Command Reference

|Command
|Description
alias
|Alias a command (with optional flags) to a new name.
all
|Test if every element of the input fulfills a predicate expression.
ansi
|Output ANSI codes to change color and style of text.
ansi gradient
|Add a color gradient (using ANSI color codes) to the given string.
ansi link
|Add a link (using OSC 8 escape sequence) to the given string.
ansi strip
|Strip ANSI escape sequences from a string.
any
|Tests if any element of the input fulfills a predicate expression.
append
|Append any number of rows to a table.
ast
|Print the abstract syntax tree (ast) for a pipeline.
attr
|Various attributes for custom commands.
attr category
|Attribute for adding a category to custom commands.
attr complete
|Attribute for using another command as a completion source for all arguments.
attr complete external
|Attribute for enabling use of the external completer for internal commands.
attr deprecated
|Attribute for marking a command or flag as deprecated.
attr example
|Attribute for adding examples to custom commands.
attr search-terms
|Attribute for adding search terms to custom commands.
banner
|Print a banner for Nushell with information about the project
bits
|Various commands for working with bits.
bits and
|Performs bitwise and for ints or binary values.
bits not
|Performs logical negation on each bit.
bits or
|Performs bitwise or for ints or binary values.
bits rol
|Bitwise rotate left for ints or binary values.
bits ror
|Bitwise rotate right for ints or binary values.
bits shl
|Bitwise shift left for ints or binary values.
bits shr
|Bitwise shift right for ints or binary values.
bits xor
|Performs bitwise xor for ints or binary values.
break
|Break a loop.
bytes
|Various commands for working with byte data.
bytes add
|Add specified bytes to the input.
bytes at
|Get bytes defined by a range.
bytes build
|Create bytes from the arguments.
bytes collect
|Concatenate multiple binary into a single binary, with an optional separator between each.
bytes ends-with
|Check if bytes ends with a pattern.
bytes index-of
|Returns start index of first occurrence of pattern in bytes, or -1 if no match.
bytes length
|Output the length of any bytes in the pipeline.
bytes remove
|Remove bytes.
bytes replace
|Find and replace binary.
bytes reverse
|Reverse the bytes in the pipeline.
bytes split
|Split input into multiple items using a separator.
bytes starts-with
|Check if bytes starts with a pattern.
cal
|Display a calendar.
cd
|Change directory.
char
|Output special characters (e.g., 'newline').
chunk-by
|Divides a sequence into sub-sequences based on a closure.
chunks
|Divide a list, table or binary input into chunks of `chunk_size`.
clear
|Clear the terminal.
collect
|Collect a stream into a value.
columns
|Given a record or table, produce a list of its columns' names.
commandline
|View the current command line input buffer.
commandline edit
|Modify the current command line input buffer.
commandline get-cursor
|Get the current cursor position.
commandline set-cursor
|Set the current cursor position.
compact
|Creates a table with non-empty rows.
complete
|Capture the outputs and exit code from an external piped in command in a nushell table.
config
|Edit nushell configuration files.
config env
|Edit nu environment configurations.
config flatten
|Show the current configuration in a flattened form.
config nu
|Edit nu configurations.
config reset
|Reset nushell environment configurations to default, and saves old config files in the config location as oldconfig.nu and oldenv.nu.
config use-colors
|Get the configuration for color output.
const
|Create a parse-time constant.
continue
|Continue a loop from the next iteration.
cp
|Copy files using uutils/coreutils cp.
date
|Date-related commands.
date format
|Removed command: use `format date` instead.
date from-human
|Convert a human readable datetime string to a datetime.
date humanize
|Print a 'humanized' format for the date, relative to now.
date list-timezone
|List supported time zones.
date now
|Get the current date.
date to-timezone
|Convert a date to a given time zone.
debug
|Debug print the value(s) piped in.
debug env
|Show environment variables as external commands would get it.
debug experimental-options
|Show all experimental options.
debug info
|View process memory info.
