Command Reference

コマンド 説明

alias Alias a command (with optional flags) to a new name.

all Test if every element of the input fulfills a predicate expression.

ansi Output ANSI codes to change color and style of text.

ansi gradient Add a color gradient (using ANSI color codes) to the given string.

ansi link Add a link (using OSC 8 escape sequence) to the given string.

ansi strip Strip ANSI escape sequences from a string.

any Tests if any element of the input fulfills a predicate expression.

append Append any number of rows to a table.

ast Print the abstract syntax tree (ast) for a pipeline.

attr Various attributes for custom commands.

attr category Attribute for adding a category to custom commands.

attr complete Attribute for using another command as a completion source for all arguments.

attr complete external Attribute for enabling use of the external completer for internal commands.

attr deprecated Attribute for marking a command or flag as deprecated.

attr example Attribute for adding examples to custom commands.

attr search-terms Attribute for adding search terms to custom commands.

banner Print a banner for Nushell with information about the project

bits Various commands for working with bits.

bits and Performs bitwise and for ints or binary values.

bits not Performs logical negation on each bit.

bits or Performs bitwise or for ints or binary values.

bits rol Bitwise rotate left for ints or binary values.

bits ror Bitwise rotate right for ints or binary values.

bits shl Bitwise shift left for ints or binary values.

bits shr Bitwise shift right for ints or binary values.

bits xor Performs bitwise xor for ints or binary values.

break Break a loop.

bytes Various commands for working with byte data.

bytes add Add specified bytes to the input.

bytes at Get bytes defined by a range.

bytes build Create bytes from the arguments.

bytes collect Concatenate multiple binary into a single binary, with an optional separator between each.

bytes ends-with Check if bytes ends with a pattern.

bytes index-of Returns start index of first occurrence of pattern in bytes, or -1 if no match.

bytes length Output the length of any bytes in the pipeline.

bytes remove Remove bytes.

bytes replace Find and replace binary.

bytes reverse Reverse the bytes in the pipeline.

bytes split Split input into multiple items using a separator.

bytes starts-with Check if bytes starts with a pattern.

cal Display a calendar.

cd Change directory.

char Output special characters (e.g., 'newline').

chunk-by Divides a sequence into sub-sequences based on a closure.

chunks Divide a list, table or binary input into chunks of `chunk_size`.

clear Clear the terminal.

collect Collect a stream into a value.

columns Given a record or table, produce a list of its columns' names.

commandline View the current command line input buffer.

commandline edit Modify the current command line input buffer.

commandline get-cursor Get the current cursor position.

commandline set-cursor Set the current cursor position.

compact Creates a table with non-empty rows.

complete Capture the outputs and exit code from an external piped in command in a nushell table.

config Edit nushell configuration files.

config env Edit nu environment configurations.

config flatten Show the current configuration in a flattened form.

config nu Edit nu configurations.

config reset Reset nushell environment configurations to default, and saves old config files in the config location as oldconfig.nu and oldenv.nu.

config use-colors Get the configuration for color output.

const Create a parse-time constant.

continue Continue a loop from the next iteration.

cp Copy files using uutils/coreutils cp.

date format Removed command: use `format date` instead.

date from-human Convert a human readable datetime string to a datetime.

date humanize Print a 'humanized' format for the date, relative to now.

date list-timezone List supported time zones.

date now Get the current date.

date to-timezone Convert a date to a given time zone.

debug Debug print the value(s) piped in.

debug env Show environment variables as external commands would get it.

debug experimental-options Show all experimental options.

debug info View process memory info.

debug profile Profile pipeline elements in a closure.

decode Decode bytes into a string.

decode base32 Decode a Base32 value.

decode base32hex Encode a base32hex value.

decode base64 Decode a Base64 value.

decode hex Hex decode a value.

def Define a custom command.

default Sets a default value if a row's column is missing or null.

describe Describe the type and structure of the value(s) piped in.

detect Various commands for detecting things.

detect columns Attempt to automatically split text into multiple columns.

detect type Infer Nushell datatype from a string.

do Run a closure, providing it with the pipeline input.

