polars for dataframe
This command requires a plugin
The
polars command resides in the
polars plugin. To use this command, you must install and register
nu_plugin_polars. See the Plugins chapter in the book for more information.
Signature
> polars {flags}
Input/output types:
|input
|output
|nothing
|string
Notes
You must use one of the subcommands below. Using this command as-is will only produce this help message.
The following are the main datatypes (wrapped from Polars) that are used by these subcommands:
Lazy and Strict dataframes (called
NuLazyFrame and
NuDataFrame in error messages) are the main data structure.
Expressions, representing various column operations (called
NuExpression), are passed to many commands such as
polars filter or
polars with-column. Most nushell operators are supported in these expressions, importantly arithmetic, comparison and boolean logical.
Groupbys (
NuLazyGroupBy), the output of a
polars group-by, represent a grouped dataframe and are typically piped to the
polars agg command with some column expressions for aggregation which then returns a dataframe.
Subcommands:
|name
|description
|type
polars agg
|Performs a series of aggregations from a group-by.
|plugin
polars agg-groups
|Creates an agg_groups expression.
|plugin
polars all-false
|Returns true if all values are false.
|plugin
polars all-true
|Returns true if all values are true.
|plugin
polars append
|Appends a new dataframe.
|plugin
polars arg-max
|Return index for max value in series.
|plugin
polars arg-min
|Return index for min value in series.
|plugin
polars arg-sort
|Returns indexes for a sorted series.
|plugin
polars arg-true
|Returns indexes where values are true.
|plugin
polars arg-unique
|Returns indexes for unique values.
|plugin
polars arg-where
|Creates an expression that returns the arguments where expression is true.
|plugin
polars as
|Creates an alias expression.
|plugin
polars as-date
|Converts string to date.
|plugin
polars as-datetime
|Converts string to datetime.
|plugin
polars cache
|Caches operations in a new LazyFrame.
|plugin
polars cast
|Cast a column to a different dtype.
|plugin
polars col
|Creates a named column expression.
|plugin
polars collect
|Collect lazy dataframe into eager dataframe.
|plugin
polars columns
|Show dataframe columns.
|plugin
polars concat
|Concatenate two or more dataframes.
|plugin
polars concat-str
|Creates a concat string expression.
|plugin
polars contains
|Checks if a pattern is contained in a string.
|plugin
polars convert-time-zone
|Convert datetime to target timezone.
|plugin
polars count
|Returns the number of non-null values in the column.
|plugin
polars count-null
|Counts null values.
|plugin
polars cumulative
|Cumulative calculation for a column or series.
|plugin
polars cut
|Bin continuous values into discrete categories for a series.
|plugin
polars datepart
|Creates an expression for capturing the specified datepart in a column.
|plugin
polars decimal
|Converts a string column into a decimal column
|plugin
polars drop
|Creates a new dataframe by dropping the selected columns.
|plugin
polars drop-duplicates
|Drops duplicate values in dataframe.
|plugin
polars drop-nulls
|Drops null values in dataframe.
|plugin
polars dummies
|Creates a new dataframe with dummy variables.
|plugin
polars explode
|Explodes a dataframe or creates a explode expression.
|plugin
polars expr-not
|Creates a not expression.
|plugin
polars fetch
|Collects the lazyframe to the selected rows.
|plugin
polars fill-nan
|Replaces NaN values with the given expression.
|plugin
polars fill-null
|Replaces NULL values with the given expression.
|plugin
polars filter
|Filter dataframe based in expression.
|plugin
polars filter-with
|Filters dataframe using a mask or expression as reference.
|plugin
polars first
|Show only the first number of rows or create a first expression
|plugin
polars flatten
|An alias for polars explode.
|plugin
polars get
|Creates dataframe with the selected columns.
|plugin
polars get-day
|Gets day from date.
|plugin
polars get-hour
|Gets hour from datetime.
|plugin
polars get-minute
|Gets minute from date.
|plugin
polars get-month
|Gets month from date.
|plugin
polars get-nanosecond
|Gets nanosecond from date.
|plugin
polars get-ordinal
|Gets ordinal from date.
|plugin
polars get-second
|Gets second from date.
|plugin
polars get-week
|Gets week from date.
|plugin
polars get-weekday
|Gets weekday from date.
|plugin
polars get-year
|Gets year from date.
|plugin
polars group-by
|Creates a group-by object that can be used for other aggregations.
|plugin
polars horizontal
|Horizontal calculation across multiple columns.
|plugin
polars implode
|Aggregates values into a list.
|plugin
polars integer
|Converts a string column into a integer column
|plugin
polars into-df
|Converts a list, table or record into a dataframe.
|plugin
polars into-dtype
|Convert a string to a specific datatype.
|plugin
polars into-lazy
|Converts a dataframe into a lazy dataframe.
|plugin
polars into-nu
|Converts a dataframe or an expression into nushell value for access and exploration.
|plugin
polars into-repr
|Display a dataframe in its repr format.
|plugin
polars into-schema
|Convert a value to a polars schema object
|plugin
polars is-duplicated
|Creates mask indicating duplicated values.