debug profile
|Profile pipeline elements in a closure.
decode
|Decode bytes into a string.
decode base32
|Decode a Base32 value.
decode base32hex
|Encode a base32hex value.
decode base64
|Decode a Base64 value.
decode hex
|Hex decode a value.
def
|Define a custom command.
default
|Sets a default value if a row's column is missing or null.
describe
|Describe the type and structure of the value(s) piped in.
detect
|Various commands for detecting things.
detect columns
|Attempt to automatically split text into multiple columns.
detect type
|Infer Nushell datatype from a string.
do
|Run a closure, providing it with the pipeline input.
drop
|Remove items/rows from the end of the input list/table. Counterpart of `skip`. Opposite of `last`.
drop column
|Remove N columns at the right-hand end of the input table. To remove columns by name, use `reject`.
drop nth
|Drop the selected rows.
du
|Find disk usage sizes of specified items.
each
|Run a closure on each row of the input list, creating a new list with the results.
each while
|Run a closure on each row of the input list until a null is found, then create a new list with the results.
echo
|Returns its arguments, ignoring the piped-in value.
encode
|Encode a string into bytes.
encode base32
|Encode a string or binary value using Base32.
encode base32hex
|Encode a binary value or a string using base32hex.
encode base64
|Encode a string or binary value using Base64.
encode hex
|Hex encode a binary value or a string.
enumerate
|Enumerate the elements in a stream.
error
|Various commands for working with errors.
error make
|Create an error.
every
|Show (or skip) every n-th row, starting from the first one.
exec
|Execute a command, replacing or exiting the current process, depending on platform.
exit
|Exit Nu.
explain
|Explain closure contents.
explore
|Explore acts as a table pager, just like `less` does for text.
export
|Export definitions or environment variables from a module.
export alias
|Alias a command (with optional flags) to a new name and export it from a module.
export const
|Use parse-time constant from a module and export them from this module.
export def
|Define a custom command and export it from a module.
export extern
|Define an extern and export it from a module.
export module
|Export a custom module from a module.
export use
|Use definitions from a module and export them from this module.
export-env
|Run a block and preserve its environment in a current scope.
extern
|Define a signature for an external command.
fill
|Fill and Align.
filter
|Filter values based on a predicate closure.
find
|Searches terms in the input.
first
|Return only the first several rows of the input. Counterpart of `last`. Opposite of `skip`.
flatten
|Flatten the table.
for
|Loop over a range.
format
|Various commands for formatting data.
format bits
|Convert value to a string of binary data represented by 0 and 1.
format date
|Format a given date using a format string.
format duration
|Outputs duration with a specified unit of time.
format filesize
|Converts a column of filesizes to some specified format.
format number
|Format a number.
format pattern
|Format columns into a string using a simple pattern.
from
|Parse a string or binary data into structured data.
from csv
|Parse text as .csv and create table.
from eml
|Parse text as .eml and create record.
from ics
|Parse text as .ics and create table.
from ini
|Parse text as .ini and create table.
from json
|Convert from json to structured data.
from msgpack
|Convert MessagePack data into Nu values.
from msgpackz
|Convert brotli-compressed MessagePack data into Nu values.
from nuon
|Convert from nuon to structured data.
from ods
|Parse OpenDocument Spreadsheet(.ods) data and create table.
from plist
|Convert plist to Nushell values
from ssv
|Parse text as space-separated values and create a table. The default minimum number of spaces counted as a separator is 2.
from toml
|Parse text as .toml and create record.
from tsv
|Parse text as .tsv and create table.
from url
|Parse url-encoded string as a record.
from vcf
|Parse text as .vcf and create table.
from xlsx
|Parse binary Excel(.xlsx) data and create table.
from xml
|Parse text as .xml and create record.
from yaml
|Parse text as .yaml/.yml and create table.
from yml
|Parse text as .yaml/.yml and create table.
generate
|Generate a list of values by successively invoking a closure.
get
|Extract data using a cell path.