drop Remove items/rows from the end of the input list/table. Counterpart of `skip`. Opposite of `last`.

drop column Remove N columns at the right-hand end of the input table. To remove columns by name, use `reject`.

drop nth Drop the selected rows.

du Find disk usage sizes of specified items.

each Run a closure on each row of the input list, creating a new list with the results.

each while Run a closure on each row of the input list until a null is found, then create a new list with the results.

echo Returns its arguments, ignoring the piped-in value.

encode Encode a string into bytes.

encode base32 Encode a string or binary value using Base32.

encode base32hex Encode a binary value or a string using base32hex.

encode base64 Encode a string or binary value using Base64.

encode hex Hex encode a binary value or a string.

enumerate Enumerate the elements in a stream.

error Various commands for working with errors.

error make Create an error.

every Show (or skip) every n-th row, starting from the first one.

exec Execute a command, replacing or exiting the current process, depending on platform.

exit Exit Nu.

explain Explain closure contents.

explore Explore acts as a table pager, just like `less` does for text.

export Export definitions or environment variables from a module.

export alias Alias a command (with optional flags) to a new name and export it from a module.

export const Use parse-time constant from a module and export them from this module.

export def Define a custom command and export it from a module.

export extern Define an extern and export it from a module.

export module Export a custom module from a module.

export use Use definitions from a module and export them from this module.

export-env Run a block and preserve its environment in a current scope.

extern Define a signature for an external command.

fill Fill and Align.

filter Filter values based on a predicate closure.

find Searches terms in the input.

first Return only the first several rows of the input. Counterpart of `last`. Opposite of `skip`.

flatten Flatten the table.

for Loop over a range.

format Various commands for formatting data.

format bits Convert value to a string of binary data represented by 0 and 1.

format date Format a given date using a format string.

format duration Outputs duration with a specified unit of time.

format filesize Converts a column of filesizes to some specified format.

format number Format a number.

format pattern Format columns into a string using a simple pattern.

from Parse a string or binary data into structured data.

from csv Parse text as .csv and create table.

from eml Parse text as .eml and create record.

from ics Parse text as .ics and create table.

from ini Parse text as .ini and create table.

from json Convert from json to structured data.

from msgpack Convert MessagePack data into Nu values.

from msgpackz Convert brotli-compressed MessagePack data into Nu values.

from nuon Convert from nuon to structured data.

from ods Parse OpenDocument Spreadsheet(.ods) data and create table.

from plist Convert plist to Nushell values

from ssv Parse text as space-separated values and create a table. The default minimum number of spaces counted as a separator is 2.

from toml Parse text as .toml and create record.

from tsv Parse text as .tsv and create table.

from url Parse url-encoded string as a record.

from vcf Parse text as .vcf and create table.

from xlsx Parse binary Excel(.xlsx) data and create table.

from xml Parse text as .xml and create record.

from yaml Parse text as .yaml/.yml and create table.

from yml Parse text as .yaml/.yml and create table.

generate Generate a list of values by successively invoking a closure.

get Extract data using a cell path.

glob Creates a list of files and/or folders based on the glob pattern provided.

grid Renders the output to a textual terminal grid.

group-by Splits a list or table into groups, and returns a record containing those groups.

gstat Get the git status of a repo

hash Apply hash function.

hash md5 Hash a value using the md5 hash algorithm.

hash sha256 Hash a value using the sha256 hash algorithm.

headers Use the first row of the table as column names.

help Display help information about different parts of Nushell.

help aliases Show help on nushell aliases.

help commands Show help on nushell commands.

help escapes Show help on nushell string escapes.

help externs Show help on nushell externs.

help modules Show help on nushell modules.

help operators Show help on nushell operators.

help pipe-and-redirect Show help on nushell pipes and redirects.

hide Hide definitions in the current scope.

hide-env Hide environment variables in the current scope.

histogram Creates a new table with a histogram based on the column name passed in.

history Get the command history.

history import Import command line history.

history session Get the command history session.

http Various commands for working with http methods.

http delete Delete the specified resource.

http get Fetch the contents from a URL.