|plugin
polars is-in
|Creates an is-in expression or checks to see if the elements are contained in the right series
|plugin
polars is-not-null
|Creates mask where value is not null.
|plugin
polars is-null
|Creates mask where value is null.
|plugin
polars is-unique
|Creates mask indicating unique values.
|plugin
polars join
|Joins a lazy frame with other lazy frame.
|plugin
polars join-where
|Joins a lazy frame with other lazy frame based on conditions.
|plugin
polars last
|Creates new dataframe with tail rows or creates a last expression.
|plugin
polars len
|Return the number of rows in the context. This is similar to COUNT(*) in SQL.
|plugin
polars list-contains
|Checks if an element is contained in a list.
|plugin
polars lit
|Creates a literal expression.
|plugin
polars lowercase
|Lowercase the strings in the column.
|plugin
polars math
|Collection of math functions to be applied on one or more column expressions
|plugin
polars max
|Creates a max expression or aggregates columns to their max value.
|plugin
polars mean
|Creates a mean expression for an aggregation or aggregates columns to their mean value.
|plugin
polars median
|Median value from columns in a dataframe or creates expression for an aggregation
|plugin
polars min
|Creates a min expression or aggregates columns to their min value.
|plugin
polars n-unique
|Counts unique values.
|plugin
polars not
|Inverts boolean mask.
|plugin
polars open
|Opens CSV, JSON, NDJSON/JSON lines, arrow, avro, or parquet file to create dataframe. A lazy dataframe will be created by default, if supported.
|plugin
polars otherwise
|Completes a when expression.
|plugin
polars over
|Compute expressions over a window group defined by partition expressions.
|plugin
polars pivot
|Pivot a DataFrame from long to wide format.
|plugin
polars profile
|Profile a lazy dataframe.
|plugin
polars qcut
|Bin continuous values into discrete categories based on their quantiles for a series.
|plugin
polars quantile
|Aggregates the columns to the selected quantile.
|plugin
polars query
|Query dataframe using SQL. Note: The dataframe is always named 'df' in your query's from clause.
|plugin
polars rename
|Rename a dataframe column.
|plugin
polars replace
|Create an expression that replaces old values with new values
|plugin
polars replace-time-zone
|Replace the timezone information in a datetime column.
|plugin
polars reverse
|Reverses the LazyFrame
|plugin
polars rolling
|Rolling calculation for a series.
|plugin
polars sample
|Create sample dataframe.
|plugin
polars save
|Saves a dataframe to disk. For lazy dataframes a sink operation will be used if the file type supports it (parquet, ipc/arrow, csv, and ndjson).
|plugin
polars schema
|Show schema for a dataframe.
|plugin
polars select
|Selects columns from lazyframe.
|plugin
polars set
|Sets value where given mask is true.
|plugin
polars set-with-idx
|Sets value in the given index.
|plugin
polars shape
|Shows column and row size for a dataframe.
|plugin
polars shift
|Shifts the values by a given period.
|plugin
polars slice
|Creates new dataframe from a slice of rows.
|plugin
polars sort-by
|Sorts a lazy dataframe based on expression(s).
|plugin
polars std
|Creates a std expression for an aggregation of std value from columns in a dataframe.
|plugin
polars store-get
|Gets a Dataframe or other object from the plugin cache.
|plugin
polars store-ls
|Lists stored polars objects.
|plugin
polars store-rm
|Removes a stored Dataframe or other object from the plugin cache.
|plugin
polars str-join
|Concatenates strings within a column or dataframes
|plugin
polars str-lengths
|Get lengths of all strings.
|plugin
polars str-replace
|Replace the leftmost (sub)string by a regex pattern.
|plugin
polars str-replace-all
|Replace all (sub)strings by a regex pattern.
|plugin
polars str-slice
|Slices the string from the start position until the selected length.
|plugin
polars str-split
|Split the string by a substring. The resulting dtype is list<str>.
|plugin
polars str-strip-chars
|Strips specified characters from strings in a column
|plugin
polars strftime
|Formats date based on string rule.
|plugin
polars struct-json-encode
|Convert this struct to a string column with json values.
|plugin
polars sum
|Creates a sum expression for an aggregation or aggregates columns to their sum value.
|plugin
polars summary
|For a dataframe, produces descriptive statistics (summary statistics) for its numeric columns.
|plugin
polars take
|Creates new dataframe using the given indices.
|plugin
polars truncate
|Divide the date/datetime range into buckets.
|plugin
polars unique
|Returns unique values from a dataframe.
|plugin
polars unnest
|Decompose struct columns into separate columns for each of their fields. The new columns will be inserted into the dataframe at the location of the struct column.
|plugin
polars unpivot
|Unpivot a DataFrame from wide to long format.
|plugin
polars uppercase
|Uppercase the strings in the column.
|plugin
polars value-counts
|Returns a dataframe with the counts for unique values in series.
|plugin
polars var
|Create a var expression for an aggregation.
|plugin
polars when
|Creates and modifies a when expression.
|plugin
polars with-column
|Adds a series to the dataframe.
|plugin