glob
|Creates a list of files and/or folders based on the glob pattern provided.
grid
|Renders the output to a textual terminal grid.
group-by
|Splits a list or table into groups, and returns a record containing those groups.
gstat
|Get the git status of a repo
hash
|Apply hash function.
hash md5
|Hash a value using the md5 hash algorithm.
hash sha256
|Hash a value using the sha256 hash algorithm.
headers
|Use the first row of the table as column names.
help
|Display help information about different parts of Nushell.
help aliases
|Show help on nushell aliases.
help commands
|Show help on nushell commands.
help escapes
|Show help on nushell string escapes.
help externs
|Show help on nushell externs.
help modules
|Show help on nushell modules.
help operators
|Show help on nushell operators.
help pipe-and-redirect
|Show help on nushell pipes and redirects.
hide
|Hide definitions in the current scope.
hide-env
|Hide environment variables in the current scope.
histogram
|Creates a new table with a histogram based on the column name passed in.
history
|Get the command history.
history import
|Import command line history.
history session
|Get the command history session.
http
|Various commands for working with http methods.
http delete
|Delete the specified resource.
http get
|Fetch the contents from a URL.
http head
|Get the headers from a URL.
http options
|Requests permitted communication options for a given URL.
http patch
|Patch a body to a URL.
http post
|Post a body to a URL.
http put
|Put a body to a URL.
if
|Conditionally run a block.
ignore
|Ignore the output of the previous command in the pipeline.
inc
|Increment a value or version. Optionally use the column of a table.
input
|Get input from the user.
input list
|Interactive list selection.
input listen
|Listen for user interface event.
insert
|Insert a new column, using an expression or closure to create each row's values.
inspect
|Inspect pipeline results while running a pipeline.
interleave
|Read multiple streams in parallel and combine them into one stream.
into
|Commands to convert data from one type to another.
into binary
|Convert value to a binary primitive.
into bool
|Convert value to boolean.
into cell-path
|Convert value to a cell-path.
into datetime
|Convert text or timestamp into a datetime.
into duration
|Convert value to duration.
into filesize
|Convert value to filesize.
into float
|Convert data into floating point number.
into glob
|Convert value to glob.
into int
|Convert value to integer.
into record
|Convert value to record.
into sqlite
|Convert table into a SQLite database.
into string
|Convert value to string.
into value
|Convert custom values into base values.
is-admin
|Check if nushell is running with administrator or root privileges.
is-empty
|Check for empty values.
is-not-empty
|Check for non-empty values.
is-terminal
|Check if stdin, stdout, or stderr is a terminal.
items
|Given a record, iterate on each pair of column name and associated value.
job
|Various commands for working with background jobs.
job flush
|Clear this job's mailbox.
job id
|Get id of current job.
job kill
|Kill a background job.
job list
|List background jobs.
job recv
|Read a message from the mailbox.
job send
|Send a message to the mailbox of a job.
job spawn
|Spawn a background job and retrieve its ID.
job tag
|Add a description tag to a background job.
job unfreeze
|Unfreeze a frozen process job in foreground.
join
|Join two tables.
keybindings
|Keybindings related commands.
keybindings default
|List default keybindings.
keybindings list
|List available options that can be used to create keybindings.
keybindings listen
|Get input from the user.
kill
|Kill a process using the process id.
last
|Return only the last several rows of the input. Counterpart of `first`. Opposite of `drop`.
length
|Count the number of items in an input list, rows in a table, or bytes in binary data.
let
|Create a variable and give it a value.
let-env
|`let-env FOO = ...` has been removed, use `$env.FOO = ...` instead.
lines
|Converts input to lines.
load-env
|Loads an environment update from a record.
loop
|Run a block in a loop.
ls
|List the filenames, sizes, and modification times of items in a directory.
match
|Conditionally run a block on a matched value.
math
|Use mathematical functions as aggregate functions on a list of numbers or tables.
math abs
|Returns the absolute value of a number.
