always at least as wide as its name. If a column name contains a character that isn't one column wide, such as a CJK character, an emoji, or a newline, the names go back to their own row. The
markdown and
restructured modes always keep the names in their own row, so the output stays valid markup.
table.abbreviated_row_count
With an int
n, a list or table with more than
2n rows shows its first
n and last
n rows, with a row of
... between them. The
# column numbers the rows that are shown, so it doesn't match their positions in the data. A record with more than
2n + 1 fields is shortened the same way.
null shows every row.
$env.config.table.abbreviated_row_count = 2
1..10
# => ╭───┬─────╮
# => │ 0 │ 1 │
# => │ 1 │ 2 │
# => │ 2 │ ... │
# => │ 3 │ 9 │
# => │ 4 │ 10 │
# => ╰───┴─────╯
table --abbreviated (
-a) sets the count for one table. While abbreviation is on, Nushell reads the whole stream before it prints anything, so
batch_duration and
stream_page_size don't apply, and an endless stream prints nothing.
footer_mode and
table.footer_inheritance
A footer repeats the column names below the last row.
footer_mode decides when a table gets one:
"always"and
"never"do what they say.
- An int
n, such as the default
25, adds a footer when the table has
nrows or more.
"auto"adds a footer when the table, counting its header row, has at least as many rows as the terminal has lines, so that its header would scroll out of sight.
table.footer_inheritance matters for nested tables, as drawn by
table --expand and by the default display at 100 or more terminal columns. With
false, each table counts only its own rows. With
true, a table counts the rows of the tables nested in it too, so a short outer table around a long inner one gets a footer as well.
table.missing_value_symbol
What a table shows in a cell when the row has no value for that column. The default is the cross-mark emoji U+274E. Its color comes from
color_config.empty. A
null value is different, and shows as an empty cell.
$env.config.table.missing_value_symbol = "-"
[{name: a, size: 1} {name: b}]
# => ╭───┬──────┬──────╮
# => │ # │ name │ size │
# => ├───┼──────┼──────┤
# => │ 0 │ a │ 1 │
# => │ 1 │ b │ - │
# => ╰───┴──────┴──────╯
table.batch_duration and
table.stream_page_size
Nushell prints a list in batches, as separate tables, so that the rows of a slow stream show up before the stream ends. A batch ends when it has
stream_page_size rows or when
batch_duration has passed since it started, whichever comes first.
stream_page_size must be between 1 and 65535.
A list that is already complete is split by
stream_page_size too. With the default, a list of 1500 rows prints as one table of 1000 rows and one of 500, which may have different column widths.
collect doesn't change this.
$env.config.table.stream_page_size = 2
1..5
# => ╭───┬───╮
# => │ 0 │ 1 │
# => │ 1 │ 2 │
# => ╰───┴───╯
# => ╭───┬───╮
# => │ 2 │ 3 │
# => │ 3 │ 4 │
# => ╰───┴───╯
# => ╭───┬───╮
# => │ 4 │ 5 │
# => ╰───┴───╯
Dates, file sizes, and numbers
|Setting
|Type
|Default
datetime_format.normal
|string or
null
null
datetime_format.table
|string or
null
null
filesize.unit
|string
"metric"
filesize.show_unit
|bool
true
filesize.precision
|int or
null
1
duration_max_unit
|string
"wk"
float_precision
|int
2
datetime_format
normal formats a date printed on its own and a date in string interpolation.
table formats dates inside tables, lists, and records. Each one is a format string as used by
format date;
format date --list lists the specifiers. A format string Nushell can't use prints as
Invalid format string followed by the string.
With
null, a date on its own prints as an RFC 2822 date followed by how long ago it was, such as
Tue, 2 Jan 2024 03:04:05 +0000 (2 years ago), and a date in a table prints only the relative part, such as
2 years ago.
$env.config.datetime_format.normal = "%Y-%m-%d %H:%M"
2024-01-02T03:04:05Z
# => 2024-01-02 03:04
$env.config.datetime_format.table = "%Y-%m-%d"
[2024-01-02T03:04:05Z]
# => ╭───┬────────────╮
# => │ 0 │ 2024-01-02 │
# => ╰───┴────────────╯
into string and
format date don't use these settings.
filesize
filesize.unit is
"metric" (the default),
"binary", or a fixed unit.
"metric" picks a unit for each value in powers of 1000 (kB, MB, GB), and
"binary" in powers of 1024 (KiB, MiB, GiB). A fixed unit shows every value in that unit, and is one of
"B",
"kB",
"MB",
"GB",
"TB",
"PB",
"EB",
"KiB",
"MiB",
"GiB",
"TiB",
"PiB", or
"EiB". The names are case-sensitive.
filesize.precision is the number of decimal places. Extra digits are cut off, not rounded, so 1,999,999 bytes shows as
1.9 MB. A value in bytes never has decimals.
null shows every significant digit. The value can't be negative.
filesize.show_unit: false leaves the unit off. Use it with a fixed unit, since with
"metric" or
"binary" the numbers no longer say which unit they are in.