http head Get the headers from a URL.

http options Requests permitted communication options for a given URL.

http patch Patch a body to a URL.

http post Post a body to a URL.

http put Put a body to a URL.

if Conditionally run a block.

ignore Ignore the output of the previous command in the pipeline.

inc Increment a value or version. Optionally use the column of a table.

input Get input from the user.

input list Interactive list selection.

input listen Listen for user interface event.

insert Insert a new column, using an expression or closure to create each row's values.

inspect Inspect pipeline results while running a pipeline.

interleave Read multiple streams in parallel and combine them into one stream.

into Commands to convert data from one type to another.

into binary Convert value to a binary primitive.

into bool Convert value to boolean.

into cell-path Convert value to a cell-path.

into datetime Convert text or timestamp into a datetime.

into duration Convert value to duration.

into filesize Convert value to filesize.

into float Convert data into floating point number.

into glob Convert value to glob.

into int Convert value to integer.

into record Convert value to record.

into sqlite Convert table into a SQLite database.

into string Convert value to string.

into value Convert custom values into base values.

is-admin Check if nushell is running with administrator or root privileges.

is-empty Check for empty values.

is-not-empty Check for non-empty values.

is-terminal Check if stdin, stdout, or stderr is a terminal.

items Given a record, iterate on each pair of column name and associated value.

job Various commands for working with background jobs.

job flush Clear this job's mailbox.

job id Get id of current job.

job kill Kill a background job.

job list List background jobs.

job recv Read a message from the mailbox.

job send Send a message to the mailbox of a job.

job spawn Spawn a background job and retrieve its ID.

job tag Add a description tag to a background job.

job unfreeze Unfreeze a frozen process job in foreground.

join Join two tables.

keybindings Keybindings related commands.

keybindings default List default keybindings.

keybindings list List available options that can be used to create keybindings.

keybindings listen Get input from the user.

kill Kill a process using the process id.

last Return only the last several rows of the input. Counterpart of `first`. Opposite of `drop`.

length Count the number of items in an input list, rows in a table, or bytes in binary data.

let Create a variable and give it a value.

let-env `let-env FOO = ...` has been removed, use `$env.FOO = ...` instead.

lines Converts input to lines.

load-env Loads an environment update from a record.

loop Run a block in a loop.

ls List the filenames, sizes, and modification times of items in a directory.

match Conditionally run a block on a matched value.

math Use mathematical functions as aggregate functions on a list of numbers or tables.

math abs Returns the absolute value of a number.

math arccos Returns the arccosine of the number.

math arccosh Returns the inverse of the hyperbolic cosine function.

math arcsin Returns the arcsine of the number.

math arcsinh Returns the inverse of the hyperbolic sine function.

math arctan Returns the arctangent of the number.

math arctanh Returns the inverse of the hyperbolic tangent function.

math avg Returns the average of a list of numbers.

math ceil Returns the ceil of a number (smallest integer greater than or equal to that number).

math cos Returns the cosine of the number.

math cosh Returns the hyperbolic cosine of the number.

math exp Returns e raised to the power of x.

math floor Returns the floor of a number (largest integer less than or equal to that number).

math ln Returns the natural logarithm. Base: (math e).

math log Returns the logarithm for an arbitrary base.

math max Returns the maximum of a list of values, or of columns in a table.

math median Computes the median of a list of numbers.

math min Finds the minimum within a list of values or tables.

math mode Returns the most frequent element(s) from a list of numbers or tables.

math product Returns the product of a list of numbers or the products of each column of a table.

math round Returns the input number rounded to the specified precision.

math sin Returns the sine of the number.

math sinh Returns the hyperbolic sine of the number.

math sqrt Returns the square root of the input number.

math stddev Returns the standard deviation of a list of numbers, or of each column in a table.

math sum Returns the sum of a list of numbers or of each column in a table.

math tan Returns the tangent of the number.

math tanh Returns the hyperbolic tangent of the number.

math variance Returns the variance of a list of numbers or of each column in a table.

merge Merge the input with a record or table, overwriting values in matching columns.