math arccos
|Returns the arccosine of the number.
math arccosh
|Returns the inverse of the hyperbolic cosine function.
math arcsin
|Returns the arcsine of the number.
math arcsinh
|Returns the inverse of the hyperbolic sine function.
math arctan
|Returns the arctangent of the number.
math arctanh
|Returns the inverse of the hyperbolic tangent function.
math avg
|Returns the average of a list of numbers.
math ceil
|Returns the ceil of a number (smallest integer greater than or equal to that number).
math cos
|Returns the cosine of the number.
math cosh
|Returns the hyperbolic cosine of the number.
math exp
|Returns e raised to the power of x.
math floor
|Returns the floor of a number (largest integer less than or equal to that number).
math ln
|Returns the natural logarithm. Base: (math e).
math log
|Returns the logarithm for an arbitrary base.
math max
|Returns the maximum of a list of values, or of columns in a table.
math median
|Computes the median of a list of numbers.
math min
|Finds the minimum within a list of values or tables.
math mode
|Returns the most frequent element(s) from a list of numbers or tables.
math product
|Returns the product of a list of numbers or the products of each column of a table.
math round
|Returns the input number rounded to the specified precision.
math sin
|Returns the sine of the number.
math sinh
|Returns the hyperbolic sine of the number.
math sqrt
|Returns the square root of the input number.
math stddev
|Returns the standard deviation of a list of numbers, or of each column in a table.
math sum
|Returns the sum of a list of numbers or of each column in a table.
math tan
|Returns the tangent of the number.
math tanh
|Returns the hyperbolic tangent of the number.
math variance
|Returns the variance of a list of numbers or of each column in a table.
merge
|Merge the input with a record or table, overwriting values in matching columns.
merge deep
|Merge the input with a record or table, recursively merging values in matching columns.
metadata
|Get the metadata for items in the stream.
metadata access
|Access the metadata for the input stream within a closure.
metadata set
|Set the metadata for items in the stream.
mkdir
|Create directories, with intermediary directories if required using uutils/coreutils mkdir.
mktemp
|Create temporary files or directories using uutils/coreutils mktemp.
module
|Define a custom module.
move
|Moves columns relative to other columns or make them the first/last columns. Flags are mutually exclusive.
mut
|Create a mutable variable and give it a value.
mv
|Move files or directories using uutils/coreutils mv.
nu-check
|Validate and parse input content.
nu-highlight
|Syntax highlight the input string.
open
|Load a file into a cell, converting to table if possible (avoid by appending '--raw').
overlay
|Commands for manipulating overlays.
overlay hide
|Hide an active overlay.
overlay list
|List all overlays with their active status.
overlay new
|Create an empty overlay.
overlay use
|Use definitions from a module as an overlay.
panic
|Causes nushell to panic.
par-each
|Run a closure on each row of the input list in parallel, creating a new list with the results.
parse
|Parse columns from string data using a simple pattern or a supplied regular expression.
path
|Explore and manipulate paths.
path basename
|Get the final component of a path.
path dirname
|Get the parent directory of a path.
path exists
|Check whether a path exists.
path expand
|Try to expand a path to its absolute form.
path join
|Join a structured path or a list of path parts.
path parse
|Convert a path into structured data.
path relative-to
|Express a path as relative to another path.
path self
|Get the absolute path of the script or module containing this command at parse time.
path split
|Split a path into a list based on the system's path separator.
path type
|Get the type of the object a path refers to (e.g., file, dir, symlink).
plugin
|Commands for managing plugins.
plugin add
|Add a plugin to the plugin registry file.
plugin list
|List loaded and installed plugins.
plugin rm
|Remove a plugin from the plugin registry file.
plugin stop
|Stop an installed plugin if it was running.
plugin use
|Load a plugin from the plugin registry file into scope.
polars
|Operate with data in a dataframe format.
polars agg
|Performs a series of aggregations from a group-by.
polars agg-groups
|Creates an agg_groups expression.