[1_999_999b 1_000b 500b]
# => ╭───┬────────╮
# => │ 0 │ 1.9 MB │
# => │ 1 │ 1.0 kB │
# => │ 2 │ 500 B │
# => ╰───┴────────╯
$env.config.filesize.precision = null
[1_999_999b 1_000b 500b]
# => ╭───┬─────────────╮
# => │ 0 │ 1.999999 MB │
# => │ 1 │ 1 kB │
# => │ 2 │ 500 B │
# => ╰───┴─────────────╯
$env.config.filesize = {unit: "kB", show_unit: false, precision: 1}
[1_999_999b 1_000b 500b]
# => ╭───┬─────────╮
# => │ 0 │ 1,999.9 │
# => │ 1 │ 1.0 │
# => │ 2 │ 0.5 │
# => ╰───┴─────────╯
duration_max_unit
The largest unit used to print a duration. Nushell splits a duration into units from this one down. The values are
"wk",
"day",
"hr",
"min",
"sec",
"ms",
"us" (also written
"µs"), and
"ns".
365day
# => 52wk 1day
$env.config.duration_max_unit = "day"
[365day 90min]
# => ╭───┬───────────╮
# => │ 0 │ 365day │
# => │ 1 │ 1hr 30min │
# => ╰───┴───────────╯
into string uses this setting too.
float_precision
The number of decimal places for floats in tables, lists, and records. Nushell rounds to it and pads with zeros. A float printed on its own shows all its digits.
[3.14159 2.0]
# => ╭───┬──────╮
# => │ 0 │ 3.14 │
# => │ 1 │ 2.00 │
# => ╰───┴──────╯
3.14159
# => 3.14159
ls
|Setting
|Type
|Default
ls.use_ls_colors
|bool
true
ls.clickable_links
|bool
true
ls.use_ls_colors colors file names in
ls output with the
LS_COLORS environment variable. With
false, Nushell doesn't use
LS_COLORS for them. See
LS_COLORS Colors for the
ls Command.
ls.clickable_links makes each file name in
ls output an OSC 8 hyperlink to the file, which terminals that support OSC 8 let you click. The link target is a
file:// URL of the file's absolute path, such as
file:///home/me/notes.txt.
Both settings cover more than
ls. When a table is drawn, Nushell colors and links every column that the pipeline's metadata marks as holding paths: the
name column of
ls, the
path column of
du and
which, and the
cwd column of
history with the
sqlite history format. Filters such as
where,
select, and
sort-by keep the metadata, so their output keeps the links. To mark a column of your own data, use
metadata set --path-columns:
[[file size]; [notes.txt 0b]] | metadata set --path-columns [file]
# => ╭───┬───────────┬──────╮
# => │ # │ file │ size │
# => ├───┼───────────┼──────┤
# => │ 0 │ notes.txt │ 0 B │
# => ╰───┴───────────┴──────╯
Nushell only adds the links when all of these hold:
ls.clickable_linksand
shell_integration.osc8are both
true.
ls.use_ls_colorsis
trueand the output is colored (see
use_ansi_coloring).
- The
SSH_CLIENTenvironment variable isn't set. Nushell leaves the links out in SSH sessions, where they wouldn't work.
- The file exists.
Prompt and highlighting
|Setting
|Type
|Default
render_right_prompt_on_last_line
|bool
false
highlight_resolved_externals
|bool
false
color_config
|record
|the built-in theme
render_right_prompt_on_last_line: true draws the right prompt on the last line of a multi-line left prompt instead of the first. See Prompt Configuration and Coloring.
highlight_resolved_externals: true colors an external command name at the prompt with
color_config.shape_external_resolved (default
light_yellow_bold) when Nushell finds the command on
PATH, so you can tell a typo before you press Enter. With
false, every external command name gets
shape_external. The setting is off by default because looking up names on
PATH while you type can slow highlighting down.
color_config sets the colors of output values, syntax highlighting, and parts of the interface. It is a free-form record, so assigning a whole record replaces all of it; change single entries instead, as in
$env.config.color_config.string = "red". See Coloring and Theming.
Hooks, keybindings, menus, and abbreviations
|Setting
|Type
|Default
|Documentation
hooks.pre_prompt
|list
[]
|Hooks
hooks.pre_execution
|list
[]
|Hooks
hooks.env_change
|record
{}
|Hooks
hooks.display_output
|string, closure,
null
"if (term size).columns >= 100 { table -e } else { table }"
|Hooks
hooks.command_not_found
|closure or
null
null
|Hooks
keybindings
|list
|Nushell's menu and history-search keybindings
|Keybindings
menus
|list
|the completion, IDE completion, history, and help menus
|Menus
abbreviations
|record
{}
|Abbreviations
keybindings,
menus, the hook lists,
hooks.env_change, and
abbreviations are replaced whole when you assign them. Add to them with
++= or
merge, as those pages show, to keep the entries already there.
Plugins
|Setting
|Type
|Default
plugins
|record
{}
plugin_gc.default.enabled
|bool
true
plugin_gc.default.stop_after
|duration
10sec
plugin_gc.plugins
|record
{}
plugins holds settings for each plugin, under the plugin's name (see Plugin configuration). Assigning a whole record to it replaces the settings of every plugin.
plugin_gc decides when Nushell stops plugins that have been idle. See Plugin Garbage Collector.
explore and
tui
explore holds the colors of the
explore viewer, and
tui holds the colors and the
border_type of the
tui commands. Both are free-form, so assigning a whole record replaces it. See
explore Config and Theming the
tui commands.