merge deep Merge the input with a record or table, recursively merging values in matching columns.

metadata Get the metadata for items in the stream.

metadata access Access the metadata for the input stream within a closure.

metadata set Set the metadata for items in the stream.

mkdir Create directories, with intermediary directories if required using uutils/coreutils mkdir.

mktemp Create temporary files or directories using uutils/coreutils mktemp.

module Define a custom module.

move Moves columns relative to other columns or make them the first/last columns. Flags are mutually exclusive.

mut Create a mutable variable and give it a value.

mv Move files or directories using uutils/coreutils mv.

nu-check Validate and parse input content.

nu-highlight Syntax highlight the input string.

open Load a file into a cell, converting to table if possible (avoid by appending '--raw').

overlay Commands for manipulating overlays.

overlay hide Hide an active overlay.

overlay list List all overlays with their active status.

overlay new Create an empty overlay.

overlay use Use definitions from a module as an overlay.

panic Causes nushell to panic.

par-each Run a closure on each row of the input list in parallel, creating a new list with the results.

parse Parse columns from string data using a simple pattern or a supplied regular expression.

path Explore and manipulate paths.

path basename Get the final component of a path.

path dirname Get the parent directory of a path.

path exists Check whether a path exists.

path expand Try to expand a path to its absolute form.

path join Join a structured path or a list of path parts.

path parse Convert a path into structured data.

path relative-to Express a path as relative to another path.

path self Get the absolute path of the script or module containing this command at parse time.

path split Split a path into a list based on the system's path separator.

path type Get the type of the object a path refers to (e.g., file, dir, symlink).

plugin Commands for managing plugins.

plugin add Add a plugin to the plugin registry file.

plugin list List loaded and installed plugins.

plugin rm Remove a plugin from the plugin registry file.

plugin stop Stop an installed plugin if it was running.

plugin use Load a plugin from the plugin registry file into scope.

polars Operate with data in a dataframe format.

polars agg Performs a series of aggregations from a group-by.

polars agg-groups Creates an agg_groups expression.

polars all-false Returns true if all values are false.

polars all-true Returns true if all values are true.

polars append Appends a new dataframe.

polars arg-max Return index for max value in series.

polars arg-min Return index for min value in series.

polars arg-sort Returns indexes for a sorted series.

polars arg-true Returns indexes where values are true.

polars arg-unique Returns indexes for unique values.

polars arg-where Creates an expression that returns the arguments where expression is true.

polars as Creates an alias expression.

polars as-date Converts string to date.

polars as-datetime Converts string to datetime.

polars cache Caches operations in a new LazyFrame.

polars cast Cast a column to a different dtype.

polars col Creates a named column expression.

polars collect Collect lazy dataframe into eager dataframe.

polars columns Show dataframe columns.

polars concat Concatenate two or more dataframes.

polars concat-str Creates a concat string expression.

polars contains Checks if a pattern is contained in a string.

polars convert-time-zone Convert datetime to target timezone.

polars count Returns the number of non-null values in the column.

polars count-null Counts null values.

polars cumulative Cumulative calculation for a column or series.

polars cut Bin continuous values into discrete categories for a series.

polars datepart Creates an expression for capturing the specified datepart in a column.

polars decimal Converts a string column into a decimal column

polars drop Creates a new dataframe by dropping the selected columns.

polars drop-duplicates Drops duplicate values in dataframe.

polars drop-nulls Drops null values in dataframe.

polars dummies Creates a new dataframe with dummy variables.

polars explode Explodes a dataframe or creates a explode expression.

polars expr-not Creates a not expression.

polars fill-nan Replaces NaN values with the given expression.

polars fill-null Replaces NULL values with the given expression.

polars filter Filter dataframe based in expression.

polars filter-with Filters dataframe using a mask or expression as reference.

polars first Show only the first number of rows or create a first expression

polars flatten An alias for polars explode.

polars get Creates dataframe with the selected columns.

polars get-day Gets day from date.

polars get-hour Gets hour from datetime.

polars get-minute Gets minute from date.

polars get-month Gets month from date.

polars get-nanosecond Gets nanosecond from date.