polars all-false
|Returns true if all values are false.
polars all-true
|Returns true if all values are true.
polars append
|Appends a new dataframe.
polars arg-max
|Return index for max value in series.
polars arg-min
|Return index for min value in series.
polars arg-sort
|Returns indexes for a sorted series.
polars arg-true
|Returns indexes where values are true.
polars arg-unique
|Returns indexes for unique values.
polars arg-where
|Creates an expression that returns the arguments where expression is true.
polars as
|Creates an alias expression.
polars as-date
|Converts string to date.
polars as-datetime
|Converts string to datetime.
polars cache
|Caches operations in a new LazyFrame.
polars cast
|Cast a column to a different dtype.
polars col
|Creates a named column expression.
polars collect
|Collect lazy dataframe into eager dataframe.
polars columns
|Show dataframe columns.
polars concat
|Concatenate two or more dataframes.
polars concat-str
|Creates a concat string expression.
polars contains
|Checks if a pattern is contained in a string.
polars convert-time-zone
|Convert datetime to target timezone.
polars count
|Returns the number of non-null values in the column.
polars count-null
|Counts null values.
polars cumulative
|Cumulative calculation for a column or series.
polars cut
|Bin continuous values into discrete categories for a series.
polars datepart
|Creates an expression for capturing the specified datepart in a column.
polars decimal
|Converts a string column into a decimal column
polars drop
|Creates a new dataframe by dropping the selected columns.
polars drop-duplicates
|Drops duplicate values in dataframe.
polars drop-nulls
|Drops null values in dataframe.
polars dummies
|Creates a new dataframe with dummy variables.
polars explode
|Explodes a dataframe or creates a explode expression.
polars expr-not
|Creates a not expression.
polars fill-nan
|Replaces NaN values with the given expression.
polars fill-null
|Replaces NULL values with the given expression.
polars filter
|Filter dataframe based in expression.
polars filter-with
|Filters dataframe using a mask or expression as reference.
polars first
|Show only the first number of rows or create a first expression
polars flatten
|An alias for polars explode.
polars get
|Creates dataframe with the selected columns.
polars get-day
|Gets day from date.
polars get-hour
|Gets hour from datetime.
polars get-minute
|Gets minute from date.
polars get-month
|Gets month from date.
polars get-nanosecond
|Gets nanosecond from date.
polars get-ordinal
|Gets ordinal from date.
polars get-second
|Gets second from date.
polars get-week
|Gets week from date.
polars get-weekday
|Gets weekday from date.
polars get-year
|Gets year from date.
polars group-by
|Creates a group-by object that can be used for other aggregations.
polars horizontal
|Horizontal calculation across multiple columns.
polars implode
|Aggregates values into a list.
polars integer
|Converts a string column into a integer column
polars into-df
|Converts a list, table or record into a dataframe.
polars into-dtype
|Convert a string to a specific datatype.
polars into-lazy
|Converts a dataframe into a lazy dataframe.
polars into-nu
|Converts a dataframe or an expression into nushell value for access and exploration.
polars into-repr
|Display a dataframe in its repr format.
polars into-schema
|Convert a value to a polars schema object
polars is-duplicated
|Creates mask indicating duplicated values.
polars is-in
|Creates an is-in expression or checks to see if the elements are contained in the right series
polars is-not-null
|Creates mask where value is not null.
polars is-null
|Creates mask where value is null.
polars is-unique
|Creates mask indicating unique values.
polars join
|Joins a lazy frame with other lazy frame.
polars join-where
|Joins a lazy frame with other lazy frame based on conditions.
polars last
|Creates new dataframe with tail rows or creates a last expression.
polars len
|Return the number of rows in the context. This is similar to COUNT(*) in SQL.
polars list-contains
|Checks if an element is contained in a list.
polars lit
|Creates a literal expression.
polars lowercase
|Lowercase the strings in the column.
polars math
|Collection of math functions to be applied on one or more column expressions
polars max
|Creates a max expression or aggregates columns to their max value.
