polars for dataframe

Operate with data in a dataframe format.

This command requires a plugin The polars command resides in the polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register nu_plugin_polars . See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.

> polars {flags}

input output nothing string

You must use one of the subcommands below. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.

The following are the main datatypes (wrapped from Polars) that are used by these subcommands:

Lazy and Strict dataframes (called NuLazyFrame and NuDataFrame in error messages) are the main data structure.

Expressions, representing various column operations (called NuExpression ), are passed to many commands such as polars filter or polars with-column . Most nushell operators are supported in these expressions, importantly arithmetic, comparison and boolean logical.