polars get-ordinal Gets ordinal from date.

polars get-second Gets second from date.

polars get-week Gets week from date.

polars get-weekday Gets weekday from date.

polars get-year Gets year from date.

polars group-by Creates a group-by object that can be used for other aggregations.

polars horizontal Horizontal calculation across multiple columns.

polars implode Aggregates values into a list.

polars integer Converts a string column into a integer column

polars into-df Converts a list, table or record into a dataframe.

polars into-dtype Convert a string to a specific datatype.

polars into-lazy Converts a dataframe into a lazy dataframe.

polars into-nu Converts a dataframe or an expression into nushell value for access and exploration.

polars into-repr Display a dataframe in its repr format.

polars into-schema Convert a value to a polars schema object

polars is-duplicated Creates mask indicating duplicated values.

polars is-in Creates an is-in expression or checks to see if the elements are contained in the right series

polars is-not-null Creates mask where value is not null.

polars is-null Creates mask where value is null.

polars is-unique Creates mask indicating unique values.

polars join Joins a lazy frame with other lazy frame.

polars join-where Joins a lazy frame with other lazy frame based on conditions.

polars last Creates new dataframe with tail rows or creates a last expression.

polars len Return the number of rows in the context. This is similar to COUNT(*) in SQL.

polars list-contains Checks if an element is contained in a list.

polars lit Creates a literal expression.

polars lowercase Lowercase the strings in the column.

polars math Collection of math functions to be applied on one or more column expressions

polars max Creates a max expression or aggregates columns to their max value.

polars mean Creates a mean expression for an aggregation or aggregates columns to their mean value.

polars median Median value from columns in a dataframe or creates expression for an aggregation

polars min Creates a min expression or aggregates columns to their min value.

polars n-unique Counts unique values.

polars not Inverts boolean mask.

polars open Opens CSV, JSON, NDJSON/JSON lines, arrow, avro, or parquet file to create dataframe. A lazy dataframe will be created by default, if supported.

polars otherwise Completes a when expression.

polars over Compute expressions over a window group defined by partition expressions.

polars pivot Pivot a DataFrame from long to wide format.

polars profile Profile a lazy dataframe.

polars qcut Bin continuous values into discrete categories based on their quantiles for a series.

polars quantile Aggregates the columns to the selected quantile.

polars query Query dataframe using SQL. Note: The dataframe is always named 'df' in your query's from clause.

polars rename Rename a dataframe column.

polars replace Create an expression that replaces old values with new values

polars replace-time-zone Replace the timezone information in a datetime column.

polars reverse Reverses the LazyFrame

polars rolling Rolling calculation for a series.

polars sample Create sample dataframe.

polars save Saves a dataframe to disk. For lazy dataframes a sink operation will be used if the file type supports it (parquet, ipc/arrow, csv, and ndjson).

polars schema Show schema for a dataframe.

polars select Selects columns from lazyframe.

polars set Sets value where given mask is true.

polars set-with-idx Sets value in the given index.

polars shape Shows column and row size for a dataframe.

polars shift Shifts the values by a given period.

polars slice Creates new dataframe from a slice of rows.

polars sort-by Sorts a lazy dataframe based on expression(s).

polars std Creates a std expression for an aggregation of std value from columns in a dataframe.

polars store-get Gets a Dataframe or other object from the plugin cache.

polars store-ls Lists stored polars objects.

polars store-rm Removes a stored Dataframe or other object from the plugin cache.

polars str-join Concatenates strings within a column or dataframes

polars str-lengths Get lengths of all strings.

polars str-replace Replace the leftmost (sub)string by a regex pattern.

polars str-replace-all Replace all (sub)strings by a regex pattern.

polars str-slice Slices the string from the start position until the selected length.

polars str-split Split the string by a substring. The resulting dtype is list<str>.

polars str-strip-chars Strips specified characters from strings in a column

polars strftime Formats date based on string rule.

polars struct-json-encode Convert this struct to a string column with json values.

polars sum Creates a sum expression for an aggregation or aggregates columns to their sum value.