polars mean
|Creates a mean expression for an aggregation or aggregates columns to their mean value.
polars median
|Median value from columns in a dataframe or creates expression for an aggregation
polars min
|Creates a min expression or aggregates columns to their min value.
polars n-unique
|Counts unique values.
polars not
|Inverts boolean mask.
polars open
|Opens CSV, JSON, NDJSON/JSON lines, arrow, avro, or parquet file to create dataframe. A lazy dataframe will be created by default, if supported.
polars otherwise
|Completes a when expression.
polars over
|Compute expressions over a window group defined by partition expressions.
polars pivot
|Pivot a DataFrame from long to wide format.
polars profile
|Profile a lazy dataframe.
polars qcut
|Bin continuous values into discrete categories based on their quantiles for a series.
polars quantile
|Aggregates the columns to the selected quantile.
polars query
|Query dataframe using SQL. Note: The dataframe is always named 'df' in your query's from clause.
polars rename
|Rename a dataframe column.
polars replace
|Create an expression that replaces old values with new values
polars replace-time-zone
|Replace the timezone information in a datetime column.
polars reverse
|Reverses the LazyFrame
polars rolling
|Rolling calculation for a series.
polars sample
|Create sample dataframe.
polars save
|Saves a dataframe to disk. For lazy dataframes a sink operation will be used if the file type supports it (parquet, ipc/arrow, csv, and ndjson).
polars schema
|Show schema for a dataframe.
polars select
|Selects columns from lazyframe.
polars set
|Sets value where given mask is true.
polars set-with-idx
|Sets value in the given index.
polars shape
|Shows column and row size for a dataframe.
polars shift
|Shifts the values by a given period.
polars slice
|Creates new dataframe from a slice of rows.
polars sort-by
|Sorts a lazy dataframe based on expression(s).
polars std
|Creates a std expression for an aggregation of std value from columns in a dataframe.
polars store-get
|Gets a Dataframe or other object from the plugin cache.
polars store-ls
|Lists stored polars objects.
polars store-rm
|Removes a stored Dataframe or other object from the plugin cache.
polars str-join
|Concatenates strings within a column or dataframes
polars str-lengths
|Get lengths of all strings.
polars str-replace
|Replace the leftmost (sub)string by a regex pattern.
polars str-replace-all
|Replace all (sub)strings by a regex pattern.
polars str-slice
|Slices the string from the start position until the selected length.
polars str-split
|Split the string by a substring. The resulting dtype is list<str>.
polars str-strip-chars
|Strips specified characters from strings in a column
polars strftime
|Formats date based on string rule.
polars struct-json-encode
|Convert this struct to a string column with json values.
polars sum
|Creates a sum expression for an aggregation or aggregates columns to their sum value.
polars summary
|For a dataframe, produces descriptive statistics (summary statistics) for its numeric columns.
polars take
|Creates new dataframe using the given indices.
polars truncate
|Divide the date/datetime range into buckets.
polars unique
|Returns unique values from a dataframe.
polars unnest
|Decompose struct columns into separate columns for each of their fields. The new columns will be inserted into the dataframe at the location of the struct column.
polars unpivot
|Unpivot a DataFrame from wide to long format.
polars uppercase
|Uppercase the strings in the column.
polars value-counts
|Returns a dataframe with the counts for unique values in series.
polars var
|Create a var expression for an aggregation.
polars when
|Creates and modifies a when expression.
polars with-column
|Adds a series to the dataframe.
port
|Get a free TCP port from system.
prepend
|Prepend any number of rows to a table.
print
|Print the given values to stdout.
ps
|View information about system processes.
pwd
|Return the current working directory
query
|Show all the query commands
query db
|Query a SQLite database with SQL statements.
query json
|execute json query on json file (open --raw <file> | query json 'query string')
query web
|execute selector query on html/web
query webpage-info
|uses the webpage crate to extract info from html: title, description, language, links, RSS feeds, Opengraph, Schema.org, and more
query xml
|Execute XPath 1.0 query on XML input
random
|Generate a random value.
random binary
|Generate random bytes.
random bool
|Generate a random boolean value.
random chars
|Generate random chars uniformly distributed over ASCII letters and numbers: a-z, A-Z and 0-9.
random dice
|Generate a random dice roll.
random float
|Generate a random float within a range [min..max].
random int
|Generate a random integer [min..max].
random uuid
|Generate a random uuid string of the specified version.
reduce
|Aggregate a list (starting from the left) to a single value using an accumulator closure.
registry
|Various commands for interacting with the system registry (Windows only).
registry query
|Query the Windows registry.
reject
|Remove the given columns or rows from the table. Opposite of `select`.
rename
|Creates a new table with columns renamed.
return
|Return early from a custom command.
reverse
|Reverses the input list or table.
rm
|Remove files and directories.
roll
|Rolling commands for tables.
roll down
|Roll table rows down.
roll left
|Roll record or table columns left.
roll right
|Roll table columns right.
roll up
|Roll table rows up.
rotate
|Rotates a table or record clockwise (default) or counter-clockwise (use --ccw flag).
run-external
|Runs external command.
save
|Save a file.
schema
|Show the schema of a SQLite database.
scope
|Commands for getting info about what is in scope.
scope aliases
|Output info on the aliases in the current scope.
scope commands
|Output info on the commands in the current scope.
scope engine-stats
|Output stats on the engine in the current state.
scope externs
|Output info on the known externals in the current scope.
scope modules
|Output info on the modules in the current scope.
scope variables
|Output info on the variables in the current scope.
select
|Select only these columns or rows from the input. Opposite of `reject`.
seq
|Output sequences of numbers.
seq char
|Print a sequence of ASCII characters.
seq date
|Print sequences of dates.
shuffle
|Shuffle rows randomly.
skip
|Skip the first several rows of the input. Counterpart of `drop`. Opposite of `first`.
skip until
|Skip elements of the input until a predicate is true.
skip while
|Skip elements of the input while a predicate is true.
sleep
|Delay for a specified amount of time.
slice
|Return only the selected rows.
sort
|Sort in increasing order.
sort-by
|Sort by the given cell path or closure.
source
|Runs a script file in the current context.
source-env
|Source the environment from a source file into the current environment.
split
|Split contents across desired subcommand (like row, column) via the separator.
split cell-path
|Split a cell-path into its components.
split chars
|Split a string into a list of characters.
split column
|Split a string into multiple columns using a separator.
split list
|Split a list into multiple lists using a separator.
split row
|Split a string into multiple rows using a separator.
split words
|Split a string's words into separate rows.
start
|Open a folder, file, or website in the default application or viewer.
stor
|Various commands for working with the in-memory sqlite database.
stor create
|Create a table in the in-memory sqlite database.
stor delete
|Delete a table or specified rows in the in-memory sqlite database.
stor export
|Export the in-memory sqlite database to a sqlite database file.
stor import
|Import a sqlite database file into the in-memory sqlite database.
stor insert
|Insert information into a specified table in the in-memory sqlite database.
stor open
|Opens the in-memory sqlite database.
stor reset
|Reset the in-memory database by dropping all tables.
stor update
|Update information in a specified table in the in-memory sqlite database.
str
|Various commands for working with string data.
str camel-case
|Convert a string to camelCase.
str capitalize
|Capitalize first letter of text.
str contains
|Checks if string input contains a substring.
str distance
|Compare two strings and return the edit distance/Levenshtein distance.
str downcase
|Make text lowercase.
str ends-with
|Check if an input ends with a string.
str expand
|Generates all possible combinations defined in brace expansion syntax.
str index-of
|Returns start index of first occurrence of string in input, or -1 if no match.
str join
|Concatenate multiple strings into a single string, with an optional separator between each.
str kebab-case
|Convert a string to kebab-case.
str length
|Output the length of any strings in the pipeline.