polars summary For a dataframe, produces descriptive statistics (summary statistics) for its numeric columns.

polars take Creates new dataframe using the given indices.

polars truncate Divide the date/datetime range into buckets.

polars unique Returns unique values from a dataframe.

polars unnest Decompose struct columns into separate columns for each of their fields. The new columns will be inserted into the dataframe at the location of the struct column.

polars unpivot Unpivot a DataFrame from wide to long format.

polars uppercase Uppercase the strings in the column.

polars value-counts Returns a dataframe with the counts for unique values in series.

polars var Create a var expression for an aggregation.

polars when Creates and modifies a when expression.

polars with-column Adds a series to the dataframe.

port Get a free TCP port from system.

prepend Prepend any number of rows to a table.

print Print the given values to stdout.

ps View information about system processes.

pwd Return the current working directory

query Show all the query commands

query db Query a SQLite database with SQL statements.

query json execute json query on json file (open --raw <file> | query json 'query string')

query web execute selector query on html/web

query webpage-info uses the webpage crate to extract info from html: title, description, language, links, RSS feeds, Opengraph, Schema.org, and more

query xml Execute XPath 1.0 query on XML input

random Generate a random value.

random binary Generate random bytes.

random bool Generate a random boolean value.

random chars Generate random chars uniformly distributed over ASCII letters and numbers: a-z, A-Z and 0-9.

random dice Generate a random dice roll.

random float Generate a random float within a range [min..max].

random int Generate a random integer [min..max].

random uuid Generate a random uuid string of the specified version.

reduce Aggregate a list (starting from the left) to a single value using an accumulator closure.

registry Various commands for interacting with the system registry (Windows only).

registry query Query the Windows registry.

reject Remove the given columns or rows from the table. Opposite of `select`.

rename Creates a new table with columns renamed.

return Return early from a custom command.

reverse Reverses the input list or table.

rm Remove files and directories.

roll Rolling commands for tables.

roll down Roll table rows down.

roll left Roll record or table columns left.

roll right Roll table columns right.

roll up Roll table rows up.

rotate Rotates a table or record clockwise (default) or counter-clockwise (use --ccw flag).

run-external Runs external command.

save Save a file.

schema Show the schema of a SQLite database.

scope Commands for getting info about what is in scope.

scope aliases Output info on the aliases in the current scope.

scope commands Output info on the commands in the current scope.

scope engine-stats Output stats on the engine in the current state.

scope externs Output info on the known externals in the current scope.

scope modules Output info on the modules in the current scope.

scope variables Output info on the variables in the current scope.

select Select only these columns or rows from the input. Opposite of `reject`.

seq Output sequences of numbers.

seq char Print a sequence of ASCII characters.

seq date Print sequences of dates.

shuffle Shuffle rows randomly.

skip Skip the first several rows of the input. Counterpart of `drop`. Opposite of `first`.

skip until Skip elements of the input until a predicate is true.

skip while Skip elements of the input while a predicate is true.

sleep Delay for a specified amount of time.

slice Return only the selected rows.

sort Sort in increasing order.

sort-by Sort by the given cell path or closure.

source Runs a script file in the current context.

source-env Source the environment from a source file into the current environment.

split Split contents across desired subcommand (like row, column) via the separator.

split cell-path Split a cell-path into its components.

split chars Split a string into a list of characters.

split column Split a string into multiple columns using a separator.

split list Split a list into multiple lists using a separator.

split row Split a string into multiple rows using a separator.

split words Split a string's words into separate rows.

start Open a folder, file, or website in the default application or viewer.

stor Various commands for working with the in-memory sqlite database.

stor create Create a table in the in-memory sqlite database.

stor delete Delete a table or specified rows in the in-memory sqlite database.

stor export Export the in-memory sqlite database to a sqlite database file.

stor import Import a sqlite database file into the in-memory sqlite database.

stor insert Insert information into a specified table in the in-memory sqlite database.

stor open Opens the in-memory sqlite database.

stor reset Reset the in-memory database by dropping all tables.

stor update Update information in a specified table in the in-memory sqlite database.

str Various commands for working with string data.