str pascal-case
|Convert a string to PascalCase.
str replace
|Find and replace text.
str reverse
|Reverse every string in the pipeline.
str screaming-snake-case
|Convert a string to SCREAMING_SNAKE_CASE.
str snake-case
|Convert a string to snake_case.
str starts-with
|Check if an input starts with a string.
str stats
|Gather word count statistics on the text.
str substring
|Get part of a string. Note that the first character of a string is index 0.
str title-case
|Convert a string to Title Case.
str trim
|Trim whitespace or specific character.
str upcase
|Make text uppercase.
sys
|View information about the system.
sys cpu
|View information about the system CPUs.
sys disks
|View information about the system disks.
sys host
|View information about the system host.
sys mem
|View information about the system memory.
sys net
|View information about the system network interfaces.
sys temp
|View the temperatures of system components.
sys users
|View information about the users on the system.
table
|Render the table.
take
|Take only the first n elements of a list, or the first n bytes of a binary value.
take until
|Take elements of the input until a predicate is true.
take while
|Take elements of the input while a predicate is true.
tee
|Copy a stream to another command in parallel.
term
|Commands for querying information about the terminal.
term query
|Query the terminal for information.
term size
|Returns a record containing the number of columns (width) and rows (height) of the terminal.
timeit
|Time how long it takes a closure to run.
to
|Translate structured data to a format.
to csv
|Convert table into .csv text .
to html
|Convert table into simple HTML.
to json
|Converts table data into JSON text.
to md
|Convert table into simple Markdown.
to msgpack
|Convert Nu values into MessagePack.
to msgpackz
|Convert Nu values into brotli-compressed MessagePack.
to nuon
|Converts table data into Nuon (Nushell Object Notation) text.
to plist
|Convert Nu values into plist
to text
|Converts data into simple text.
to toml
|Convert record into .toml text.
to tsv
|Convert table into .tsv text.
to xml
|Convert special record structure into .xml text.
to yaml
|Convert table into .yaml/.yml text.
to yml
|Convert table into .yaml/.yml text.
touch
|Creates one or more files.
transpose
|Transposes the table contents so rows become columns and columns become rows.
try
|Try to run a block, if it fails optionally run a catch closure.
tutor
|Run the tutorial. To begin, run: tutor.
ulimit
|Set or get resource usage limits.
uname
|Print certain system information using uutils/coreutils uname.
uniq
|Return the distinct values in the input.
uniq-by
|Return the distinct values in the input by the given column(s).
update
|Update an existing column to have a new value.
update cells
|Update the table cells.
upsert
|Update an existing column to have a new value, or insert a new column.
url
|Various commands for working with URLs.
url build-query
|Converts record or table into query string applying percent-encoding.
url decode
|Converts a percent-encoded web safe string to a string.
url encode
|Converts a string to a percent encoded web safe string.
url join
|Converts a record to url.
url parse
|Parses a url.
url split-query
|Converts query string into table applying percent-decoding.
use
|Use definitions from a module, making them available in your shell.
values
|Given a record or table, produce a list of its columns' values.
version
|Display Nu version, and its build configuration.
version check
|Checks to see if you have the latest version of nushell.
view
|Various commands for viewing debug information.
view blocks
|View the blocks registered in nushell's EngineState memory.
view files
|View the files registered in nushell's EngineState memory.
view ir
|View the compiled IR code for a block of code.
view source
|View a block, module, or a definition.
view span
|View the contents of a span.
watch
|Watch for file changes and execute Nu code when they happen.
where
|Filter values of an input list based on a condition.
which
|Finds a program file, alias or custom command. If `application` is not provided, all deduplicated commands will be returned.
while
|Conditionally run a block in a loop.
whoami
|Get the current username using uutils/coreutils whoami.
window
|Creates a sliding window of `window_size` that slide by n rows/elements across input.
with-env
|Runs a block with an environment variable set.
wrap
|Wrap the value into a column.
zip
|Combine a stream with the input.