str camel-case Convert a string to camelCase.

str capitalize Capitalize first letter of text.

str contains Checks if string input contains a substring.

str distance Compare two strings and return the edit distance/Levenshtein distance.

str downcase Make text lowercase.

str ends-with Check if an input ends with a string.

str expand Generates all possible combinations defined in brace expansion syntax.

str index-of Returns start index of first occurrence of string in input, or -1 if no match.

str join Concatenate multiple strings into a single string, with an optional separator between each.

str kebab-case Convert a string to kebab-case.

str length Output the length of any strings in the pipeline.

str pascal-case Convert a string to PascalCase.

str replace Find and replace text.

str reverse Reverse every string in the pipeline.

str screaming-snake-case Convert a string to SCREAMING_SNAKE_CASE.

str snake-case Convert a string to snake_case.

str starts-with Check if an input starts with a string.

str stats Gather word count statistics on the text.

str substring Get part of a string. Note that the first character of a string is index 0.

str title-case Convert a string to Title Case.

str trim Trim whitespace or specific character.

str upcase Make text uppercase.

sys View information about the system.

sys cpu View information about the system CPUs.

sys disks View information about the system disks.

sys host View information about the system host.

sys mem View information about the system memory.

sys net View information about the system network interfaces.

sys temp View the temperatures of system components.

sys users View information about the users on the system.

table Render the table.

take Take only the first n elements of a list, or the first n bytes of a binary value.

take until Take elements of the input until a predicate is true.

take while Take elements of the input while a predicate is true.

tee Copy a stream to another command in parallel.

term Commands for querying information about the terminal.

term query Query the terminal for information.

term size Returns a record containing the number of columns (width) and rows (height) of the terminal.

timeit Time how long it takes a closure to run.

to Translate structured data to a format.

to csv Convert table into .csv text .

to html Convert table into simple HTML.

to json Converts table data into JSON text.

to md Convert table into simple Markdown.

to msgpack Convert Nu values into MessagePack.

to msgpackz Convert Nu values into brotli-compressed MessagePack.

to nuon Converts table data into Nuon (Nushell Object Notation) text.

to plist Convert Nu values into plist

to text Converts data into simple text.

to toml Convert record into .toml text.

to tsv Convert table into .tsv text.

to xml Convert special record structure into .xml text.

to yaml Convert table into .yaml/.yml text.

to yml Convert table into .yaml/.yml text.

touch Creates one or more files.

transpose Transposes the table contents so rows become columns and columns become rows.

try Try to run a block, if it fails optionally run a catch closure.

tutor Run the tutorial. To begin, run: tutor.

ulimit Set or get resource usage limits.

uname Print certain system information using uutils/coreutils uname.

uniq Return the distinct values in the input.

uniq-by Return the distinct values in the input by the given column(s).

update Update an existing column to have a new value.

update cells Update the table cells.

upsert Update an existing column to have a new value, or insert a new column.

url Various commands for working with URLs.

url build-query Converts record or table into query string applying percent-encoding.

url decode Converts a percent-encoded web safe string to a string.

url encode Converts a string to a percent encoded web safe string.

url join Converts a record to url.

url parse Parses a url.

url split-query Converts query string into table applying percent-decoding.

use Use definitions from a module, making them available in your shell.

values Given a record or table, produce a list of its columns' values.

version Display Nu version, and its build configuration.

version check Checks to see if you have the latest version of nushell.

view Various commands for viewing debug information.

view blocks View the blocks registered in nushell's EngineState memory.

view files View the files registered in nushell's EngineState memory.

view ir View the compiled IR code for a block of code.

view source View a block, module, or a definition.

view span View the contents of a span.

watch Watch for file changes and execute Nu code when they happen.

where Filter values of an input list based on a condition.

which Finds a program file, alias or custom command. If `application` is not provided, all deduplicated commands will be returned.

while Conditionally run a block in a loop.

whoami Get the current username using uutils/coreutils whoami.

window Creates a sliding window of `window_size` that slide by n rows/elements across input.

with-env Runs a block with an environment variable set.

wrap Wrap the value into a column.